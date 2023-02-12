You are here

Death and devastation in Turkiye's quake-hit Hatay underscore the precariousness of life

Death and devastation in Turkiye's quake-hit Hatay underscore the precariousness of life
Dramatic rescues in Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas are becoming increasingly rare as search teams find fewer survivors, while collapsed infrastructure adds to fears of disease outbreaks. (Supplied)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Rescue teams still searching through rubble of buildings despite fading hopes of finding more survivors
  • Traumatized survivors wary of returning to their homes as minor tremors have continued throughout the week
ANKARA: Baris Yapar managed to escape from his building when the first massive earthquake struck southeast Turkiye in the early hours of Monday. His grandparents were living just a short distance away, but when he reached their building, he found only rubble.

“We waited the whole night. We made several calls, but no one came to help,” Yapar told Arab News near his home in the Samandag district of Hatay province.

“After 40 hours, we rented the necessary equipment to open some parts of the wreckage ourselves.”

The period immediately after an earthquake is considered the most critical for search-and-rescue efforts. But as roads in the disaster zone were blocked or badly damaged by the quakes, rescue teams struggled to reach the devastated areas.




Turkish rescuers work to pull out a middle-aged man from a collapsed building in Hatay on Feb. 11, 2023, five days after two earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria. (AP)

After 60 hours, using only basic machinery and their bare hands, Yapar and other residents were able to save their relatives from the mountain of rubble. His grandparents did not survive.

“We couldn’t find any ambulances or funeral vehicles after we pulled my grandmother and grandfather out from their collapsed building,” said Yapar.

“We carried them in our trunk until the mortuary. We then came the other day to find their corpses among hundreds of others. We finally found them and carried them to the cemetery in our car to bury them.”

Almost a week after Monday’s devastating twin earthquakes, rescue teams are still searching through the rubble of towns and cities in southeast Turkiye despite fading hopes of finding further survivors.




Rescuers carry Muhammed Alkanaas, 12, to an ambulance after they pulled him out five days after the Monday earthquake in Antakya, southern Turkiye, on Feb. 11, 2023. (AP) 

Around a quarter of the 166,334 rescue workers deployed to the field have come from abroad. While there is a sliver of hope of finding anyone alive under the debris, search operations are expected to continue.

As of Saturday night, Turkish authorities say at least 21,848 people have been killed and around 80,104 injured. Combined with the 3,553 killed in neighboring Syria, the total death toll has now passed 25,000.

Turkiye, which sits on a series of major fault lines, has experienced several major earthquakes in recent years. However, Monday’s quake, triggered by movement in the East Anatolian fault, is considered the nation’s most devastating since 1939.

Traumatized survivors remain on edge, wary of returning to their homes, as minor tremors have continued throughout the week. Seismologists have detected around 1,972 aftershocks since Monday.

Although it has been several days since the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck, followed by a magnitude 7.5 quake just hours later, rescue teams from various countries are miraculously finding survivors among the wreckage. One 4-year-old girl was rescued in Gaziantep after being trapped for 131 hours.

On Friday, at around midnight local time, an Israeli team rescued a 9-year-old boy in Kahramanmaras after an operation that lasted 36 hours. He had survived under the rubble for 120 hours. Another 10-year-old boy was saved in the same city on Friday morning.

However, dramatic rescue stories such as these are becoming increasingly rare, as fewer people are found alive. Silence increasingly falls over the mass of debris, where copies of the Qu’ran, family photos, broken toys and kitchenware are strewn among the shattered masonry.

While recovery workers sift through the rubble, families are often seen huddling beside their wrecked homes, waiting to take possession of the bodies of their loved ones.

Bengi Baser, a Turkish cardiologist, visited quake-hit Hatay on Friday as part of an aid convoy.




Turkish Dr. Bengi Baser helps distribute medicines and relief goods at an evacuation camp in Hatay on Feb. 11, 2023. (Supplied)

“With a large group of medics, we visited the Armutlu and Defne districts of Hatay. I noticed that there is a strong civil initiative in the region for rescuing people, but there is significant disorder when it comes to distributing humanitarian help,” Baser told Arab News.

Hatay residents who spoke to Arab News said there were not enough tents to shield displaced families against the elements. Those tents that had been provided were not suitable for the freezing conditions.

“It is impossible to sleep in the tents when the outside temperature is -4 degrees Celsius during the nighttime,” said Baser. “People are standing around a fire, but children are extremely sick because they are freezing outside.”




Rescuers face mountains of rubble and impassable roads in Turkish towns destroyed by the quake. (Supplied)

The collapse of local infrastructure is also a major concern for those with chronic illnesses that require treatment, such as diabetics, cancer patients, and those in need of dialysis. Indeed, the earthquakes have been devastating for people of all social backgrounds.

“I met a woman in Hatay’s Defne district. She was a survivor of the earthquake. She said that her family was the richest one in the region, and now she is homeless. There is an increased awareness about the precariousness of life,” said Baser.

The medical group that Baser arrived with brought a large number of coffins, donated by a firm in the northwestern province of Bursa. With so many dead, it is essential the bodies are buried quickly, in line with religious beliefs, and also to prevent disease.




People stand next to the bodies of earthquake victims outside the state hospital in Hatay, Turkiye, on Feb. 8, 2023. (Reuters)

“Corpses are lying on the streets. Relatives are waiting for the arrival of the forensic doctors and prosecutors. It is likely that they will be buried in mass graves because some thousands had been buried in just two days,” said Baser.

A large graveyard is now under construction on the outskirts of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, as a growing number of body bags arrive in the city from surrounding districts.

Many Antakya residents are now sleeping outdoors after the earthquakes left their homes uninhabitable. With a lack of water, hygiene and sanitation services, many are concerned illness will soon spread.




People sleep amid rubble and damages in Kirikhan, Turkiye, on Feb. 9, 2023, in the aftermath of the February 6 earthquakes. (Reuters)

“There are no common toilets,” said Baser. “We urged some municipalities to send mobile toilets to the region. Diarrhea is common among children, and it is a real public health risk.”

There has also been public anger against construction firms, several of which are alleged to have ignored government regulations introduced in 2018 that demand all new buildings be reinforced with additional steel beams to help them withstand tremors.

Bekir Bozdag, Turkiye’s justice minister, said this week that anyone found to have neglected the building regulations will be prosecuted. Twelve people have been detained over collapsed buildings in Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local news media reported on Saturday.




Aerial photo showing the destruction in Hatay city center in southern Turkiye. (IHA via AP)

For now, Yapar and his surviving family in Samandag must make do with what they can salvage from their home and try to rebuild their lives in the midst of Hatay’s battered infrastructure.

“We still don’t have heaters and bottled gas. There is no mobile toilet in the district,” he told Arab News.

There are also security concerns, as looters take advantage of the chaos. Turkish authorities have arrested 48 people over looting, state media outlet Anadolu reported on Saturday.

“For a couple of days, there has been an increasing trend of looting,” said Yapar.

“Police forces are deployed in each city to prevent them. People are feeling tired and panicky. They are concerned that their houses could be looted if they are not around.

“We still cannot stay at home because it is partly damaged. We only go in for a limited time, then go back out.”

 

Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests
  • For the sixth week, protesters pressed on with large rallies, with the main one in the central city of Tel Aviv
TEL AVIV: Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the street in several cities across the country Saturday, protesting judicial overhaul plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
Critics say measures introduced by the new hard-line government would weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians. Protesters say that would undermine democracy.
The rift over the power of courts is deepening as the government is set to introduce some of the legislations in parliament Monday amid calls for partial strikes by businesses and professional groups.
For the sixth week, protesters pressed on with large rallies, with the main one in the central city of Tel Aviv and several smaller gatherings in other cities.

Five more Yemenis confirmed dead in Turkiye earthquake

Five more Yemenis confirmed dead in Turkiye earthquake
  • Students union issues urgent plea to aid agencies
  • Rashad Al-Alimi embarks on EU tour to gather support for his govt and discuss peace efforts
AL-MUKALLA: The number of Yemenis killed in Monday’s earthquake in Turkey has risen to seven after rescuers recovered the remains of five Yemenis on Friday amid escalating frustration over the sluggish delivery of humanitarian aid.

A statement from the Yemeni embassy in Ankara on Saturday morning said that a Yemeni engineer named Burhan Al-Alimi was killed in the earthquake in the city of Malatya in the Eastern Anatolia area and that the bodies of Yemeni doctor Mohammed Al-Ara’awi’s wife, her sister and their two children were recovered from wreckage in Hatay city, southern Turkiye.

Al-Ara’awi himself survived because he was in another Turkish city at the time.

On Wednesday, the bodies of Yemeni doctor, Hamedi Al-Ghazali, and his wife were recovered in Malatya.

The Yemeni ambassador to Turkiye met with the Yemeni community to discuss the coordination of relief efforts for Yemenis in earthquake-stricken regions. Scores of Yemeni students and their families have been relocated.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya TV outside the crumbling apartment block where his family lived, Al-Ara’awi — speaking before their bodies had been found — said he had seen the body of his 16-year-old son Amen, who had been struck by a concrete pillar. The rest of his family was buried under the rubble.

“This is really painful. I entrust my affairs to Allah. If they are still alive, I want them. And if they are deceased, I will bury their remains,” Al- Ara’awi said, adding that he had been unaware the earthquake was happening. “I contacted my family and received no response. I contacted my Turkish neighbor but received no response. My Yemeni friend from another region informed me of the catastrophe.”

The Yemeni Students Union in Turkiye has issued an urgent plea to the Yemeni government and aid agencies, requesting that they provide money, clothes, and shelter to earthquake-affected Yemeni students and their families.

“There is a student who lost everything in the earthquake, including clothing,” Mohammed Amer, head of the Yemeni Students Union, told Arab News.

“Despite our thanks for the Yemeni ambassador’s follow-ups, we urge stronger engagement from the Yemeni government, since these people have lost everything and need new housing, and at least one month’s rent, food, clothes, and money,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the president of Yemen’s Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, departed the southern city of Aden for Riyadh on Saturday, embarking on a tour of the European Union in an attempt to garner support for his government, discuss peace efforts, and address the country’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

The official news agency SABA said the Yemeni leader will visit Belgium before traveling to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

The Yemeni leader last visited Germany in September, when he met with top officials to discuss the expansion of Germany’s humanitarian activities in Yemen.

 

Looters raid city's shops, homes after Turkiye quake

Looters raid city's shops, homes after Turkiye quake
  • Looters have exploited the tragedy in Turkiye, smashing windows with hammers, and taking whatever they can find, including expensive mobile phones
  • When police detained the suspects, they were carrying money, smartphones, computers, arms, jewelry and bank cards
ANTAKYA, Turkiye: His bloodied face is instantly visible as he runs down the alley of the old bazaar in the historic city of Antakya, pursued by a shopkeeper with an iron bar, accusing him of looting in the wake of Turkiye’s huge earthquake.
Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor hit Turkiye and Syria, killing nearly 26,000 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
Looters have exploited the tragedy in Turkiye, smashing windows with hammers, and taking whatever they can find, including expensive mobile phones.
The situation is tense in Hatay, a southern Turkish province where police have arrested 42 people on suspicion of looting.
When police detained the suspects, they were carrying money, smartphones, computers, arms, jewelry and bank cards.
Shopkeepers, like the one in the bazaar, are on guard alongside security forces, ready to hunt down anyone giving rise to suspicion.
The ancient city is quiet and streets that were unaffected by the quake are deserted.
Exploiting this eerie silence are looters, going on a spree inside shops that have remained intact.
While some people, desperate for food and baby products, broke into supermarkets after aid did not arrive immediately, looters now rummage through electronics and clothing stores.
Four ATMs were ripped open from the front and emptied.
At a smartphone store, only the signs of the big labels remain. Everything else has been taken, apart from a few bits and pieces of packaging.
Next door, the mannequins in the window have been stripped naked and knocked over while the racks and shelves have been emptied.
Videos have appeared on social media, purportedly showing looters beaten up.
Hatay resident Aylin Kabasakal could not hide her frustration at the situation.
“We’re guarding our homes, our cars. The looters are looting our homes. There’s nothing left to say, unfortunately. We’re destroyed, we’re shaken. What we have gone through is a nightmare,” she said.
“The authorities must protect our homes.”
In the province bordering Syria, which hosts more than 400,000 Syrian refugees, suspicion spreads like wildfire about “foreign” looters.
But shopkeeper Nizamettin Bilmez, who sells white goods, admitted Turks “can also do this.”
His vacuum cleaners are less attractive than the phones sold next door, especially since the collapse of the flats above him partially blocked entrance to his shop.
For Bilmez, it is understandable why people broke into supermarkets to find food.
“It’s normal for baby wipes, food, drink,” he said, since aid did not arrive for the first couple of days.
But the government is cracking down on looters.
In a decree on Saturday, suspects accused of looting can now be held for seven days instead of four under the state of emergency that came into force this week for three months.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday also said the state of emergency meant that “from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs.”
In the meantime, some like the bazaar traders take justice into their own hands.

Dramatic rescues as Turkiye-Syria quake death toll tops 28,000

Dramatic rescues as Turkiye-Syria quake death toll tops 28,000
  • Thousands of local and international rescue workers still scouring through flattened neighborhoods
  • Five days of grief and anguish have been slowly building into rage in Turkiye
KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkiye: Rescuers pulled children and the elderly from the rubble Saturday as miraculous survival stories coincided with hasty mass burials five days after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria, leaving over 28,000 dead.

Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighborhoods despite freezing weather that has compounded the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

However, amid the destruction and death, survivors continue to emerge.

“Is the world there?” asked 70-year-old Menekse Tabak as she was pulled out from the rubble in the southern city of Kahramanmaras — the epicenter of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor — to applause and cries praising God, according to a video shared on state broadcaster TRT Haber.

In southern Hatay, a two-year-old girl was found alive 123 hours after the quake, reported the Hurriyet daily online, adding to numerous children saved long after the disaster, and a pregnant woman who was found on Friday.

Ibrahim Zakaria lost track of time drifting into and out of consciousness while trapped for nearly five days in the rubble of his home. The 23-year-old cellphone shop worker from the Syrian town of Jableh survived on dirty drips of water and eventually lost hope that he’d be saved.

“I said I am dead and it will be impossible for me to live again,” Zakaria, who was rescued Friday night, told The Associated Press on Saturday from his bed at a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia where his 60-year-old mother, Duha Nurallah, was also recovering.

Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused thousands of buildings to collapse, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins — one of them just 7 months old.

Although each rescue elicited hugs and shouts of “Allahu akbar!” — “God is great!” — from the weary men and women working tirelessly in the freezing temperatures to save lives, they were the exception in a region blanketed by grief, desperation and mounting frustration.

More than a dozen survivors were rescued Saturday, including a family in Kahramanmaras, the Turkish city closest to the epicenter of Monday’s quake. Crews there helped 12-year-old Nehir Naz Narli to safety before going back for her parents.

In Gaziantep province, which borders Syria, a family of five was rescued from a demolished building in the city of Nurdagi, and a man and his 3-year-old daughter were pulled from debris in the town of Islahiye, television network HaberTurk reported. A 7-year-old girl was also rescued in Hatay province.

In Elbistan, a district in Kahramanmaras province, 20-year-old Melisa Ulku and another person were saved from the rubble 132 hours after the quake struck. Before she was brought to safety, police asked onlookers not to cheer or clap so as not to interfere with nearby rescue efforts.

Turkish TV station NTV reported that a 44-year-old man in Iskenderun, in Hatay province, was rescued 138 hours into his ordeal. Crying rescuers called it a miracle, with one saying they weren’t expecting to find anyone alive but as they were digging, they saw his eyes and he said his name. In the same province, NTV also reported that a baby boy named Hamza was found alive in Antakya 140 hours after the quake. Some details of his rescue, including how he survived so long, weren’t immediately clear.

Not every attempt ended happily. Zeynep Kahraman, who was brought out of the rubble after a spectacular rescue that took 50 hours, died at a hospital overnight. The ISAR German team who rescued her were shocked and saddened.

“It is important that the family could say goodbye, that they could see each other one more time, that they could hug each other again,” a member of the rescue team told German TV news channel n-tv.

The rescues came amid growing frustration over the Turkish government’s response to the earthquake, which has killed 24,617 people and injured at least 80,000 people in Turkiye alone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged earlier in the week that the initial response was hampered by the extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure that made it difficult to reach some points. He also said the worst-affected area was 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter and was home to 13.5 million people in Turkiye.

That has meant rescue crews have had to pick and choose how and where to help.

During a tour of quake-damaged cities Saturday, Erdogan said a disaster of this scope was rare and again referred to it as the “disaster of the century.”

In Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, scattered rescue crews were still hard at work but many residents had left by Saturday. Among those who stayed were people with family still buried. Many of them had been camping in the streets for days and sleeping in cars.
Acting on a tip, a rescue team from Hong Kong found three survivors under a building near the city’s center on Saturday, said Gallant Wong, the group’s spokesperson.
But Bulent Cifcifli, a local man, said he has been waiting for days for crews to pull his mother’s body from her collapsed home. He said rescuers were working to retrieve her body at one point, but they were called to another location because they suspected there were survivors.
“Six days later, we don’t know how many are still under the rubble, and how many are dead or alive,” Cifcifli said, blaming a lack of heavy equipment.
Yazi Al-Ali, a Syrian refugee who came to Antakya from Reyhanli, has been living in a tent as she waits for crews to find her mother, two sisters, including one who was pregnant, and their families. At one point, she stood over the rubble of the home in Antakya’s old city center where she believes her pregnant sister was buried and, in a cracking voice, shouted her sister’s name, “Rajha!”
“No one is answering to us, and no one comes to look,” she said. “They have stopped us from looking ourselves. I don’t know why.”

Obstacles 

But the challenges facing aid efforts were of little comfort to those waiting for help.

The disaster compounded suffering in a region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has displaced millions of people within the country and left them dependent on aid. The fighting sent millions more to seek refuge in Turkiye.

The conflict has isolated many areas of Syria and complicated efforts to get aid in. The United Nations said the first earthquake-related aid convoy crossed from Turkiye into northwestern Syria on Friday, the day after an aid shipment planned before the disaster arrived. The UN refugee agency estimated that as many as 5.3 million people have been left homeless in Syria alone.

The death toll in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue worker group the White Helmets. The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, though the 1,387 deaths reported for government-held parts of the country hadn’t been updated in days.

Turkiye’s disaster agency on Saturday said nearly 32,000 people from Turkish groups are working on search and rescue efforts. In addition, there are 8,294 international rescuers.

However, 82 Austrian soldiers on Saturday suspended rescue operations in Hatay over a “worsening security situation,” an army spokesman told AFP.

“There have been clashes between groups,” he said, without giving details.

The UN rights office had on Friday urged all actors in the affected area — where Kurdish militants and Syrian rebels operate — to allow humanitarian access.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, announced a temporary halt in fighting to ease recovery work.

In rebel-held northwestern Syria, about four million people rely on humanitarian relief, but there have been no aid deliveries from government-controlled areas in three weeks.

The Syrian government said it had approved the delivery of humanitarian assistance to quake-hit areas outside its control.

Only two aid convoys have crossed the border this week from Turkiye, where authorities are engaged in an even bigger quake relief operation of their own.

A decade of civil war and Syrian-Russian aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals and created electricity and water shortages.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkiye and Syria. The council will meet to discuss Syria, possibly early next week.

Turkiye said it was working on opening two new routes into rebel-held parts of Syria.

The winter freeze has left thousands of people either spending nights in their cars or huddling around makeshift fires that have become ubiquitous across the quake-hit region.

Five days of grief and anguish have been slowly building into rage at the poor quality of buildings as well as the Turkish government’s response to the country’s worst disaster in nearly a century.

Odds waning for still missing victims

Even though experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the odds of finding additional survivors are quickly waning. Rescuers were shifting to thermal cameras to help identify life amid the rubble, a sign that any remaining survivors could be too weak to call for help.
As aid continued to arrive Saturday, a 99-member group from the Indian Army’s medical assistance team began treating the injured in a temporary field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.
One man, Sukru Canbulat, was wheeled into the hospital, his left leg badly injured with deep bruising, contusions and lacerations.
Wincing in pain, he said he was rescued from his collapsed apartment building in nearby Antakya within hours of the quake. But after receiving basic first aid, he was released without getting proper treatment.
“I buried (everyone that I lost), then I came here,” Canbulat said, counting his dead relatives. “My daughter is dead, my sibling died, my aunt and her daughter died, and the wife of her son” who was 8½ months pregnant.
A large makeshift graveyard was under construction in Antakya’s outskirts on Saturday. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags arrived continuously. Soldiers directing traffic on the busy adjacent road warned motorists not to take photos.
The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than 3 feet (a meter) apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically in the ground.
A worker with Turkiye’s Ministry of Religious Affairs who didn’t wish to be identified because of orders not to share information with the media said that around 800 bodies were brought to the cemetery Friday, its first day of operation. By midday Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 had been buried.

Over 12,000 buildings destroyed

Officials in the country say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake.

“Damage was to be expected, but not the type of damage that you are seeing now,” said Mustafa Erdik, a professor at Istanbul-based Bogazici University.

Police on Friday detained a contractor trying to flee the country after his building collapsed in the catastrophic quake.

Authorities in Kahramanmaras and Osmaniye have launched investigations into the buildings that have collapsed, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

The tremor was the most powerful and deadliest since 33,000 people died in a 7.8-magnitude tremor in 1939.


 

Tunisian activist Khayam Turki arrested

Khayam Turki. (Social media)
Khayam Turki. (Social media)
  • Tunisia has seen a spike in the arrest and prosecution of politicians, journalists and others since President Kais Saied gained wide-ranging powers in a dramatic move against parliament in July 2021
TUNIS: Tunisian police on Saturday arrested political activist Khayam Turki, his lawyer said, noting however that he was not known to be wanted by the authorities.
Turki, 58, had once been considered as a potential candidate to head the government after the resignation of Premier Elyes Fakhfakh in 2020, and belongs to the social democratic Ettakatol party.
The lawyer Abdelaziz Essid said Turki had been arrested early morning by police who stormed his house and searched it.
“He was taken to an unknown destination,” said Essid, adding Turki had not been “facing any legal proceedings” to justify his arrest.
No further details were immediately available.
Ettakatol was allied with the Ennahdha party within the government between 2011 and 2014, before the latter became part of the opposition.
Tunisia has seen a spike in the arrest and prosecution of politicians, journalists and others since President Kais Saied gained wide-ranging powers in a dramatic move against parliament in July 2021.
Since then, Saied’s opponents have accused him of authoritarianism.
Just over 11 percent of Tunisians voted recently in the second round of legislative elections that were seen as the final pillar of Saied’s overhaul of the country’s post-revolution political system.
Dozens of Tunisian civil society organizations, parties and political figures recently voiced their “full support” for the powerful UGTT trade union, accusing President Saied of “targeting” it.
The top UGTT official for highway workers, Anis Kaabi, was arrested on Jan. 31 following a strike by toll barrier workers, in what the union has described as “a blow to union work and a violation of union rights”.
In a joint statement, some 66 signatories expressed their “full support for the UGTT, which has been methodically targeted by the authorities which consider it to be the last obstacle in their way of seizing all powers.”
They slammed “desperate attempts to criminalize union work.”
Signatories included the Tunisian Communist Party, the Tunisian Association for Rights and Freedoms or ADL and key figures such as philosopher and anthropologist Youssef Seddik and activist Bochra Belhaj Hmida.

 

