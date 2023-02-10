You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
Paris Olympic organizers unveiled the 'visual identity' for the 2024 Games on February 8 including a purple athletics track and a fresh set of pictograms for Olympic sports. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/832cs

Updated 59 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
  • Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable”
  • Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach’s response to Ukraine concerns shows “the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history”
Updated 59 sec ago
AFP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: IOC President Thomas Bach has told Ukraine its calls to boycott the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic “principles” as his organization was accused of being “on the wrong side of history.”

In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday, Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable.”

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.

Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games. Nordic and some eastern European countries have said they would join a boycott.

“Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games which, as you inform me, the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles we stand for,” Bach said in the letter to Ukraine’s Olympic chief Vadym Goutzeit.

Bach said the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes “has not even been discussed in concrete terms yet.”

“Therefore, your letter at this premature stage to your fellow NOCs, to the International Federations, IOC Members and to future Olympic hosts, pressuring them in an attempt to publicly influence their decision-making, has been perceived by the vast majority of them as, at the very least, extremely regrettable,” Bach added.

Bach also blasted what he described as “defamatory statements” made by some Ukraine officials who accused the IOC of being a “promoter of war, murder and destruction.”

Russia and its ally Belarus, which allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad when Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last February, have been sidelined from most Olympic sports since the war began.

The publication of Bach’s letter comes on the eve of a summit of sports ministers in London on Friday.

At the conference, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to denounce the potential participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Olympics.

Zelensky has called the plans to allow Russians to take part an attempt “to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable.”

The IOC’s proposed roadmap for athletes’ return to action under a neutral flag, provided they had “not actively supported the war in Ukraine,” has caused deep divisions and heated debate.

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said he expected around 40 countries to oppose the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Paris Olympics at Friday’s conference.

The US, however, backs allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals while opposing the display of their national flags or emblems.

The controversy has not helped form a unified policy.

For example, Russian and Belarusian tennis players can compete at tour events and Grand Slams albeit not under their national flags.

However, Wimbledon last year imposed a blanket ban on players from the two nations taking part in arguably the sport’s most prestigious Grand Slam event.

Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach’s response to Ukraine concerns shows “the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history.”

“Their letter is further evidence of the power Russia has over the organization and the Olympic movement,” the group said in a statement released Thursday.

“Sponsors, host cities, and national governments must stop tolerating the IOC’s kowtowing to Russia.”

On Wednesday, the French government and the 2024 Olympic organizers sidestepped the row, a day after Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called for a ban over the war in Ukraine.

Hidalgo echoed Zelensky who urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to ban Russians from the Games.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran and Paris Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet said the decision was the responsibility of the IOC.

Veran told a press briefing that “a decision must be taken by the summer” by the IOC.

“No position has been formally agreed with the IOC yet,” he said. “I will wait for international cooperation to take its course.”

However, he did not rule out an exclusion, speaking of “the steadfast wish of France that every possible sanction be applied fully and entirely.”

Topics: 2024 Olympics Paris Olympics Ukrainian National Olympic Committee International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach

Related

Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics
Sport
Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics
US backs Russians competing as neutrals in Olympics
Sport
US backs Russians competing as neutrals in Olympics

Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class

Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class

Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class
  • Vargas chases the 130-pound throne at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
  • He is 36-0 with 22 knockouts and owned the WBC super bantamweight title from 2017 to 2019
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Undefeated champion Rey Vargas seeks a world title in his third different weight class on Saturday when he fights American O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant World Boxing Council super-featherweight crown.
Vargas chases the 130-pound throne at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the same Texas venue where he captured the WBC featherweight title last July in a 12-round split decision over previously unbeaten Filipino Mark Magsayo.
“The Alamodome has seen me crowned champion before and they’re going to see it again on Saturday,” Vargas said Thursday. “It’s a big goal of mine to become part of the club of three-division champions.”
Vargas, 36-0 with 22 knockouts, owned the WBC super bantamweight title from 2017 to 2019.
“The best way to tell the world about me is by winning another world title,” Vargas said. “I’ve been a solid world champion for a while and now I’m going to add myself to the same list as the greatest Mexican fighters of all time.”

Other Mexican greats with world titles in three weight classes include Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.
Home-state hopeful Foster, 19-2 with 11 knockouts, has won nine fights in a row to earn his first world title bout.
“I’m coming to spoil the show,” Foster said. “I know he’s going to have the fans on his side but by the end of the night the world is going to see what I’m really made of.
“This means the world to me.”
 

Topics: Rey Vargas boxing O’Shaquie Foster

Related

First Boxing Club opens doors to women in Gaza
Sport
First Boxing Club opens doors to women in Gaza
Cuba rushes to build first female boxing team, one of last nations to do so
Sport
Cuba rushes to build first female boxing team, one of last nations to do so

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals
  • Lens will visit Cup holders Nantes next month in the only quarterfinal game between two top-tier teams
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

LORIENT, France: Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini tapped home after goalkeeper Vito Mannone had palmed a cross from Ismael Boura into the path of the Lens midfielder.

Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee leveled the round-of-16 game with a dipping free kick in the 84th to force a penalty shootout.

All the Lens players converted their spot kicks while Le Fee hit the bar before Ibrahima Kone had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca.

Lens will visit Cup holders Nantes next month in the only quarterfinal game between two top-tier teams.

In the other quarterfinal games, Marseille will host Annecy, Grenoble will visit Lyon, and Toulouse will face Rodez.

Sitting in third place in the French league, Lens shuffled their starting lineup by making seven changes ahead of a tough game against Lyon this weekend.

Lens had an opportunity to double the lead on the stroke of halftime, but Mannone turned David Pereira da Costa’s low strike around the post.

Lorient, who won the French Cup in 2002, raised its game in the second half. But Leca saved Le Fee’s long-range strike in the 51st and palmed away a curling shot from Yoann Cathline in the 67th.

Topics: French Cup Lens Lorient Angelo Fulgini

Related

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
Sport
Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
Marseille lose 3-1 to Nice, Monaco triumph to keep pressure on
Football
Marseille lose 3-1 to Nice, Monaco triumph to keep pressure on

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist
  • Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals
  • No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

ZURICH: Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals.

A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and captains, plus selected media and fans voting online chose Scaloni of Argentina, Real Madrid’s Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Guardiola as finalists for FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach award for 2022.

Argentina won the World Cup, Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and City captured the English Premier League title.

Regragui was appointed in August less than three months before the World Cup started and led his team unbeaten through a group that included Belgium and Croatia. Morocco then eliminated Spain and Portugal before an injury-stricken team lost to defending champions France. During the run, Regragui had voiced concerns about a lack of respect for Arab coaches.

No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist since the first FIFA coaching award was made in 2010.

Only European and South American coaches have ever finished in the top-three places despite two-thirds of the voting panel members coming from outside the continents.

Scaloni is a likely favorite to get the award on Feb. 27 in Paris after World Cup-winning coaches Didier Deschamps and Joachim Low also won the FIFA votes for 2018 and 2014, respectively.

After winning the 2010 World Cup, Spain’s then-coach Vicente del Bosque was just beaten in the FIFA-organized vote by Jose Mourinho, whose Inter Milan team had won the Champions League and Serie A.

Guardiola won the FIFA coaching award for 2011 when he was with Barcelona. Ancelotti has never won; he was runner-up in 2014 to Low for winning a Champions League in his first spell with Madrid.

On the women’s coaching award shortlist Thursday, two-time winner Sarina Wiegman — who won the 2017 and 2020 votes for coaching her native Netherlands — seeks a third FIFA win for leading England to the European Championship title last year.

Another European champion, Sonia Bompastor, who guided Lyon to a sixth Women’s Champions League title in seven years, is on the list that is completed by Pia Sundhage. She led Brazil to win the 2022 Copa América Femenina.

Sundhage won the FIFA award for 2012 as coach of the United States’ Olympic champion team.

FIFA is scheduled to announce the three-candidate shortlists Friday for the men’s and women’s Best Player award.

Topics: Lionel Scaloni Carlo Ancelotti Pep Guardiola

Related

Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
Football
Ancelotti: Attacks on Vinícius a problem of Spanish soccer
Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout
Sport
Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan

Zelensky to address sports ministers over IOC’s Russia plan
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected Friday to denounce the potential participation of Russian athletes at next year’s Paris Olympics, during a virtual summit of sports ministers chaired from London.
Zelensky, who visited London on Wednesday, will make an opening address via video link, where he is set to repeat his opposition to the participation of the athletes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of his country, Britain’s Press Association reported.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking at ways to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals.
Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games if that happens, with Zelensky calling the plans an attempt “to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable.”
UK sports minister Lucy Frazer, who will chair Friday’s attempt to coordinate an international response, has urged the IOC to reconsider.
“President Zelensky told the UK in parliament this week of the suffering still being felt by many Ukrainians,” she said in a statement, according to the PA agency.
“As he did so the IOC was continuing to ignore the international allies stepping up their efforts for peace and disregard how the Olympics will give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the perfect platform to promote Russia and legitimize his illegal war.
“We cannot allow Russian athletes to line up alongside Team GB and everyone else on the world stage,” Frazer added.
The Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Poland and Sweden are among other countries opposed to the idea of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under a neutral flag.

NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams

NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams

NBA trade deadline sees Irving, Durant bolster West teams
  • The Nets had agreed overnight to deal Durant to the Suns
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix.
The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West.
Trade deadline day in the NBA arrived Thursday with news of a blockbuster. The Nets had agreed overnight to deal Durant to the Suns for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder — who later tweeted he was headed to Milwaukee — four first-round picks and additional draft compensation.
A day earlier, the Lakers agreed to send Russell Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal with Utah and Minnesota that brought D’Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles.
“Just like that it’s a war in the West!” Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II tweeted.
The Lakers stayed busy up until the deadline with a couple more moves as they try to build a contender around NBA career scoring leader LeBron James. They added another big man in Mo Bamba from the Orlando Magic for Patrick Beverley, a second-round pick and cash considerations, according to a person with knowledge of those negotiations. The Magic are not expected to keep Beverley, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity because the trade did not yet have league approval.
The deadline was 3 p.m. EST, though most of the deals won’t be approved by the league office until much later; agreed-to deals were confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not yet official.
“I’ll show you how wrong I was,” said Cleveland president of basketball operations Koby Altman, whose team was one of few that made zero moves. “I thought it was going to be a quiet, quiet deadline. But this is the NBA, and the NBA never stops. And, it’s really fragile. It’s a really fragile industry, and you don’t know what’s going to tip one way or the other.”
Phoenix could end up being more powerful than last season’s squad, which won an NBA-best 64 games then flamed out with a second-round loss to Dallas. The Suns just got Devin Booker back from a groin injury that had sidelined him since Christmas and soon will add Durant to the lineup when he recovers from a sprained knee ligament. That’s on top of Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Phoenix has won nine of 11 and shared the fourth-best record with Dallas entering its game Thursday night in Atlanta.
The Mavericks also may be stronger after acquiring Irving to pair with Luka Doncic. Irving asked out of Brooklyn last week, frustrated by his negotiations for a contract extension, and he was headed West a few days later.
Then it was Durant, who had gone to Brooklyn with Irving in 2019.
“I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference,” Irving said.
The Lakers are still hoping they can make some noise. They acquired Russell — who began his career with the franchise — from Minnesota, and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. The deal sent Westbrook to Utah after the 2017 NBA MVP never thrived alongside James and Anthony Davis.
Minnesota got Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah, along with three second-round picks.
The Lakers made yet another move Thursday, sending center Thomas Bryant to Denver for Davon Reed and three second-round picks. Bryant, who started 25 games and is averaging 12.1 points, could be a good backup to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
San Antonio added more assets to its rebuilding project by trading center Jakob Poeltl back to the Toronto Raptors for Khem Birch plus a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and a pair of second-round selections.
Poeltl was one of the most-wanted centers on the market. He’s averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds for the Spurs, who acquired Poeltl from the Raptors as part of the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan trade in 2018.
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to acquire forward Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte and send forward Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team trade that also involves multiple draft picks.
Thybulle twice made the NBA All-Defensive second team but he has averaged just 4.4 points over four seasons with the Sixers. The 25-year-old McDaniels is averaging a career-best 10.6 points for the Hornets in his fourth season.
It was the second move in two days for the Blazers, who sent Josh Hart to the New York Knicks on Wednesday for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round draft pick.
The Hornets also made another deal, sending center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers for point guard Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick.

Topics: NBA

follow us

Latest updates

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
Turkiye and Syria earthquake disaster must not be politicized, UN chief tells Arab News
Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class
Unbeaten Rey Vargas of Mexico seeks world title in third weight class
Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals
Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.