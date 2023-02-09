You are here

US targets Iranian petrochemicals, petroleum in fresh sanctions
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of playing a critical role in the production, sale and shipment of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum to buyers in Asia. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

  • The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers
  • The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of playing a critical role in the production, sale and shipment of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum to buyers in Asia, as Washington increases pressure on Tehran.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers and their subsidiaries and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore over the production, sale and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum.
The latest US move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
“Iran increasingly turning to buyers in East Asia to sell its petrochemical and petroleum products, in violation of US sanctions,” Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“The United States remains focused on targeting Tehran’s sources of illicit revenue, and will continue to enforce its sanctions against those who wittingly facilitate this trade.”

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News

Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Speaking as the first UN aid convoy crossed the border into Syria, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said much more assistance is required
  • Mechanisms for delivery of aid to Syria have long caused friction in the Security Council between Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, and the West
NEW YORK CITY: The tragedy unfolding in Turkiye and Syria this week is “a moment in which we all must be together to support the people” affected by it, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Arab News on Thursday as he called for political differences to be set aside.
“People who have been so generous supporting others, as both Syrians and Turkish have been in the past with refugees from Syria, in Turkiye, and from Iraq, in Syria,” he added.
“Turkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown unparalleled generosity to its Syrian neighbors. Indeed, up to 3.6 million Syrians have lived in Turkiye for more than a decade. Many of them are now victims of the earthquake.”
Guterres said he previously visited Aleppo and met some of the Syrians who had “warmly welcomed Iraqi refugees fleeing violence and war, integrating them into their society. There were more than 1 million Iraqi refugees in Syria. They were not in camps, they were received by the communities and integrated into community life in enormous generosity.”
As he reflected on his past visits, which took place while he served as high commissioner for refugees, to the areas now devastated by the earthquake, Guterres said he had been “deeply moved by the solidarity of people who opened their homes and their hearts. Now those homes have been destroyed and those hearts are breaking. A center of solidarity is now an epicenter of suffering.
Guterres was speaking on the day the first UN relief convoy crossed the border into northwestern Syria, four days after the earthquake hit, and he voiced dismay at the slow pace of the aid operation.
He said the convoy included six trucks carrying shelter materials and other “desperately needed relief supplies” but added that this is only a fraction of the aid needed in the rebel-controlled area.
“More help is on the way but much more, much more is needed,” Guterres said.
The Syrian government wants all international aid to pass through Damascus, using a system known as “cross-line operations.” This means that relief supplies are delivered to authorities in the capital, who then distribute it where it is needed, including to rebel-held parts of the country.
The alternative, which the Syrian regime is opposed to, is “cross-border” aid that bypasses Damascus and is shipped directly to the affected areas by other nations. These direct deliveries have provided a critical lifeline for millions of Syrians in the northwest of the war-torn country, as part of the massive international humanitarian response to the long-running conflict.
Humanitarian experts have long argued that although cross-line operations can be an important supplement to this cross-border lifeline, they cannot match the size and scope of direct-delivery operations.
Aid agencies have also accused Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime of withholding basic goods and services, including food and clean water, from millions of Syrians in opposition areas as a tool of war.
Arguments about the mechanisms for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria have for years resulted in showdowns between Russia, an ally of the Assad regime, and the West within the UN Security Council.
The council approved the opening of four border crossings when international aid deliveries to Syria began in 2014. In January 2020, Russia used its power of veto to force the closure of all but one of them. Moscow argues that cross-border international aid operations violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and so all aid should be delivered through the cross-line mechanism.
In the aftermath of Monday’s earthquake, the EU and the US reiterated that they will only send aid directly to the Syrian people and restated their opposition to any form of normalization of relations with the Assad regime.
Meanwhile, aid agencies have called for the closed border crossings to be reopened to help them respond to the current emergency.
Guterres told Arab News that “cross-line (delivery of aid) is very important. We should do everything we can in cross-line. But (this) disaster is (of) such proportions that we need both cross-line and cross-border. We need to intensify all forms. And my appeal is for this question not to be politicized.”
Describing the earthquake as one of the biggest natural disasters of all time — the death toll stood at almost 20,000 on Thursday and is expected to rise — Guterres said this is “not a moment to politicize or to divide but it is obvious that we need massive support. And so I will be, of course, very happy if the Security Council could reach a consensus to allow for more crossings to be used, as we need also to increase our capacity to deliver on cross-line operations into Idlib.”
He also called for the lifting of all international sanctions “of any kind” on Syria.
“This is a moment in which everybody must make very clear that no sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present moment,” said Guterres.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for Guterres, said that the secretary-general will consult with members of the Security Council about the possibility of reopening border crossings for the delivery of aid to Syria.
“We, as the UN, can only use a second border crossing if there is a (Security Council) resolution (to do so),” he said. “There are a lot of legal issues and it is a delicate issue.”

UK rescuers save mother, child trapped for 68 hours under collapsed building in Turkiye

UK rescuers save mother, child trapped for 68 hours under collapsed building in Turkiye
Arab News

  • Onlookers chanted the Arabic words for ‘God is Greatest’ in a video capturing the moment they were rescued
LONDON: British volunteer rescuers have saved a mother and her 5-year-old child who were trapped for 68 hours under a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the Daily Mail reported.  

The home of 33-year-old Serap Topal and her son Mehmet was reduced to rubble when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday.

The two were trapped in darkness for three days, covered in dust and debris, with the mother in pain from crush injuries. They were finally rescued by workers from SARAID, a British volunteer group, along with a German search-and-rescue team. 

A video capturing the moment they were rescued shows Serap bursting into tears of fatigue and relief, while a volunteer carries Mehmet, who appears unhurt. Onlookers can be heard chanting the Arabic words for “God is Greatest.” 

Entire streets in Kahramanmaras, the closest city to the quake’s epicenter, were reduced to rubble. Hundreds of tents were set up as shelters in a sports stadium. About 50 bodies covered in blankets lay on the floor of a sports hall.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent troops to help, visited Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, and said there had been early problems with road and airport access to the region, but “we are better today.”

The death toll from the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes passed 16,000  on Thursday, with the World Health Organization estimating the final toll could exceed 20,000.

 

Customs at Sharm El-Sheikh foil attempt to smuggle Egyptian currency

Customs at Sharm El-Sheikh foil attempt to smuggle Egyptian currency
Gobran Mohamed

  • The seizure happened during inspection procedures for passengers who arrived from Uzbekistan
  • The passenger denied when asked if he wanted to disclose goods to customs
CAIRO: Customs officers at Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport recently foiled an attempt to smuggle Egyptian cash into the country in violation of several laws.
The seizure happened during inspection procedures for passengers who arrived from Uzbekistan on FlyEgypt flight FT402 from Tashkent.
Customs officers stopped a passenger, who was dragging a bag with his hand and carrying another on his shoulder, while trying to pass through the arrival hall.
The passenger denied when asked if he wanted to disclose goods to customs. He was then asked to put the bags on an X-ray scanner, and the presence of opaque densities that resembled banknotes was noticed.
Further inspection of the passenger’s luggage revealed the presence of 203,000 Egyptian pounds ($6,655), in violation of several laws.
Separately, security services at Cairo International Airport seized a Dakahlia Governorate resident who was trying to smuggle out illegal drugs.
The traveler was found to be in possession of 1,182 tablets of the drug Tamol inside seven drug packages hidden inside one of his bags.
He admitted during investigations that he was carrying the seized items with the aim of smuggling them out of Egypt.
Customs also foiled an attempt by an Egyptian passenger to smuggle in a quantity of medical tools and supplies for orthopedic surgeries.
An inspection of the bags of the passenger, who arrived from Bahrain, revealed the presence of 325 medical tools and supplies for orthopedic and artificial bones.
 

Syria earthquake survivor: ‘Horror similar to doomsday, God help us’

Mawdeh Sharifi and Moawia Atrash

  • Yet to recover from the damages of the war, the natural tragedy has added a new layer of pain for displaced people
  • Time is ticking and the lack of advanced equipment and resources has complicated local rescue efforts
IDLIB: Search and rescue efforts are continuing in northwestern Syria, over 72 hours since an earthquake claimed the lives of over 1,900 people in the country, and left over 2,500 injured.

Experts expect these numbers to rise as hundreds of families remain missing under the rubble of toppled buildings.

One survivor from the city of Dana described to Arab News what he witnessed on Monday morning.

Mohamed Tata was woken by a rumbling sound and a powerful shake at 4:15 a.m. local time on Monday.

Moments later, he could hear a building falling. He was unsure whether it was the one he was in or the one next to it. It was only after the second shake that he rushed downstairs with his children.

“Are we shaking? Is the earth beneath us shaking? When we reached the street, we saw our neighbors and the buildings flattened to the ground. Men, women and kids crying and shouting. It was like a scene from doomsday” he told Arab News.

He recalled the screams of helpless children trapped underneath the rubble. “Heartbreaking, totally heartbreaking,” he said.

For some Syrians like Tata, the earthquake evoked a fear worse than that experienced during the 12-year civil war when cities and towns faced bombardment.

He told Arab News, “I went through the Aleppo bombing ... Planes used to bomb and shells hit the buildings … But I never felt fear in this way.”

Tata is one of the millions of Syrians internally displaced by the war.

“We left Aleppo and our friends and relatives there and we came here and got to know new friends and relatives only to lose them again. They are gone” said Tata as he broke down in tears.

Over the last few days, survivor accounts have become an accurate mirror of Syria’s plight.

Yet to recover from the damages of the war, the natural tragedy has added a new layer of pain to a wound that has not fully healed.

Obada Zikra, a member of the Syrian Civil Defense team from the town of Harem, had been working since the early hours of Monday when the magnitude 7.8 quake first hit.

“A humanitarian catastrophe has occurred,” he told Arab News.

Time is ticking and the lack of advanced equipment and resources has complicated local rescue efforts.

“We are facing great difficulties with the use of heavy machinery due to the large geographical area that has been affected,” he continues.

Zikra told Arab News that over 400 buildings have toppled to the ground.

In a desperate attempt to save survivors, many civilians have volunteered to work around the clock, getting hands-on with the debris.

Local rescue teams and survivors have sent pleas for more help from foreign governments and organizations.

“We appeal to the international community and all humanitarian organizations capable of helping to continue providing assistance to the Syrians afflicted by this catastrophe”, Zikra said.

The disaster has only exacerbated pre-existing difficulties. Syria’s political position and divisions caused by the country’s 12-year conflict have made it extremely difficult for international support to pour in.

In the wake of the current crisis, it is nearby neighbors that have rushed to its assistance.

Saudi Arabia is one of the many Arab countries to have responded rapidly with quake relief. The UAE has also dispatched a rescue team to help with the search in addition to the aid pledged.

UAE president, Iraqi PM discuss bilateral cooperation, latest global developments

UAE president, Iraqi PM discuss bilateral cooperation, latest global developments
Arab News

  • Two sides focus on economic, trade, investment, developmental sectors
ABU DHABI: UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Iraq’s prime minister, discussed on Thursday ways of enhancing bilateral relations, and the prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting took place at Qasr Al Watan, reported the Emirates News Agency.
The two sides reviewed avenues of joint cooperation across economic, trade, investment and developmental sectors, as well as opportunities to further develop relations to deliver the two countries’ priorities for achieving progress and prosperity.
They also took stock of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them, affirming their identical vision toward many issues, especially efforts aimed at finding peaceful settlements to regional disputes, and encouraging diplomatic efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the peoples in the region for stability and prosperity.

