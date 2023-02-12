Healy, Gardner star as Australia thrash New Zealand at World Cup

You are here

Australia's Tahlia Mcgrath (L) runs out New Zealand's Maddy Green (R) during the Group A T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at Boland Park in Paarl on February 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

  • A half-century by Alyssa Healy and forties by Lanning and Ellyze Perry took Australia to a total of 173 for nine after they were sent in to bat
PAARL, South Africa: Australia opened the defense of their Women’s T20 World Cup title with a crushing 97-run win over New Zealand at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, but captain Meg Lanning said she wanted her team to improve as the tournament progressed.

A half-century by Alyssa Healy and forties by Lanning and Ellyze Perry took Australia to a total of 173 for nine after they were sent in to bat.

New Zealand lost their two most experienced batters in the first over and never recovered as they were bowled out for just 76.

Off-spinner Ash Gardner took five for 12 after Megan Schutt did the early damage.

“I’m really happy,” said Lanning. “We were not really sure what to expect from the conditions. Hopefully we are going to get better through the tournament.”

Player of the match Gardner said the Australians were comfortable with their reputation as the best team in women’s cricket.

“It’s something we speak about. We know that you always have to show up for each match.”

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said her team’s performance was “really disappointing.”

New Zealand meet hosts South Africa in their next match at the same venue on Monday. With both teams having already been beaten it shapes up as a contest which could effectively eliminate the losers.

“It’s a quick turnaround. We need to figure out what we can from the wicket and the conditions,” said Devine.

On Saturday, Healy made 55 off 38 balls as she and Lanning (41) set the foundation for the highest total of the first two days of the tournament after Beth Mooney fell for nought off the fourth ball of the match.

Healy and Lanning put on 71 for the second wicket before Lanning was bowled by Amelia Kerr in the tenth over.

Healy and Perry were mainly responsible for Australia adding exactly 100 runs in the second half of their innings, adding 50 off 28 balls for the fourth wicket.

Perry went on to make 40 off 22 balls with two sixes and three fours.

Megan Schutt delivered a wide which went to the boundary with her first delivery of the New Zealand innings but bowled Suzie Bates with her next ball as Bates swung wildly across the line.

Devine was leg before wicket four balls later.

Bernardine Bezuidenhout (14) and Kerr (21) added 20 for the third wicket before Bezuidenhout was ruled to have been caught by a diving Darcie Brown off Perry, although the decision by television umpire Jacqueline Williams seemed debatable.

The rest of the innings folded rapidly.

Topics: Australia New Zealand T20 women’s World Cup cricket Women’s T20 World Cup

Ireland beat France 32-19 in Six Nations thriller

Ireland beat France 32-19 in Six Nations thriller
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

Ireland beat France 32-19 in Six Nations thriller

Ireland beat France 32-19 in Six Nations thriller
  • France lost for the first time since November 2021 against a team they had beaten in their last three meetings
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

DUBLIN: Ireland ended France’s 14-match winning run with a 32-19 bonus-point victory over their biggest rivals for the Six Nations title in a breathless game between the world’s top two teams that lived up to its billing on Saturday.

A gripping first half featuring four tries — three of them to Ireland, including an amazing one-handed finish from James Lowe — gave way to an attritional second half that saw France hang on grimly until center Garry Ringrose went over for the match-clinching 73rd-minute try.

France, the defending champions, lost for the first time since November 2021 against a team they had beaten in their last three meetings.

The top-ranked Irish are now firm favorites for a first Six Nations title since 2019, having opened the tournament by collecting five points from hammering Wales 34-10.

“It was a huge game, two great teams going at each other,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said. “The fighting spirit was great but we also played some great stuff.

“We could have come away with a few more points but we won’t be greedy because we got the bonus point.”

Both teams scored stunning tries, with Damian Penaud getting France’s with an effort that began with the winger bursting out of his own 22, exchanging passes with flanker Anthony Jelonch, and then holding off two would-be tacklers to sprint over the line.

Lowe’s was different — and might have been better. Short of room in the left corner, the winger took off in the air under a challenge from Penaud and managed to ground the ball one-handed near the flag with his body virtually horizontal over the touchline. Footage appeared to show one of his feet scraping the grass while out of touch but the try was given.

Lock Tadhg Beirne and flyhalf Jonathan Sexton went off injured in the second half for Ireland, which has a two-week break before its third match, away to Italy.

France, who won in Italy in Round 1, host Scotland next with their ambitions of back-to-back Grand Slams having been extinguished at Lansdowne Road, where more than 60,000 spectators witnessed a game of five-star quality and intensity, especially in an end-to-end first half that felt like a basketball game at times.

“It is almost two years since we have lost, it is hard to take,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “The series of wins are there, now it is necessary to learn how to take a defeat.

“Defeat is not really a friend, but we will have to spend the day with her.”

The Irish played like they had a point to prove, with France the only major nation they hadn’t beaten since Farrell took over as coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Either side of Lowe’s try were scores by fullback Hugo Keenan — off a clever move from a ruck where prop Finlay Bealham was first receiver and deceived the French with an inside pass to Keenan — and prop Andrew Porter, who barged over in the 27th after a number of phases near the line.

Porter’s try came while France were playing with 14 men after Uini Atonio was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle on Rob Herring, whose face was struck by the shoulder of the French prop as he came crashing in for the tackle.

France didn’t concede any more points without Atonio but that was only because of some impressive last-ditch defending, notably from Antoine Dupont, who managed to hold Mack Hansen away from the tryline despite being off-balance. Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray was held up over the line by prop Cyril Baille and later dropped the ball as he attempted to ground it under pressure.

Indeed, Thomas Ramos booted over a penalty to trim France’s deficit to 19-16 before Atonio returned only for Sexton to kick his own with the last action of the half to re-establish Ireland’s six-point lead.

And that was the cushion Ireland had heading into the final 10 minutes, after Ramos’ 62nd-minute dropped goal, before Ringrose shrugged off a French tackler in a rampaging run down the left flank and trundled over to kill off the hopes of France and its 6,000 traveling supporters.

“We won a Triple Crown last year and we want to go better this year,” Sexton said. “That’s what we speak about, keeping the trajectory like this as opposed to in 2019 when we dipped.

“To get better is to win the championship or a Grand Slam. How you do that is concentrate on the next two weeks and try and beat Italy away.”

Topics: rugby Ireland France

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
  • Roma were held at Lecce to 1-1 , while Milan beat Torino 1-0 on Friday
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

MILAN: When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up.

Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta’s 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday.

Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal difference alone. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Roma were held at Lecce to 1-1 earlier, while Milan beat Torino 1-0 on Friday.

Sixth-placed Lazio were two points behind the trio.

Atalanta started aggressively at the Stadio Olimpico and took a deserved lead in the 23rd minute. Lookman was trying to cut inside and Lazio midfielder Adam Marusic tried to intercept but succeeded only in laying it off to Davide Zappacosta, who curled a stunning strike into the top right corner.

Lookman almost got on the scoresheet moments earlier but his effort was fingertipped onto the crossbar by Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

The Nigeria forward set up the other goal in the 65th, racing down the left flank and into the area before rolling across the six-yard box, where Rasmus Winther Højlund came sliding in.

Lookman had five goals in his previous four league matches.

Every point matters in Serie A in an increasingly tight battle for the Champions League qualifying spots and Roma could be left counting the cost of drawing at lowly Lecce.

Lecce was looking to push on after ending a four-match winless run last week and it took a surprise lead when a corner was taken short and whipped in from the right for Federico Baschirotto to head into the far side of the net.

It was later adjudged to have gone in off Roma defender Roger Ibañez and went down as an own goal.

Roma leveled 10 minutes later after a corner was flicked on and came off the arm of Lecce forward Gabriel Strefezza. Paulo Dybala struck the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.

Home goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone preserved his side a point with fine saves as Lecce inched to 10 points above the relegation zone.

Emanuel Vignato had a debut to remember for Empoli as he netted a stoppage-time equalizer to snatch a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Spezia in an action-packed match.

Vignato, who joined on loan from Bologna last month, went on with only five minutes remaining.

Spezia raced into an two-goal lead after Empoli defender Fabiano Parisi was sent off in the 21st minute for clearing the ball off the line with his hand.

Guglielmo Vicario parried Daniele Verde’s penalty and his follow-up but the referee ordered it to be retaken. On the third attempt, Verde beat the Empoli goalkeeper and he did so again six minutes later with a screamer into the top corner.

The teams were down to 10 on 10 after the break when Spezia midfielder Salvatore Esposito was issued a second yellow card.

Nicolo Cambiaghi pulled one back for Empoli in the 71st before Vignato’s late heroics.

Spezia was five points above the bottom three while Empoli moved to within three points of the European places.

Topics: Serie A Atalanta Lazio Ademola Lookman

Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
Updated 12 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United left to ponder after draw with Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the match.
  • The result sees the Magpies retain their place in the top four of the Premier League and take their unbeaten run in the competition to 17 games
Updated 12 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

BOURNEMOUTH: Eddie Howe has revealed Carabao Cup final fitness concerns over Joe Willock after the Newcastle United midfielder limped out of the Magpies' draw at Bournemouth.

Marcos Senesi's finish put the struggling Cherries ahead before Miguel Almiron netted a first-half equaliser.

However, it was injuries that added caused Howe more headaches than the result itself.

Former Arsenal man Willock suffered a hamstring problem to add to a growing injury list, which also saw goalscorer Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin withdrawn due to knocks.

“The concern from today is Joe Willock who has a hamstring problem. We’ll see how he is,” said Howe, whose side play Liverpool next weekend before the final at Wembley against Manchester United in a fortnight.

“Miggy and Maxi I don’t think are too bad. Miggy, I think got a stamp on his, so I think he’ll be okay, Maxi, I think, was just a knock.”

Before a ball was even kicked United were dealt a blow when Callum Wilson was ruled out of a return to his former club with a slight hamstring problem. It is not thought to be enough to keep him out for too long, though.

And the Magpies looked a little lost without their target man, even if he hasn't been on his best form of late.

The Cherries dominated the first half, with Nick Pope the busier of the two goalkeepers. Dom Solanke tested the England keeper with a flicked header which Pope managed to palm wide, while the Magpies offered little to nothing at the other end.

The home side took a deserved lead on 35 minutes when a Dango Ouattara flick on, after he left the below par Kieran Trippier, was turned in by Argentine Senesi on the line.

Watching the opening 45 minutes you'd be forgiven for thinking it was Bournemouth who were in Champions League contention, not the bizarrely flat Magpies.

An injury to Joe Willock forced a rethink tactically, with the tried and tested 4-3-3 reverting an exploratory 4-2-3-1. And it seemed to have the desired effect as United, somehow, found a late half leveller.

A stretch by Allan Saint-Maximin to keep a ball in on the touchline sparked the equaliser as the Frenchman then carried into a dangerous area, like few others can, before splitting the Cherries' backline with a pass for Sean Longstaff. The in-form Geordie's powerful strike at goal was quite brilliantly saved by Neto, but the Brazilian could do nothing about Almiron's finish, which saw the United top scorer slide into the far corner for 1-1.

Things couldn't have got much worse than that first 45 from United, and it's fair to say they improved in the second period, but did very little to really threaten turning one point into three.

In fact, it was worrying knocks picked up by Almiron and Saint-Maximin that marred a slightly better half of football for Howe's men.

Before limping off, Saint-Maximin blazed one over the top and then forced Neto into a save that rebounded first to Longstaff, then substitute Anthony Gordon, but neither could tuck home.

While the Magpies were the second half aggressors, it was Bournemouth who almost nicked it at the death as a Burn error allowed Solanke the chance to win it. His deft touch back through his legs towards goal was somehow tidied up, then cleared off the goal line by Trippier.

The result sees the Magpies retain their place in the top four of the Premier League and take their unbeaten run in the competition to 17 games. However, it was the side's fifth draw in their last six games.

Howe said: “It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be. Bournemouth have a new energy, a lot of new signings and pace in their team. We weren’t at our best today, there’s no doubt about that. There were some really good passages of play but the final ball was missing. We threatened to produce a really good performance but we couldn’t capitalise when getting the ball in good areas.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league AFC Bournemouth

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final

Al-Hilal put up brave fight in 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid in Club World Cup final
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Al-Hilal will have to wait to be world champions after losing 5-3 to Real Madrid in an entertaining final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Rabat on Saturday but they return to Riyadh with their heads held high and Saudi Arabian’s reputation enhanced.

It was always going to be tough to defeat the star-studded European champions and so it proved but losing to the most successful team in the history of the sport is no disgrace especially when you score three goals.

In the 4-1 win over Al-Ahly of Egypt three days previously, the Spanish superclub had looked vulnerable at the back and so it was again as Al-Hilal caused plenty of problems. At the other end of the pitch however, it was a different matter however as Carlo Ancelotti’s men quickly found their rhythm and just had too much quality.

The now five-time world champions took the lead after 12 minutes with a well-worked goal. Karim Benzama slipped Vinicius Junior through to the left side of the area and while Abdullah Al-Mayouf got a foot to the Brazilian’s low shot, he couldn’t keep it out. 

It was a blow but a minute later, Hilal came close to an instant reply as Luciano Vietto’s shot from outside the area had Andriy Lunin scrambling across his line to make a save but the ball went just centimetres wide of the Ukranian’s right-hand post. 

Then it got worse in the 18th minute. Al-Hilal failed to clear and Federico Valverde’s low shot went through the legs of Ali Al-Bulaihi and into the back of the net. Now the Blues had a mountain to climb and as Los Blancos continued to stream forward, there were fears of falling further behind.

But then it was 2-1. A perfect through ball from Mohamed Kanno inside the Hilal half sent Moussa Marega free just to the right of centre and the Malian’s shot from just inside the area squeezed under Lunin to halve the deficit. After three goals in 26 minutes. Madrid suddenly had something to think about with the Asian team growing in confidence as well as possession. Ten minutes later, Marega, under pressure from Antonio Rudiger, shot wide from a tighter angle though Benzema came closer a few minutes later.

The first half ended with a strong Al-Hilal appeal for their fourth penalty of the tournament. Salem Al-Dawsari was bundled over by Rudiger in the area as he tried to cut inside to shoot from clode range. The referee was having none of it.

Both teams continued to push forward after the restart and Al-Hilal could have taken the lead had Saud Abdulhamid found the right pass in the area but it was Real Madrid who then extended their lead after 54 minutes. A delightful left-sided cross from Vinicius was lashed home by Benzema from close range. Soon after it seemed to be all over as Valverde added his second and his team’s fourth.

There was no coming back from that but Al-Hilal tried. Three minutes past the hour, Abdulhamid released Vietto and the Argentine coolly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 4-2 Soon after, Vinicius Junior restored his team’s three goal advantage, shooting home from close range. 

Al-Hilal weren’t done however as, with 11 minutes to go, Michael raced down the left side of the area to pull it back for the impressive Vietto who spun inside the six yard box to score. Moments later, it should have been 5-4 but Marega shot wide with the goal at his mercy and missed the chance to set up a barnstorming finish.

Ultimately, Real Madrid were just a little too good but Ramon Diaz and his players should look back with pride at their performance in the final and in the tournament. The penalty shootout victory over African champions Wydad AC a week earlier and then the 3-2 win over South American title-holders Flamengo of Brazil on Tuesday will live long in the memory. At various times in the past week, Al-Hilal have shown their talent, fighting spirit, mentality as well as tactical flexibility, composure and intelligence. After the last three months or so when Saudi Arabian football has been making waves on the international stage, they added to the country’s growing reputation. 

After a world final with Real Madrid, next up is a league game with Al-Feiha on Wednesday. With title rivals Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad all winning while Al-Hilal have been in Morocco, it is another big one.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Spain Al-Hilal real madrid

