PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit

PSG lose again to Monaco on eve of Bayern Munich visit
Monaco’s French forward Wissam Ben Yedder and teammates Chilean Guillermo Maripan and Senegalese Krepin Diatta celebrate after winning their French L1 match against PSG at the Louis II stadium in Monaco on Feb, 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AP

  • Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG have become fragile
  • Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played
MONACO: A weakened Paris Saint-Germain lost a second straight game in all competitions to Monaco 3-1 in the French league on Saturday, three days before facing Bayern Munich.
Monaco climbed to second place, seven points behind a rattled PSG.
Undefeated in all competitions from August to December, PSG have become fragile. They lost to Lens and Rennes in the league last month and were knocked out by Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were out injured but Neymar played.
Bayern come on Tuesday for the first leg in the Champions League round of 16.
Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for Monaco. His blocked shot rebounded for Aleksandr Golovin to beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the fourth minute.
Ben Yedder doubled the lead in the 18th as Monaco pressed high up the pitch. Krepin Diatta dispossessed El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Ben Yedder buried an angled strike into the far corner.
Teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back for PSG by tapping home a low cross from Juan Bernat in the 39th.
But Ben Yedder restored Monaco’s two-goal lead moments before halftime with a curling shot off the post. He tied Reims striker Folarin Balogun as the top scorer in the league with 14.
Donnarumma prevented PSG being in a bigger hole by halftime. He parried a close-range header from Ruben Aguilar and denied Golovin, who was clean through on goal.
Monaco managed the game in the second half and Donnarumma saved a low effort from substitute Takumi Minamino in stoppage time.
Marseille could take back second place when they visited Clermont later Saturday.

Topics: PSG Monaco Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé French L1

Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed

Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
  • Mikel Arteta's side could have moved eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a victory at the Emirates Stadium
  • Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was back at the helm after missing last weekend's 1-0 win against Manchester City following gallbladder surgery
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal stumbled again as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford, while Tottenham’s top four hopes were dented by an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Leicester on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta’s side could have moved eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a victory at the Emirates Stadium.
But Arsenal could not hold on to the lead given to them by Leandro Trossard’s first goal for the club in his fifth appearance since his January move from Brighton.
Ivan Toney scored Brentford’s equalizer to leave Arsenal without a win in their last three games in all competitions following defeats at Manchester City in the FA Cup and Everton in the league.
The Gunners still control their destiny as they chase a first Premier League title since 2004, but champions City can move to within three points if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.
Arsenal host City on Wednesday in a clash that will go a long way to deciding the title race.
Belgium forward Trossard came off the bench to make the breakthrough for Arsenal in the 66th minute.
Bukayo Saka floated his cross to the far post and Trossard was on hand to net with a clinical finish, his first goal for either Arsenal or Brighton since October.
But Brentford drew level eight minutes later when Toney headed into an empty net after the Arsenal defense had failed to deal with a high ball.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was back at the helm after missing last weekend’s 1-0 win against Manchester City following gallbladder surgery, but his fifth-placed side were humiliated at the King Power Stadium.
Rodrigo Bentancur put Tottenham ahead in the 14th minute, meeting Ben Davies’s flick with a close-range finish that survived a VAR check for offside.
But Nampalys Mendy levelled in the 23rd minute when he bagged his first goal for the club with a rocket from the edge of the area.
Two minutes later, James Maddison latched onto Kelechi Iheanacho’s pass and produced a composed low finish.
Iheanacho scored Leicester’s third in first half stoppage-time with a curler into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes completed the rout in the 81st minute.
Graham Potter admitted Chelsea are still “a work in progress” after their winless Premier League run extended to three games as Joao Felix’s first goal for the Blues was canceled out by Emerson in a 1-1 draw at West Ham.
Potter’s expensively assembled side once again failed to live up to their price tags as the pressure mounted on the Blues boss.
Portugal forward Felix put Chelsea ahead in his second appearance for the club, only for Italy defender Emerson to haunt his former team with an equalizer before half-time.
Ninth-placed Chelsea have won just one of their past eight games in all competitions and are nine points adrift of the Premier League’s top four.
“The second half was more of a reflection of where we are in terms of integrating new players and getting players up to speed in the Premier League,” Potter said.
“They are a good group and we are excited with the team and the potential but it is still a work in progress.”
Ten-man Wolves boosted their bid to avoid relegation with a 2-1 win at bottom of the table Southampton.
Carlos Alcaraz netted his first goal for Southampton midway through the first half.
Wolves had former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina sent off moments later for two bookings in quick succession.
But Jan Bednarek’s 72nd-minute own goal turned the tide before Joao Gomes won it for 15th-placed Wolves at the death.
Crystal Palace’s James Tomkins rescued a 1-1 draw against Brighton with a 69th-minute equalizer after Solly March put Albion ahead six minutes earlier at Selhurst Park.
Goals from Willian and Manor Solomon gave Fulham a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

Topics: Arsenal Brentford Premier league Tottenham Hotspur

Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga

Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga

Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga
  • It was Müller's 428th league appearance for Bayern, one more than club great Gerd Müller, and the most for any outfield player at the club
  • Only goalkeepers Oliver Kahn (429) and Sepp Meier (473) have played more Bundesliga games for Bayern
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

BERLIN: Thomas Müller set a Bayern Munich record for Bundesliga appearances and celebrated by scoring in a 3-0 win over Bochum to keep the defending champion on top on Saturday.
It was Müller’s 428th league appearance for Bayern, one more than club great Gerd Müller, and the most for any outfield player at the club. Only goalkeepers Oliver Kahn (429) and Sepp Meier (473) have played more Bundesliga games for Bayern.
Müller capitalized on a botched backpass from Bochum defender Saidy Janko to break the deadlock in the 41st minute with his fourth league goal of the season. He has 141 altogether.
Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman then scored after some fine combination play in the 64th and Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 with a penalty in the 73rd after he was fouled by the luckless Janko.
It kept Bayern three points clear of Borussia Dortmund, which defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 away to maintain their perfect start to 2023.
Bayern next visit Paris Saint-Germain the Champions League. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann was evidently thinking of Tuesday’s game when he took Müller off at halftime and gave some time off to João Cancelo, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Leroy Sané.
Midfielder Arijon Ibrahimović — no relation to Swedish star Zlatan — came on in the 77th for his Bayern debut.

Topics: Bayern Munich Thomas Müller Bundesliga

João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham

João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham

João Félix scores 1st Chelsea goal in 1-1 draw with West Ham
  • It was a third straight draw for Chelsea’s expensively assembled team
Updated 11 February 2023
AP

LONDON: João Félix’s second match for Chelsea went better than his first.
The Portugal forward scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday on his return from a three-game suspension following a sending-off on his debut a month ago.
Félix guided home a volley off a cross from another new signing, Enzo Fernandez, in the 16th minute only for Emerson Palmieri — a former Chelsea player — to equalize in the 28th.
It was a third straight draw for Chelsea’s expensively assembled team, which are languishing in midtable in what increasingly appears a forlorn bid to qualify for the Champions League.
In an action-packed finale, West Ham had a goal by Tomas Soucek disallowed for an offside in the buildup and Chelsea had appeals for a penalty waved away after Soucek appeared to handle the ball when blocking Conor Gallagher’s shot.

Topics: Chelsea Joao Felix Premier league West Ham United

Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi

Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi

Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi
  • The Catalans are eight points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga
  • "Lewandowski is accustomed to winning titles with Bayern," Xavi told reporters
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hailed striker Robert Lewandowski for helping change the mindset at the club.
The Catalans are eight points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and beat Los Blancos in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.
Last season, Barcelona failed to win a trophy but the mood changed in the summer when the club brought in several players, including former Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski.
“Lewandowski is accustomed to winning titles with Bayern. He had brought us that winning mentality, that of a champion,” Xavi told reporters Saturday.
“In his head, defeat is not an option.”
The 34-year-old Polish international has scored 23 goals in 26 games this season for Barca.
Barcelona can extend their lead on Madrid if they win at Villarreal on Sunday, before Carlo Ancelotti’s side face Elche midweek, due to their participation in the Club World Cup.
“Each game is key and more so at this stage of the season,” added Xavi.
“We are eight points clear, tomorrow we could make that 11.”

Topics: Barcelona Robert Lewandowski Xavi Hernandez

Al-Hilal seeking history in FIFA Club World Cup final against mighty Real Madrid

Al-Hilal seeking history in FIFA Club World Cup final against mighty Real Madrid
Updated 11 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal seeking history in FIFA Club World Cup final against mighty Real Madrid

Al-Hilal seeking history in FIFA Club World Cup final against mighty Real Madrid
  • A win in Morocco for the Asian and Saudi champions would be their greatest achievement yet
Updated 11 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal have plenty of history and have won everything there is to win in club football except for what is on offer on Saturday.

Playing Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup? It just does not get any bigger or better. To go back to Riyadh and then take on Al-Feiha on Wednesday as world champions would be quite something.

For all that there is a huge prize on offer. There is also nothing to lose for the Saudi Arabian champions. Just getting to the final is success. This is the first time in the tournament’s history that Al-Hilal have reached the final and this is the first Asian team to do so on foreign soil (Kashima Antlers in 2016 and Al-Ain two years later both made the final and both lost to Real Madrid, but were only there as representatives of the host nations). It means that, whatever happens, the reputation of Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabian football is now at an all-time high.

There are other reasons not to be overawed by the occasion and the opposition. Al-Hilal have already been in the lion’s den. There they were last Saturday taking on the African champions Wydad AC on their home soil of Morocco in front of 50,000 loud — very loud — and passionate fans. Just as it looked as if the Blues were heading home, they dug deep, stayed in the game and held their nerve in the penalty shootout.

The reward was an even tougher test, against the South American champions Flamengo in the semifinal. It ended 3-2 to Al-Hilal but there was more to it than that. They took the lead, had the early goal canceled out and then everything changed on the stroke of half-time as a penalty was given that Salem Al-Dawsari converted and the Brazilians were reduced to 10 men. The impressive Luciano Vietto added a third and while Pedro reduced the arrears, Al-Hilal were ultimately comfortable winners.

While the man advantage helped, Al-Hilal deserved the victory and it did not come from desperate back to the walls defending but was the result of a mature, composed and intelligent performance. Ultimately, the 18-time Saudi Arabia champions managed the game and the Brazilian powerhouse in an impressive fashion.

“Flamengo were surprised by our quality and by how prepared we were, mentally and strategically,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “Flamengo didn’t expect that we would change our formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-1-1, with Luciano Vietto as an attacking midfielder.

“Vietto ghosted behind their holding midfielders, who we identified were not good on challenges. And he was brilliant, earning both penalties and scoring a great goal for us.”

Real Madrid are obviously at a different level. The 14-time European champions have also won this competition a record four times. If Al-Hilal are a winning machine then Los Blancos are a phenomenon. They met Egyptian powerhouse and 10-time African champions Al-Ahly in the semifinal and ended up winning 4-1 on North African soil. When you consider that the Red Giants thrashed Al-Hilal 4-0 last year (though the Saudi Arabians were reduced to nine men before there were 30 minutes on the clock) then the task on Saturday looks daunting.

Yet on Wednesday, while the scoreline was convincing, there are some positives for Al-Hilal to take. Two of the Real Madrid goals came in the final minutes of the game and for the most part, Al-Ahly were more than competitive and had excellent chances to score. They were caught out by defensive mistakes.

At the other end, there was plenty of space to work with and with the striking talent that Al-Hilal have, there are goals to be had, especially if the forward line can get into gear. Odion Ighalo has yet to score and the same is true for Moussa Marega and Michael. If such talent can find their scoring boots then the four-time Asian champions will carry a serious goal threat especially when there are the likes of Al-Dawsari, Andre Carrillo and Vietto coming from a little deeper.

“I have studied Real Madrid’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Diaz. “The key for us is not to make mistakes.”

The Argentine boss wants his team to have confidence.

“In life, if you set your mind to something, you can achieve it. Whatever. It’s 11 against 11. We have a unique opportunity in our first world final,” he added.

There are absences but with Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Salman Al-Faraj and Abdullelah Al-Malki not even making the trip from Riyadh, the team are learning to manage without them. Midfielder Mohamed Kanno will also be available, and rested, after missing the semifinal through suspension.

Real Madrid are not at full-strength either and while it would be fascinating to see how the likes of Jang Hyun-soo and Ali Al-Bulaihi get on against Karim Benzema, the French striker may not be fit and Eder Militao is also struggling.

“They haven’t completely recovered. Karim is doing quite well and there are more doubts about Militao. They will train on Friday and then we will see,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard are also out.

“We respect Al-Hilal,” added the Italian. “They played well against Flamengo, have some very good players and we know that we have to be at our best.”

Al-Hilal beating Real Madrid would certainly be no bigger a shock than Saudi Arabia beating Argentina at the World Cup. The Riyadh giants have a chance of being world champions on Saturday evening. It will not be easy against the biggest club on the planet but that is why the potential glory is so great.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 football Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Morocco FIFA Club World Cup 2022

