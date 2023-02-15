You are here

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General
Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Haitham Al-Ghais (Screenshot)
Updated 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General

Renewables alone cannot achieve Paris agreement goals: OPEC Secretary General
Updated 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Renewable energy sources alone will not successfully achieve the climate goals outlined in the Paris agreement, according to the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Speaking at the 13th International Energy Forum in Riyadh, Haitham Al-Ghais noted that energy poverty is one of the most crucial challenges the world should address as it progresses in its energy transition journey. 

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015, and compels signatories to work towards limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

“There are multiple pathways to attain our common goals of the energy transition. There is no one-size solution, and renewables alone cannot achieve the Paris agreement goals. The overall focus needs to be on emissions reductions and the use of all fuels to meet these goals,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “Moving on to the topic of the energy transition. There are several realities we should consider while addressing it. The first is energy poverty. Today over 700 million people worldwide do not have access to electricity, while 2.2 billion people still use inefficient and polluting cooking systems,” he added. 

During the speech, the OPEC secretary general reiterated the fact that the organization is always extending its complete support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

“The OPEC has warned about the dangers of underinvestments many years ago. While emphasizing the importance of investments, allow me to reiterate the fact that OPEC fully supports the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. 

According to Al-Ghais, an impartial, data-based, fact-driven analysis while making policies in the energy sector will help keep politics away from the decision-making of the industry. 

He further pointed out that the resources and expertise of the oil industry can be harnessed to help develop efficient technological solutions like carbon capture utilization and storage, circular carbon economy framework and hydrogen. 

On Feb. 14, OPEC raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy. 

In its monthly report, OPEC noted that the oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, a projection which is 100,000 bpd higher than last month’s forecast. 

 

Topics: International Energy Forum (IEF) OPEC Haitham Al-Ghais Renewable Energy Paris Agreement

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution finalizes 50% acquisition of Egypt’s TotalEnergies Marketing

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution finalizes 50% acquisition of Egypt’s TotalEnergies Marketing
Updated 19 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution finalizes 50% acquisition of Egypt's TotalEnergies Marketing

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution finalizes 50% acquisition of Egypt’s TotalEnergies Marketing
Updated 19 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Fuel and convenience retailer ADNOC Distribution has finalized the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Egypt’s TotalEnergies Marketing.  

This collaboration comprises of a downstream portfolio of 240 fuel retail stations, over 100 convenience stores, more than 250 car washes, lubricants, wholesale, and aviation fuel operations. 

“Closing this transaction marks a significant milestone in ADNOC Distribution’s international growth journey, demonstrating our ability to expand in attractive international markets, and reaffirming commitment to our Smart Growth Strategy,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. 

“Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country with great economic potential, and we look forward to bringing our offering to this dynamic market,” he added.  

Salama net profit hits $12.33m in 2022 

UAE-based insurance provider Salama achieved a net profit of 45.27 million dirhams ($12.33 million) in 2022, thanks to growth in gross written contributions and prudent underwriting controls, in addition to continuing investment in strategic partnerships. 

Salama’s gross written contributions reached 1.12 billion dirhams in 2022, showing a growth in GWC of 2.8 percent.  

“As a leader in the UAE Takaful industry for over 43 years, we remain optimistic that Salama is well positioned for consistent and sustainable growth,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, Salama’s chairman.  

du records $330m net profit during 2022 

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., also referred to du, reached a net profit of 1.22 billion dirhams ($330 million) in 2022.

The profit came as higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and lower net finance costs were offset by a rise in depreciation and royalty charges. 

The company’s full-year revenues increased by 9.2 percent to reach 12.75 billion dirhams – driven by sustained demand for broadband services and 5G handsets, and a steady recovery of mobile services. 

Malek Sultan Al Malek, chairman of the company, said: “Our results confirm the success of our strategy and the efficiency of our operating model. I am optimistic that the management team will continue to deliver on our objectives.” 

Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy electricity from Dubai Waste Management Centre 

Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority signed an agreement to buy electricity from Dubai Waste Management Centre, the biggest waste-to-energy center in the world.  

The 35-year Power Purchase Agreement plans to develop the Dubai government’s directions in the field of clean and sustainable energy, serve sustainability and the circular economy, and improve cooperation and collaboration.  

The contract was signed by the CEO of DEWA Mohammed Al Tayer, and the Director-General of Dubai Municipality Dawoud Al Hajri during Dubai’s 2023 World Government Summit.

Al Tayer said: “This agreement is part of our efforts to promote a green economy and achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 25 percent of Dubai's energy from clean sources by 2030, and 100 percent by 2050.” 

Also present were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Abdullah Al Basti, secretary-general of Dubai Executive Council. 

Topics: UAE in-focus Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The only way the world can beat sky-rocketing energy prices and ongoing market volatility is through investing in new supplies, according to a top official of a global energy body. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 13th International Energy Forum, the organization's Secretary General Joseph McMonigle said that market uncertainties and fuel price volatility are harming consumers, investors, businesses and government. 

“The only sure antidote to high energy prices and market volatility is adequate investments in new supplies,” he said, adding that the security of energy supplies has emerged as a top priority for policymakers. 

McMonigle added: “Long-term demand has now compounded with risks, particularly in the oil and gas markets.” 

The IEF Secretary General pointed out that a lack of funding in the sector could negatively impact the ongoing energy transition and climate actions. 

“Underinvestment threatens to undermine energy security, and it can also stop progress on climate goals by undermining public support for climate actions and increasing reliance on more carbon-intense options for the short term as we have seen,” said McMonigle. 

He suggested that investment decisions in the energy sector should be based on realistic scenarios and real-time data on demand outlooks to prevent supply shortfalls. 

“Clear assessments of the likelihood of ‘scenario outcomes’ based on recent trends, investment levels, consumer behavior and policy enforcement could enhance the usefulness of the outlook for investors and policymakers,” said McMonigle. 

While aspirational scenarios are essential for tracking progress toward climate goals, he insisted it is equally important to provide outlooks based on current policies and consumer trends. 

McMonigle further pointed out that a better understanding of the future energy outlook is very much necessary to combat the challenges posed due to global crises including climate problems and economic uncertainties. 

“Fostering a greater and mutual understanding of the energy outlooks of the IEA, OPEC, and other international organizations, I think have never been more important,” he concluded. 

Topics: energy IAE oil and gas prices

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has signed an agreement with its UK counterpart to strengthen ties in the area of aviation safety while encouraging fresh investment in the Kingdom. 

Aimed at improving the quality of safety management of all aviation operators in Saudi Arabia, the deal will help GACA keep up to date with the latest developments in the sector.

The agreement will also help create an attractive environment for investors, while facilitating the expected economic growth in the sector as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA report added that this deal underlines GACA’s keenness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and train national professionals in the field, in line with the objectives of the next stage, which will witness the introduction of new air transport types and with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by GACA Executive Vice President of Safety and Aviation Standards Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority Director of the International Group Ben Alcott.

The signing ceremony was also attended by GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton. 

The deal with the UK falls within the targets of Saudi Arabia’s national civil aviation strategy, which aims at building international partnerships and signing bilateral agreements.  

As part of the strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to enhance its air connectivity to 250 destinations around the world, transporting 330 million passengers by 2030. It also intends to serve as a global logistics hub by doubling its air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.  

 

Topics: Saudi aviation safety

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, and Danish shipping company Maersk on Wednesday announced the establishment of the region’s “largest logistics park” at a cost of $346 million at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 and will help create more than 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

To be built on 225,000 sq.m, it will have an annual capacity of handling 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo. The project includes storage and distribution areas that accommodate exports and imports of general merchandise, warehouses to accommodate refrigerated food items, and special areas for transshipment, air freight, and cargo shipments.

The facility will rely on solar energy to power its units and use the latest technology to decarbonize logistics services to achieve net zero by 2040. Electric trucks will be used for transportation to reduce emissions.

The logistics park will also include advanced digital warehouse management systems. It is part of the port authority’s efforts to encourage the private sector to invest in the sector in line with the Kingdom’s Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. The strategy seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mawani logistics Jeddah

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Ports' net profit surges 50% 

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by the expansion of its maritime business, Abu Dhabi Ports Group reported a 50 percent increase in its 2022 net profit. 

The figure rose to 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8 million), up from 854 million dirhams in 2021, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

Revenue grew 41 percent annually to 5.52 billion dirhams, “mainly driven by the maritime cluster and effect from new acquisitions,” AD Ports said. 

On a like-for-like basis, excluding mergers and acquisitions activity during the year, revenue growth reached 23 percent. 

The division’s annual revenue growth of 256 percent to 2.16 billion dirhams in 2022 was driven by a wider service offering and increased activity in new business segments, including feedering, chartering, transshipment and offshore services. 

The maritime cluster also added four new companies last year – Divetech Marine Engineering Services, Alligator Shipping Container Line, Transmar and Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services. 

These new businesses are “expected to continue to support the cluster’s growth going forward,” AD Ports noted. 

In 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 37 percent on an annual basis to 2.19 billion dirhams, implying an EBITDA margin of about 40 percent, AD Ports said. 

Key contributions to EBITDA growth came from the maritime, ports and digital clusters. 

Revenue for the ports cluster grew by 7 percent annually to 1.13 billion dirhams in 2022, backed by a “healthy product mix, as well as revenue from the acquisition of TCI, one of the two entities under IACC, Egypt,” AD Ports said. 

Digital cluster revenue rose 11 percent annually to 400 million dirhams in 2022. 

Meanwhile, the logistics cluster registered a 12 percent annual decline in revenue to 532 million dirhams. 

Cash flow from operations more than doubled last year to 1.6 billion dirhams while assets grew by about 37 percent annually to 38.52 billion dirhams at the end of December.

“The group’s remarkable financial and operational performance was driven by our Maritime and Ports Clusters’ results, coupled with strategic investments, new joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions that enabled us to expand our geographic footprint, our services and offerings as well as enhance our position as a major player in global trade and logistics,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO, AD Ports Group. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ports group Abu Dhabi Ports

