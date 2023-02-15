You are here

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh

Special US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
The US embassy said that the Route 66 theme celebrates America’s connectedness, diversity and advancement through innovation. (Supplied)
Special US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
The embassy said that the Route 66 theme celebrates America’s connectedness, diversity and advancement through innovation
Updated 15 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh

US Embassy marks 247th Independence Day in Riyadh
  US Independence Day is celebrated annually on July 4, but Feb. 14 was chosen as a day to celebrate the first meeting between King Abdulaziz and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945
  Tonight's theme is Route 66, the most famous of America's highways. It stretches 2,400 miles, 3,800 km across two-thirds of the North American continent
Updated 15 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The US Embassy in Riyadh celebrated US Independence Day on Tuesday at Quincy house by taking visitors on a journey through America’s history and culture. 

“Tonight’s theme is Route 66, the most famous of America’s highways. It stretches 2,400 miles, 3,800 km across two-thirds of the North American continent,” Denison Offutt, charge d’affaires of the US Embassy said.

US Independence Day is celebrated annually on July 4, but Feb. 14 was chosen as a day to celebrate the first meeting between King Abdulaziz and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.

“Feb. 14 marks another piece of history, the faithful meeting of a king and a president, between Franklin D. Roosevelt and His Majesty King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy, in a day that changed history,” Daniel Benaim, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, said.

“Saudi Arabia is a country that is barreling ahead into the future impatiently, excitingly and excitedly, and we are proud to be a part of that story of progress,” Benaim said.

The embassy said that the Route 66 theme celebrates America’s connectedness, diversity and advancement through innovation, all of which have been and will remain characteristics of the US-Saudi relationship.

Guests at the celebration were taken through four cities along the Route 66 highway, including Chicago, St. Louis, Albuquerque and Los Angeles, highlighting their food, culture, architecture, history and music, in addition to a display of vintage American automobiles.

“Route 66 tells the story of an America in motion from the 1930s to the 1960s. This is also the timeframe of the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US began and was nurtured,” the charge d’affaires said.

“What is unique about Route 66 is that it connected existing roads that existed throughout the US in small and large towns in America.”

Guest of honor during the reception was Abdulmajeed Alsmari, acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs.

Saudi FM meets president of Belgian Senate

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets president of Belgian Senate

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is received by the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose. (SPA)
  • Prince Faisal and D’Hose discussed parliamentary cooperation on many issues of common concern
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose on Wednesday.

During the meeting in Brussels, the two officials reviewed cooperation relations between their countries and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields.

Prince Faisal and D’Hose also discussed parliamentary cooperation on many issues of common concern, regional and international developments, and efforts exerted in relation to them.

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 
Updated 15 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 

France awards SAPTCO CEO Legion of Honor 
  • Khalid Al-Hogail recognized for building nations’ ties
  • Saudi citizen leading figure in global transport industry
Updated 15 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: France has awarded the Kingdom’s Khalid Al-Hogail, CEO of the Saudi Public Transport Co., with its prestigious Legion d’honneur for fostering ties between the two nations.

French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille presented the award to Al-Hogail at a ceremony in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter recently.

Sharing photos of the ceremony on Twitter, SAPTCO stated: “On behalf of the French president, the French ambassador to the Kingdom honors Khalid Al-Hogail, CEO of SAPTCO, who received the medal of the Legion of Honor with the rank of knight.” 

In his speech, Pouille said the Legion of Honor recognizes the work of individuals who have sought to strengthen ties with France.

The Legion of Honor is regarded as one of France’s most prestigious civic awards. It was instituted in 1820 by Napoleon Bonaparte. It was previously awarded only to soldiers, but later to civilians who had distinguished themselves in the name of France in various disciplines, including sports and culture.

Al-Hogail received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from King Saud University in 1986 and opted for a professional career focused on transport and logistics. Since 2006, he has been the CEO of SAPTCO and has contributed to the development of the public transport sector, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

He has been an active member of the Franco-Saudi Economic Council since 2012 and has contributed to promoting and strengthening business relations between the countries.

In 2021, Al-Hogail became president of the International Association of Public Transport, a global network that brings together all modes of transport. Al-Hogail is the first man of Arab origin to hold this position and the second from a non-European country since the creation of this association 135 years ago.

Pouille said the history of the Saudi-French relationship goes back to the meeting between King Faisal and French President Charles de Gaulle in 1967.

Ever since, relations between the two countries have evolved through personal contacts and visits at the highest level, and now the two countries enjoy a cordial and close relationship, which has gained momentum in recent years with the increasing pace of bilateral visits.

King Salman and France’s former President Francois Hollande played a crucial role in strengthening the two nations’ global strategic partnership. In May 2015, the two leaders adopted an ambitious action plan to boost bilateral relations.

Nearly 5 million foreign pilgrims performed Umrah during current Islamic year: Ministry

A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Nearly 5 million foreign pilgrims performed Umrah during current Islamic year: Ministry

A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the current Islamic year. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  • Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu welcomed 11,132 Umrah pilgrims
  • A total of 1,351,731 pilgrims arrived in Madinah via Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A total of 4.8 million foreign pilgrims have performed Umrah since the beginning of the Islamic year which started at the end of July 2022, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Of those pilgrims, 4,329,349 pilgrims arrived by plane, 507,430 arrived via land ports of entry, and 3,985 arrived through sea ports.

A total of 1,351,731 pilgrims arrived in Madinah via the holy city’s Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and visited the Prophet’s Mosque where they paid their respects to him.

Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu also welcomed 11,132 Umrah pilgrims, the ministry said.

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris

Saudi economy minister meets Moroccan, Austrian, Hungarian ministers in Paris
  • Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim met Morocco’s Delegate Investment Minister Mohcine Jazouli at the OECD RBC Ministerial Meeting on Responsible Business Conduct in the Global Economy
  • Saudi minister also held talks with Austria’s Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Wednesday met Morocco’s Delegate Investment Minister Mohcine Jazouli.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the OECD RBC Ministerial Meeting on Responsible Business Conduct in the Global Economy.

During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities between the two countries and issues of common interest.

The Saudi minister also held talks with Austria’s Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Martin Kocher. The meeting discussed strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

In another meeting, the Saudi minister met Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto. A number of issues on cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Hungary were discussed, and the latest issues of mutual concern were reviewed.

Saudi Arabia Coatings Show sees top global firms network for opportunities

Saudi Arabia Coatings Show sees top global firms network for opportunities
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia Coatings Show sees top global firms network for opportunities

Saudi Arabia Coatings Show sees top global firms network for opportunities
  • 150 brands from 15 countries in attendance
  • Kingdom is MENA leader in construction projects
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Dhahran: The inaugural Saudi Arabia Coatings Show, which opened on Feb. 13 and concludes Thursday, has been seeing a range of international companies attending to network for business opportunities in this booming sector.

Hamad Mohammed Albuali, vice chairman of the Asharqia Chamber, opened the show which was held at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam.

The event hosted around 150 exhibiting brands from more than 15 countries, offering an unparalleled opportunity for invested parties to network and businesses to collaborate.

The event was attended by industry experts from the spectrum of the coatings industry including raw materials suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, buyers and technical specialists.

The leading companies included Sipchem, Wacker, Petrochem, Reda Chemicals, Niemann, Brenntag, Tasnee and Dia’33, which showcased their latest products and innovations.

The show also had a Business Presentations Hub on the first and final days of the show, with briefings provided by companies including Dow Chemical, Synthomer, BYK, Wacker and Kevin India.

In a statement, event director Paddy O’Neill said: “Saudi Arabia is the MENA leader in construction projects with 35 percent market share, and the Saudi Arabia Coatings Show is a perfect gateway to business opportunities in this region.”

Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, the Kingdom aims to invest SR1.3 trillion ($346 billion) in the industrial sector in the coming years, with 800 industrial projects to be announced in 2023.

Projects include the $8 billion Qiddiya project and some eight new cities, mostly on the Red Sea coast. Major projects are also planned for the capital Riyadh and NEOM projects, including The Line, present a host of opportunities for global coatings companies across a range of segments.

