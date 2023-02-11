You are here

Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs

Meta did not immediately provide Reuters with a comment. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

  • There has not been clarity in recent weeks surrounding budgets and future head count
LONDON: Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.
Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a “Year of Efficiency.”
The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13 percent of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

Topics: Meta Meta layoffs

Hackers say they halted online broadcast of Iran president’s speech

Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

  • The Edalat-e Ali group posted a video of the purported interruption, calling on Iranians to withdraw their money from “corrupt” regime banks
PARIS: Digital activists supporting anti-government protests in Iran said they hacked an online broadcast by state television of a speech by President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday marking the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The Edalat-e Ali group posted a video of the purported interruption of Raisi’s address on Twitter, in which it called on Iranians to withdraw their money from “corrupt” regime banks and to take to the streets next week.
“Death to Khamenei,” “Death to the Islamic Revolution,” and “Death to the Islamic republic,” it said on Twitter.
“Many compatriots approached us and asked us to echo the call (for protests) on February 16,” added the group, in its second such reported hacking of state television in support of months-long anti-government protests.

In October, Edalat-e Ali interrupted a live state television broadcast of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meeting state officials, with text on the screen that read “the blood of our youths is on your hands.”
Iran erupted into nationwide protests in September, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
The protests evolved into the biggest challenge for the clerical leadership since the revolution, before subsiding at the end of the year in the face of a deadly crackdown.
The regime has sought to portray the protest movement as “riots” backed by its Western enemies including the United States, Israel and Britain.
Speaking at a rally in Tehran’s Azadi Square on Saturday to mark the anniversary, Raisi said people had gathered to renew their “allegiance” to the revolution.
Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the regime’s security forces have killed at least 488 protesters in the crackdown, including 64 children and 39 women.
The non-governmental organization says thousands more have been arrested over the demonstrations and four have been executed, with at least another 107 facing the death penalty.
Iran says hundreds of people have been killed in the protests, including dozens of security personnel.
It recently freed jailed journalists and rights activists, many of whom were arrested during the protests that flared over Amini’s death in the custody of the notorious morality police.

 

Topics: Ebrahim Raisi Iran Islamic Revolution

Google cautions against ‘hallucinating’ chatbots — report

Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: The boss of Google’s search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.
“This kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination,” Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
“This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer,” Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.
Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.
Alphabet Inc. introduced Bard, its own chatbot, earlier this week, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.
Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.
“We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility,” Raghavan said. “We certainly don’t want to mislead the public.”

Topics: ChatGPT

SRMG CEO Jomana Al-Rashid among Forbes Middle East’s most powerful businesswomen

Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

  • Al-Rashid has topped entrees from the media industry
  • Forbes ME's flagship annual list was dominated this year by Emirati and Egyptian women,
LONDON: Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of the Saudi Research and Media Group, has topped the media listees in Forbes Middle East’s 2023 list of the 100 most powerful businesswomen in the region, ranking 25th overall.

Al-Rashid assumed her current role in October 2020, a year before the group rebranded from the Saudi Research and Marketing Group to the Saudi Research and Media Group.  

Group revenues hit $719 million during the first nine months of 2022, growing by 27.6 percent compared to $563.6 million during the same period in 2021.

The Tadawul-listed group operates in 11 countries and owns 25 websites and 30 brands. It is also the publisher of the Arabic Manga Magazine.

Forbes ME published on Thursday this year’s list of the most powerful women in the region, who are driving success across 27 sectors.

The flagship annual list was dominated by Emirati and Egyptian women, with 15 and 12 entries, respectively. Saudi Arabia took 11 places and Kuwait eight, while Lebanon, Oman and Qatar occupied six each, according to a Forbes ME press statement.

Banking and financial services made up 23 of the 100 listees. Diversified conglomerates followed with 11 women leaders, while eight businesswomen are from the investments industry.

Emirati businesswoman Hana Al Rostamani, group CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank, moved two places up to top the 2023 list, followed directly by Raja Easa Al Gurg, chairperson and managing director of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group.

The highest-ranked Saudi on the flagship annual list is Lubna S. Olayan, chair of the Saudi British Bank and chair of the executive committee and deputy chair of Olayan Financing Company, who came in third.

Some of the women on Forbes ME’s 2023 list of most powerful women in the region have had global influence as well as regional. Al Rostamani and Al Gurg also made it to the Forbes list of the world’s 100 most powerful women in 2022.

Topics: Forbes Middle East Forbes most powerful women's list 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2023

Starzplay premieres first Arabic original series ‘Kaboos’

Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

  • Five-episode series gives modern take on local mythology
  • Members of the cast and crew and others involved in the production were at the event
DUBAI: Streaming platform Starzplay and production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi hosted an exclusive screening of the first two episodes of the platform’s Arabic series “Kaboos” in Dubai, ahead of the show’s streaming debut on Feb. 9.
Members of the cast and crew and others involved in the production were at the event, including Rakeen Saad, Passant Shawky, Kady Al-Qaisy, Abdullah Al-Muhairi, Mansoor Alfeeli, Mohammed Al-Alawi, Hana Kazim, Majid Al-Ansari and Yasir Al-Yasiri.
In addition to the screening, guests had a chance to participate in a live Q&A session with the cast and crew.
The development of the show has been a “labor of love” for Starzplay and reflects its commitment to bringing “high-quality shows to the local audience,” said Maaz Sheikh, the platform’s CEO.
The show “sets new industry standards with excellent production values and brings an authentic Arab voice to the horror genre,” and shows that Starzplay “can deliver world-class homegrown content,” he added.
Filmed across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE, the five-episode series takes viewers on a journey through urban legends of the region, with spine-chilling modern takes on stories inspired by local mythology.
In the first episode of the series, “Al Ghoul,” a remote Bedouin tribe in Saudi Arabia in the 1930s is being stalked by a pack of wild hyenas that is devastating livestock and is suspected to be killing humans. When a child of the tribe is snatched in the night, a chain of horrifying events unfolds in the desert.
“Werewolf (Al Salawa),” the second episode, is set in 1920s Egypt in the Valley of the Kings, amidst excavations of ancient Egyptian tombs. These excavations coincide with tales of rabid werewolf-like beasts claiming victims up and down the Nile. The clash between ancient practices and modern ideas polarizes the population in the remote valley.
“The launch of the series is significant in that it will enable us to present a new perspective of the Arabic horror genre that resonates with regional consumers,” said Ben Ross, chief content officer of Image Nation.
The horror anthology series is produced by Al-Yasiri’s and Alfeeli’s production company, Starship Entertainment.

Topics: Starzplay Image Nation Abu Dhabi Kaboos

News Corp. announces job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Media conglomerate News Corp. said on Thursday that it would cut 1,250 jobs after it missed estimates for second-quarter earnings due to weakness in its news and digital real estate businesses.
Rising inflation and higher interest rates are forcing companies to curb their ad and marketing spend, denting one of the major sources of revenue for companies such as News Corp, which has major publishing platforms including the Wall Street Journal.
“A surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of our businesses,” Chief Executive Robert Thomson said in a statement.
“The initiatives now underway, including an expected 5 percent headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growth,” Thomson added.
Shares of the company fell 1.4 percent in extended trading after its first quarterly report since Rupert Murdoch’s decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, which is led by his son Lachlan Murdoch.
Advertising revenue fell 10.6 percent to $464 million during the quarter.
Revenue was $2.52 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average expected $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Adjusted earnings per share were 14 cents, while analysts were expecting 19 cents.

Topics: News Corp.

