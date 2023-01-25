MBC Group, Vice Media announce exclusive content partnership
Vice announced earlier in January the opening of its new headquarters and creative agency in Riyadh, from which it is expected to produce the content and further expand its presence in the region. (AFP/File)
LONDON: The Middle East’s leading media company MBC Group announced on Wednesday a new partnership with Vice Media aimed at bringing cultural and lifestyle content to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East and North Africa region.
The deal, which was initially reported last year, will see the next-generation media and entertainment platform creating Arabic content exclusively for MBC Group.
Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group, said: “Given Vice’s reputation for content and storytelling, we couldn’t ask for a better partnership with which to kick off 2023.
“We have no doubt that Vice will help deliver diverse content that will complement our current offerings on MBC.”
Alongside covering topics such as food, music, fashion, the visual arts and video games, Vice said it will provide mentorship and training opportunities for young talents aspiring to work in the media industry.
Vice has had a presence in the Middle East since 2017, when it established a regional office in Dubai, and it recently announced the opening of its new headquarters and creative agency in Riyadh, from which it is expected to produce the content and further expand its presence in the region.
Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice, said: “MBC Group is the leading media platform in the region, and we are happy to help extend its reach while highlighting the vibrant, emerging youth culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — where more than half the population is under the age of 35 — and across the Arabic-speaking world.”
The announcement of the deal comes amid news that Vice is restarting its ongoing sale process, which began last year.
According to sources, the company is now “likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion,” having been valued at $5.7 billion in 2017.
LONDON: Netflix released on Wednesday the trailer for “The Exchange,” the new Kuwaiti series that focuses on the challenges faced by women in the male-dominated stock market of the 1980s.
The drama based on true events is set in Kuwait in 1988, depicting two women who break into the booming stock exchange on the eve of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of the country.
“I grew up in Kuwait, surrounded by empowered women who were pioneering industries, especially in finance,” explains Nadia Ahmad, one of the writers of the series.
“They demanded to be heard and succeeded, breaking into the workforce and blazing new trails for future generations.
“‘The Exchange’ is my love letter to them, bringing an amalgamation of them to life in Farida and Munira in a new and exciting way,” she added.
The series was conceived and written by Ahmad, with Anne and Adam Sobel, and is set to premiere in February 2023.
It is directed by Egyptian director Karim Elshenawy and Kuwaiti filmmaker Jasem Al-Muhanna, and produced by Abdullah Boushahri.
The cast includes Kuwaiti-Iraqi actress Rawan Mahdi, Egyptian actress Mona Hussain, and actor and “The Ten Sins’” writer Hussain Al-Mahdi.
“Having grown up in Kuwait and being surrounded by independent women my whole life, this production is one that is close to my heart,” said Boushahri.
“Besides the plot, I am excited for the audience to see how we brought this era to life, that brings together local and international expertise in a high production masterpiece, shot and produced entirely in Kuwait.”
“The Exchange” is one of Netflix’s first productions in Kuwait and follows the success of “The Cage,” the eight-episode comedy-drama series launched by the streaming giant in September 2022.
LONDON: Microsoft has launched an investigation after thousands of users globally were unable to access the instant messaging app Teams and email platform Outlook, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Downdetector, the website status monitoring service, recorded on Wednesday morning tens of thousands of reports from users unable to properly access Teams, Outlook, Xbox Live, and Microsoft 365.
In the statement shared on Twitter, Microsoft revealed that it had “isolated the problem to networking configuration issues” and was “analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address these without causing additional impact.”
The company added that it had also “rolled back a network change” believed to have been contributing to the issue.
The outage prevented many users from exchanging messages, joining calls, or using any of Teams’ features, in numerous cases prompting office workers to resort to other similar platforms.
More than 280 million people around the world use Microsoft Teams, and the app is of critical importance for businesses as well as educational institutes.
The outage comes after Microsoft, which has more than 220,000 employees throughout its global offices, recently announced plans for 10,000 job cuts.
LONDON: Rupert Murdoch withdrew a proposal to re-unite News Corp. and Fox Corp, indicating that he and his son Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp’s head, determined that a combination of the companies was “not optimal” for shareholders, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The deal would have reunited the media empire Murdoch split nearly a decade ago.
No offer was exchanged between News Corp. and Fox Corp. before merger deliberations were abandoned, according to sources familiar with the process, who said pushback from News Corp. shareholders played a role in those plans being scrapped.
Murdoch proposed reuniting his media empire last fall, arguing that together the publishing and entertainment companies he split apart in 2013 would give the combined company greater scale in news, live sports and information, sources said.
Several people close to the Murdochs viewed the effort to reunite the media companies as driven by the 91-year-old Murdoch’s succession planning to consolidate power behind Lachlan, a notion the company described as “absurd” in November.
Some of News Corp’s larger shareholders, including Independent Franchise Partners and T. Rowe Price balked at the idea.
In a letter to News Corp. employees on Tuesday, News Corp. Chief Executive Robert Thomson said, “In my note to you in October, I said the Special Committee assessment would have no impact on our current operations; that was indeed the case, and remains so following today’s announcement.”
RIYADH: Around 1,500 media sector leaders from around the world will next month gather in Saudi Arabia for a major two-day industry conference.
The second Saudi Media Forum will take place in Riyadh on Feb. 20 and 21 and will focus on the latest and future developments in audiovisual, print, and digital media.
Being staged under the title “Media in a World Being Formed,” the forum will also cover the important role played by the industry in relation to social, political, and economic issues.
The first edition of the forum was held in Riyadh toward the end of 2019 under the umbrella of the Saudi Journalists Authority, with more than 1,000 regional and international delegates in attendance from 32 countries.
Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, chief executive officer of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, said the meeting sought to create “a competitive environment in media work, to be a motivation for specialized institutions and professionals in delivering distinctive works worthy of celebration and honor.”
An awards ceremony will include categories such as best of print and electronic journalism, audiovisual production, Twitter content, media entrepreneurship, and personality of the year.
Al-Harthi, who also chairs the forum, noted that the event coincided with a boom time in the Saudi media sector.
Saudi journalist Turki Al-Sahli said the Kingdom’s media organizations needed “talented, qualified, and passionate” journalists to ensure levels of quality and ethical journalism were maintained, adding that a key challenge for the sector was meeting the demands of the digital age.
Mohammed Amer, deputy editor-in-chief of Al-Mowaten newspaper, pointed out that Saudi Arabia was under the global spotlight due to the transformations taking place in the country as part of Vision 2030, and said its media was well placed to influence changes taking place around the world.
Ahmed Al-Muyidi, assistant professor of media and communication at King Saud University, said the forum provided an important platform for media experts to brainstorm, share experiences, and discuss the latest technological developments in the industry.
He noted that the Saudi labor market would benefit from the implementation of media training programs and professional qualifications.
Digital media researcher Abdullah Al-Humaidani, said: “I think we will see an unprecedented surge in media attendance, especially digital content and its tools, and we still need to raise the pace of attendance in conjunction with the renaissance that the Kingdom is experiencing.”
He pointed out that there was still work to be done in the region in bringing traditional media models up to speed with new production and creative processes.
“Institutions should adopt and invest in modern creative models such as the design thinking model that is now applied in American journalism, which is flexible, codified, and creative, and helps to market and refine the material and get closer to the public,” he added.
While the Kingdom’s media sector was taking positive steps in the right direction, Al-Humaidani said: “It must be faster, especially with the recent sporting marketing movement … and highlighting the Kingdom’s success story of transformation in all areas.”
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document.
“Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” the government said in its antitrust complaint.
The Justice Department asked the court to compel Google to divest its Google Ad manager suite, including its ad exchange AdX.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit is the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the company acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.
Eight states joined the department in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, including Google’s home state of California.
Google shares were down 1.3 percent on the news.
The lawsuit says “Google has thwarted meaningful competition and deterred innovation in the digital advertising industry, taken supra-competitive profits for itself, prevented the free market from functioning fairly to support the interests of the advertisers and publishers who make today’s powerful Internet possible.”
While Google remains the market leader by a long shot, its share of the US digital ad revenue has been eroding, falling to 28.8 percent last year from 36.7 percent in 2016, according to Insider Intelligence. Google’s advertising business is responsible for some 80 percent of its revenue.