You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  

Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  

Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  
Saudi Arabia is also assessing refinancing through borrowing more in currency to manage its outstanding floating-rate debt. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdxp3

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  

Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fixed-rate debt will make up about 90 percent of government borrowing by the end of 2023 as interest rates rise – up from 85 percent for the previous 12 months – according to the National Debt Management Center.  

The comments came a week after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underlined the central bank’s plan for future hikes, despite the easing price pressures.    

“We are having a very strong position when it comes to absorbing the high-interest rate environment,” Hani AlMedaini, CEO of the country’s NDMC, said in an interview with Bloomberg.  

“We will not sit and enjoy that position, we’ll continue to enhance it further,” he added.    

Saudi Arabia is also assessing refinancing through borrowing more in currency to manage its outstanding floating-rate debt.    

AlMedaini noted: “We are not done with interest-rate risk. That’s why we were so fast to issue given the positive momentum in the market we witnessed at the beginning of 2023.”   

On its path to diversifying the economy, the Saudi government turns to borrowing to further support the execution of Vision 2030 goals. The world’s leading oil exporter raised $10 billion from a bond sale earlier this year, the largest emerging-market sovereign deal in nearly three years.   

In 2022, Saudi Arabia reported its first budget surplus in nearly 10 years, with a 2.6 percent surplus of its gross domestic product, on the back of climbing crude prices. Barely past the second month of the year, the government has already pre-funded SR48 billion ($12.8 billion) of its refinancing needs for 2023.  The bond sale and prefunding make it evident that the Kingdom has done the majority of the borrowing it intended to do this year.    

Nevertheless, AlMedaini noted that the government is looking at different borrowing options, from Euro and other international currencies to green bonds, depending on market conditions. 

In addition, the Kingdom utilized ethical finance investors for the second time in four months. Some $3 billion was raised by the Public Investment Fund in October, with the introduction of its green bond sale. 

Topics: Saudi debt borrowing

Dollar drops as Fed’s Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish

Dollar drops as Fed’s Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Dollar drops as Fed’s Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish

Dollar drops as Fed’s Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The dollar fell from one-month highs on Tuesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on statements last week that disinflation has started, saying he expects significant declines in inflation this year.

Powell did not revert to a hawkish stance despite last Friday's blockbuster US non-farm payrolls report, which led investors to believe the Fed is not likely to tighten more than what has been priced in by the market.

The greenback dropped across the board, led by losses versus the yen, Swiss franc, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollar.

In a question-and-answer session at the Economic Club of Washington, the Fed chief did say the return to the US central bank's inflation goal of 2 percent would be a bumpy process, which would need further rate increases.

Powell, however, declined to equate the surprising strength in the job market shown in the January employment report with an expectation that interest rates would need to be higher than Fed officials estimated late last year.

Friday's US jobs report wrongfooted traders who were banking on an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hike cycle, and gave the dollar a leg up.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, fell to session lows after Powell's remarks. It was last down 0.2 percent at 103.39.

US interest-rate futures show that markets are expecting the Fed funds rate to peak just above 5.1 percent by June, compared with expectations of a peak below 5 percent prior to Friday's jobs report.

In afternoon trading, the euro was little changed against the dollar at $1.0719 after earlier falling to a five-week low of $1.0670.

The dollar dropped 1.2 percent versus the yen to 131.07 yen, after rising to a one-month peak on Monday. The yen was hit by a Nikkei report that said Japan's government has sounded out Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor.

Amamiya is seen as more dovish than other contenders.

Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar $1.2035 after tumbling to a one-month low of $1.1974 in the previous session.

Investors are looking for further commentary from central bankers this week following what was viewed as a dovish outcome of the Bank of England's meeting last week. The Australian dollar was up 0.9 percent at $0.6943 after having surged as much as 1 percent after the country's central bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points and said more increases would be needed, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.

Topics: US Fed Dollars

Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022

Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022
Updated 30 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022

Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022
Updated 30 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Assets allocated to the Arab Petroleum Investment Corp.’s debut green bond reached $335 million as of Oct.31, 2022, according to the financial institution’s latest green bond report for the last year.

It noted that APICORP’s total portfolio of environmentally linked assets financed in 2022 as of Oct.31 reached $664 million, which makes up 13 percent of the total loan portfolio compared to 3 percent in 2016.

The latest report follows the global best practices to measure the impact of APICORP’s debut $750 million green bond issuance in October 2021, which has been allocated to 10 projects in five countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Spain, according to a statement.

The remaining $415 million from the unallocated green bond proceeds was invested into other green assets including securities and funds which comply with the green bond framework.

According to APICORP, the financed projects collectively generate 9.4 terawatt-hours of clean energy for nearly 1 million homes and help reduce annual emissions of 20 million tons of carbon dioxide.

“APICORP follows a rigorous review process for any transaction identified as eligible for green financing under our Green Bond Framework,” said Yasser Gado, treasurer and chairman of the Green Bond Committee at APICORP.

He added: “Through our due diligence process, deployment of proceeds has been challenging given the economic conditions that impact manufacturing and supply chain, but we expect conditions to improve and we can finance high-quality clean energy projects with the remaining proceeds.”

 The global green bond market has been gaining traction in the past decade and is projected to surpass $5 trillion by 2025, driven by increasing demand for sustainable investment options and a growing awareness of the need to address climate change challenges

Established in 1975 by 10 Arab oil-exporting countries, APICORP is an energy-focused multilateral financial institution, which works to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector and related industries through a range of financing and direct equity solutions, as well as energy research and advisory services.

Topics: Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) Apicorp green bonds

Related

APICORP and nogaholding sign MoU to promote collaboration
Corporate News
APICORP and nogaholding sign MoU to promote collaboration

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises
Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
AP

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises
  • National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the immediate demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes built without permits in east Jerusalem
  • For many Palestinians the pace of home demolitions is part of the new ultranationalist government’s broader battle for control of east Jerusalem
Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: Ratib Matar’s family was growing. They needed more space.
Before his granddaughters, now 4 and 5, were born, he built three apartments on an eastern slope overlooking Jerusalem’s ancient landscape. The 50-year-old construction contractor moved in with his brother, son, divorced daughter and their young kids — 11 people in all, plus a few geese.
But Matar was never at ease. At any moment, the Israeli code-enforcement officers could knock on his door and take everything away.
That moment came on Jan. 29, days after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people in east Jerusalem, the deadliest attack in the contested capital since 2008. Israel’s new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called not only for the sealing of the assailant’s family home, but also the immediate demolition of dozens of Palestinian homes built without permits in east Jerusalem, among other punitive steps.
Mere hours after Ben-Gvir’s comments, the first bulldozers rumbled into Matar’s neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber.
For many Palestinians, the gathering pace of home demolitions is part of the new ultranationalist government’s broader battle for control of east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and claimed by the Palestinians as the capital of a future independent state.
The battle is waged with building permits and demolition orders — and it is one the Palestinians feel they cannot win. Israel says it is simply enforcing building regulations.
“Our construction is under siege from Israel,” Matar said. His brothers and sons lingered beside the ruins of their home, drinking bitter coffee and receiving visitors as though in mourning. “We try really hard to build, but in vain,” he said.
Last month, Israel demolished 39 Palestinian homes, structures and businesses in east Jerusalem, displacing over 50 people, according to the United Nations. That was more than a quarter of the total number of demolitions in 2022. Ben-Gvir posted a photo on Twitter of the bulldozers clawing at Matar’s home.
“We will fight terrorism with all the means at our disposal,” he wrote, though Matar’s home had nothing to do with the Palestinian shooting attacks.
Most Palestinian apartments in east Jerusalem were built without hard-to-get permits. A 2017 study by the UN described it as “virtually impossible” to secure them.
The Israeli municipality allocates scant land for Palestinian development, the report said, while facilitating the expansion of Israeli settlements. Little Palestinian property was registered before Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967, a move not internationally recognized.
Matar said the city rejected his building permit application twice because his area is not zoned for residential development. He’s now trying a third time.
The penalty for unauthorized building is often demolition. If families don’t tear their houses down themselves, the government charges them for the job. Matar is dreading his bill — he knows neighbors who paid over $20,000 to have their houses razed.
Now homeless, Matar and his family are staying with relatives. He vows to build again on land he inherited from his grandparents, though he has no faith in the Israeli legal system.
“They don’t want a single Palestinian in all of Jerusalem,” Matar said. Uphill, in the heart of his neighborhood, Israeli flags fluttered from dozens of apartments recently built for religious Jews.
Since 1967, the government has built 58,000 homes for Israelis in the eastern part of the city, and fewer than 600 for Palestinians, said Daniel Seidemann, an Israeli lawyer specializing in the geopolitics of Jerusalem, citing the government’s statistics bureau and his own analysis. In that time, the city’s Palestinian population has soared by 400 percent.
“The planning regime is dictated by the calculus of national struggle,” Seidemann said.
Israel’s city plans show state parks encircling the Old City, with some 60 percent of Jabal Mukaber zoned as green space, off-limits to Palestinian development. At least 20,000 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem are now slated for demolition, watchdogs say.
Matar and his neighbors face an agonizing choice: Build illegally and live under constant threat of demolition, or leave their birthplace for the occupied West Bank, sacrificing Jerusalem residency rights that allow them to work and travel relatively freely throughout Israel.
While there are no reliable figures for permit approvals, the Israeli municipality set aside just over 7 percent of its 21,000 housing plans for Palestinian homes in 2019, reported Ir Amim, an anti-settlement advocacy group. Palestinians are nearly 40 percent of the city’s roughly 1 million people.
“This is the purpose of this policy,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at Ir Amim. “Palestinians are forced to leave Jerusalem.”
Arieh King, a Jerusalem deputy mayor and settler leader, acknowledged that demolitions help Israel entrench control over east Jerusalem, home to the city’s most important religious sites.
“It’s part of enforcing sovereignty,” King said. “I’m happy that at last we have a minister that understands,” he added, referring to Ben-Gvir.
Ben-Gvir is now pushing for the destruction of an apartment tower housing 100 people. Trying to lower tensions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the eviction that was planned for Tuesday, Israeli media reported.
King contended it was possible for Palestinians to secure permits and accused them of building without authorization to avoid an expensive bureaucracy.
When the Al-Abasi family in east Jerusalem found a demolition order plastered on their new breeze-block home last month, they contemplated their options. The government had knocked down their last apartment, built on the same lot, eight years ago. This time, Jaafar Al-Abasi decided, he would tear it down himself.
Al-Abasi hired a tractor and invited his relatives and neighbors to join. The destruction took three days, with breaks for hummus and soda. His three sons borrowed pickaxes and jackhammers, angrily hacking away at the walls they had decorated with colored plates just last month.
“This place is like a ticking time bomb,” said his brother in law, 48-year-old Mustafa Samhouri, who helped them out.
Protests over the demolitions have roiled east Jerusalem in recent days. Two weekends ago, Samhouri said, the family’s 13-year-old cousin opened fire at Jewish settlers in the neighborhood of Silwan just across the valley, wounding two people before being shot and arrested.
“The pressure just grows more and more,” Samhouri said. “And at last, boom.”

Moody’s cuts Egypt rating to B3, changes outlook to stable

Moody’s cuts Egypt rating to B3, changes outlook to stable
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Moody’s cuts Egypt rating to B3, changes outlook to stable

Moody’s cuts Egypt rating to B3, changes outlook to stable
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Ratings agency Moody's lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by one notch to B3 from B2 on Tuesday, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity.

The agency changed its outlook for Egypt to stable from negative.

"Moody's does not expect Egypt's liquidity and external positions to rebound quickly," the agency said.

Egypt has continued to face a foreign currency shortage despite allowing the Egyptian pound to depreciate sharply in recent months.

The country's headline inflation is expected to accelerate further in January after surging to its highest in five years in December, according to a Reuters poll.

The agency also lowered Egypt's local-currency ceilings to Ba3 from Ba2.

Topics: Egypt economy Moody's GDP

Related

Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales
Business & Economy
Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales
Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia
Business & Economy
Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia

Crews find survivors, many dead after Turkiye, Syria quake

Crews find survivors, many dead after Turkiye, Syria quake
Updated 08 February 2023
AP

Crews find survivors, many dead after Turkiye, Syria quake

Crews find survivors, many dead after Turkiye, Syria quake
  • Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined more than 24,000 Turkish emergency personnel
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 13 million of the country’s 85 million people were affected
Updated 08 February 2023
AP

GAZIANTEP, Turkiye: Thinly-stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkiye and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake that killed more than 7,700, their grim task occasionally punctuated by the joy of finding someone still alive.
Nearly two days after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria, rescuers pulled a three-year-old boy, Arif Kaan, from beneath the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras, a city not far from the epicenter.
With the boy’s lower body trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted rebar, emergency crews lay a blanket over his torso to protect him from below-freezing temperatures as they carefully cut the debris away from him, mindful of the possibility of triggering another collapse.
The boy’s father, Ertugrul Kisi, who himself had been rescued earlier, sobbed as his son was pulled free and loaded into an ambulance.
“For now, the name of hope in Kahramanmaras is Arif Kaan,” a Turkish television reporter proclaimed as the dramatic rescue was broadcast to the country.
A few hours later, rescuers pulled 10-year-old Betul Edis from the rubble of her home in the city of Adiyaman. Amid applause from onlookers, her grandfather kissed her and spoke softly to her as she was loaded on an ambulance.
But such stories were few more than two days after Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake, which hit a huge area and brought down thousands of buildings, with frigid temperatures and ongoing aftershocks complicating rescue efforts.
Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined more than 24,000 Turkish emergency personnel, and aid pledges poured in.
But with devastation spread multiple several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria’s ongoing conflict — voices crying from within mounds of rubble fell silent, and despair grew from those still waiting for help.
In Syria, the shaking toppled thousands of buildings and heaped more misery on a region wracked by the country’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
On Monday afternoon in a northwestern Syrian town, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her deceased mother. The baby was the only member of her family to survive a building collapse in the small town of Jinderis, relatives told The Associated Press.
Turkiye is home to millions of refugees from the war. The affected area in Syria is divided between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, where millions rely on humanitarian aid.
As many as 23 million people could be affected in the quake-hit region, according to Adelheid Marschang, a senior emergencies officer with the World Health Organization, who called it a “crisis on top of multiple crises.”
Many survivors in Turkiye have had to sleep in cars, outside or in government shelters.
“We don’t have a tent, we don’t have a heating stove, we don’t have anything. Our children are in bad shape. We are all getting wet under the rain and our kids are out in the cold,” Aysan Kurt, 27, told the AP. “We did not die from hunger or the earthquake, but we will die freezing from the cold.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 13 million of the country’s 85 million people were affected, and he declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkiye, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, authorities said.
In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces. Syria itself is an international pariah under Western sanctions linked to the war.
The United Nations said it was “exploring all avenues” to get supplies to the rebel-held northwest.
Turkiye’s Vice President Fuat Oktoy said at least 5,894 people have died from the earthquake in Turkiye, with another 34,810 injured.
The death toll in government-held areas of Syria has climbed to 812, with some 1,400 injured, according to the Health Ministry. At least 1,020 people have died in the rebel-held northwest, according to volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets, with more than 2,300 injured.
The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkiye in 1999.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

UK charity Penny Appeal working to provide aid for victims of Turkiye earthquakes
World
UK charity Penny Appeal working to provide aid for victims of Turkiye earthquakes

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  
Saudi Arabia to raise share of fixed-rate debt in borrowing to 90%  
Dollar drops as Fed’s Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish
Dollar drops as Fed’s Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish
Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022
Assets allocated to APICORP’s debut green bond reach $335m in 2022
Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises
Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises
Moody’s cuts Egypt rating to B3, changes outlook to stable
Moody’s cuts Egypt rating to B3, changes outlook to stable

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.