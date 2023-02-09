Georgina Rodriguez is the new face of Italian luxury label Elisabetta Franchi

“For the first time in the history of the fashion house, Elisabetta Franchi has tapped an international name as the chosen brand ambassador: Georgina Rodriguez,” read a post on the label’s official Instagram page.
“Lensed by photographer Nima Benati, Georgina Rodriguez is the ideal protagonist of an individual and stylish narrative, which is open to external, aesthetic influences, different cultures, and new vibrations that serve as the fil rouge running through the Spring-Summer 2023 collection,” the fashion house added.
“Georgina has always come across as a woman aligned with my world and is the perfect representation of those who wear my creations,” said the designer in a released statement. “Self-awareness, a strong but always refined sensuality imbued with a touch of international sophistication – these are the brand’s values as interpreted by Benati, who succeeded wonderfully in capturing all the power of Georgina Rodríguez’s distinctive features and expressiveness.”
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival announces 2023 dates
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: After a successful run in December 2022, the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) has confirmed the third edition of the annual event will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The second edition was widely applauded for significantly expanding the industry and events program alongside presenting 143 films from 66 countries to 39,410 filmgoers and 4,345 film professionals, media members and students.
Shining a light on films from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, Asia, and Africa, the festival’s film competition saw Academy Award-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone at the helm of the jury panel who presented 13 Yusr Awards to filmmakers.
The Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film was awarded to “Hanging Gardens” directed by Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradji and the Film AlUla Audience Award for Best Saudi Film was won by “How I Got There,” directed by Zeyad Al-Husaini.
In a statement, CEO Mohammed Al-Turki said, “Our second edition was a huge success and signified that the Red Sea International Film Festival is evolving into a global event that we are very proud of and grateful to everyone who supported us. We are still navigating our way being a young festival and film industry but have been delighted with the feedback from the local community, regional and international guests.
“We were honoured to welcome some of the leading voices in Hollywood, Bollywood, South Korea, Africa and Arab cinema, sharing their journeys to the big screen with a new generation of Saudi creatives who are capturing the attention of the global film industry. Throughout the year, we will continue to support emerging filmmakers, welcome productions to shoot against our extraordinary landscapes and plan for our third edition as we continue to make our mark on the Festival circuit,” he added.
Sotheby’s Dubai to exhibit 80 works by Mideast artists from private Gulf collection before London auction
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: This Spring, Sotheby’s Dubai will offer over 80 works of art from the collection of Abdulrahman Al-Zayani, one of the leading collectors in the Middle East.
The first unveiling of the collection will take place at Sotheby’s Dubai from Feb. 28 to March 3. This will be followed by an exhibition of the collection in its entirety in London from Apr. 21 to 25, ahead of the live auction on Apr. 25.
Hailing from Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and North Africa, the artists in the collection represent the vast artistic production created over the last century in the Middle East. Exploring myriad themes and mediums, each work represents a different aesthetic whilst tying into a rich thread of cultural heritage.
In recent years, Al-Zayani has also launched A2Z, a luxury advisory service for private clients in New York, London and the Gulf who want to expand their jewelry and collections.
Said Al-Zayani in a statement, “As I open the doors to my collection, the overarching sense is that these pieces were acquired with love, and I am excited for them to go to new homes where they will be discovered and appreciated anew. As with all journeys, new pathways must be travelled, and so with this auction I am opening a new chapter of both my story and the story of these timeless artworks.”
“The world of Middle Eastern art has transformed since I first started almost two decades ago, and I am proud to witness and be a part of that evolution, living in a region that is now becoming one of the cultural hubs of the world,” he added.
Works by Abdel Hadi El-Gazzar, Hassan Hajjaj, Fahrelnissa Zeid, Hatem El-Mekki, Mahmoud Moussa, Mohammed Melehi, Fouad Kamel, Gazbia Sirry, Farid Belkahia, Behjat Sadr and Taner Ceylan will go on view to the public, alongside worldwide auction highlights including jewellery, watches and arts of the Islamic world and India.
Review: ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ paints an endearing but incomplete picture of a Hollywood superstar
Updated 09 February 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Despite her carefully cultivated image, Hollywood bombshell Pamela Anderson comes across as a gentle soul, humble and brutally frank in her new documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” now on Netflix.
Directed by Ryan White and produced by her son Brandon Tommy Lee, the documentary is an unabashed look at the life of one of the entertainment industry’s most famous stars.
We learn how an early photoshoot with notorious magazine Playboy earned her the lifelong tag of a “sex bomb,” despite her on-screen talent. In cult classic TV show “Baywatch,” in which she plays C.J. Parker, the camera exploited her physique in no uncertain terms, but it is clear that she was a decent actress — expressive and emotional.
Sadly, Pamela's life has had more downs than ups and despite penning two New York Times-bestselling books among other triumphs, the “bimbo” image has come to define her.
The director elicits information about some of the painful, lesser-known details of Anderson’s youth, including multiple sexual assaults during early adolescence.
Sadly, there is more — an alcoholic father who abused her mother and, later, a tape of her most intimate moments with her husband, Tommy Lee, that was stolen and widely circulated, much to their discomfort.
The new documentary also includes the actress’s reaction to 2022 Hulu series “Pam & Tommy,” which is based on the fallout from the theft of her and Tommy Lee’s honeymoon tape. She told White the new series “felt like rape” in one of the more telling moments of the new feature, in which her feelings toward to rumbling Hollywood machine are clear.
“Pam & Tommy” was widely denounced by Anderson at the time of its release and it does seem as though this new documentary, as well as her newly published memoir “Love, Pamela,” is a bold attempt to reclaim her narrative.
However, when she speaks to the camera in the documentary, I did not feel any bitterness. She keeps her cool when talking about the sex tapes, which boosted Tommy’s career. There is no apparent rancour on display here, and no sourness when she mentions her other three husbands, who came and went. All in all, it paints an image of a woman who has been through a media firestorm and survived.
However, Ryan White’s documentary — with extensive interviews conducted at her lakeside property in Vancouver — is a tad shallow, even incomplete. For other than her sons, Brandon and Dylan, nobody key is interviewed. This is a rather lazy — or highly controlled — way of building a documentary.
Also, I felt that with her boys present, Pamela was a bit circumspect and appears to have built a wall between herself and the interviewer.
Rare artworks by Picasso and UAE royal family member to go under the hammer in Dubai
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Three rare artworks by renowned Spanish painter Pablo Picasso and a painting by a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE are set to be auctioned on Feb. 12.
Picasso’s work will be auctioned online on The Rare Antiquities’s website, a platform that brings museums and galleries to the metaverse, while Emirati artist Noora Alredhwan’s work will be presented at a private event on Sunday at the Sama Al-Ain Gallery in Jumeriah Beach Residence, Dubai.
One of the works at auction features a lithography that Picasso created a few years after the end of the second world war, in 1949. Picasso was particularly passionate about this technique, where stone or metal are treated in a way that it can be painted or printed on.
Another of the Picasso paintings was created in 1945, using the gouache technique with opaque watercolor and ink on paper. The third artwork in the onlinr auction is “Like an Animal,” which he created in 1957.
The auction will also present artwork by Alredhwan, the mother of Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al-Qasimi from the ruling family of Ras Al-Khaimah.
The work is dedicated to the UAE’s 50-year anniversary. It was displayed for six months at the UAE pavilion during EXPO 2020 Dubai and is now available to the public for the first time.
“For us, art is an important channel to connect with society,” said Sheikh Al-Qasimi in a released statement. “It is about accessibility. One aspect of this initiative is that sharing our own artwork with the people brings us closer to the public. Another aspect is that technology enables shared ownership, which allows for more people to access this art.”
Egyptian Canadian star Mena Massoud to produce first non-English adaptation of Stephen King novel in Farsi
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud is ready to revolutionize content from the Middle East as he announces the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa.
One of the said projects involves the first non-English adaptation of a Stephen King book.
Adapting “The Doctor’s Case” and titled “The Last King,” the short film will be performed entirely in Farsi and will star an all-Iranian cast, including Maz Jobrani, Sheila Ommi, Marshall Manesh, and Tara Grammy.
Set in Iran, the film reflects the country’s ongoing “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.
The company’s other announced titles include Canadian TV series “Evolving Vegan,” as well as the films “In Broad Daylight” and festival title “Spaceman.”
“Evolving Vegan” is slated to debut this spring in Canada. It’s a six-part food, travel and adventure series that explores the exploding plant-based food scene across North America.
Press Play is currently in post-production on Massoud’s Arabic-language debut film “In Broad Daylight,” set for a theatrical release later this year. The Egyptian film is centred on a young man who, after leaving his homeland as a young boy, comes back to Egypt as a trained agent to carry out the most dangerous mission of his life.
“Spaceman,” directed by Dan Abramovici, stars Massoud, J.K. Simmons, and one of Canada’s prolific mimes, Trevor Copp.
“In the 1970s, Egypt was the third largest film industry in the world and continues to cultivate a rich and thriving industry for the whole region,” said Massoud in a statement, according to Deadline.
“Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the UAE, and now Saudi Arabia are all breeding grounds for some of the best content in and around the African continent. Press Play will be a driving force in bringing those stories to the West. We have some really exciting projects releasing this year and in the pipeline and I’m thrilled to be bridging the gap between the MENA region and Hollywood.”
With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America.