You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Newcastle United's Brazilian striker Joelinton (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match against Southampton. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2r9cx

Updated 14 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
  • Draw in second leg with Southampton needed
  • Eddie Howe’s not taking anything for granted
Updated 14 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

SOUTHAMPTON: Newcastle United have one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup after a Joelinton strike saw them emerge victorious in the first leg of their last-four tie at Southampton.

The Brazilian popped up with a second-half winner after a VAR-impacted encounter had seen two goals ruled out for handball.

The win means United just have to avoid defeat in the home return leg in seven days in order to make their first Wembley final since 1999.

Speaking after the encounter, head coach Eddie Howe said: “It was a tough game, both sides had their moments and had chances to win the game, but we know it’s only halftime and there’s a long way to go.

“We created chances today, we weren’t clinical until the goal.

“It’s been a good day but there’s still a long way to go in the tie. I can’t be critical in any way. We defended well, Nick made some big saves again.

“The two saves he made were big moments. (Che) Adams’ one-on-one was at a huge time in the game when they were growing into it and the crowd were getting up but Nick stepped up and kept us in it.

“He’s been outstanding for us this year, the defense has played very well in front of him but when called upon he’s delivered for us.

“Pleased to win, that was our aim but we know 1-0 is delicate, nothing is decided.

“We go back to St James’ with our fans behind us.”

Howe resisted the temptation to shuffle his pack after scoring just once in their last four games. He kept Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin in reserve as he stuck with the same starting XI at St Mary’s.

Having drawn a blank in three of their last four Premier League games, the Magpies started this one in no mood to see that run continue. Finding spaces down the flanks, United caused the opposition all kind of problems. Sean Longstaff came closest to finding a man in the middle with a low, guided cross. Soon after, Joe Willock somehow misjudged the flight of a Kieran Trippier cross when it looked easier to score.

Same source and same end product on the half hour when Willock blazed over a volley from a Trippier cross. He had an age to line it up, a poor, poor finish from a player who is struggling in the final third this season.

Carlos Alcaraz tested Nick Pope’s palms from distance in what was the Saints’ only real challenge to United’s first-half dominance.

On the stroke of halftime the Magpies had a seemingly legitimate goal chalked off for handball as Joelinton turned in from close range after a Willock break down the left, however referee Stuart Atwell deemed the ball hit the Brazilian’s hand. Replays — and it took numerous angles to spot it — showed the slightest of touches on the arm.

After the break, it was all United again, but frustratingly their wasteful finishing continued as Joelinton skied a cross over with an open goal at his mercy, then Sven Botman did the same as a corner was only half cleared.

Dominant to that point, the balance of play then began to switch as Saints had an inevitable spell.

And it was then, and only then, the Magpies had to call on their ever-reliable last line of defense, Pope.

Che Adams broke the defensive line and looked set to curl into the bottom corner, but for the outstretched limb of the England keeper. Then again a swift Adams turn and shot was stopped by Pope.

In need of inspiration, Howe turned to his bench for matchwinners — and he found it in the shape of Saint-Maximin and Isak.

While the former spread the play and gave Saints problems in behind, Isak’s movement proved a stark contrast from the largely static and anonymous Callum Wilson.

It was an Isak spin, totally wrong-footing then out-pacing Lyanco, that opened up the opportunity for Joelinton to make up for his earlier miss and hammer home right in front of the 3,200 travelling Geordies.

Those celebrations, though, were muted rather swiftly when former United forward Adam Armstrong bundled home a cross from the right. However, as it had done with Joelinton’s earlier, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball by the eventual scorer.

The tricky Saint-Maximin’s pace and energy then saw the home side reduced to 10 as Duje Caleta-Car received his second booking for a foul on the Frenchman.

The tie could and should have been put to bed in the closing stages as Isak rounded Gavin Bazunu, but a deft touch by the keeper pushed him wide enough to make the finish near impossible. Again, the side-netting was ruffled.

One down, one to go. And these two will do it all again on January transfer deadline day, right as the buying window closes.

“It wasn’t lost on me when I saw the game fall on that day,” said Howe.

“I was thinking, ‘that’s potentially interesting.’ I tend to think the manager’s role in this is reduced, in the sense that you’re not necessarily in control of transfers. Well, you’re not in control of transfers, you’re hearing second- and third-hand what’s happening.

“In terms of meeting and greeting players, that can be done by other people. My focus that day will be solely on the game, and making sure we’re as prepared as we can be.”

United are understood to be exploring the possibility of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon. Talks are taking place between the sides, with a fee yet to be agreed.

When asked about the deal, Howe said: “No. I don’t know. We are actively pushing, but I haven’t checked my phone.”

Topics: Newcastle United Carabao Cup Southampton

Related

Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final
Sport
Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final
Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe (R) hugs Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (L) after the match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Sport
Personal record no consolation for Eddie Howe as Newcastle drop points at Palace

Victoria Alonso vying to add Saudi Cup’s International Jockeys Challenge to family trophy cabinet

Victoria Alonso vying to add Saudi Cup’s International Jockeys Challenge to family trophy cabinet
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Victoria Alonso vying to add Saudi Cup’s International Jockeys Challenge to family trophy cabinet

Victoria Alonso vying to add Saudi Cup’s International Jockeys Challenge to family trophy cabinet
  • 20-year-old Spanish jockey will ride in Saudi Arabia for first time on Feb. 24
  • Victoria Alonso: Riding in the IJC at The Saudi Cup is a dream come true; I really want to savor this great experience riding against the world’s best jockeys
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jockey Victoria Alonso, who hails from a heralded sporting dynasty, will be the second Spanish female jockey to compete in the International Jockeys Challenge at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb. 24, the opening day of The Saudi Cup meeting.

The 20-year-old, who has 55 career wins to her name, finished sixth in the Spanish jockey rankings last year and comes from a family of sporting excellence, both in professional football and horse racing.

Six members of the Alonso family across three generations have played professional football, with three of them representing the Spanish national football team, while they have also played for Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid at club level.

Her cousin is ex-Chelsea and current Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, while her father, Cesar Alonso, played football for Rayo Vallecano before turning to racing, first as an amateur jockey and then as a trainer.

She said: “I am very proud to be continuing my family’s involvement in top-level sport. Not only are most of them professional footballers but they are all big fans of horse racing and proud of me. I follow their achievements, as they do mine.

“All my family are aware of what I do in horse racing, and I have their full support. Both my parents will be there (at The Saudi Cup).”

After being confirmed as a participant in the IJC, she said: “Riding in the IJC at The Saudi Cup is a dream come true. I really want to savor this great experience riding against the world’s best jockeys and am ready to give it everything that I have. I want to thank all those people who have made it possible.

“The experience is going to be very exciting and totally unique on a professional and personal level, and I hope that it will launch me and give me some great international exposure,” she added.

Alonso has experience of riding on both dirt and turf in Spain and France and has been praised for her ability to judge pace from any position in the field.

She said: “I have continued to learn, picking up a lot of experience both in Spain and France. I am happy to have finished in the top six jockeys in Spain, even though I had less rides than any of the other top 10 jockeys.”

She joins Delphine Santiago as the latest jockeys to be confirmed for this year’s IJC. French jockey Santiago, the fourth female rider to be announced in this year’s IJC line-up, has forged a successful career in her native France that has seen her crowned the country’s leading female jockey on 10 occasions. Alongside Alonso, she joins Frankie Dettori, Chantal Sutherland, Joao Moreira, and last year’s winner Caitlin Jones in taking part in the 2023 running of the event.

The International Jockeys Challenge features four handicap races, each run for $400,000, with a further $100,000 prize fund for the challenge itself.

The jockeys are made up of seven international female riders, five international men, and two local men with the jockeys receiving 15 percent of prize money won in each of the four races.

Topics: International Jockeys Challenge (IJC) The Saudi Cup Victoria Alonso

Related

Dettori confirmed for Saudi Cup International Jockeys Challenge
Sport
Dettori confirmed for Saudi Cup International Jockeys Challenge
The 2023 Saudi Cup sees over 1,400 entries from 22 countries 
Sport
The 2023 Saudi Cup sees over 1,400 entries from 22 countries 

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss

Zamalek dismiss coach Jesualdo Ferreira after latest loss
  • A 2-1 defeat away to Ghazl El-Mahalla leaves the Cairo club fifth in the Egyptian Premier League table
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Cairo giants Zamalek have dismissed Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira after the team’s 2-1 defeat to Ghazl El-Mahalla in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday.

Mortada Mansour, Zamalek’s president, announced the board’s decision by thanking Ferreira and his staff. Mansour also confirmed that his son Amir Mortada Mansour would continue as head of football at the club, while Ismail Youssef remains the director of football for the first team.

Zamalek’s latest loss came on the back of a 3-0 defeat to local rival Al-Ahly in the previous round. The team now lies fifth in the league table with 26 points, a significant 11 points behind leaders Al-Ahly.

Related

Proptech to expand Saudi footprint with its innovative business model
Business & Economy
Proptech to expand Saudi footprint with its innovative business model
US Soccer kicks off 2026 World Cup journey amid in-fighting, uncertainty
Sport
US Soccer kicks off 2026 World Cup journey amid in-fighting, uncertainty

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory
Updated 25 January 2023
John Duerden

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory

Expanded Saudi Super Cup offers Ronaldo and co chance of mid-season glory
  • Al-Hilal take on Al-Feiha in 1st semi-final while 2nd between Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad will have distinctly Portuguese flavor
Updated 25 January 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Saudi Super Cup has expanded from two to four teams at the perfect time.

On Thursday, league champions Al-Hilal take on Al-Feiha, but it is the other semi-final, a clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, that has captured the public’s attention. And for good reason.

Whatever the outcome, it will mean Portuguese hands will be close to the trophy, whether they belong to Cristiano Ronaldo or Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo.

Ronaldo’s performance in last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Ettifaq, his competitive debut since signing for Al-Nassr at the end of December, was watched around the world.

This should be a bigger test; a high-profile contest between the league leaders and third-place Al-Ittihad, though as these two have the best defensive records in Saudi Arabia, do not expect too many goals. But then this is the cup, and anything could happen.

No one would pretend that this is the biggest prize on offer in Saudi Arabian football. It used to be that the final was played out between the winners of the league and King’s Cup from the previous season but the runners-up in each competition are now allowed and as Al-Hilal are both champions and cup runners-up, that gives an extra-space for Al-Nassr.

Still, it would be a very welcome addition to the trophy cabinets in both Riyadh and Jeddah.

It would take away some of the pressure around both clubs. For Al-Nassr, the reason for that is obvious. Signing one of the best players in the history of the game means that you are under the spotlight and expectations have skyrocketed.

The image of a smiling Ronaldo, who has won most of the titles that it is possible to win in Europe, lifting a trophy just a week after his debut, would be beamed around the world. It would set the tone nicely for the rest of the season.

It is not just about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner either. Coach Rudi Garcia, who has led major European teams such as Marseille, Roma, and Lyon, already had a star-studded squad at his disposal.

The likes of Anderson Talisca, Pity Martinez, and Luiz Gustavo have experience at the top of the world game and there are several Saudi internationals, six of which went to the World Cup. This is a squad that should be winning things and expects to do so.

There is also David Ospina. Or rather was. The Colombian goalkeeper, who arrived last summer from Napoli and has impressed, fractured his elbow in the 0-0 draw with Al-Shabab on Jan. 14 and is going to be out for the rest of the season.

Rather than allow Nawaf Al-Aqidi to step in — after the 22-year-old performed well at the recent Gulf Cup — Al-Nassr have moved quickly to bring in a South American replacement. Agustin Rossi arrives from Boca Juniors on loan until the end of the current campaign and could make his debut as early as Thursday and if all goes well for his team, will be in the final on Sunday.

Al-Ittihad will have something to say about that. Coach Nuno has done what many who have seen his work in his native Portugal, as well as in the English Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, will have expected. The Tigers have become hard to score against and hard to beat.

The Egyptian duo of Tarek Hamad and Ahmed Hegazi offer stability and solidity at the back. Five goals in the last two games suggest that they are becoming more fluent going forward too with the free-scoring Abderrazak Hamdallah doing what he does best, ably supported by Brazilian stars Romarinho and Igor Coronado.

For Nuno too, the trophy would give him something to show as he fine-tunes his team for the title race. He will have known before taking the job last summer that Al-Ittihad have not won the championship since 2009, coming closer than ever last season before blowing a double-digit lead at the top in heart-breaking fashion.

Until he arrived by the Red Sea, he would not, however, have felt the desperation in the port city.

Of course, the famous Portuguese new arrivals may not fully appreciate the hurdle that is Al-Hilal. The 18-time champions are a trophy-collecting machine and also have unfinished business against Al-Feiha, their opponents on Thursday.

When the two met in the King’s Cup final last May, Salem Al-Dawsari gave Al-Hilal a first half lead only for Ramon Lopes to equalise in front of almost 50,000 in Jeddah. Al-Feiha went on to win the penalty shootout 3-1.  It was one of Saudi football’s biggest shocks in recent years.

The defeat was made less painful as Al-Hilal won the league, but the Riyadh giants would love to serve some cold revenge and to earn a mouth-watering final against either their huge rivals from Riyadh or Jeddah. Lifting the Saudi Super Cup would also be perfect preparation for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Feiha may be down in 13th but are in great form. After collecting just two points from the first eight games of the season, they had won four of the previous five before losing to Al-Ittihad last week.

The King’s Cup triumph last season brought their first ever piece of major silverware. A second would be cause for huge celebration.

Thursday is shaping up to be one of the most exciting football days of the season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches
Football
Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches
Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq on Ronaldo’s Saudi league debut
Sport
Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq on Ronaldo’s Saudi league debut

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023

First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023
  • UAE Team ADQ has 17 riders from 9 countries for the event from Feb. 9-12
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UAE Team ADQ, the nation’s first professional women’s cycling team will participate alongside 20 international teams in the first Women’s UAE Tour.

The inaugural tour will take place from Feb. 9-12, ahead of the fifth edition of the Men’s UAE Tour, which will take place from Feb. 20-26.

“We are thrilled to be part of the first Women’s UAE Tour next month,” Melissa Moncada, head of UAE Team ADQ, said. “It is an inspirational race for many reasons; the first of its kind in the UAE and the region. Additionally, it is a unique opportunity for women in the UAE to support the female team representing our nation and see them competing in a World Tour standard race on our home soil.”

The tour’s total distance is 468 kilometers and comprises four stages. Stage 1 is from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbor (109 km), Stage 2 from Al-Dhafra Castle to Al-Mirfa (133 km), Stage 3 from Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet (107 km), and Stage 4 from Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 km). Reflecting the UAE flag colors, UAE Team ADQ riders will be wearing the new official jerseys.

“Our main goal is to make cycling accessible, inclusive and achievable for all,” Moncada added. “We are excited and proud to be part of this new key milestone in our young history. We are confident that this key event will shape and shake the women’s cycling ecosystem in the UAE, and consequently inspire more young women in the UAE and the Middle East region to join the cycling movement.”

The team has also launched its UAE-centric platform named Women Moving Forward by UAE Team ADQ, an initiative in which its trainers and experts work with governmental, corporate and other stakeholders, to provide professional cycling capacity building for women at all levels, through a variety of professional workshops, events and team coaching.

“Our mission, as a professional team, is not only limited to achieving the best results at international cycling events, but also includes nurturing a passion for cycling and sports among women in the UAE,” said Moncada.

“We have launched Women Moving Forward by UAE Team ADQ to grow this collaborative journey. Through this platform, we are providing women with innovative and professional sports tools that empower them to reach their full potential, starting with sport.”

UAE Team ADQ organized its training camp, ahead of the 2023 UCI World Tour, last December in Tuscany, Italy.

Seventeen riders from nine nations will represent UAE Team ADQ during the new season. This includes Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).

Topics: UAE cycling women

Related

Road cycling, golf and goalball competitions conclude at Saudi Games 2022
Sport
Road cycling, golf and goalball competitions conclude at Saudi Games 2022
Waerenskjold wins Norway's second gold medal at world road cycling championships
Sport
Waerenskjold wins Norway's second gold medal at world road cycling championships

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
  • The 33-year-old, representing Falcon 3 Team, impressed alongside the popular content creators
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: England’s Andrew Johnston teamed up with world-renowned content creators the Good Good Guys to claim victory on the first day of the Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament.

Representing Falcon 3 Team, the 33-year-old took to the course on Tuesday, joining Stephen Castaneda, Luke Kwon and Matt Scharff, who are part of the Good Good Guys. Together they impressed, registering a score of -36.

Johnston said: “I’m happy to be back out on the golf course. I feel my game is at a pretty decent place and I had a blast today. I went to tee and my group hadn’t turned up yet so had to wait a little bit but it has been a blast and I had so much fun. It was really good preparation for the week ahead.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday this week, has attracted some of the biggest names in golf including world No. 1 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Ryan Fox.

The tournament is renowned as a family friendly event, with entertainment for all ages.

Topics: dubai desert classic golf

Related

Shane Lowry to compete in Dubai Desert Classic
Sport
Shane Lowry to compete in Dubai Desert Classic
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic
Golf
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

follow us

Latest updates

Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Who’s Who: Deema Al-Athel, technology services delivery leader at IBM
Who’s Who: Deema Al-Athel, technology services delivery leader at IBM
OIC chief, Guinea’s higher education minister discuss cooperation  
OIC chief, Guinea’s higher education minister discuss cooperation  
Saudi Arabia stages first ever Biennale for Islamic Art in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia stages first ever Biennale for Islamic Art in Jeddah
Leaders’ vision for empowerment of women has made UAE a leader in gender balance, expert says
Leaders’ vision for empowerment of women has made UAE a leader in gender balance, expert says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.