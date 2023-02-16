You are here

  • Home
  • White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
Tops gunman Payton Gendron is whisked out of the courtroom following an outburst by a man who was restrained and removed from the courtroom. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2z4y

Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
AP

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
AP

BUFFALO, N.Y.: A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron’s sentencing when a victim’s family member rushed at him from the audience. The man was quickly restrained; prosecutors later said he wouldn’t be charged. The proceeding then resumed with an emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.
Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony and apologized to victims and their families in a brief statement.
Their remarks ranged from sorrow to outrage, shouts to tears. Some vehemently condemned him; others quoted from the Bible or said they were praying for him. Several pointed out that he deliberately attacked a Black community a three-hour drive from his home in overwhelmingly white Conklin, New York.
“You’ve been brainwashed,” Wayne Jones Sr., the only child of victim Celestine Chaney, said as sobs rose from the audience. “You don’t even know Black people that much to hate them. You learned this on the Internet.”
“I hope you find it in your heart to apologize to these people, man. You did wrong for no reason,” Jones said.
Gendron’s victims at the Tops Friendly Market — the only supermarket and a neighborhood hub on Buffalo’s largely Black East Side — included a church deacon, the grocery store’s guard, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86.
Gendron pleaded guilty in November to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, a charge that carried an automatic life sentence.
“There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances,” Judge Susan Eagan said as she sentenced him. She called his rampage “a reckoning” for a nation “founded and built, in part, on white supremacy.”
Gendron, 19, is due in a federal court Thursday for a status update in a separate case that could carry a death sentence if prosecutors seek it. His attorney said in December that Gendron is prepared to plead guilty in federal court to avoid execution. New York state does not have the death penalty.
The gunman wore bullet-resistant armor and a helmet equipped with a livestreaming camera as he carried out the May 14 attack with a semiautomatic rifle he purchased legally but then modified so he could load it with illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines.
“Do I hate you? No. Do I want you to die? No. I want you to stay alive. I want you to think about this every day of your life,” Tamika Harper, a niece of victim Geraldine Talley, told Gendron. “Think about my family and the other nine families that you’ve destroyed forever.”
Gendron locked eyes with Harper as she gently spoke. Then he lowered his head and wept.
Minutes later, Barbara Massey Mapps excoriated him for killing her 72-year-old sister, Katherine Massey, a neighborhood activist. As Mapps shouted and pointed at Gendron, a person in the audience took a few steps toward him before getting held back.
“You don’t know what we’re going through,” a man shouted as he was led away by court officers. For several minutes thereafter, family members hugged and calmed each other.
Eagan then ordered Gendron back in after admonishing everyone to behave appropriately.
In his short statement, Gendron acknowledged he “shot and killed people because they were Black.”
“I believed what I read online and acted out of hate, and now I can’t take it back, but I wish I could, and I don’t want anyone to be inspired by me,” he told the victims and their relatives. His own parents didn’t attend.
One woman in the audience stood up, screamed “we don’t need” his remarks and stormed out of the courtroom.
There were only three survivors among the 13 people he shot while specifically seeking out Black shoppers and workers.
Deja Brown said her father, Andre Mackniel, was blindsided “at the hands of a selfish boy who’s obviously not educated on the history of African Americans.”
Mackniel’s young son still calls for a father who was gunned down while shopping for a birthday cake for him, said his brother, Vyonne Elliott.
Christopher Braden, a Tops employee who was shot in the leg, said he was haunted by seeing the victims where they lay as he was carried out of the store.
“The visions haunt me in my sleep and every day,” he said.
In documents posted online, Gendron said he hoped the attack would help preserve white power in the US He wrote that he picked the Tops grocery store because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Prosecutor Justin Caldwell said Gendron hoped to start a race war, but instead the community came together.
Reacting from Washington, NAACP President Derrick Johnson called on federal leaders to acknowledge “the constant threat of violence” to Black communities and urged the media to stop spreading misinformation that feeds racist conspiracy theories.
The mass shooting in Buffalo, soon followed by another that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, amplified calls for stronger gun controls.
New York legislators quickly passed a law banning semiautomatic rifle sales to most people under age 21. The state also banned sales of some types of body armor.
In June, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed a compromise gun violence bill intended to toughen background checks, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Topics: Buffalo

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’

UK Home Office delay in reuniting 11-year-old Syrian with mother is ‘putting her life at risk’
  • Experts that the girl is suicidal and feels ‘hopeless about ever being reunited with her mother’
  • Officials failed to rule on the mother’s visa application within three month threshold, requesting more evidence on the girl cannot return to her country
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Delays by the UK’s Home Office that are keeping an 11-year-old Syrian girl with severe mental health issues apart from her mother are “putting her life at risk,” according to experts providing support and working to reunite the family.

The girl, from Al-Harah in southern Syria, arrived in the UK in 2021 to join her 28-year-old brother. Her mother was imprisoned in September 2020 by Syrian authorities after army officers accused her of unauthorized filming with a phone, the family told the Independent newspaper.

Relatives were subsequently told the women had been killed in a prison bombing. It later emerged that she was alive but by that time the girl had traveled to the UK. The mother was released from prison in February 2022 and in September the family applied for a family reunion visa that would allow her to join her children in the UK.

The Home Office is supposed to make a decision about such applications within three months. However, the family has been waiting for more than four and a half months and authorities have requested further evidence to explain why the girl cannot return to the war-torn country and be reunited with her mother there.

Mental health professionals who have been caring for the girl have submitted medical evidence to the Home Office stating that she feels “hopeless about ever being reunited with her mother and/or feeling ‘better’, and she is also reporting that she wants to die.”

They continued: “She presents as broadly mute, tearful, tense … she usually sits with her fists covering her mouth, often picking at the skin on her hands until she bleeds. She has expressed that her only desire is to be reunited with her mother, that she feels emotionally and physically exhausted, she has thoughts to hurt herself which she has acted upon.”

A family therapist said that on the advice of mental health professionals, the girl’s brother quit his job so that he could supervise his sister and prevent her from harming herself. They highlighted the significant effect this has had on his family life as he has several special-needs children to care for.

The therapist gave the professional opinion that the brother would struggle to provide his sister with the long-term care she requires.

Nick O’Loughnan, a solicitor acting on the girl’s behalf, told the Independent: “I am deeply concerned that the Home Office is questioning why this extremely vulnerable and traumatized young girl cannot return to a war zone.

“The secretary of state has a statutory duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children in the UK. I think that it is obvious that this is a complete dereliction of duty.

“The delay in the outcome is affecting our client’s mental health so severely that it is placing her life at risk. Every day that passes without a positive decision furthers our client’s trauma and places great strain on the lives of her caregivers in the UK.”

UK government rules allow a parent to apply for a family reunion visa so that a spouse or children under the age of 18 can join them, but children cannot apply for a visa for a parent using the same process.

Instead, they must submit a “leave outside the rules” application asking the Home Office to grant permission for a migrant to enter the country because there are exceptional circumstances.

The rights of the family are enshrined under international human rights law, and the UN’s Refugee Agency has emphasized the importance of reuniting families in efforts to care for child refugees.

A Home Office spokesperson told the Independent the mother’s visa application was under active consideration, “with the well-being of those involved central to the thinking of decision-makers.”

 

Topics: UK Home Office

Related

People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Middle-East
UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions
UK’s emergency response to sinking migrant boat under investigation
World
UK’s emergency response to sinking migrant boat under investigation

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion
Updated 15 February 2023

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion

Saudi Arabia partners with India’s top cricket league for tourism promotion
  • STA becomes official sponsor of Indian Premier League, world’s most-watched cricket tournament
  • Partnership follows other recent Saudi promotion programs in India, including tourism roadshows
Updated 15 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Saudi Tourism Authority has signed a partnership agreement with India’s most popular cricket league to tap into a strong sports fanbase in both countries and promote the Kingdom as a leading destination for Indian visitors.

In the past two years, India has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market and is expected to become the largest one by 2030, as the STA’s efforts are concentrated on building relations with Indian industry stakeholders.

The cricket partnership, inked between the authority and the Indian Premier League on Tuesday evening aims at increasing the Kingdom’s appeal in the south Asian nation. The STA will be an official sponsor of the IPL — a men’s Twenty20 franchise and the world’s most-watched cricket league.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with IPL, because we know how important cricket is to our visitors from South Asia,” Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, the STA’s chief for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with the IPL, we aim to increase Saudi Arabia’s presence and appeal in the Indian and south Asian markets. We are excited to show prospective south Asian visitors why they should consider Saudi not only as their next holiday destination, but also as a viable sports destination as we play host to prominent sports and entertainment events such as Formula One, WWE, and the Spanish Super Cup.”

The partnership follows the STA’s other recent promotion programs in India, including a successful tourism roadshow and participation in a series of travel and trade events across the country earlier this month, including the One World Travel Market in Mumbai and the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange — Asia’s leading platform for the tourism and hospitality industry.

The promotion strategy and the cricket partnership found immediate appeal in both the sports and tourism industry.

“The IPL partnership is a powerful channel to engage with its vast audience and support the Saudi Tourism Authority’s objective of creating brand awareness in India as well as among the fans from the entire cricketing world,” Rajeev Shukla, vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said during the announcement of the IPL deal.

“We hope that through this partnership, we inspire and grow the cricket fanbase in Saudi and in collaboration with STA, create exciting opportunities for them to engage with the game.”

Jay Shah, the board’s secretary, said he believed the partnership would help position Saudi Arabia as the leading tourism and sports destination.

“For us, it’s an exciting prospect that the Saudi Tourism Authority has immense faith in the power of the IPL to bring countries together.

“This partnership will create newer opportunities for cricket in Saudi and strengthen the sport in the region,” he added.

Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s, when the game was introduced by expatriates from Pakistan and India. As years passed, the sport became more structured and local clubs began to form.

The Kingdom became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 2003 and in 2016 was promoted to associate membership.

But the game’s real boom began only recently, with the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020, which has since lined up a series of programs to promote the sport at home and prepare national teams to compete with the world’s best in the future.

The idea to involve cricket in the country’s promotion was expected to boost Saudi Indian ties.

 

 

“It is great news for Saudi Arabia and India,” Elodie Azar, deputy general manager of the Saudi travel operator Kurban Tours, told Arab News.

“I feel that sport is a way to engage the young generation. This will help to promote Saudi as a leisure and tourism destination. This will also help to connect with many cricket fans around the world and to lead Saudi to be a destination for sports fans also not only tourism or business.”

In addition, it was expected to help forge people-to-people relations that underpinned economic and political partnerships.

“Building people-to-people ties is essential for India and Saudi Arabia,” Mohammed Soliman, strategic technologies director at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said.

“It is part of the broader trend of economic and political integration in West Asia.”

Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, described the cricket partnership as a “defining moment” in Saudi Indian relations.

“There is a strong push in the Kingdom for bringing mega sporting and recreational events inside Saudi Arabia and the partnership can be one step toward that,” he told Arab News.

“The appetite for investments in sports in the Kingdom is enormous, and potential for partnership with Indian entities is immense.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia India IPL

Related

Indian authorities raid BBC offices after Modi documentary video
Media
Indian authorities raid BBC offices after Modi documentary
Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London

EU targets Iran drones, Russian tech in new Ukraine sanctions

A man sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv.
A man sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv.
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP

EU targets Iran drones, Russian tech in new Ukraine sanctions

A man sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv.
  • New package of sanctions due to place further curbs on Iranian manufacturers that have supplied Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine’s infrastructure
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP

STRASBOURG: The European Union’s executive arm proposed Wednesday new sanctions on Russia that would cut off goods worth 11 billion euros and target Iran’s drone producers over the war in Ukraine.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped the EU’s 27 member states would agree to the new package as part of a joint battery of G7 sanctions on the one-year anniversary of the invasion on February 24.
“We are targeting many industrial goods that Russia needs, and that it cannot get through backfilling through third countries,” she said, citing “vital goods such as electronics, specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines.”
She said Brussels wanted export controls on 47 additional electronic components “that can be used in Russian weapons systems, including drones, missiles, helicopters.”
The new package of sanctions is also due to place further curbs on Iranian manufacturers that have supplied Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine’s infrastructure.
“Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been providing Russia with Shahed drones,” von der Leyen said.
“Therefore, we are now adding seven Iranian entities to our dual use regime. They are now under a complete ban on selling sensitive items to Russia,” she said.
The EU has already imposed nine waves of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow since it launched its assault on Ukraine last February.
These have hit key Russian exports like oil in a bid to cut Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest.
But diplomats in the bloc admit they are running out of new areas to target with each new round of measures.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the new sanctions would also include putting almost 100 more individuals and entities on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist.
“These include those responsible for military activities for political decisions, propaganda and disinformation,” he said.
“We are targeting those involved in the human kidnappings, deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children to Russia and also those enabling the looting of Ukrainian resources.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones Russia Ukraine Shahed

Related

Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
Middle-East
Iran smuggles advanced drones to Russia for use in Ukraine: Report
US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
Middle-East
US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce
Updated 15 February 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce

Philippines adjusts to demographic change in UAE-bound workforce
  • UAE is 2nd-largest employer of Philippine expats after Saudi Arabia
  • Young educated professionals looking abroad for work, ambassador says
Updated 15 February 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is adjusting to the changing demographics of its migrant workers in the UAE, Manila’s new ambassador said on Wednesday, as growing numbers of young educated Filipinos seek employment abroad.

Out of more than 2 million overseas Filipino workers, whose remittance inflows account for about 9 percent of their country’s gross domestic product, around 650,000 live in the UAE — the second-largest employer of Philippine expats after Saudi Arabia.

Most of them traditionally found employment in the hospitality and services industries, as well as in households.

But the trend is now changing as an increasing number of young Filipino professionals look overseas for work, Ambassador Alfonso A. Ver, who assumed his post in Abu Dhabi last month, told Arab News.

“The demographics of Filipinos coming to the UAE is changing, and the Philippine government is responding to this change,” he said.

“We note that the demand for medical professionals and nurses is very high, and this has been made clear by the UAE side, so this is an area we are looking at where both sides can work on.”

About 10 percent of Filipino workers in the Gulf state are employed in the health sector, according to a 2019 study by EON, a Philippine public relations company in Dubai.

Their dedication became particularly visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many became frontline workers supporting the UAE’s response to the outbreak. Those who lost their lives while on duty received state recognition from the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“Throughout the pandemic, Filipinos in all fields of endeavor continued with their work here in the UAE, and those at the forefront of vaccine trials, the doctors and nurses, were recognized for their efforts to fight the virus,” Ver said.

“The Filipinos in the UAE are significant not only in number ... they are known for their professionalism, talent and skill, combined with innate friendliness, which is why they are respected and embraced by the UAE.”

The envoy said that under his leadership, the Philippine government’s team in the UAE will look for ways to “leverage the goodwill between Filipinos and the UAE” and promote cooperation between the two countries.

The key role in the efforts has been played by expat Filipinos themselves, to point that Ver refers to them as his “fellow ambassadors.”

He said: “This impact of Filipinos residing in the UAE opened doors and allowed the embassy to engage meaningfully with the host government.

“From the time UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed established this country, Filipino professionals such as engineers, architects and later those in the medical field such as doctors and nurses arrived on UAE shores to help build this nation.

“The strong presence of Filipinos in all aspects of UAE life is felt to this day, and I believe this is an advantage, a leverage that we should continue to build on.”

Topics: Philippines UAE

Related

Miss World 2023 to be held in the UAE  
Lifestyle
Miss World 2023 to be held in the UAE  
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks at the 10th annual WGS on Monday. (Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
Egyptian President El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for support

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide

Lufthansa IT failure strands thousands of passengers worldwide
  • System failure blamed on underground engineering works at a railway station in Frankfurt cutting several fiber optic cables
  • Photos and videos from several German airports showed thousands of passengers waiting to be checked in
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

FRANKFURT: A group-wide IT system failure at Lufthansa stranded thousands of passengers on Wednesday, which the German airline blamed on underground engineering works at a railway station in Frankfurt cutting several fiber optic cables.
Repairs would take until Wednesday afternoon according to Lufthansa, citing information it had received from Deutsche Telekom. It expects flight operations to stabilize by early evening.
Photos and videos from several German airports showed thousands of passengers waiting to be checked in.
Shares in Lufthansa, which also owns SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, were down 1.25 percent at 1144 GMT.
Passengers said on social media the failure had forced the company to organize the boarding of planes with pen and paper and that it was unable to digitally process passengers’ luggage.
In a tweet, Lufthansa said: “As of this morning the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, caused by construction work in the Frankfurt region.”
According to the Frankfurt Airport website, reports of Lufthansa flight disruptions started from around 0700 GMT and about 120 in and outbound flights at the airport were canceled.
Frankfurt Airport said it will cancel or divert all incoming flights to the airport.
German air traffic controllers said Lufthansa planes could no longer depart from Frankfurt Airport and were parked there, meaning no parking positions were available for other aircraft.
Bloomberg News said Lufthansa had grounded all of its flights but the company told Reuters it could not confirm that.
“There are still flights in the air, they will not be brought to the ground,” a spokesperson for the company said.
Data from aviation website Flightradar24 showed Lufthansa had 40 flights in the air at 1023 GMT, compared with 105 flights of rival national airline of Air France and 121 of British Airways.
Germany’s federal cyber agency BSI was not immediately available for comment.
The IT system failure comes two days ahead of planned strikes at seven German airports that are expected to lead to major disruptions, including potentially at the Munich Security Conference where world leaders are expected to gather.
Scandinavian airline SAS said it was hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday evening and urged customers to refrain from using its app, but later said it had fixed the problem.
Unknown attackers cut cables belonging to Germany’s public railway in December in what was seen as a second act of sabotage against Deutsche Bahn in as many months.
Airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights and over 10,000 were delayed in the United States last month after the breakdown of a key government computer system.

Topics: Lufthansa Germany airlines flights

Related

Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests
Middle-East
Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests
Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, chairman of the executive council of the Digital Cooperation Organization

Latest updates

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
Dortmund beat slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League
Dortmund beat slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League
Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Pilot phase for Talabat food delivery robots in Dubai Silicon Oasis
Tech advances offer new hope for easing looming Middle East water crisis
Tech advances offer new hope for easing looming Middle East water crisis
Al-Qaeda’s new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
Al-Qaeda’s new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.