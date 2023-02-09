You are here

  • Home
  • UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds
Andrew Leak throws incendiary devices at a migrant processing center in Dover, England, Oct. 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8z24b

Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds
  • The Independent said report failed to mention incidents in which attackers had stated desire to kill Muslims
  • Home Office spokesperson refused to say why error had not been corrected
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An incorrect claim made in a major report into UK counterterrorism strategy that no right-wing attacks have taken place in recent years has failed to be addressed by officials.

The Independent said the report failed to mention a number of incidents in which attackers had stated a desire to kill Muslims.

Report author William Shawcross wrote that the Prevent strategy should “address all extremist ideologies proportionately according to the threat each represents. Since this review was commissioned in 2019, six terrorist attacks have blighted our nation. All these attacks were Islamist in nature.”

However, The Independent said it identified eight attacks in the timeframe referred to, and only five had involved Islamist extremists.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously welcomed the report’s findings, saying she accepted all 34 of its recommendations.

“This independent review has identified areas where real reform is required,” she said. “I wholeheartedly accept all recommendations and am committed to quickly delivering wholesale change.”

When challenged by The Independent, a Home Office spokesperson refused to say why the error had not been corrected.

In March 2019, Vincent Fuller attacked multiple people in the town of Stanwell in England, stabbing one man and shouting: “All Muslims should die, white supremacists rule.”

He was arrested by counterterrorism police, and the judge at his trial called the attack a “terrorist act” when sentencing him.

In October 2022, a man threw a firebomb at an asylum seeker processing center in Dover before killing himself.

Posting online before the incident, the attacker Andrew Leak said he wanted to “obliterate Muslim children.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) prevent William Shawcross Suella Braverman

Related

Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing
World
Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing
Anti-racism and right-wing protesters rally in London and UK as BLM march called off
World
Anti-racism and right-wing protesters rally in London and UK as BLM march called off

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
  • Nicaraguan President Ortega claimed that the prisoners were behind 2018 street protests he claims were a plot to overthrow him
  • Tens of thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down those antigovernment protests in
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

MEXICO CITY: Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken said the prisoners had been jailed “for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions.”
“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a US citizen, by the government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern,” Blinken said.
He said that among those on the plane were political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives and students. Blinken credited “concerted American diplomacy.”
Ortega has maintained that his imprisoned opponents and others were behind 2018 street protests he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Tens of thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down those antigovernment protests in.
The Nicaraguan opposition’s latest count on “political prisoners” held had been 245. It was not immediately clear who was not released.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Nicaragua had identified 224 prisoners to be sent on the plane, but two of them declined. They were not identified.
Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez was on a list of 39 prisoners who were not on the plane compiled by the nongovernmental group Mechanism for Recognition of Political Prisoners.
Price said those who arrived in Washington came voluntarily and would receive humanitarian parole allowing them to stay in the country for two years. They were staying at hotels under responsibility of US Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security and the government would work with nongovernmental organizations to help in their resettlement.
“It was the Nicaraguan government that decided to offer the opportunity to these individuals to travel the United States,” Price said. “When I say this is a product of American engagement, as you know, we have long called for the release of individuals imprisoned in Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms as a first step toward the restoration of democracy and an improved human rights climate in Nicaragua.”
Back in Nicaragua, a judge read a statement saying the 222 prisoners had been “deported.”
Octavio Rothschuh, a magistrate on the Managua Appeals court, said the deportation was carried out under an order issued Wednesday that declared the prisoners “traitors to the country.” He said they were deported for actions that undermined Nicaragua’s independence and sovereignty.
Later Thursday, Nicaragua’s Congress unanimously approved a constitutional change allowing “traitors” to be stripped of their nationality. It will require a second vote in the next legislative session later this year.
Wilma Nuñez, president of the Nicaragua Center for Human Rights, said in a statement that while the prisoners’ release was welcome, “deportation is a legal term that applies to foreigners who commit crimes in a country. They want to call exile a deportation, which is absolutely arbitrary and prohibited by international human rights norms.”
Arturo McFields, Nicaragua’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States, celebrated the release, which he said the US State Department had confirmed to him.
“It is a massive freeing” of prisoners seldom seen, McFields said. He credited the prisoners’ families for never letting up the pressure.
Berta Valle, the wife of opposition leader Felix Maradiaga, said the State Department told her that her husband was on the plane.
According to US officials, also among those aboard the flight were Cristiana Chamorro, who had been a leading presidential contender before her arrest in 2021. Daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro, she was sentenced last March to eight years in prison. She was convicted of money laundering through her mother’s nongovernmental organization as Ortega pursued NGOs that received foreign funding. She was being held under house arrest.
Other one-time presidential hopefuls Arturo Cruz and Juan Sebastian Chamorro were also on the flight, US officials said.
Ortega upped his pursuit of political opponents in early 2021, looking to clear the field ahead of presidential elections in November of that year. Security forces arrested seven potential presidential contenders and Ortega romped to a fourth consecutive term in elections that the US and other countries termed a farce.
Nicaraguan judges sentenced several opposition leaders, including former high-level officials of the governing Sandinista movement and former presidential contenders, to prison terms for “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.”
Given the notoriously bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison and others, as well as the age of some of the opposition leaders, relatives had feared the terms may effectively be death sentences.
Hugo Torres, a former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then rebel Ortega from prison, died while awaiting trial. He was 73.
Nicaraguan judges also sentenced five Catholic priests to prison this week for conspiracy and spreading false information. It was not immediately clear if any of them were on the flight.
 

Topics: Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Antony Blinken

Related

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, attend a welcome ceremony at an airport
World
US slaps more sanctions on Nicaragua, accuses it of deepening Russia ties
Iranian vice president’s Nicaragua visit spurs outrage in Latin America
World
Iranian vice president’s Nicaragua visit spurs outrage in Latin America

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
AFP

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
  • SpaceX founder Elon Musk said one engine was turned off just before the test began and one stopped itself
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Thursday of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
The test, called a static fire, of the 33 Raptor engines on the first-stage booster of SpaceX’s Starship took place at the private space company’s base in Texas.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said one engine was turned off just before the test began and one stopped itself.
“So 31 engines fired overall,” Musk said in a tweet. “But still enough engines to reach orbit!“
SpaceX said the test lasted its “full duration.”


Giant sheets of orange flames erupted from the base of the rocket and clouds of smoke billowed into the air during the test-firing, which lasted several seconds.
The 230-foot (69-meter) Super Heavy booster was anchored to the ground during the test-firing to prevent it from lifting off.
Starship consists of a reusable capsule that would carry crew and cargo and the first-stage booster that was tested on Thursday.
Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, said Wednesday at a conference in Washington that if the test was successful, the first orbital launch may take place within the next month or so.
“It’s really the final ground test that we can do before we light ‘em up and go,” Shotwell said.
NASA has picked the Starship capsule to ferry its astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis 3 mission, set for 2025 at the earliest.
The US space agency will take astronauts up to lunar orbit itself using its own heavy rocket called the Space Launch System, which has been in development for more than a decade.
Starship is both bigger and more powerful than SLS.
It generates 17 million pounds of thrust, more than double that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.
SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit, and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue a journey to Mars or beyond.
Other super heavy rockets under development include Blue Origin’s New Glenn, China’s Long March 9 and Russia’s Yenizei.

Topics: SpaceX Starship

Related

SpaceX gets US approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
World
SpaceX gets US approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
Latest 4-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station
World
Latest 4-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report

Trump’s former national security adviser subpoenaed in special counsel probes — Report
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former US national security adviser Robert O’Brien has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith in his probes into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source.
O’Brien has been asserting executive privilege in declining to provide some of the information that prosecutors are seeking from him, the CNN report added.
Smith’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was interviewed by Justice Department lawyers in recent weeks as part of the ongoing special counsel investigation related to 2020 election interference, the report added, citing sources.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith as special counsel in November to oversee investigations of Trump, shortly after Trump said he would seek the Republican nomination for president again in 2024.
The first probe involves Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021.
The second investigation is looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election’s results, including a plot to submit phony slates of electors to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Grand juries in Washington have been hearing testimony in recent months for both investigations from many former top Trump administration officials.
Last month, Garland named a separate special counsel, Robert Hur, to probe the improper storage of classified documents at President Biden’s home and former office.

Topics: Robert O’Brien Donald Trump

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

MADRID: The mayor of Barcelona has severed her city’s official ties with Israel, accusing the country of “the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

The decision by Mayor Ada Colau has little practical impact — with the most concrete effect being a halt to its 25-year-old twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.

But the announcement by the city, a popular tourist destination and home to one of the world’s best-known soccer clubs, carries significant symbolism and adds to a growing list of critics that have labeled Israel an apartheid state. Israel rejects such accusations as delegitimizing and antisemitic and called the decision “unfortunate.”

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Colau said the step came in response to a campaign by dozens of local groups and thousands of activists.

She cited a number of Israeli policies, including its 55-year military occupation of the West Bank, its annexation of East Jerusalem and its construction of settlements on lands claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

“As mayor of Barcelona, a Mediterranean city and defender of human rights, I cannot be indifferent to the systematic violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian population,” she wrote. 

“It would be a severe mistake to apply a policy of double standards and turn a blind eye to a violation that has been, for decades, widely verified and documented by international organizations.”

In recent years, three well-known human rights groups — Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israel’s B’Tselem — have accused Israel of apartheid, both inside the country as well as in the occupied territories.

Amnesty and the other groups say the very fragmentation of the territories in which Palestinians live is part of an overall regime of control designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.

They point to discriminatory policies within Israel and in annexed East Jerusalem, Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by the Hamas militant group since 2007, and its continued control of the West Bank and construction of Jewish settlements that most of the international community considers illegal. 

The election of Israel’s new hard-line government, dominated by ultranationalists opposed to Palestinian independence, has added to these concerns.

Topics: Barcelona Israel Spain

Related

Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split
Middle-East
Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel Cabinet split
The Israeli government is taking measures to suppress the Palestinian collective national identity
Middle-East
How Israel’s new right-wing government impacts Palestinians

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership
  • “A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union,” Zelenskyy said
  • EU membership talks should start later this year, Zelenskyy said, an ambitious request given the huge task ahead
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his Western allies Thursday for more weapons and said “a Ukraine that is winning” its war with Russia should become a member of the European Union, arguing the bloc won’t be complete without it.
Zelensky made his appeal during an emotional day at EU headquarters in Brussels as he wrapped up a rare, two-day trip outside Ukraine to seek new weaponry from the West to repel the invasion that Moscow has been waging for nearly a year. As he spoke, a new offensive by Russia in eastern Ukraine was under way.
Zelensky, who also visited the UK and France, received rapturous applause and cheers from the European Parliament and a summit of the 27 EU leaders, insisting in his speech that the fight with Russia was one for the freedom of all of Europe.
“A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union,” Zelensky said, building his appeal around the common destiny that Ukraine and the bloc face in confronting Russia.
“Europe will always be, and remain Europe as long as we ... take care of the European way of life,” he said.
EU membership talks should start later this year, Zelensky said, an ambitious request given the huge task ahead. Such a move would help motivate Ukrainian soldiers in their defense of the country, he said.
“Of course we need it this year,” he said, then looked at European Council head Charles Michel, and insisted, tongue-in-cheek: “When I say this year, I mean this year. Two, zero, 23.”
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, however, said “there is no rigid timeline.” In practice, membership often has taken decades to complete.
He held up an EU flag after his address and the lawmakers stood in somber silence as the Ukrainian national anthem and the European anthem “Ode to Joy” were played in succession.
Before his speech, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said allies should consider “quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems” and fighter jets to Ukraine. The response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine “must be proportional to the threat, and the threat is existential,” she said.
Metsola also told Zelensky that “we have your back. We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes.”
A draft of the summit’s conclusions seen by The Associated Press said “the European Union will stand by Ukraine with steadfast support for as long as it takes.”
During his time in Brussels, Zelensky asked Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, and he replied: “We will work on” the request. Slovakia grounded its fleet of MiG-29s last year.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the bloc will send Zelensky “this signal of unity and solidarity, and can show that we will continue our support for Ukraine in defending its independence and integrity.”
Military analysts say Putin is hoping that Europe’s support for Ukraine will wane as Russia is believed to be preparing a new offensive.
The Kremlin’s forces “have regained the initiative in Ukraine and have begun their next major offensive” in the eastern Luhansk region, most of which is occupied by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War, said in its latest assessment. “Russian forces are gradually beginning an offensive, but its success is not inherent or predetermined.”
Zelensky used the dais of the European Parliament hoping to match Wednesday’s speech to Britain’s legislature when he thanked the nation for its unrelenting support.
That same support has come from the EU. The bloc and its member states have already backed Kyiv with about 50 billion euros ($53.6 billion) in aid, provided military hardware and imposed nine packages of sanctions on the Kremlin.
The EU is in the midst of brokering a new sanctions package worth about 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) before the war’s anniversary. And there is still plenty of scope for exporting more military hardware to Ukraine as a Russian spring offensive is expected.
Russia is watching Zelensky’s movements closely. On Wednesday, Russian state television showed the flight path of a British air force plane that Zelensky used to travel to London, taken from a flight monitoring site. The anchor noted the plane flew from an air base in Rzeszow, Poland, that is a hub for Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, visited a Siberian arms factory Thursday and said his country will respond to the Western aid by churning out thousands of tanks.
“Our enemy was begging for aircraft, missiles and tanks on a trip abroad,” Medvedev said during a visit to the factory in Omsk. “We will naturally increase the output of various types of weapons and military equipment, including modern tanks. We are talking about production and modernization of thousands of tanks.”
Fighting in Ukraine intensified Thursday, with Kyiv’s military intelligence agency saying Russian forces have launched an offensive in the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with the aim to grab full control of the entire industrial region, known as the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.
“An escalation is underway and the main goal is to seize Donbas by the end of March,” Main Intelligence Directorate spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian television.
In Donetsk, the front line expanded significantly over the previous day, with fierce battles taking place as Moscow’s forces closed in on key Ukrainian-held towns, according to regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russian shelling struck a kindergarten, hospital, cultural center, factory and apartment buildings, he said.
“The intensity of the shelling has increased dramatically and we are seeing a significant intensification of activity by the Russian army immediately in the south, center and north of the region,” Kyrylenko said. “Russia is again actively using combat aircraft to shell our cities and villages.”
Russian forces also stepped up attacks in neighboring Luhansk province, launching “a broad offensive,” regional Gov. Serhii Haidai said.
In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv province, 23 cities and villages came under shelling. In the border city of Vovchansk, shelling damaged about 10 apartment buildings.

Related

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Britain seeking more arms against Russia
Russian reinforcements pour into eastern Ukraine, says governor
World
Russian reinforcements pour into eastern Ukraine, says governor

Latest updates

Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.