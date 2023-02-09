You are here

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
Marseille's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their French Cup round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on Wednesday. (AFP)
AP

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
  • Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011
AP

MARSEILLE: Marseille celebrated their first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating their bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday.

Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris club started their supremacy in France after Qatari investors took over.

Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011.

Alexis Sanchez put the hosts in front in the fixture known as “Le Classique” of French soccer, and Ukraine attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the winner after Sergio Ramos pulled one back.

“We are delighted to progress to the next round, the French Cup is one of our goals,” Marseille captain Valentin Rongier said. “Our fans had been waiting for that win, we are so happy to share it with them.”

It was PSG’s third loss this season. It came ahead of a major test as Bayern Munich travel to the French capital for the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

Igor Tudor’s players imposed an intense pressing from the start that destabilized PSG. Second-best in all sectors, the visitors were pegged in their own half and Marseille piled up chances in the first half.

The hosts could have been awarded a penalty after Achraf Hakimi elbowed the ball in the area, but referee Francois Letexier ignored calls from Marseille players.

Marseille came close with efforts from Sead Kolasinac and Cengiz Under before Sanchez dribbled past Sergio Ramos on the right side and cut back inside the box, with the Spain defender bringing him down.

This time, Letexier pointed to the spot and Sanchez wrong-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 31th minute for his 11th goal in a Marseille shirt.

On the back foot, PSG had to rely on individual talent to respond. Neymar hit the post with a long-range shot.

Marseille, however, continued their dominance and could have doubled their lead before halftime as Jonathan Clauss forced a good save from Donnarumma on the counter.

But it was PSG who pulled one back against the run of play just before the break when Ramos, left unmarked in the box, headed home a corner.

PSG, missing Kylian Mbappe through injury, played higher in the second half and the game was more balanced, progressing at a slower pace.

Marseille again went ahead in the 57th when Malinovskyi, who joined the southern side on loan during the winter transfer window, fired a superb strike from outside the box past Donnarumma after defenders failed to clear the ball. PSG pressed hard in the closing stages but could not find an edge.

PSG and Marseille are first and second in the French league, respectively. They will meet again on Feb. 26 at the Velodrome in the league.

Earlier, French Cup holder Nantes snatched a late equalizer against Angers before prevailing in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals.

After conceding an early goal, Nantes struggled to find an edge until Florent Mollet beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni with a powerful half-volley with three minutes left.

The match finished 1-1 and Nantes’ players were flawless during the 4-2 shootout while Amine Salama and Faouzi Ghoulam missed for the hosts.

Lyon wasted a two-goal lead but also advanced 4-2 on penalties against top-tier rival Lille after finishing 2-2.

Goals from Ryan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette had given Lyon a 2-0 advantage after 21 minutes. Jonathan David pulled one back in the 29th before Edon Zhegrova leveled soon after the hour-mark. Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes then denied Mohamed Bayo’s effort during the shootout before Timothy Weah hit the crossbar.

Second-division side Rodez beat Auxerre 3-2, with Grenoble and Annecy also advancing. Reims lost 3-1 at Toulouse.

Man United mount fightback to draw 2-2 with Leeds

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Substitute Jadon Sancho rescued a point for Erik ten Hag’s team, which missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday. They are still waiting for a first win in the league since Nov. 5, but moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams, however, will feel they missed the opportunity to take more from the thrilling match at Old Trafford.

Leeds stunned the home crowd by taking the lead after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto and looked on course for victory when Raphael Varane deflected Crysencio Summerville’s cross into his own net three minutes after halftime.

United got back into the game through Marcus Rashford’s header in the 62nd and Sancho equalized in the 70th.

But on a night when United were looking to cut the gap on leader Arsenal to five points, it remains seven behind the London club having played two more games.

Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over, as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid

John Duerden

Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over, as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid

Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over, as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid
The dream of an all-Arab FIFA Club World Cup final is over, after Real Madrid defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt 4-1 on Wednesday in the second semi-final.

It came a day after Al-Hilal claimed their place in the final with an impressive victory over Brazilian side Flamengo. And though they will not face their regional rivals, the reality of the situation is still pretty special: The Saudi and Asian title-holders will face the 14-time European champions in Saturday’s decider. Either the Riyadh giants will be crowned world champions for the first time or their Madrid counterparts will take the title for a fifth time.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, will have to watch as their regional neighbors take on arguably the biggest club in the world and, perhaps, rue what might have been, because the one-sided scoreline on Wednesday did not reflect the problems they caused Real Madrid.

Regardless, the Red Giants can take some comfort from the fact that although they fell short against Los Blancos, as have many before them, they did themselves, their country and their continent proud. There is no doubt that Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti’s words of comfort and consolation for opposite number Marcel Koller were heartfelt. The game was an enthralling and tight contest until the final few minutes. The 10-time African champions, unbeaten in the Egyptian Premier League after 15 games this season under Koller, and victorious in this tournament over Oceania champions Auckland City and CONCACAF title-holders the Seattle Sounders, gave as good as they got.

After 18 minutes, Mohammed Sherif fired just over the bar from the left side of the area and, soon after, Mohammed Abdelmonem’s header from a corner also narrowly cleared the woodwork. On the half-hour mark, Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin saved well from a Hussein El-Shahat shot. It was all looking very promising for the Egyptians.

That effort came just after Real striker Rodrygo had burst into the left side of the area and hit the post. Indeed, as the half progressed, the Europeans looked more and more dangerous. Still, it was looking as if the two teams were going to go into the dressing rooms at half-time level — only for the Spanish side to open the scoring.

A mix-up in the Egyptian defense let in Vinicius Junior and the Brazilian winger lifted the ball smartly over goalkeeper Mohammed El-Shenawy.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and once again it went the way of the team in light blue. Just after the restart, a smart through ball from Luka Modric found Rodrygo in the area. His shot was blocked but there was Federico Valverde, who had time to steady himself, pick his spot and extend his team’s lead.

It seemed as if the game as a contest was over but, almost immediately, the impressive El-Shahat had a great chance to reduce Madrid’s lead. It was not to be.

Just after the hour, however, Al-Ahly were handed a lifeline, in the form of a penalty, when El-Shahat was brought down by Eduardo Camavinga. Ali Maaloul stepped up and left Lunin with no chance. Suddenly anything was possible and, seconds later, the North Africans should have been level, only for Afsha to shoot high from a great position. At this point, the African side were looking more likely to score than their opponents.

But then, with five minutes left, the video assistant referee ruled that Vinicius had been brought down in the area by Amr El-Solia. It was a soft penalty and justice was done when El-Shenawy saved well from Modric’s spot-kick. In the end, though, it did not matter as Rodrygo added his second and his team’s third in stoppage time. It was harsh on Al-Ahly, and even more so when substitute Sergio Arribas added a fourth with the last kick of the game.

Now the most successful team in the history of this tournament, with four titles, have a chance to make it five but they will know it will not be easy. Al-Hilal have already disposed of Wydad AC, the African champions who were playing on home soil, and then South American champions Flamengo in a thrilling semi-final. The La Liga giants will be strong favorites but Al-Hilal have nothing to lose.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, can finish third for a third tournament in a row if they defeat Flamengo at the weekend, before returning home to what is looking like a very promising Egyptian Premier League season for them.

FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games

AP

FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games

ZURICH: The 10-plus minutes of stoppage time that were a regular feature of games at the World Cup in Qatar are back on soccer’s agenda.
FIFA’s rule-making panel known as IFAB put additional time on the agenda published Wednesday for its annual meeting next month. Changes agreed on March 4 can take effect next season.
Talks are scheduled on “possible measures to create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match, with a particular focus on a stricter calculation of additional time.”
Games of 100 minutes became routine at the last World Cup as referees followed FIFA advice to add on more accurate amounts for stoppages due to goal celebrations, injuries, video reviews and substitutions.
The directive was part of a long-standing FIFA aim to create more active playing time on the field and give fans and viewers better value.
It led to record-setting long games at the World Cup with a slew of stoppage-time additions of more than 10 minutes early in the tournament.
Though a head injury helped to cause 14-plus minutes of stoppage time in the first half of England-Iran, there were more than 13 minutes added to the second half of Saudi Arabia’s stunning 2-1 win over eventual champion Argentina.
The United States’ 1-1 draw with Wales on the second day of the tournament kicked off at 10 p.m. in Doha and finished the next day once almost 11 minutes were added to the second half.
Organizers such as individual domestic leagues have not followed FIFA’s example, though some said they were unwilling to change policy midseason and would revisit the subject in the offseason.
FIFA trials at the Club World Cup in Morocco of live broadcasts during video reviews of communications between match officials will also be discussed at the IFAB meeting in London.
Other subjects include allowing an extra substitute for teams when a player sustains a suspected concussion, though not the emergency temporary replacements requested by the global players’ union FIFPRO and some head injury experts.
The IFAB panel includes representative of FIFA and the four British soccer federations. The voting structure weighted toward FIFA means soccer’s world body can veto any proposal.

Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch

AP

Brittney Griner absent from USA camp, but keeping in touch

DUBAI: Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going.
Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her partner and recover from her time in a Russian jail.
She returned to the US in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
“She wants to be a part of this like no one else,” Taurasi said. “So, she’ll get there eventually. She’ll find her footing.”
Taurasi said the two talk regularly now that Griner is home in Phoenix. They work out together as well as chat and text each other often.
“We’ve been on the court together working out. We’ve sat down and talked for hours,” Taurasi said. “It’s been really nice to reconnect. It’s good to see her smile. Good to give her a hug. Know she was alive and still had the ability to be thankful and happy.”
There was a time during Griner’s 10-month ordeal in Russia that the 40-year-old Taurasi wasn’t sure she’d ever see her friend again.
“Every single day we suffered and hoped she’d be back and not until I saw her did I really believe it. And just to see her smile, just to see her free, was really emotional for everyone,” Taurasi said. “And we knew, at the same time, the minute she got into that plane and we got to Phoenix, there was going to be a whole new set of challenges, a whole new reality, a whole new way of living life for BG.”
Griner has said she’ll play for Phoenix again this season, although she’s still an unsigned free agent. She hasn’t talked about her international future and potentially playing for the US at the Olympics next year in Paris. She has helped the US win two gold medals at the Olympics already.
USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said Monday that she hasn’t talked to Griner yet, but the organization made it clear that she could take all the time she needed to decide if she wanted to play for the US again.
“We’ve missed her and when she’s ready we’ll welcome her back,” Reeve said.

Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize

Arab News

Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize

Luiz Saez will ride in the International Jockeys Challenge (IJC) at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb. 24, the opening day of The Saudi Cup meeting.

Born in Panama, where he rode 37 winners before relocating to the USA, Saez will be returning to the scene of his second placing in the 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc aboard Casa Creed last year, and is also set to ride the William Mott-trained seven-year-old once again.

Saez, said: “I’m having a good year so far and am really looking forward to the Saudi trip. The IJC looks like a great group of jockeys, so it should be fun!

“I finished second on Casa Creed in the 1351 Turf Sprint last year and am all set to ride him again in that race, so hopefully he can go one better. The turf was lovely, so I’m pleased to see there are two races on the turf this year in the IJC too.”

Saez, who also rode at the inaugural Saudi Cup meeting in 2020, will be joined by leading Brazilian female rider and two-time champion apprentice, Jeane Alves.

Alves became the first woman to win a G1 contest in Brazil, winning the 2015 Grande Premio Jockey Club Brasileiro, and has since gone on to ride across the world, including the UK, UAE, Belgium, Sweden and Macau. The 2023 IJC marks Alves’ first trip to Saudi Arabia.

Alves, said: “I am delighted to be invited to ride in the International Jockeys Challenge at The Saudi Cup meeting. I’m excited to be riding against some of the world’s best Jockeys, like Joao Moreira, who was one of my inspirations when I started, and of course, the legend, Frankie Dettori.”

Each of the four IJC races carry a prize fund of $400,000, with a further $100,000 reward for winning the challenge itself.

The 14 jockeys are made up of seven international female riders, five international men and two local men with the jockeys receiving 15 percent of prize money won in each of the four races.

