Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital

Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, killed an elderly British woman in North Yorkshire. (North Yorkshire Police)
Updated 19 sec ago
Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital

Rejected Iranian asylum seeker who killed elderly British woman detained in secure hospital
  • Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility
  • Given the situation in Iran, the 34-year-old will not currently be considered for deportation, a judge said
LONDON: A failed Iranian asylum seeker who killed an elderly British woman in North Yorkshire has been sentenced to indefinite detention in a secure hospital.

A court heard that Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had befriended Brenda Blainey, 83, who offered him a room in her home in the village of Thornton-le-Dale. Sentencing him at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said that the victim had treated her killer like a “grandson,” the Independent reported.

Darvish-Narenjbon strangled Blainey, bashed her head on the floor, stabbed her in the chest and cut her throat on Jan. 5 last year. During a previous hearing, the 34-year-old Iranian national admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The court was told he was born in Tehran and had lived in the UK since he was 15, with the exception of a brief stay in the US where spent time in a psychiatric unit. He first arrived in Britain in 2005 and sought asylum there after his student visa expired in 2013. His application and subsequent appeals were denied. He filed another asylum claim in 2020, which was pending at the time he killed Blainey.

He could not be deported from the UK in the time between his applications because there was not a returns agreement in place with Iran, a government source told the Independent.

Judge Jameson said on Wednesday that three consultant forensic psychiatrists agreed Darvish-Narenjbon has schizophrenia and that his “retained responsibility” for the killing was “low.”

“You killed Brenda Blainey in her own home in circumstances of appalling brutality,” he said. “I want to make it clear both to you and to the family of Brenda Blainey that this is not to say that your responsibility is extinguished. It is not.

“You remain, albeit to a low degree, responsible for the dreadful death of Mrs Blainey and for the grief and suffering that this has caused to her friends and family.”

The judge added that Darvish-Narenjbon will not immediately face the prospect of being sent back to his home country.

“Given the situation in Iran, however, you will not presently be considered for deportation,” he said.

A Home Office spokesman told the Independent: “Foreign national offenders who exploit our system and commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible.

“The Government is committed to stopping abuse of the immigration system, taking decisive action against those who try to play the system.”

 

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house

Biden attorney: no classified documents found in search of Delaware beach house
  • The search took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in coordination and cooperation with Biden's legal advisors
Updated 22 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Department of Justice's search for classified documents at President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware has concluded and no materials with classified markings were found, his personal attorney said on Wednesday.
The search took place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in coordination and cooperation with Biden's legal advisors, attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement, and the department took "for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
Updated 01 February 2023
AP

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days

Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
  • Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days
Updated 01 February 2023
AP

BUCHAREST, Romania: Andrew Tate lost his appeal at a Romanian court and will be held for a further 30 days, an official said Wednesday.
Tate, a divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer, is detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking.
Tate lost his appeal at the Bucharest Court of Appeal against a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to extend his arrest a second time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT.
Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women.
The court rejected all four appeals and will remain in custody until Feb. 27 as prosecutors continue investigating the case.
 

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine
  • Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Israel has adopted a cautious position toward Moscow
  • The Kremlin has warned of an escalation in the conflict as Ukraine’s Western partners vow more weapons for Kyiv
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was considering military aid for Kyiv and was willing to mediate in the conflict.
“We say that all countries that supply weapons (to Ukraine) should understand that we will consider these (weapons) to be legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February last year, Israel has adopted a cautious position toward Moscow, seeking to maintain neutrality.
Israel has particularly emphasised the special ties between the two nations, as Israel has more than a million citizens from the former Soviet Union.
The Kremlin has warned of an escalation in the conflict as Ukraine’s Western partners vow more weapons for Kyiv.
“Any attempts — implemented or even unrealized but announced for the supply of additional, new or some other weapons — lead and will lead to an escalation of this crisis. And everyone should be aware of this,” Zakharova said.
Washington and Berlin this month said they would supply Kyiv with modern tanks but Ukraine is also asking its backers for fighter jets and long range artillery.

Half a million strike in UK’s largest walkout in 12 years

Half a million strike in UK’s largest walkout in 12 years
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Half a million strike in UK’s largest walkout in 12 years

Half a million strike in UK’s largest walkout in 12 years
  • As Europe battles a cost-of-living crisis, Britain's umbrella labour organisation the Trades Union Congress called it the "biggest day of strike action since 2011"
  • Unions have accused millionaire Sunak of being out of touch with the challenges faced by ordinary working people struggling to make ends meet
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Half a million workers went on strike in Britain on Wednesday, calling for higher wages in the largest such walkout in over a decade, closing schools and severely disrupting transport.
As Europe battles a cost-of-living crisis, Britain’s umbrella labor organization the Trades Union Congress (TUC) called it the “biggest day of strike action since 2011.”
The latest strikes come a day after more than 1.27 million took to the streets in France, increasing pressure on the French government over pension reform plans.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for pay rises to be “reasonable” and affordable” warning that big pay rises would jeopardize attempts to tame inflation.
But unions have accused millionaire Sunak of being out of touch with the challenges faced by ordinary working people struggling to make ends meet in the face of low paid, insecure work and spiralling costs.
Teachers and train drivers were among the latest groups to act, as well as border force workers at UK air and seaports.
“The workload is always bigger and bigger and with the inflation our salary is lower and lower,” London teacher Nigel Adams, 57, told AFP as he joined thousands of teachers marching through central London.
“We’re exhausted. We’re paying the price and so are the children,” he added as protesters held up placards reading “Pay Up” and “We can’t put your kids first if you put their teachers last.”
Britain has witnessed months of strikes by tens of thousands of workers — including postal staff, lawyers, nurses and employees in the retail sector — as UK inflation raced above 11 percent, the highest level in more than 40 years.
Job center worker and union representative, Graham, who preferred not to give his last name said workers had no choice but to strike faced with soaring costs.
“Some of our members, even though they are working, still have to make visits to food banks,” he said.
“Not only are wages not keeping up, but things like fares, council tax and rents are going up. Anything we get is eaten away,” he added.
At London’s King’s Cross rail station, Kate Lewis, a 50-year-old charity worker, said she sympathized with the strikers despite her train being delayed.
“I understand. We are all in the same boat. All impacted by inflation,” she said.
Another major commuter hub in the capital, London Bridge station, was completely closed.
One train driver who gave his name as Tony, 61, said the sort of pay rises on offer were insulting, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
“We worked all through Covid. We were being praised as key workers and then there is this slap in the face,” he said.
“I was leaving (home) at 3 am to go to work. People were having barbecues, you could hear the bottles. I think we deserve a pay increase that keeps up with inflation.”
Government and company bosses are standing firm over wage demands.
With thousands of schools closed for the day, Education Minister Gillian Keegan told Times Radio she was “disappointed” teachers had walked out.
But union boss Mark Serwotka said the government’s position was “unsustainable.”
“It’s not feasible that they can sit back with this unprecedented amount of industrial action growing, because it’s half a million today,” he told Sky News.
“Next week, we have paramedics, and we have nurses, then will then be the firefighters,” he added, warning that unions were prepared to strike throughout the summer.
Prime Minister Sunak on Wednesday told parliament the government had given teachers the “highest pay rise in 30 years” including nine percent for newly qualified teachers.
He urged opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to say “that the strikes are wrong and we should be backing our school children“
The latest official data shows 1.6 million working days were lost from June-November last year because of strikes — the highest six-month total in more than three decades — according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
A total of 467,000 working days were lost to walkouts in November alone, the highest level since 2011, the ONS added.
Alongside the strikes, unions are also staging rallies across the country against the Conservative government’s plans to legislate against public sector strike action.
Sunak has introduced a draft law requiring some frontline workers to maintain a minimum level of service during walkouts.

