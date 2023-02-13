You are here

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
World No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul has joined a strong field at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (LET)
Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • 15 of world’s top 30 players to challenge for $5m prize purse at Royal Greens Feb. 16-19
  • Atthaya Thitikul was the youngest golfer, male or female, to win a professional golf tournament when she won the LET’s Thailand Championship 2017, aged 14
RIYADH: The line-up for the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund has been further strengthened with world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul and 2022 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner Linn Grant taking their place among 15 of the world’s top-30 female golfers.

Taking place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 16 to 19, the tournament will be the third stop in a record-breaking 2023 LET season, featuring 30 events in 21 countries with a total prize fund of 35 million euros ($37.4 million) up for grabs.

The event has a prize purse of $5 million, the largest outside of the majors and matching the men’s event, the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Thai 19-year-old Thitikul said: “It has been a while since I last competed in Saudi Arabia. I remember playing at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in 2021 and had strong results in both events.

“I hope to go one better than I did at the 2021 Aramco Saudi Ladies International and enjoy a great start to my 2023 season.”

In her first year of the Ladies Professional Golf Association last year, Thitikul claimed two victories and 16 top-10 finishes and unsurprisingly took home the 2022 Louise Suggs rookie of the year award. The young superstar also performed impressively in the majors, securing three top-10 finishes in five majors last year.

Before her time in the LPGA, Thitikul wrote her name in the history books of the LET. In 2021, she became the youngest player to win the LET’s Race to Costa del Sol while also taking back the rookie of the year and players’ player of the year titles. In addition, she was the youngest golfer, male or female, to win a professional golf tournament when she won the LET’s Thailand Championship 2017, aged 14.

The former world No. 1 is only the second player under the age of 20 to claim the ranking other than Lydia Ko, who will also compete in Saudi Arabia.

The pair will be joined by Swedish star Grant, the world No. 28, who claimed four wins and nine top-10 finishes last season to take home the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, rookie of the year, and players’ player of the year titles.

Grant also made history last year when she became the first woman to win an official event on the DP World Tour when she secured victory at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed.

The complete list of the 15 of the world’s top-30 players who make up the star-studded field, which is the ground-breaking event’s strongest line-up ever, are: Lydia Ko (1), Atthaya Thitikul (4), Lexi Thompson (7), In Gee Chun (8), Hyo-Joo Kim (9), Nasa Hataoka (10), Leona Maguire (11), Celine Boutier (12), Charley Hull (13), Xiyu Lin (14), Danielle Kang (17), Hannah Green (19), Ashleigh Buhai (21), Georgia Hall (24), and Linn Grant (28).

Topics: 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International Ladies European Tour (LET) Atthaya Thitikul Linn Grant

Ekleel Athbah won the PA G2 Cavalry of Oman International Stakes at Newbury last year. Credit: Debbie Burt.
Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington's Ekleel Athbah

Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah
  • 2022 ARO champion bids for G2 prize of $1m
  • 5-year-old Arabian purebred filly is a contender
RIYADH: The UK’s leading Purebred Arabian trainer Philip Collington is targeting his G2 winner Ekleel Athbah at The Saudi Cup meeting’s $1 million Al-Mneefah Cup presented by the Ministry of Culture on Feb. 24, with master Arabian rider and six-time French Champion Jockey Olivier Peslier booked to partner the 5-year-old.

Collington, last year’s ARO Champion Trainer, said: “We’ve recently confirmed that Olivier (Peslier) will ride her, which is great. Obviously, he’s fantastic on Arabians, but I think his style and generally the way Olivier rides will suit her.”

Collington is no stranger to competing and winning on the big stage, having been placed in the G1 Obaiya Arabian Classic at the inaugural Saudi Cup meeting in 2020, and before that winning one of the most valuable Purebred Arabian prizes, the G1 Jewel Crown in Abu Dhabi.

“We’re very excited to be invited back to The Saudi Cup meeting for our third visit. We were third in the Obaiya Arabian Classic at the very first running of The Saudi Cup in 2020 with Mashhur Al-Khalediah. He had previously won the Jewel Crown in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2019.

“The Obaiya is a really tough race. I think we didn’t quite stay that year with Mashhur because 2,000 meters on the dirt was very hard for him.”

Now targeting the Al-Mneefah Cup, a race that was promoted from Listed to Group 2 status this season, Collington is optimistic Ekleel Athbah will take to the challenge of the turf course at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

Ekleel Athbah broke the 1,200-meter track record at Newbury last year, but has since stepped up and won twice over the Al-Mneefah trip of 2,100 meters.

“Now we’ve got the Al-Mneefah, which is a newer race on the turf track, added to The Saudi Cup meeting. I think this filly has every chance of doing well at that distance and on that track.

“It never really struck us that she was just a sprinter. It was more the fact we knew she had more than enough speed to be able to compete in those races, so we took advantage of it.

“We’ve always thought 1,600 meters to 2,100 meters would be her best distance — probably not a lot further than that — but then the best races are over those distances. She can be at her best over this distance, and especially on turf, as we know that the all-weather wouldn’t be her favored surface.”

The G2 Al-Mneefah Cup is run the day before the $20 million G1 Saudi Cup.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 horseracing Philip Collington Jockey Olivier Peslier

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah
Jagger Eaton hails 'miracle' men's Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah
  • Sky Brown becomes Britain’s first world champion in women’s event
  • Park and Street 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games
SHARJAH: Jagger Eaton, the American skateboarder, hailed a “miracle” men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, while 14-year-old Sky Brown was “stoked” at becoming Great Britain’s first world champion in the women’s event.

An action-packed Sunday in the men’s event saw Eaton score a 93.00 for gold after landing an astonishing flip nose blunt and blunt flip out in his third and final run. After becoming Street world champion in 2021, the same year he won an Olympic bronze in the discipline at Tokyo 2020, the Park crown makes Eaton the first skateboarder to achieve the double-discipline triumph.

He was joined on the podium at Aljada Skate Park by the Brazilians Augusto Akio and Pedro Barros, who claimed silver and bronze respectively with 92.00 and 90.00 efforts.

“The run that picked up the win felt like a miracle,” said Eaton. “I’ve never put that run down — the trick I added I’ve not done one time and I just told myself ‘this is it, this is what it takes, I’m not going to get second.’ It feels great.”

Eaton, who finished sixth in the Street final in Sharjah, added: “To start the first Olympic qualifier off with a win, it just sets me up really good for Paris and I’m really looking forward to it. Winning gold at the Olympics is the goal — winning gold is the goal in any competition — but what pleased me most on Sunday was being able to compete with the best in the world. That’s all that any athlete dreams of — all of us going head-to-head. It’s so much fun, and I enjoy the competition. Win or lose these guys are my friends and it’s a great feeling.”

History was also made in the women’s Park 2022 World Championships in Sharjah, where Brown went into her third run already knowing she had won — only to score an even better 90.83 to bring home the gold in glory. Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Hiraki Kokona was an early frontrunner until Brown’s second effort but the Japanese skater’s 86.66 total still earned silver. Her compatriot Yosozumi Sakura, the Olympic champion, earned bronze through an 85.15 score.

Brown said: “I had a lot of fun, I’m just so stoked. I was so glad about what I did in my three runs. The best feeling was when I landed a back five because I didn’t really practice that for a bit so landing that felt really good. It’s a confidence boost for the Olympics. Winning a gold medal at the Olympics would be crazy, that’s the goal — and I really want to get in for surfing as well, which makes it a bigger goal, but I’ll try my best.”

Co-organized by World Skate and UAE-based master developer Arada, both the Street 2022 World Championships, the final of which was in Sharjah on Feb. 5, and the Park 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both final events witnessed totally full houses in the stands.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Jagger and Sky’s gold medal success at the Park 2022 World Championships at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah close an amazing two weeks of full to capacity, world-class skateboarding. The standard has been incredibly high, and we congratulate all the participants for putting on such an incredible show.

“The Street 2022 and Park 2022 World Championships leave an enormous legacy here, with vast potential for growth and development. Skateboarding is a rapidly growing sport across the world, and we are delighted at the popularity and success of Aljada Skate Park, which has become a regional hub. In the near future, it would be great to see a medalist from our region on the podium.”

As well as vital Olympic qualification points, each gold medal winner took home $50,000 from the total prize pool of $500,000 across both championships.

Men’s Park 2022 World Championships final results:

Jagger Eaton, 93.00 (US) 2. Augusto Akio, 92.00 (Brazil) 3. Pedro Barros, 90.00 (Brazil) 4. Kieran Woolley, 89.50 (Australia) 5. Tom Schaar, 87.70 (US) 6. Tate Carew, 85.13 (US) 7. Liam Pace, 82.50 (US) 8. Keegan Palmer, 21.00 (Australia).

Women’s Park 2022 World Championships final results:

Sky Brown, 90.83 (Great Britain) 2. Hiraki Kokona, 86.66 (Japan) 3. Yosozumi Sakura, 85.15 (Japan) 4. Kusaki Hinano, 84.50 (Japan) 5. Bryce Wettstein, 84.40 (US) 6. Lola Tambling, 81.53 (Great Britain) 7. Minna Stess, 80.33 (US) 8. Grace Marhoefer, 80.18 (US).

Topics: Park 2022 World Championships skateboarding Jagger Eaton

UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night

UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night
UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night

UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night
  • The local fighter beat three-time world champion Michael Wakeling in the night’s main event
  • Turkiye’s Hoduk dedicates his victory to earthquake victims on emotional night at Etihad Arena
ABU DHABI: UAE champion Ilyas Habibali lit up the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi after claiming a unanimous decision over three-time world champion Michael Wakeling in front of a packed-out crowd on Saturday night at the UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Saeed Al-Neyadi, chairman of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation, president of the Arab Muay Thai Federation and vice president of the Asian Federation.

Al-Neyadi said: “We would first want to express our gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, for his benevolent support of the revival of kickboxing and muay thai, and for his trailblazing work that resulted in a quantum leap in the field of accomplishments and successes in terms of the participation of the world’s best athletes and performance by the national athletes.”

“Congratulations to all the athletes, especially Ilyas and the other winners,” he said.

“This was the first event of the new season, so it was fantastic to see not only such a strong line-up of elite athletes from around the globe, but also such a great turn-out at Etihad Arena. The UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has established a combat sports legacy in recent years and we’re excited to build upon this foundation to further enhance kickboxing in the region.”

Habibali, whose record now stands at 20 wins from 22 fights, exchanged furious blows with his British opponent throughout a trio of intense and balanced rounds. Both fighters landed huge punches, yet Wakeling was arguably edging it until he found himself on the canvas midway through the third. When the bell rang to end the bout, Habibali looked the more confident of the two and he was proved right to be so, the crowd erupting when the decision was announced.

“I am very proud of this great achievement,” said Habibali. “It was a very intense fight and Wakeling was a great opponent. I felt it was very close. I studied his game and knew it would be tough, but this achievement has been a reward for my hard work. To beat such a champion — a world champion — is amazing. I want to dedicate the win to the UAE leadership and the UAE people.”

The headline contest was one of 14 bouts on a packed fight card, marking the latest international combat sports event to take place in the UAE capital, as well as the first event of the Emirates’ new kickboxing season. The event featured an elite line-up of 28 male and female athletes from 16 countries, including Italy, Iraq, Portugal and Pakistan.

Earlier in the evening, Italy’s Ivan Naccari defeated Anass Ahmidouch in the welterweight division, while Portugal’s Sara Raquel secured a decision against compatriot Ines Correia. In the first fight of the evening, Mohamed Touizi, representing the UAE, delivered Uzbekistan’s Ibrokhim Mamatkulov the first defeat of his career with a unanimous decision following three stop-start rounds.

“I am so happy to get a win for the Emirates,” said Touizi, who fights out of the UAM Gym in Abu Dhabi. “I trained very hard for this fight and when it went to points, I knew I had won so am delighted. I want thank all my coaches and the Federation for their support and will now start my preparations for the Arab Championships on March 1 here in Abu Dhabi.” 

In the evening’s co-main event, Turkiye’s Vedat Hoduk delivered a firework of a first-round knock-out to win his supermiddleweight bout. In the last seconds of the opening round, the Istanbul native followed up a flurry of body shots with a huge head-kick that sent his opponent Lilian Porcireanu crashing to the ground. The Moldovan rose to his feet but was unsteady and the referee correctly ended it to hand Hoduk the 37th victory of his career.

“It has been a difficult week,” said an emotional Hoduk, wrapped in the Turkish flag and dedicating his win to the victims of this week’s catastrophic earthquake. “I was considering not being here tonight because I know there are a lot of people in my country that need help just now. But I kept my word and got the win, so I would like to dedicate this tonight to all the Turkish people and especially all the victims who lost their lives. I will go straight there now to help however I can.”

Topics: kickboxing UAE UAM Fight Night

Manchester City Women’s Esme Morgan hails Abu Dhabi Cup for inspiring young female footballers

Manchester City Women’s Esme Morgan hails Abu Dhabi Cup for inspiring young female footballers
Manchester City Women's Esme Morgan hails Abu Dhabi Cup for inspiring young female footballers

Manchester City Women’s Esme Morgan hails Abu Dhabi Cup for inspiring young female footballers
  • The event will feature 130 teams and takes place at Zayed Sports City on Feb. 18-19
ABU DHABI: The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is set to feature 16 girls’ teams competing for trophies across two days of action on Feb. 18-19 at Zayed Sports City.

As the countdown to the event begins, Manchester City Women’s player, Esme Morgan, says that competitive football is vital to the progress of the sport for girls.    

“Competitive tournaments are so important,” she said. “When I was younger, I wasn’t aware of many large competitions outside of school that included many young female footballers.”  

“But nowadays it’s great that young girls are surrounded by opportunities to play football,” Morgan said. “Competitive environments are so much fun too. They give you a taste of winning and help you build special bonds with those you play with.” 

The defender, who joined Manchester City at under-15s level, also spoke about how much has changed in women’s football in the past few years. 

She added: “Women’s football has changed so much in recent years — when I was younger, I thought I’d just play with the men’s team and be there alongside the likes of Shaun Wright-Phillips. Nowadays, though, young girls can aspire to have a career as a professional footballer.  

“Having access to tournaments like the Abu Dhabi Cup from a young age is so important to helping to develop those girls as players and give them a competitive edge as early as possible to help them hopefully achieve their dreams in the future.” 

The fourth outing of the highly anticipated Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will feature more than 130 teams from across 15 countries.  

Morgan said: “Having a variety of nationalities coming together for a tournament like this is really special — it allows young players to learn from each other and share their different experiences and skills to help improve their abilities on the pitch, as well as building friendships with those from different cultures.  

“You only have to look at the mix of nationalities that we have here in the women’s and men’s teams at City — it’s undoubtedly something that makes us stronger teams both on and off the pitch.  

“You never stop learning as a footballer, and surrounding yourself with players from different cultures and backgrounds is something that can only support that education.” 

Asked about her advice for young female players, she said: “Dream big. For many players in the professional game right now, forging a full-time career in the game wasn’t a possibility for a long time, but now it truly is. If you’re dedicated and work hard the possibilities are endless, and I’m so excited to see what the coming years hold for girls and women’s football in the UK and beyond.  

“Above everything, be sure to enjoy your football. If you are playing with a smile on your face and having fun, then you will play your best.  

“Also, be sure to listen to your coaches — they are there to help you to grow and develop, and with their support you’ll have an amazing time and come out of the tournament with new skills.” 

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will take place at Zayed Sports City on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

Topics: UAE women Manchester City Abu Dhabi

Gulf Giants overcome Desert Vipers to claim inaugural DP World International T20 title

Gulf Giants overcome Desert Vipers to claim inaugural DP World International T20 title
Gulf Giants overcome Desert Vipers to claim inaugural DP World International T20 title

Gulf Giants overcome Desert Vipers to claim inaugural DP World International T20 title
  • Having won the toss and fielded first, the Giants went on to win by seven wickets in front of big crowd at Dubai International Stadium the first-ever final of the DP World
DUBAI: International League T20 saw the Gulf Giants emerge victorious over the Desert Vipers by seven wickets in Dubai.

The top two teams were meeting each other for the fourth time in the tournament, the Giants having won two of the previous three meetings against their final opponent.

At Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night, the Giants won the toss and chose to field in front of a near capacity crowd.

Eight runs came from the first over. Alex Hales, the Viper’s opener, had set the early part of the tournament alight in scoring 438 runs in his first five innings. His last six innings had yielded only 50. Carlos Brathwaite had bowled him in their previous encounter. Facing the first ball of Brathwaite’s first over, the second of the innings, Hales pushed to deep mid-off to be caught for a single.

Further disaster struck the Viper’s when Mustafa set off for a run, was over half-way to the other end when the non-striker, Adam Lyth, sent him back, Mustafa failing to make his ground by some distance. Lyth, in trying to make up for this, turned aggressive but in hooking De Grandhomme was caught at fine leg, the score 25 for 3 at the end of the fifth over, an unusual one in T20 cricket, since it was a wicket maiden.

Billings and Munro sought to rebuild for the innings, no boundary being scored until one from Billings in the eighth over. In the ninth over, Munro pushed forward at Jordan, who dived spectacularly to catch the ball one-handed, reducing the Vipers to 48 for four after nine overs. 

New batsman, Wanindu Hasaranga, was immediately on the offensive and, with Billings, 40 runs were added in the next three overs, a further 27 in the next two. Brathwaite returned to try and stem the flow, which he did, Billings brilliantly caught by the leaping David Wiese, one-handed above his head.

At 116 for five, this felt to be a defining moment, compounded when Hasaranga hit Ahmad straight to long off in the next over. Wickets then fell at regular intervals, the innings closing on 146 for eight. Brathwaite claimed 3 for 19 in his four overs, each wicket that of a key batter, at a critical stage of the DP World ILT 20 Final.

Even allowing for a slowish wicket, this total felt to be not enough.

The Giants fashioned the steady start that the Vipers had not been able to manage, reaching 19 without loss after three overs. Vince looked to be carrying on his imperious form of the previous match when he scored an unbeaten 83. It was a surprise when, trying to steer to third man, he played the ball too close to Billings who dived to take the catch. Twenty six for one wicket after four overs became 29 for two, de Grandhomme driving around a good-length ball from Tom Curran.

When Hasaranga was introduced, the batters immediately adopted the policy used against Rashid Khan in the previous match, that of sweeping nearly every ball. They did it to very good effect, pushing the score to 62 for two after nine overs. The Giants were progressing comfortably until the 15th over when Erasmus attempted a six over long on, but did not get enough power, Curran taking the catch, the score 99 for three. This left the Giants requiring 48 runs from 30 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer, the new batsman, was restrained at first, but soon threw off the shackles, hitting Luke Wood for six and four over mid-wicket. Chris Lynn then drove two fours to take the score to 123 for three after 17 overs, from which 18 runs came. After that, there was no stopping Hetmyer or Lynn, the target reached on 148 with a four by Lynn, 72 not out, with eight deliveries remaining.

Although at several points the Giants target was potentially tight, 42 runs from 24 deliveries, they had wickets in hand, Lynn and Hetmyer well set. Another 20 runs by the Vipers would have tested the depth of the Giants’ batting, but Brathwaite’s incisive bowling, two outstanding catches, coupled with the failure of the Viper’s top order, proved to be the defining features that shaped the match.   

Topics: UAE Cricket

