You are here

  • Home
  • Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil

Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil

Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) during a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on January 30, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkavc

Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil

Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil
  • The package includes a brand-new $33.6 million in aid for Brazilian states for rainforest protection
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

BRASÍLIA: Germany on Monday outlined more than $200 million in contributions for environmental projects in Brazil as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the South American giant reeling from Amazon destruction under ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.
The package includes a brand-new $33.6 million in aid for Brazilian states for rainforest protection, on top of another $38 million already announced for an Amazon protection fund to which Germany and Norway had halted payments under climate-skeptic Bolsonaro.
Protection of the Amazon — a crucial sink for planet-warming carbon dioxide — was high on the agenda for talks between Scholz and Brazil’s leftist new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that also aimed to “deepen the resumption of relations,” according to the Brazilian presidency.
Scholz was the first German chancellor to visit Brazil since 2015, and the first Western leader to meet Lula since he became president on January 1 after four years of frosty relations with Brazil under far-right Bolsonaro.
Shortly before Scholz’s arrival in the capital Brasilia, German economic cooperation minister Svenja Schulze announced her country would make additional funds available for Amazon preservation after “difficult years.”
“Brazil is the lung of the world. If it has problems, we all have to help it,” Schulze said at a press conference in Brasilia with Lula’s new environment minister Marina Silva.
Bolsonaro’s four-year term was marked by a surge in fires and clear-cutting in the rainforest.
Average annual deforestation on his watch rose by 59.5 percent from the previous four years, and by 75.5 percent from the previous decade, according to government figures.
German funds for Brazil would also include $32 million for energy efficiency projects for small and medium companies, $9.7 million for “sustainable supply chain projects,” $5.7 million for renewable energy use in industry and transport and $14.2 million for reforestation of degraded areas, according to a Germany embassy statement.
$87 million would go toward low-cost loans for farmers to “reforest their land.”
Amazon destruction was a major sticking point in a trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur grouping comprised of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.
The blocs reached an agreement in 2019 following 20 years of talks, but it has not yet been ratified.
Scholz, who visited Chile and Argentina before heading to Brazil, said in Buenos Aires on Saturday a “quick conclusion” was needed to the trade deal impasse, adding that with Lula in place, “we are in a better position.”
Lula had presided over a sharp drop in deforestation when he previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, and has vowed to reboot environmental protection.
He has said it was “urgent” for a deal to be concluded, but stressed on the campaign trail that further negotiation was needed to ensure Brazil can pursue “our interest in reindustrializing.”
Energy is also on the agenda for talks between the leaders of Europe and South America’s biggest economies.
German business is seeking new opportunities overseas following the economic shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as concerns grow about reliance on China.
All three countries on Scholz’s itinerary — Argentina, Chile and Brazil — are rich in natural resources and “very interesting partners,” a government source in Berlin said.
In an interview Saturday with the Grupo de Diarios America (GDA) consortium of South American newspapers, Scholz said Germany wanted to boost cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean on “renewable energies, green hydrogen and responsible trade in raw materials.”
A Berlin government source said Germany would use the Latin American tour to drum up further international support against Moscow as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Argentina, Chile and Brazil have criticized the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations but have not adopted sanctions against Moscow.
Lula caused shock last year when he said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “as responsible as” Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict.

Topics: Germany Olaf Scholz Amazon rainforest Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Related

Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks
World
Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks
Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
World
Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected

Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Updated 24 sec ago

Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
  • Ukraine’s leaders have said that the F-16s are at the top of their latest weapons wish list
Updated 24 sec ago
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Monday he will not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its war against Russian invaders.
“No,” he said when asked by reporters at the White House if he was in favor of sending the jets, which Ukraine’s leaders have said are at the top of their latest weapons wish list.

Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence

Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence
Updated 31 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence

Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence
  • Drought has plunged 12 million people into ‘acute food insecurity’ in Ethiopia, UN says
Updated 31 min 55 sec ago
AFP

KELAFO: Mohammed Hassan Gureh has made up his mind: He’s going to sell the last of his goats and leave his village to find a new life.

Like many herders in the east of Ethiopia, he has been forced to give up his nomadic existence after seeing his livestock decimated by drought.

The 32-year-old says he can no longer bear seeing his animals die. Out of a herd of 250 goats, only 35 are left.

And in his village of El Gel, in a corner of the Somali region of Ethiopia not far from the border with Somalia, two-thirds of the animals have been wiped out.

Gureh, like other nomadic herders across the Horn of Africa, has been waiting desperately for more than two years for rains that have not come.

The last five rainy seasons since the end of 2020 have failed, triggering the worst drought in four decades in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. And the next rainy season, from March to May, is also expected to be below average.

According to the UN, drought has plunged 12 million people into “acute food insecurity” in Ethiopia alone, where a deadly conflict has also ravaged the north of the country.

More than 4.5 million livestock have died since 2021 and another 30 million “weakened and emaciated” animals are at risk, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said in a January 18 report.

Gureh waited and prayed, but he has had to face the grim reality. “There is no sign of improvement. I think the drought will continue and get worse over time.” So he has decided to sell his goats before it is too late.

With the small amount of money he’ll make from a sale, he plans to leave El Gel and head to the nearby town of K’elafo, hoping he will finally be able to support his wife, his four children, his blind father and his crippled mother.

His plans are vague: He will probably try to eke out a living as a small-time trader selling charcoal, firewood or incense.

“I also want to start adult education and develop my skills in order to find employment opportunities,” he says.

“It’s a very difficult decision to move from a life as a goatherd to a new way of life that I don’t know ... But I have no other option.”

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal
World
Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal
First UN aid convoy since cease-fire enters Ethiopia’s Tigray
World
First UN aid convoy since cease-fire enters Ethiopia’s Tigray

Wife of Daesh leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia over terror fund transfers

Wife of Daesh leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia over terror fund transfers
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
AP

Wife of Daesh leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia over terror fund transfers

Wife of Daesh leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia over terror fund transfers
  • Fartun Abdirashid, wife of Abdiqadir Mumin, head of the Daesh group, was sentenced on Monday at a military court
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU: A military tribunal in Somalia has sentenced the wife of the head of a terrorist organization linked to Daesh to eight years in prison for passing on information and organizing financial transactions for the group, a military official said on Monday.

Fartun Abdirashid, wife of Abdiqadir Mumin, head of the Daesh group, was sentenced on Monday at a military court.

She has been under custody since her arrest in March last year in the capital, Mogadishu.

Abdirashid was accused of frequently transferring $100 to $200 to the group’s members, the public prosecutor’s office said.

She had a working relationship with Bilal Al-Sudaani, a senior Daesh official who was killed on Wednesday in a US raid in Somalia’s northern Bari region.

Mumin, a former Al-Shabab cleric, pledged his allegiance to Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in 2015.

Daesh holds a smaller footprint in Somalia compared to the Al-Shabab terrorist group that has carried out numerous attacks in the country.

Somalia’s forces are carrying out an offensive against Al-Shabab that has been described at the most significant in more than a decade.

The first US Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 urged the world’s distracted donors to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine, which she calls “the ultimate failure of the international community.”

Topics: Somalia Daesh

Related

Update US raid in Somalia kills senior Daesh figure, 10 others: US officials
World
US raid in Somalia kills senior Daesh figure, 10 others: US officials
Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’
World
Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’

Young Palestinians and Israelis invited to Japan by Foreign Ministry

File photo of the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo. (ANJ)
File photo of the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo. (ANJ)
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News Japan

Young Palestinians and Israelis invited to Japan by Foreign Ministry

File photo of the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo. (ANJ)
  • Four Israelis and four Palestinians were invited to Japan as part of Japan’s efforts to realize a “two-state solution”
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting a group of Palestinians and Israelis as part of the 2022 Israeli-Palestinian Joint Youth Invitation Program.

Four Israelis and four Palestinians were invited to Japan as part of Japan’s efforts to realize a “two-state solution” by establishing a future “Palestinian state” alongside Israel.

The program with the youths “aims to provide a forum for building mutual trust and deepen understanding of Japan’s efforts toward peace in the Middle East, foreign policy, economy and culture.”

The invitation program is now in its 23rd year and more than 220 people have been invited from Israel and Palestine.

During their stay, the delegation will visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, exchange opinions with the students, and tour Tokyo and local cities, including Kyoto and Hiroshima.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan. Click here to read it.

Topics: Japan Palestine

Related

UNICEF calls for protection of children amidst violence in Palestine
Middle-East
UNICEF calls for protection of children amidst violence in Palestine
The Chairman of the Bank of Palestine Hashim Shawa speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. (WEF)
Middle-East
Bank chairman says Palestine must triple efforts to protect economy, ideals, resilience

Three injured in knife attack near EU Brussels headquarters

Emergency personnel arrive outside of a metro station near EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
Emergency personnel arrive outside of a metro station near EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
Updated 30 January 2023
AFP

Three injured in knife attack near EU Brussels headquarters

Emergency personnel arrive outside of a metro station near EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP)
  • The suspected attacker was known to police for “psychiatric problems,” a source close to the investigation said
Updated 30 January 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: Three people were injured, one seriously, in a knife attack Monday in a metro station near the European Union headquarters in Brussels, officials said, adding that the attacker had been arrested.
Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said the man was speedily detained due to coordinated police action at the Schuman metro station.
Police said one of the injured was in “critical condition.”
The suspected attacker was known to police for “psychiatric problems,” a source close to the investigation said.
The attack took place at rush hour around 6:00 pm.
European Union chief Charles Michel, a former Belgian prime minister, thanked the police in a tweet and said his thoughts were with the victims.
An AFP journalist at the site said a woman told people not to enter the station, saying there was a man inside armed with a knife as police rushed in.
Traffic was interrupted on the line.
 

Topics: Brussels

Related

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
World
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 
World
Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 

Latest updates

Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil
Germany vows millions for Amazon as Scholz meets Lula in Brazil
Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Biden says ‘no’ to US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Dubai International Financial Centre launches metaverse platform
Dubai International Financial Centre launches metaverse platform
Cost of living crisis cuts a cruel swathe through Arab political economies
Cost of living crisis cuts a cruel swathe through Arab political economies
‘Exciting, overwhelming’: Officials and visitors hail Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah
The inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale is showcasing 280 rare and priceless artifacts. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.