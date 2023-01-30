Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque

Saudi Arabia launches transit visa service for passengers on stopovers
The visa is free of charge, entitles the holder to a four-day stay in the Kingdom, and has three-month validity
The transit visa for stopovers allows entry to Saudi Arabia for tourism and pilgrimage purposes
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign ministry launched on Monday an electronic service that will allow passengers stopping over in the Kingdom to obtain an entry visa.
The transit visa for stopovers allows entry to Saudi Arabia for people in transit who wish to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and tour the Kingdom.
The new service will be effective as of Monday, and passengers can apply for a transit visa through the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas.
The application will automatically be passed on to the unified national visa platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to process. A digital visa will be issued instantly and sent back to the beneficiary via e-mail.
The ministry said the e-Transit visa for stopovers will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by bolstering its position and benefiting from its distinguished strategic location as a link between continents.
The visa is free of charge, will be immediately issued with the traveler’s ticket, entitles the holder to a four-day stay in the Kingdom, and has three-month validity.
Saudi deputy foreign minister receives Commissioner-General of UNRWA
The pair met at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, state agency SPA reported
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, received the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philip Lazzarini on Monday.
The pair met at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, state agency SPA reported.
During the meeting, Al-Kuraiji and Lazzarini discussed areas of cooperation and reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people.
KSRelief distributes food aid in Pakistan, Lebanon and Niger
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed food aid to floods victims in Sindh Province, Pakistan.
The Saudi charity distributed 1,960 food packages, benefiting 13,720 people.
Elsewhere, KSRelief also distributed 3,025 food parcels to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in several Lebanese regions, benefiting 15,125 people.
In Niger, 100 food packages were also distributed, benefiting 768 people.
KSRelief also carried out a project to empower young people to improve the living conditions in Al-Mahrah Governorate, Yemen.
A total of 1,250 young people in eight governorates have benefited from the projects through vocational courses in 11 fields.
Egyptian soprano, Bocelli-Jameel recipient Laura Mekhail charms Jeddah
In an exclusive interview after the performance, Mekhail told Arab News that receiving the Bocelli-Jameel scholarship at the Royal College of Music was the most amazing experience she ever had
Updated 29 January 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The second recipient of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation-Community Jameel Scholarship was awarded to Egyptian talent Laura Mekhail in 2021, who enthralled a Jeddah audience with her stunning performance on the Hayy Jameel stage on Jan. 28.
Mekhail is the first Arab woman to receive the scholarship, as the inaugural recipient was French soprano Clara Barbier Serrano.
The Arab soprano performed next to Italian pianist and composer Daniele Ciminiello, who had coincidentally also performed with Serrano last year at the same venue.
During the show, Mekhail took her audience on a spectacular journey through the history of opera, covering classics by legendary composers such as Handel, Mozart and Puccini, followed by Arabic songs such as “Ana Albi Dalili” by Laila Mourad, and “Sahar El Layali” and “El Helwa Di” by Fairuz. She completed her performance with breathtaking renditions of English songs “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Pure Imagination.”
In an exclusive interview after the performance, Mekhail told Arab News that receiving the Bocelli-Jameel scholarship at the Royal College of Music was the most amazing experience she ever had.
FASTFACT
“It is truly a dream come true to study at the Royal College of Music. It is now the top school in the world, and it’s not easy to get into. I cannot believe that I am one of the very few people who get to be there and receive this amazing education that will put me on different stages all around the world.”
The same performance also took place at the Kingdom’s cultural and historic destination AlUla at the award-winning Maraya Concert Hall on Jan. 27 where Mekhail performed next to Andrea Bocelli.
She described the thrill of singing with the legendary talent.
“I felt so comfortable. I thought I would be scared or shaky, but he made me feel like it was going to be fine. He encourages and believes in young talent. So, it felt amazing to sing next to him.”
Mekhail discovered her passion for singing during her childhood when she was part of a church choir in Cairo. She has performed at the Cairo Opera House, and the influences on her singing include many Arab musicians, along with Bach and Rossini.
She studied music performance at West Virginia Wesleyan College in the US, where she was a member of the a cappella choir and worked closely with Dan Hughes, the director of Choral Activities, whom she credits for heavily influencing her vocal development.
After graduation, Mekhail taught singing at the Chesterbrook Academy for six years before deciding to pursue a career as a professional soloist.
Mekhail’s performance at the Hayy Jameel stage is the latest development in the rising star’s professional musical career.
The seating arena was fully packed, including the theater balconies. Music enthusiasts from elders to teenagers cheered “Bravo!” after every aria and song.
Mekhail said that the heartwarming response from her Saudi audience energized her to keep singing.
Menwar Azraie, 64, a Saudi educational supervisor in the field of fine arts who attended the show with his wife, told Arab News: “I am a big fan of opera and I always like to encourage young talents. I like to attend opera gigs at the Muse music club here in Jeddah.
“I was invited to attend today’s amazing show by my daughter. I am extremely thrilled as the show perfectly captured the essence of a professional Italian opera, and what doubled my joy was that the show combined Western and Middle Eastern music styles using only the human voice and a piano. It was truly a dose of happiness, and I would love to see more of it.”
His wife Wafa Mustafa said: “I love arts and classical music, and the vibes of today’s performance were absolutely magical.”
The opera scholarship is open to students from around the world. Community Jameel, which supports the scholarship, and Art Jameel, which runs Hayy Jameel, are sister organizations founded by the Jameel family of Saudi Arabia.
The Bocelli-Jameel scholarship was established in 2019 with the aim of supporting emerging talents to study opera at the Royal College of Music in London.
Mekhail shared some words of advice for young Arab sopranos and classical singers in the region.
“You have to be persistent in your dream because it is not easy to be a classical singer, especially if you live in the Middle East,” she said. “And even if you go abroad and try to achieve that dream, it is really hard and competitive as there are very, very few Arab people in the international community. Do not be frustrated. Just be persistent. Keep following your dream. I promise you are going to get there.”
Darah pavilion showcases Saudi Arabia’s history, heritage
Al-Beiz added that the Darah’s history center had produced about 22 publications highlighting the Hijaz area, the Two Holy Mosques, and other places from Saudi Arabia’s history
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives is taking part in the 54th Cairo International Book Fair.
Darah pavilion boasts scientific, cultural, and intellectual publications to highlight the history, geography, and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi Arabia.
The fair, which is being held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, brings together more than 1,000 publishers and visitors from about 50 countries, while in excess of 500 cultural events will be held on the sidelines of the showcase, which runs until Feb. 6.
Abdulrahman Al-Beiz, who is in charge of the Darah section, said that the pavilion has some 85 titles on Shariah sciences, the geography of Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula, Saudi-Egyptian relations, and publications that focus on the history of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
He added that the pavilion also houses more recent works, as well as a collection of popular and prestigious publications, including an atlas of Makkah holy sites, in Arabic and English, along with books that tell the Kingdom’s history, and accounts of travelers’ tours in the Arabian Peninsula.
HIGHLIGHT
Al-Beiz also referred to the increasing demand for the Darah’s books, noting that some had been so popular they had sold out, reflecting an enthusiasm on the public’s part to learn more about the Kingdom’s history and culture.
He added that the Darah’s history center had produced about 22 publications highlighting the Hijaz area, the Two Holy Mosques, and other places from the Kingdom’s history.
Meanwhile, the pavilion of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has noted the huge turnout of visitors at the fair.
The Kingdom’s pavilion, which aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s care for Muslims around the world, has been praised by those visiting it, who have also expressed their appreciation for the country’s efforts in spreading moderate Islam and promoting a culture of tolerance and coexistence.