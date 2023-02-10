You are here

  Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans on Jan. 6, 2023. The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster on Wednesday, acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. (AP/ File)
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline

Blockbuster Durant to Suns deal tops busy NBA trade deadline
  There were plenty of moves as the balance of power in the Western Conference was shaken up by Durant's arrival
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move from Brooklyn to Phoenix turned the Suns into a major title contender and sparked a flurry of NBA trade deadline deals Thursday by roster-boosting rivals.

The 34-year-old superstar joined Suns All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker plus Bahamian center Deandre Ayton, the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to create what might be the NBA’s most powerful lineup.

Phoenix sent four first-round NBA Draft picks, swingman Mikal Bridges, forward Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets in exchange for Durant and forward T.J. Warren.

Crowder, who has sat out the 2022-23 season so far, didn’t stay with the Nets long, reportedly being traded Thursday to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second-round NBA Draft picks.

The Suns confirmed their acquisition of Durant, first reported Wednesday night, with a tweet as multiple clubs posted photos and statements on social media welcoming their new players and bidding farewell tho those that had been traded.

There were plenty of moves as the balance of power in the Western Conference was shaken up by Durant’s arrival and only two clubs, Chicago and Cleveland, chose not to make a deadline move.

The Durant move wrote an epitaph to the “Big Three” era of the Nets, who sent James Harden to Philadelphia a year ago and traded star guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas earlier this week.

The trio managed to play only 16 games together and win one playoff series after being seen as a title contender, instead finishing as one of the epic flops in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers made multiple moves in hopes of reviving a woeful season by surrounding NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James and star big man Anthony Davis with improved talent.

The Lakers, 25-30, sent Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team deal that brought Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell and Utah guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

On Thursday, the Lakers also sent center Thomas Bryant to Denver in exchange for three second-round NBA Draft picks and traded guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for 7-foot (2.13m) center Mo Bamba.

Russell and Beasley added 3-point shooting skills and an outside threat to pair with Davis and James, who were recently joined by Japanese forward Rui Hachimura in a deal with Washington.

Defending NBA champion Golden State obtained Gary Payton II from Portland for five second-round NBA Draft picks in a multi-team deal that sent Detroit forward Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers.

The Warriors also sent James Wiseman to Detroit in a three-team deal that sent Sadiq Bey to Atlanta and brought Golden State the draft picks that landed Payton.

Golden State’s moves will save more than $37 million in luxury tax cost over the next two seasons.

The Los Angeles Clippers obtained center Mason Plumlee from Charlotte for guard Reggie Jackson and sent guard Luke Kennard to Memphis in a three-team deal that also sent Houston guard Eric Gordon to LA and put John Wall and Danny Green to the Rockets.

The Clippers, who also added guard Bones Hyland from Denver for two second-round picks, reportedly will look at signing Westbrook if Utah buys out the former Lakers star’s deal, adding some veteran talent and several newcomers around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

San Antonio sent players to two contenders, dealing guard Josh Richardson to New Orleans for Devonte Graham and four second-round picks and Austrian center Jakob Poeltl to Toronto for Canadian center Khem Birch and three draft picks.

Atlanta sent Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews in cost-cutting moves.

Indiana obtained Milwaukee guard George Hill and a draft pick.

Philadelphia added Charlotte forward Jalen McDaniels in a three-team deal that sent the 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle to Portland.

Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Updated 45 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Top seed Kasatkina progresses to quarterfinals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
  • Last eight line-up confirmed as World No. 8 survives slow start to earn victory in Abu Dhabi
  • Rybakina, Samsonova and Haddad Maia join the top seed in quarterfinals starting on Friday
Updated 45 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Top seed Daria Kasatkina survived an early scare to secure her spot in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The World No. 8 emerged following tricky conditions with a 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann on Thursday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.   

A slow start from Kasatkina allowed Teichmann to take the lead in a swift first set, before the top-ranked player in Abu Dhabi fired back to level the match with a 6-0 second set. In the third set, an early break from the World No. 8 helped close out the match. 

On her opening victory, Kasatkina said: “It was an important win just to get the confidence of playing and winning in this tournament and to understand the play on this court with the lights and the difficult conditions with the wind tonight.

“I’m happy as after that first rough set, I was able to be calm and recover and find a way to make the opponent uncomfortable. I’m happy that my head was clear and that I was able to win and progress today.”

Elena Rybakina continued her promising start to 2023, winning in straight sets over former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to book her place in the quarterfinals. The new World No. 10 powered through the wind with a 6-4, 6-2 win in her first match in Abu Dhabi to secure her place in the quarterfinals starting on Friday.   

Following her victory, Rybakina said: “It was nice to get the victory today. It was challenging today with the conditions with the wind, but we have to adapt and overall, I’m happy with the win.

“I enjoy playing in the UAE. I’ve trained for preseason here and it’s always nice to spend time here. I’m looking forward to the next matches and it’s nice to be playing in this new tournament.”

Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova battled past Barbora Krejcikova in a tight encounter, recording a 7-5, 7-6 victory to progress to Friday’s quarterfinals. Krejickova, the women’s doubles champion in last month’s Australian Open, saved five match points before losing out to Samsonova in a second-set tiebreak. The victory for Samsonova sets up a quarterfinal matchup with World No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova on Friday.

The final match saw the longest action of the day, as Beatriz Haddad Maia saw off Yulia Putintseva to win 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 in over three hours of play. A quick 6-4 first set for Haddad Maia was followed by an epic 88-minute second set, with Putintseva refusing to give in, saving three match points to clinch the tiebreak. Haddad Maia would then close out the match, taking the third set 7-6 victory through a final tiebreak, securing her spot in Friday’s quarterfinal match against third seed Rybakina.

In the doubles quarterfinal matches, Luisa Stefani and Shuai Zhang won in straight sets against Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a 6-4, 6-4 victory to stroll into Saturday’s semifinals. Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos followed with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic to secure their spot in the semifinals in Abu Dhabi. 

In Friday’s quarterfinal matches, American qualifier Shelby Rogers will take on World No. 9 Belinda Bencic to open the action on Stadium Court before top seed Kasatkina faces Qinwen Zheng. Haddad Maia will be aiming for an upset, as she takes on third seed Rybakina with the evening’s final match seeing Veronika Kudermetova go up against Samsonova. 

In the remaining doubles quarterfinal encounter, Miyu Kato and Monica Niculescu will play against Yang Zhaoxuan and Vera Zvonareva on Court 1 for a place in the semifinal on Saturday. 

Japan Cup and Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup highlights of weekend’s racing in Riyadh

Japan Cup and Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup highlights of weekend’s racing in Riyadh
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Japan Cup and Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup highlights of weekend’s racing in Riyadh

Japan Cup and Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup highlights of weekend’s racing in Riyadh
  • Other races of the week included Al-Jouf Region Governorate Cup and the Ministry of Culture Cup
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah is gearing up for the launch of the Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup on Saturday, with four-year-old fillies set to take part for a prize of $80,000, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.

The race will take place during the 96th festival of the Jockey Club season in tribute to the late prince and his efforts in uniting the Kingdom with the late founder, King Abdulaziz.

This week, the festival also featured Al-Jouf Region Governorate Cup and the Ministry of Culture Cup, while the Japan Cup will be held on Friday.

The Prince Abdullah bin Jaloy Cup will be held on a 1,400 meter track with the participation of fillies such as Smoky Quartz, Jumanat Alreem and Mazyuna.

The Japan Cup

The Japan Cup is the first grade three race to be held at a Saudi racecourse, which was approved after a visit by the late King Abdullah to Japan when he was crown prince at the end of the last century.

Meanwhile, a similar annual race is held in Japan in October, under the name of the Saudi Arabia Royal Cup, to mark the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

This year’s race features fillies aged over four years competing on the 1,600 meter track with prize money of $44,000.

The favorites for the cup include Israaj, Avalina, Mor’edah and Botoolaat.

Al-Jouf Region Governorate Cup

Al-Jouf Region Governorate Cup is the first major race to be organized on Saturday evening with the participation of horses aged over four years competing over 2,400 meters.

Twenty horses will participate in the race, the most prominent of which are Heshan, Aljamaanee, Latin and Mabdaak.

The Ministry of Culture Cup

Horses aged over four years will compete for the Ministry of Culture Cup title in the 10th round of the festival on Saturday.

The race will be held at a distance of 1,600 meters with Mon Choix, Toledo, Asian Angel and Astaroth among the favorites.

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive
Updated 10 February 2023

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive

MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive
  • This was the second match in five days between the teams that finished third and fourth in the round-robin stages
Updated 10 February 2023
Jon Pike

The third and fourth-placed teams after the round-robin stage of the DP World ILT20 League faced each other in Sharjah on Thursday, with the MI Emirates ultimately keeping dreams of glory alive.

This was an eliminating match for the right to play in the second qualifying match of the playoffs. In the previous match between the two sides, five days earlier, the Dubai Capitals beat the MI Emirates by seven wickets, due in large part due to a partnership of 122 between the Sri Lankan Dasun Shanakar and Sikanda Raza, a Pakistan-born Zimbabwean.

MI Emirates won the toss and asked the Dubai Capitals to bat. Before the match, there had been a discussion about how the pitch would perform. From a distance, it had a shiny, mirror-like appearance, as if covered in plastic. Whatever its properties, 11 runs were scored off the first over, bowled by Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi. In the fourth over, Trent Boult’s second, Robin Uthappa was caught at slip.

Raza joined Scotsman George Munsey. Neither showed much attacking intent, seemingly content to pace the innings. A score of 65 for the loss of one wicket after 11 overs was below par. Munsey set about improving this, taking on Farooqi for 21 runs in the next over but was out in the 12th over at 93 for two.

Rovman Powell tried to accelerate the scoring, but it was a mystery why, when Raza was out with the total at 120 in the 17th over, Shanakar did not join Powell. When he did, with only two overs remaining, he witnessed the curious dismissal of Powell. Dwyane Bravo delivered a slow, looping full toss, which Powell somehow missed. In his frustration and chagrin, he left for the pavilion with bat thrust behind his head and back.

The innings closed on 151 for the loss of five wickets. This looked to be nowhere sufficient. A start that was too cautious placed too much pressure on the middle order. It looked as if the batting order should have been different against a well-drilled attack.

Although Jake Ball claimed Mohammed Waseem’s wicket with his third delivery, further success did not arrive until Lorcan Tucker was leg before wicket with the total on 48. Andre Fletcher used his feet to good effect, advancing down the wicket to attack Reece Topley with straight drives. He continued in this vein when joined by Nicholas Pooran, who was soon hoisting the ball over the legside boundary into the stands.

This set the scene for a barrage of hitting, Pooran twice hitting the ball over the stands, MI Emirates galloping to victory on 152 for the loss of only two wickets after 16.4 overs. Poorna finished on 66 from 36 deliveries and Fletcher, 68 from 45. 

Their much more aggressive approach may have benefitted from knowledge as to how the wicket was playing, but it also seemed to reflect a much more positive and confident attitude.

They will need this on Friday evening when they face the wounded Gulf Giants in the match to determine who will face the Desert Vipers in Sunday’s final.

Updated 10 February 2023
AP

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
  • In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil
  • Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry
Updated 10 February 2023
AP

SALE, MOROCCO: Regardless of whether Al-Hilal can beat Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday and become the first Asian team to win the title, these are jubilant times for sport in Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil. Government figures have noted that sports and entertainment industries play a central role in the vision.

Al-Hilal beat South American champion Flamengo of Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals of the Club World Cup earlier this week in Morocco, already a famous victory for the team from Riyadh.

“Flamengo was surprised by the skill of our players,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “They did not expect us to play in such an excellent way. We dominated the match, and we deserved to win and go to the final.”

Salem Al-Dawsari scored twice against the team from Brazil.

“We deserved to go to the final and we promise that we will try and bring the trophy to Saudi Arabia,” the winger said. “We did not come to Morocco just to participate. We came to play in our name and the name of Saudi Arabia.”

It was not the first time that Al-Dawsari has made international headlines. He scored the winning goal as Saudi Arabia rallied for a 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, a victory that shocked the world and stunned the eventual champion.

Back in Riyadh on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled a sellout crowd by scoring four goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Professional League. The Portuguese star was released from his contract by Manchester United in November and signed a deal with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, the following month.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories.

Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.

“The Kingdom is transforming before our eyes and we are filled with excitement for what it will look like in 2027,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said.

There have been reports that Saudi Arabia will bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

The country stages other international sports such as Formula One and is behind high-profile golf and boxing promotions and there are also bigger events on the agenda. Last August, Al-Faisal expressed interest in the 2034 Asian Games as well as the Olympics.

“Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us … we’re open to that and I think we can,” Al-Faisal said.

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach

Ukraine’s 2024 Paris Games boycott call is against Olympic ‘principles’: IOC chief Bach
  • Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable”
  • Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach’s response to Ukraine concerns shows “the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history”
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: IOC President Thomas Bach has told Ukraine its calls to boycott the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic “principles” as his organization was accused of being “on the wrong side of history.”

In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday, Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable.”

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.

Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games. Nordic and some eastern European countries have said they would join a boycott.

“Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games which, as you inform me, the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles we stand for,” Bach said in the letter to Ukraine’s Olympic chief Vadym Goutzeit.

Bach said the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes “has not even been discussed in concrete terms yet.”

“Therefore, your letter at this premature stage to your fellow NOCs, to the International Federations, IOC Members and to future Olympic hosts, pressuring them in an attempt to publicly influence their decision-making, has been perceived by the vast majority of them as, at the very least, extremely regrettable,” Bach added.

Bach also blasted what he described as “defamatory statements” made by some Ukraine officials who accused the IOC of being a “promoter of war, murder and destruction.”

Russia and its ally Belarus, which allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad when Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last February, have been sidelined from most Olympic sports since the war began.

The publication of Bach’s letter comes on the eve of a summit of sports ministers in London on Friday.

At the conference, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to denounce the potential participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Olympics.

Zelensky has called the plans to allow Russians to take part an attempt “to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable.”

The IOC’s proposed roadmap for athletes’ return to action under a neutral flag, provided they had “not actively supported the war in Ukraine,” has caused deep divisions and heated debate.

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said he expected around 40 countries to oppose the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Paris Olympics at Friday’s conference.

The US, however, backs allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals while opposing the display of their national flags or emblems.

The controversy has not helped form a unified policy.

For example, Russian and Belarusian tennis players can compete at tour events and Grand Slams albeit not under their national flags.

However, Wimbledon last year imposed a blanket ban on players from the two nations taking part in arguably the sport’s most prestigious Grand Slam event.

Pressure group Global Athlete said Bach’s response to Ukraine concerns shows “the IOC continues to be on the wrong side of history.”

“Their letter is further evidence of the power Russia has over the organization and the Olympic movement,” the group said in a statement released Thursday.

“Sponsors, host cities, and national governments must stop tolerating the IOC’s kowtowing to Russia.”

On Wednesday, the French government and the 2024 Olympic organizers sidestepped the row, a day after Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called for a ban over the war in Ukraine.

Hidalgo echoed Zelensky who urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to ban Russians from the Games.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran and Paris Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet said the decision was the responsibility of the IOC.

Veran told a press briefing that “a decision must be taken by the summer” by the IOC.

“No position has been formally agreed with the IOC yet,” he said. “I will wait for international cooperation to take its course.”

However, he did not rule out an exclusion, speaking of “the steadfast wish of France that every possible sanction be applied fully and entirely.”

