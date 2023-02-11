Dramatic rescues as Turkiye-Syria quake toll nears 25,000

You are here

A view of damage, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkiye. (File/Reuters)
  • Thousands of local and international rescue workers still scouring through flattened neighborhoods
  • Five days of grief and anguish have been slowly building into rage in Turkiye
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkiye: Rescuers pulled children and the elderly from the rubble Saturday as miraculous survival stories coincided with hasty mass burials five days after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria, leaving almost 25,000 dead.

Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighborhoods despite freezing weather that has compounded the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

However, amid the destruction and death, survivors continue to emerge.

“Is the world there?” asked 70-year-old Menekse Tabak as she was pulled out from the rubble in the southern city of Kahramanmaras — the epicenter of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor — to applause and cries praising God, according to a video shared on state broadcaster TRT Haber.

In southern Hatay, a two-year-old girl was found alive 123 hours after the quake, reported the Hurriyet daily online, adding to numerous children saved long after the disaster, and a pregnant woman who was found on Friday.

Meanwhile, in southern Turkiye, families clutched each other in grief at a cotton field that has been transformed into a cemetery, with an endless stream of bodies arriving for swift burial.

Compounding the anguish, the United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need of hot meals across Turkiye and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless.

Turkiye’s disaster agency on Saturday said nearly 32,000 people from Turkish bodies are working on search and rescue efforts. In addition, there are 8,294 international rescuers.

However, 82 Austrian soldiers on Saturday suspended rescue operations in Hatay over a “worsening security situation,” an army spokesman told AFP.

“There have been clashes between groups,” he said, without giving details.

The UN rights office had on Friday urged all actors in the affected area — where Kurdish militants and Syrian rebels operate — to allow humanitarian access.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, announced a temporary halt in fighting to ease recovery work.

In rebel-held northwestern Syria, about four million people rely on humanitarian relief, but there have been no aid deliveries from government-controlled areas in three weeks.

The Syrian government said it had approved the delivery of humanitarian assistance to quake-hit areas outside its control.

Only two aid convoys have crossed the border this week from Turkiye, where authorities are engaged in an even bigger quake relief operation of their own.

A decade of civil war and Syrian-Russian aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals and created electricity and water shortages.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkiye and Syria. The council will meet to discuss Syria, possibly early next week.

Turkiye said it was working on opening two new routes into rebel-held parts of Syria.

The winter freeze has left thousands of people either spending nights in their cars or huddling around makeshift fires that have become ubiquitous across the quake-hit region.

Five days of grief and anguish have been slowly building into rage at the poor quality of buildings as well as the Turkish government’s response to the country’s worst disaster in nearly a century.

Officials in the country say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake.

“Damage was to be expected, but not the type of damage that you are seeing now,” said Mustafa Erdik, a professor at Istanbul-based Bogazici University.

Police on Friday detained a contractor trying to flee the country after his building collapsed in the catastrophic quake.

Authorities in Kahramanmaras and Osmaniye have launched investigations into the buildings that have collapsed, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

The tremor was the most powerful and deadliest since 33,000 people died in a 7.8-magnitude tremor in 1939.

Officials and medics said 20,937 people had died in Turkiye and 3,553 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 24,490.

The disaster and resulting fury at how the Turkish government has handled it, comes just months before a presidential election in June.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conceded for the first time on Friday that his government was not able to reach and help the victims “as quickly as we had desired.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

LONDON: London firefighters have rescued a mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Turkiye for four days and reunited her with her new-born daughter.

Footage circulating on social media captured the moment when Dom Mabbett and his team from Edmonton fire station pulled the woman from a tiny gap within a mountain of debris, before leading her to her child who was waiting on a nearby street.

Mabbett is just one of the 77 members of the UK’s Fire & Rescue Service’s International Search & Rescue team dispatched to Turkiye following Monday’s earthquakes.

Responding to the footage, London Fire Brigade tweeted: “This is the incredible moment our ISAR team helped reunite a mother and daughter four days after the Turkey earthquake struck.”

 

 

This follows an effort earlier in the week in which British rescuers coordinated with a team of German volunteers in the rescue of a woman and her 5-year-old son.

Serap Topal, 33, who sustained crush injuries, and her son Mehmet were trapped for three days after their home in Kahramanmaras — one of the cities closest to the epicenter — collapsed before their rescue. 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake United Kingdom (UK)

Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid protests

Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid protests
DUBAI: Iran on Saturday celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West.
Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and placards with revolutionary and religious slogans. The military put on display its Emad and Sejjil ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as well as its Shahed-136 and MoHajjer drones.
Protesters began pouring into the streets in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police. Those demonstrations, initially focused on Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, soon morphed into calls for a new revolution.
In a speech at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the protests as a project by Iran’s enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.
Raisi called the celebration “epic” and a show of “national integrity” while praising post-revolution achievements in the country.
The remarks prompted the crowd to chant “Death to the US”
Meanwhile, Telewebion, a web TV service affiliated with Iranian state TV, was briefly hacked during Raisi’s speech, Iranian media reported. The khabaronline.ir news website said the interruption lasted 19 seconds .
“Edalate Ali” or “The Justice of Ali,” hackers group in a 44-sencond video published on Twitter invited people to take part in nationwide protests next week and urged Iranians to withdraw their money from their banks.
Chants including “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the Islamic Republic” could be heard on the video and a masked person with a woman’s voice read the message. The group previously hacked into the notorious Evin prison and other government facilities.
The anniversary comes after two years in which celebrations were largely limited to vehicles due to the pandemic that killed more than 140,000 people, in Iran according to official numbers — the highest national death toll in the Middle East.
Processions in Tehran on Saturday started out from several points and converged at Azadi Square. TV showed crowds in many cities and towns and said hundreds of thousands of people participated.
The celebration was a show of power to the protesters. State television refers to the demonstrations as a “foreign-backed riot” rather than homegrown frustration over the death of Amini. Anger also has spread over the collapse of the Iranian rial against the US dollar and Tehran’s arming Russia with bomb-carrying drones in its war on Ukraine, which has also angered the West. Iran says it gave the drones to Russia before the war.
The Iranian government has not offered an overall death toll or number of individuals it has arrested. However, activists outside of the country say at least 528 people have been killed and 19,600 people detained in the crackdown that followed.
Last week, Iran’s state media said the supreme leader ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained in during the protests, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown.
The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary, came as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations.
Referring to the amnesty, Raisi on Saturday urged those who were “deceived by the enemy” to “return to the nation” and promised his administration would show mercy on them, too
Crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans and carried placards with traditional anti-West slogans like “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” Some burned flags of the US and Israel, a ritual in pro-government rallies.
The Islamic Revolution began with widespread unrest in Iran over the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The shah, terminally and secretly ill with cancer, fled Iran in January 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini then returned from exile and the government fell on Feb. 11, 1979, after days of mass demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and security forces.
Later in April, Iranians voted to become an Islamic Republic, a Shiite theocracy with Khomeini as the country’s first supreme leader, with final say on all matters of state.
Months later, when the US allowed the shah into the country for cancer treatment in New York, anger boiled over in Tehran leading to the takeover of the US Embassy in November 1979 by militant students. The subsequent hostage crisis kindled decades of enmity.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Islamic Revolution

Iraqi FM visits US to strengthen ties, shore up economy

Iraqi FM visits US to strengthen ties, shore up economy
WASHINGTON: Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Friday said he has come to Washington to strengthen his country’s relations with the US and discuss ways to help Iraq’s economy.

During a question-and-answer session at the United States Institute of Peace, attended by Arab News, he said his visit marks the 20th anniversary of the “transition” to democracy — a reference to the American invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003.

“Iraqi society is a free and democratic society today,” Hussein said, acknowledging however that the US and the Iraqi leaders who came to power after the invasion had committed many mistakes during the occupation, many of which still persist.

Twenty years after the invasion, Hussein said both countries enjoy a “healthy relationship” and have common issues such as climate change, fighting terrorism, and investing in Iraq’s oil and gas sectors.

He said the biggest problems facing Iraq today are its economy, which is heavily dependent on oil exports, and endemic corruption in the public sector, which has led to widespread protests in recent years. “Fighting corruption is more difficult than fighting ISIS (Daesh),” he added.

Hussein said the government is trying to diversify its economy, increase electricity supplies, and invest in agriculture and tourism.

He said its main priorities are to stabilize and modernize the economy, pass the budget, fight corruption, develop the electricity grid and “provide services to the Iraqi people.”

He added that because the economy is almost exclusively a consumption economy and must buy all of its needs from abroad using cash payments, it has created structural economic problems and spread corruption.

He said the government is seeking to turn a “cash economy” into a “digital economy” via electronic payment systems that would also reduce corruption and modernize the banking system.

Hussein said he has been holding discussions with US Treasury officials and the Federal Reserve in order to protect Iraq’s economy and currency, which has plummeted in value.

He denied allegations that there is smuggling of hundreds of millions of dollars from Iraq to cash-strapped Iran.

He said while there might be some smuggling between the two countries, Iraq imports almost everything it needs and must pay for it in dollars, hence the issue of “disappearing US dollars.”

Hussein said Iraq enjoys strong relations with neighboring Turkiye and Iran, and has always supported and encouraged talks between Tehran and Washington.

“We’re aware of the tension between Washington and Iran, but we have very strong relations with both,” he added. “We want to have good ties with Iran and Turkey.”

Topics: Iraq United States of America (USA) fuad hussein Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

US eases Syria sanctions to help quake relief efforts

US eases Syria sanctions to help quake relief efforts
LONDON: The US has eased sanctions on Syria to speed up delivery of aid to the country’s northwest, which has received almost no humanitarian assistance since Monday’s earthquakes.

The US Treasury issued a 180-day exemption for “transactions related to earthquake relief,” but analysts told The Guardian that the move would have little practical impact in a region badly damaged by conflict and mostly under opposition control.

“I don’t think this will suddenly open the floodgates and allow for unhindered humanitarian access and delivery in Syria,” said Delaney Simon, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group’s US program.

“There are just too many other access issues. But I hope that the license will ease the concerns of financial providers, the private sector, and other actors, to show them that sanctions won’t be a risk for them to engage in Syria.”

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the US government would “not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people.”

Noting that sanctions already contained “robust exemptions” for humanitarian efforts, Adeyemo said the temporary amendment amounted to a “blanket general license” for all earthquake relief efforts.

But Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute’s Syria program, said delays in aid are the result of the Syrian regime’s demands to control all deliveries to the region.

“That appears to have virtually crippled the United Nations’ willingness, not ability, but willingness to essentially act forthright and in a bold way, and just provide earthquake recovery anyway, across the border,” he added.

Even so, Lister welcomed the US decision as a means to rebuff efforts by Damascus and its allies to suggest Western sanctions are to blame for delays.

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake Turkiye Syria

UAE rescue crew saves child, man from rubble 120 hours after earthquake

UAE rescue crew saves child, man from rubble 120 hours after earthquake
DUBAI: An Emirati rescue team has pulled two people from under the rubble in Turkiye, 120 hours after two devastating earthquakes killed over 23,000 people.

The man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, and an 11-year-old child were rescued in Kahramanmaras province, close to the earthquake’s epicenter, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).
They received the necessary healthcare, and are currently in good health, said WAM.


Search and rescue teams, deployed from all over the world, have been racing against time to find survivors amid freezing winter temperatures, five days after the devastating earthquakes.
As part of its ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation, the UAE has dispatched 134 rescuers to help in the search for survivors in quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.
The Emirati rescue team earlier saved a Syrian family of four in Kahramanmaras and retrieved nine bodies from under the rubble, according to WAM.
The Gulf state was also among the first to pledge $100 million aid, sending 27 aid planes that carried food, medical supplies, and shelter for those impacted by the earthquake.
Work is underway to prepare a mobile field hospital in the town of Islahiye in Turkiye to aid the injured.
“The cataclysmic aftermath of the earthquake necessitated a serious stance to come to the aid of the Syrian and Turkish people, obligating us to match our response with the size of the disaster,” said the Joint Operations Command in a WAM statement.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake United Arab Emirates (UAE)

