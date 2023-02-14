You are here

Portugal church abused nearly 5,000 children, study finds

The head of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, Bishop Jose Ornelas, gestures during a news conference to comment on the report released hours earlier by the Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops, in Lisbon, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP)
The head of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, Bishop Jose Ornelas, gestures during a news conference to comment on the report released hours earlier by the Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops, in Lisbon, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP)
LISBON, Portugal: More than 4,800 individuals may have been victims of child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church and 512 alleged victims have already come forward with their stories, an expert panel looking into historic abuse in the church said Monday.
Senior Portuguese church officials had previously claimed that only a handful of cases had occurred.
Senior clergymen sat in the front row of the auditorium where panel members read out some of the harrowing accounts of alleged abuse included in their final report. There were vivid and shocking descriptions.
The Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops just over a year ago, looked into alleged cases from 1950 onward. Portuguese bishops are due to discuss the report at an extraordinary meeting on March 3.
The statute of limitations has expired on most of the alleged cases. Only 25 allegations were passed to prosecutors, the panel said.
The report, criticized by some as long overdue, came four years after Pope Francis gathered church leaders from around the world at the Vatican to address the sex abuse crisis in the church.
That meeting was held more than 30 years after the scandal first erupted in Ireland and Australia and 20 years after it hit the United States.
Bishops and other Catholic superiors in many parts of Europe at the time continued to deny that clergy sex abuse existed or insisted on giving little weight to the problem.
The head of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, Bishop José Ornelas, asked the victims for forgiveness and apologized for the church having failed to grasp the scale of the problem.
Child sex abuse is a “heinous crime,” Ornelas said in a statement he read out later Monday, adding: “It is an open wound which pains and embarrasses us.”
The panel regretted that the Vatican had taken so long to grant access to church archives. Permission came only in October, giving the panel just three months to go through written evidence of abuse.
Pedro Strecht, a psychiatrist who headed the panel in Portugal, said it estimates the true number of victims during the period under study as being at least at 4,815. That extrapolation was made on potential other victims mentioned by those victims who came forward.
The panel is not publishing the names of the victims, the identities of the alleged abusers, or the places the abuses allegedly happened. However, it is to send to bishops by the end of the month a list of alleged abusers who are still active in the church.
The final report includes a separate — and confidential — annex of all the names of church members reported to the committee that is being sent to the Portuguese Bishops Conference and to the police.
The Portuguese church hasn’t said whether it intends to pay compensation to any victims.
The six-person committee included psychiatrists, a former Supreme Court judge and a social worker.
The report said that 77 percent of the abusers were priests, with other perpetrators being linked to church institutions. It added that 77 percent of victims didn’t report the abuse to church officials and only 4 percent went to the police. Most of the abuse took place when the victims were in early adolescence.
It said 48 percent of those who came forward had spoken about the abuse for the first time. Most of the alleged victims were male, though 47 percent were female, the report said.
It said there were places in Portugal, such as some seminaries and religious institutions, that were “real blackspots” for abuse.
Information about child sex abuse found in ecclesiastical records should be regarded as “the tip of the iceberg,” the report said.
Those records frequently do not refer directly to abuse, even when discussing it, and many incidents appear to have been dealt with informally, the panel said.
The panel recommended that the statute of limitations on such crimes be extended to at least 30 years from the current 23 years.

 

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns
  • The military’s spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, confirmed the policy to the BBC Burmese-language service on Sunday, saying it needed to be issued because some people were asking to carry weapons to protect against attacks by anti-military groups
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military government plans to allow loyal civilians, including government employees and retired military personnel, to carry licensed firearms, but they must comply with orders from local authorities to participate in security and law enforcement actions, the military and media reports said.
The announcement fanned fears of even more violence in a country wracked by what some UN experts have called a civil war.
A 15-page document about the policy attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs was initially circulated on pro-military Facebook accounts and Telegram channels. It was also published by pro-military and independent news outlets, which stated that it had been issued on Jan. 31 after being approved at a December Cabinet meeting.
The document says recipients of gun permits must be loyal to the nation, of good moral character and not involved in disturbing state security.
The military’s spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, confirmed the policy to the BBC Burmese-language service on Sunday, saying it needed to be issued because some people were asking to carry weapons to protect against attacks by anti-military groups.
Two pro-military online news media quoted Police Brig.-Gen Kyaw Lin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, as saying that the policy revives and modifies one introduced in 1977 by the government of the late dictator Gen. Ne Win. After a massive but unsuccessful popular pro-democracy uprising in 1988, the military revoked gun licenses for civilians and ordered people to turn in all firearms.
The military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi two years ago, triggering widespread peaceful protests that turned into armed resistance after security forces used lethal force to suppress all opposition.
The decision to license guns is widely seen as a way for the military government to arm its supporters to support state security forces in battling pro-democracy opponents.
Criminal activity has reportedly increased due to the chaos caused by the fighting and the government’s focus on battling its political opponents. Most violence, however, involves fighting between the army and guerrillas belonging to the pro-democracy People’s Defense Force, the loosely organized armed wing of the main opposition group, the National Unity Government, and their allies in ethnic minority militias.
The NUG was established by elected lawmakers who were prevented from taking their seats when the army seized power and serves as an underground parallel national administration.
Nan Lin, a co-founder of the University Students’ Unions Alumni Force, a nonviolent pro-democracy activist group, said the military is taking the action because it is under great political and military pressure.
“The military still can’t see the situation correctly. I think they are trying to create more conflict and break down society,” Nan Lin said Monday.
Under the new policy, people can apply for licenses for five types of firearms including .38 caliber and 9 mm pistols, some types of shotguns and air guns. Special permits are needed for larger weapons. Licenses have a one-year term.

 

Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure

Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure
Updated 7 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure

Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure
  • Since the killing of Everard, a string of other shocking cases involving London police officers have also come to light
Updated 7 min 58 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A former UK policeman jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of London woman Sarah Everard pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure.
Wayne Couzens admitted to the incidents between November 2020 and February 2021, a month before he falsely arrested Everard, 33, as she walked home.
The counts of indecent exposure, which took place in woodland and a fast food restaurant in Kent, southeast England, emerged after his conviction.
They form part of an official inquiry that is looking into whether he could have been stopped before he killed Everard, had prior allegations been more fully investigated.

Sarah Everard. (AFP file photo)


He entered the guilty pleas at London’s Old Bailey criminal court by video link from the jail where he is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder.
Couzens, 49, had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit. He will be sentenced on March 6.
Since the killing of Everard, a string of other shocking cases involving London police officers have also come to light.
Last week, David Carrick was jailed for life, with a minimum term of more than 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back to 2002.
Carrick, 48, and Couzens served at one point in the same armed unit protecting MPs and foreign diplomats.
“We know the public will, understandably, be sickened at yet more grotesque crimes by Couzens,” said police deputy assistant commissioner for professionalism, Bas Javid.
“The process of flushing out the corrupt and the criminal... will be slow and painful, but is necessary and we will continue to do so. This is how we will reform, move forward and become an institution Londoners can have confidence in.”
Interior minister Suella Braverman said the independent inquiry probing the Couzens case would be broadened to look at how Carrick remained undetected for so long.
Following the Carrick case, head of Scotland Yard Mark Rowley vowed to clean up the service and apologized for letting women down, promising to earn back their trust and give Londoners the police service they deserve.
 

 

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns
Updated 14 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns

Famine could rip through Somalia as soon as April, UN warns
  • Adam Abdelmoula, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the country, told Arab News the current drought is unprecedented in country’s history
  • The UN is seeking $2.6 billion in donations to fund aid for 8 million Somalis, amid calls for donors to “front-load their support”
Updated 14 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN is seeking $2.6 billion to help 8 million people in Somalia as the country once again finds itself on the brink of widespread famine, as a result of overlapping crises including prolonged drought, conflict, insecurity, high food and water costs, and mass displacement.

Though the attention of the world has gradually returned to the country following similar dire warnings last year, this has not resulted in additional funding for the humanitarian response there.

Adam Abdelmoula, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, described the drought currently ravaging the African nation as “truly unprecedented” and said more than 700,000 people are expected to experience catastrophic hunger.

“The 2011 famine that killed 360,000 people was the result of three consecutive failed rainy seasons,” he told Arab News. “Now, we have already sailed past five failed rainy seasons — and that should tell you where are we at the moment.

“Don’t listen to those who tell you that this is the worst drought in 40 years; this is the worst drought in Somalia’s recorded history, period.”

After the famine in 2011, the international community said “never again,” Abdelmoula pointed out, adding: “If we truly want to honor that promise, there is no time to lose. Every delay in assistance is a matter of life or death for families in need.”

The 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia, unveiled last week by the UN, its humanitarian partners and the Somali government, includes the appeal for $2.6 billion in donations to help more than 8 million people in dire need of help and protection for their survival. That is almost half the population of the country, and women and children account for 80 percent of those in need.

Launching the appeal in the Somali capital Mogadishu, Abdelmoula said 3.8 million people in the country are internally displaced, one of the highest figures in the world. The majority were driven from their homes by conflict and climate shocks.

Such high levels of displacement, he said, exacerbate already limited access to basic services. An estimated 8 million people, for example, lack access to safe water supplies, sanitation and hygiene services at a time when disease outbreaks are on the rise compared with recent years.

Meanwhile, about 2 million Somali children under the age of five are likely to face acute malnutrition, including more than half a million likely to be severely acutely malnourished. Such high rates of acute malnutrition increase the risk of diseases and death from preventable causes such as cholera, measles and acute diarrhea. Less than a third of people in areas affected by drought have access to medical care.

More than 6 million people are likely to face high levels of acute food insecurity through March this year, said Abdelmoula, and the number is expected to increase to 8.3 million between April and June amid an anticipated reduction in funding for humanitarian assistance.

Although humanitarian aid contributions helped prevent the famine threshold from being surpassed last year, as had been projected, Abdelmoula pointed out that “the distinction between a declared famine and what millions of Somalis are already experiencing is truly meaningless.”

He added: “They are already going hungry. Children are starving. The underlying crisis has not improved and even more appalling outcomes are only temporarily averted.

“Famine is a strong possibility from April to June this year, and of course beyond, if humanitarian assistance is not sustained and if the April-to-June rains underperform as currently forecast.”

The 2022 humanitarian response plan for Somalia was only 67 percent funded, Abdelmoula said.

“And I hasten to say that 80 percent of that funding came from a single donor country, and that’s the United States,” he added. “And the US made it clear, again and again, that that was a one-off.”

The EU provided 10 percent of the funding, and the rest of the world contributed the remaining 10 percent.

“With higher and more severe needs in 2023, and the continuing risk of famine, we can and must do better,” Abdelmoula said.

Somalia is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and is ill-equipped to cope with the consecutive droughts that have depleted the country’s water supplies, resulting in crop failures as a result of which agricultural production has fallen to 70 percent below average.

The Somalis affected by these successive droughts are “the human face of the global climate emergency,” Adelmoula added.

Salah Jama, the deputy prime minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, said the country’s people “are paying the price for a climate emergency they did very little to create.”

Getting aid to those most in need remains a tremendous challenge. Some areas are hard to reach because of poor roads infrastructure. Others are under the control of Al-Shabab, an uncompromising, unpopular group with links to Al-Qaeda. Its deadly insurgency against the federal government has resulted in humanitarian aid convoys being attacked.

In a vicious cycle, the scarcity exacerbated by the activities of Al-Shabab means more desperate young Somalis are vulnerable to recruitment by the group.

“Unfortunately, we have very, very limited access to areas under Al-Shabaab control,” Abdelmoula told Arab News. “We try to use proxies at times — community leaders, some community-based (nongovernmental organizations) and so on — but that is very sporadic and very inconsistent.”

However, the Somali government recently regained control of some areas that had been under Al-Shabaab control and, Abdelmoula said: “We came close to getting a glimpse of what the situation looks like in areas that are still under Al-Shabab control, and compared to the communities that we have been dealing with, and the caseload of the humanitarian interventions, these people are in a much, much worse shape than those that were already identified to be at the brink of famine in the (southern) Bay region.”

It is estimated there are about 700,000 people living in areas that remain under Al-Shabaab control, according to the UN.

While humanitarian groups focus on life-saving activities to avert famine, UN officials also emphasize the need to invest in livelihoods, resilience, the development of infrastructure, climate adaptation efforts, and durable solutions for the internally displaced, to help break free from a cycle of chronically recurring humanitarian crises and perpetual dependency.

“I have consistently been saying that what we see in Somalia is equally a development crisis, (not only) a humanitarian crisis, and that there are no humanitarian solutions for this protracted crisis — there are only developmental interventions that can ween the country and its people from this endless dependency on humanitarian handouts,” Abdelmoula said.

“And while most of the donors agree, we still haven’t seen that level of development assistance that will enable the country to adapt with the accelerating and intensifying climate change, and to enable the communities to rely on themselves through income- and employment-generation interventions. I haven’t seen that happen yet.”

He called for the $2.6 billion in required humanitarian aid to be accompanied by financing for “resilience, development and climate adaptation.”

“Humanitarian organizations, local communities and government authorities have ramped up responses and reached 7.3 million people in 2022 but they need additional resources and unhindered access to people in need,” Abdelmoula added, as he urged donors to step up and “front-load their support.”

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin
Updated 13 February 2023

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin

Pakistan mourns legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor Zia Mohyeddin
  • Mohyeddin considered ‘true icon’ of Pakistan’s art, culture
  • Artist gained nationwide popularity through ‘The Zia Mohyeddin Show’ in 1960s
Updated 13 February 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Legendary British-Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin, who made his Hollywood debut in 1962 starring in the film epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” died on Monday at a hospital in Karachi, aged 91.

He had been ill and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Pakistan’s commercial capital before he passed away on Monday morning.

Pakistanis throughout the country mourned his death, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing his art as “one of a kind.”

In a tweet, the PM said: “Zia Sahib’s personality was full of wonderful qualities. He mesmerized people for more than half a century with his unparalleled skills in theater, broadcasting, and oratory and the magic of his voice. Hundreds of students under his tutelage will keep his legacy alive.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described him as, “a true icon of Pakistan’s art and culture.”

Born in the eastern Pakistani city of Faisalabad, Mohyeddin spent his early years in Lahore and trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art from 1953 to 1956. He began his career in theater, making his debut at London’s West End in 1960 through the role of Dr. Aziz in “A Passage to India.”

In the 1962 blockbuster “Lawrence of Arabia,” he played the ill-fated Arab guide Tafas. Directed by David Lean, the British historical drama is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and won seven Oscars at the 1963 Academy Awards.

Following the movie’s success, Mohyeddin returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and gained nationwide popularity through television talk show, “The Zia Mohyeddin Show,” which ran from 1969 until 1973.

Pakistani screenwriter Bee Gul told Arab News: “Mr. Zia’s life will be celebrated by many. He lived a long, happy, and healthy life. He kept working ‘till his last days and has left so much meaning behind to be cherished and take inspiration from. Mr. Zia will keep living as an immortal voice.”

One of his last works was directing the first Urdu adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” which was performed last year at the National Academy of Performing Arts, an organization Mohyeddin helped set up in 2005.

Uzma Sabeen, who assisted Mohyeddin during the recent production and knew him for more than 15 years, told Arab News she was proud to have worked with him.

“I was fortunate to have worked with him. We learnt a new thing from him every day,” she said. “He was a gentleman who respected everyone, particularly women. He was a very genuine artist and a genuine human being. We never saw him speaking ill. He was a very honest person.”

In 2012, Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilaal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honor in Pakistan, for his contributions to the arts.

“The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro — Zia Mohyeddin — broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director,” Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said in a tweet. 

“As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape.”

Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, tests positive for COVID-19

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort react during a visit to Brick Lane in east London. (File/AFP)
  • The palace said Camilla has canceled all her public engagements for this week
  • Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Camilla, the wife of Britain’s King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.
The palace added that she has canceled all her public engagements for this week.
Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.

