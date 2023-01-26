You are here

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field

Updated 26 January 2023
  Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the medical biotechnology sector is expected be the fastest-growing in the coming decades
RIYADH: Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, the Saudi minister of National Guard, on Wednesday officially opened the two-day Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023.

The opening day included sessions covering a number of topics, including cellular and genetic therapy, vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer vaccines, genetics and precision medicine for rare diseases, and clinical trials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Bandar Al-Kinawy, executive director general of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, described the global summit as a milestone for medical biotechnology that represents the future of the health sector.

He said that through the summit he looks forward to the development of a Saudi biotech health industry, built through an exchange of knowledge between industry leaders around the world, that consolidates the Kingdom’s position as a pioneer in the field and provides opportunities for innovators to present their ideas, explore investment opportunities, and discuss regulatory legislation, to help face global health challenges.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the medical biotechnology sector is expected be the fastest-growing in the coming decades and will generate a lot of value, a process that has already started.

The partnerships forged and agreements reached during the summit will contribute to the creation of jobs and development of the sector, he added, and help boost the national economy.

Minister of Industry Bandar Al-Khorayef said the sector has great potential, given the young generation in the Kingdom that is eager to explore new areas of experience, expertise and skills development.

He added that the biotech field in particular involves lot of creativity, innovation and research, and that the Kingdom is well placed to capitalize on this and help it to develop faster.

Hisham Aljadhey, the CEO of the Food and Drug Authority, pointed out that the Kingdom is the largest consumer of medicines in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The summit, which takes place under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was organized by the MNGHA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment.

Culture Ministry celebrates success of Year of Saudi Coffee and honors its partners

  • Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the deputy minister of culture congratulated those involved in the initiative for its achievements over the past year
  He said the ministry implemented more than 32 programs and events organized several competitions, to help raise awareness of Saudi coffee culture
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Wednesday celebrated the success of its 2022 Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, during a ceremony at Tuwaiq Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, the deputy minister of culture, told guests about the work the ministry is doing to raise the profile of Saudi coffee, locally and globally, in keeping with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda, which sets out the key role of culture in ensuring quality of life and creating a vibrant society, a prosperous economy and an ambitious nation.

He said he was happy that through the coffee initiative, the ministry had contributed to the goals of establishing culture as an important element of life in the Kingdom, enhancing its contribution to economic growth, and strengthening the Kingdom’s international profile.

He congratulated those involved in the Year of Coffee for its achievements over the past year that helped put Saudi coffee in the global spotlight, including the addition of Khawlani coffee to UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Fayez said that the ministry implemented more than 32 programs and events as part of the initiative and organized more than eight competitions, all of which helped to raise awareness of Saudi coffee culture, especially Khawlani coffee, and the customs and traditions involved in preparing and serving it in different parts of the country. He added that he was proud of the economic impact of the initiative through its efforts to support and empower local farmers.

The guests at Wednesday’s celebration, which took place under the auspices of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah, included officials, cultural figures and other partners who played a role in the success of the Year of Saudi Coffee.

It included a presentation about its most prominent achievements, the activities and events that took place, and its partnerships with the public and private sectors and non-profit sector organizations.

Some of those who contributed to its success were honored during the ceremony, included coffee shops and producers.

Saudi and Qatari authorities foil attempt to smuggle 4m amphetamine pills into Kingdom

  The drugs were found hidden in a shipment of cattle feed at Jeddah Islamic Port sent to recipients from Egypt and Jordan
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than four million amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said 4,091,250 pills were found hidden in a shipment of cattle feed during an operation at Jeddah Islamic Port carried out by Saudi officials in cooperation with counterparts in Qatar, and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The recipients of the shipment, who are from Egypt and Jordan, were arrested in Riyadh region and referred to the Public Prosecution, Al-Nujaidi added.

Saudi, Pakistani defense officials discuss strengthening cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defense Talal Al-Otaibi on Wednesday met with Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, during his official visit to the capital, Islamabad, the defense ministry said.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and aspects of strategic cooperation in the existing and future defense fields.

Al-Otaibi also met with Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, where they reviewed cooperation and joint coordination in the military field, and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Al-Otaibi arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, heading a Saudi delegation for a multi-day official visit.

He also held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, First Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, where they reviewed the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed cooperation and ways to develop and enhance them, especially in the defense field.

Meanwhile, Al-Otaibi also met with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army Command, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed.

Who’s Who: Deema Al-Athel, technology services delivery leader at IBM

Deema Al-Athel was recently appointed technology services delivery leader for tech corporation IBM, covering the Middle East and Africa.

One of her key roles will be implementing software services such as artificial intelligence, automation, security, and cloud and systems services in the MEA region.

Al-Athel joined IBM Saudi Arabia in early 2019 as a strategy leader and was then promoted to a data and AI business development position within the company in the US, focussing on strategic engagements in the Kingdom.

Later, she worked as a strategic business development leader at IBM before taking up her recent appointment.

With more than 15 years of experience in developing and managing IT solutions, often working closely with senior management, she has become a specialist in crisis management, developing her strategic and operational planning skills while executing a range of projects and initiatives.

Al-Athel gained a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from King Saud University in 2000, and five years later a master’s degree in the same field of study, also from KSU. In 2015, she obtained a Ph.D. in computer science from the George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., specializing in AI.

In 2020, she was featured in Forbes business magazine as one of the world’s leading women in AI.

Before joining IBM, she served as a chief information officer on KSU’s women’s campus and was a part-time consultant for several government and nongovernment agencies, such as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the National Digital Transformation Unit, and the Bunyan Women’s Charity Association.

She has also participated on numerous occasions with the Saudi delegation for the Human Rights Commission at the UN in Switzerland.

OIC chief, Guinea’s higher education minister discuss cooperation  

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, received Diaka Sidibe, minister of higher education, scientific research and innovation of Guinea, and her accompanying delegation, in Jeddah.

Taha paid tribute to Guinea, a member and founding country of the OIC, for its constant commitment to the organization and support for joint Islamic action, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on ways of strengthening cooperation between the OIC and Guinea in the field of higher and university education.

Taha stressed the importance of giving youth access to higher education, which is a driving force for change in the OIC member states.

Sidibe expressed her readiness to strengthen academic and scientific links with the OIC and its institutions.

In a separate meeting, the OIC chief met Barney Riley, New Zealand’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Riley reiterated his country’s interest in the work of the OIC, while Taha praised New Zealand’s multiculturalism and the efforts of its government in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

Both sides expressed a keen interest in developing relations, and exchanged views on various issues of common concern.

