Benzema surpasses Raul as Madrid whip last-place Elche 4-0

Benzema surpasses Raul as Madrid whip last-place Elche 4-0
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal from the penalty spot during Spanish La Liga soccer match against Elche CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

  The 35-year-old Benzema entered the match even with Madrid great Raul with 228 league goals
MADRID: Karim Benzema converted two first-half penalty kicks in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Elche on Wednesday and became the team’s second-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 230 goals.

Marco Asensio and Luka Modric also scored as Madrid won at home to get back within eight points of Barcelona in a game postponed because of the Club World Cup.

Madrid won their eighth world club title last weekend in Morocco. Barcelona had increased their league lead with a 1-0 win at Villarreal on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Benzema entered the match even with Madrid great Raul with 228 league goals — second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 311.

“Benzema is much more than just a striker,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “He is a very complete player. He has a fantastic career and hopefully he will keep adding to it.”

It was Benzema’s fifth goal in his last six matches. He had also scored in the Club World Cup final against Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal after being out for a brief period because of an injury.

The Club World Cup trophy was displayed to the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before Wednesday’s match and Elche’s players did the guard of honor for Madrid’s squad.

Madrid had won only one of their last three league matches and were coming off a loss at Mallorca before traveling to Morocco.

“We knew we had to win, it was important to keep pace with Barcelona,” Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos said. “Eight points in not an insurmountable gap. This team will keep fighting until the last match.”

Madrid got the win despite playing without several regular starters. Forward Vinícius Junior was out because of a suspension on accumulation of yellow cards. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Toni Kroos, forward Eden Hazard and defender Ferland Mendy were all out injured.

Asensio opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Benzema got his goals from the penalty spot in the 31st and in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Modric closed the scoring with a shot into the top corner from inside the area in the 80th.

Last-place Elche arrived 12 points from safety but was boosted by its first league win of the season against Villarreal on Saturday. It has nine points from 21 matches.

Madrid next visit ninth-place Osasuna on Saturday, while Elche host 17th-place Espanyol on Sunday.

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare
  • Jayson Tatum returned in style with 38 points as Boston trounced Detroit 127-109
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Nikola Jokic bagged his 21st triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets maintained their grip on top spot in the NBA’s Western Conference on Wednesday with a 118-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to set up a third straight win for Denver, who now lead the standings by five games with 41 wins and 18 defeats.

The Mavericks were without new signing Kyrie Irving, who watched from the sidelines as Luka Doncic finished with 37 points in vain at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Irving was ruled out of what would have been only his second game for Dallas after complaining of lower back tightness.

Without the offensive firepower of Irving, Dallas struggled to get in the game.

Doncic was the only Mavs starter to finish in double digits — a stark contrast to Denver, who saw all of their starters make double figures.

Michael Porter backed Jokic with 22 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14. Jeff Green added 24 off the bench.

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum returned in style with 38 points as Boston trounced Detroit 127-109.

Tatum, who missed Tuesday’s loss to Milwaukee, shot 15-of-24 from the field including six from three-point range.

The Eastern Conference leaders improved to 42-17 with the victory and once more demonstrated their depth, with Malcolm Brogdon adding 25 off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) led the Pistons scoring.

The win means Boston will hold No.1 seeding in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break later this week.

“All things considered, with everything we went through this season as a team — coaching changes, guys getting injured and missing games — overall it’s been a hell of a start,” said Tatum.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid’s 29-point haul helped the 76ers claim a 118-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that had threatened to go badly wrong for the Sixers during a lopsided second-half.

The Sixers had looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after dominating the first half to lead 63-38 at half-time.

But Donovan Mitchell caught fire for Cleveland after the break with 25 second-half points and a game that looked set for a Sixers blowout suddenly became a contest.

The Sixers led by 28 points in the third quarter but Cleveland’s fightback saw that lead shrink to just four points with less than two minutes remaining.

Philadelphia however did just enough to hold on for the win, despite being outscored 42-31 in the final quarter.

“We played great in the first half, probably couldn’t have played any better,” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers, adding that the looming mid-season All-Star break might have explained his team’s limp second half display.

“Second half I think the All Star break started,” Rivers said.

“I loved how we came out with the intensity, but we just couldn’t sustain it... Tonight was almost a case of finding a way not to win right at the end.

“But we’ll take the win.”

In Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges erupted for a career-high 45 points to help the Nets sink the Miami Heat 116-105.

Bridges, who joined Brooklyn from Phoenix as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, went 17-for-24 from the field.

“My teammates just kept finding me,” Bridges said.

“They felt like I had it going and just kept giving me the ball. They gave me the confidence to go out there and be aggressive.

“But I go out there to win, so it’s an empty stat for me if we lose. I’m just happy we got the dub.”

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race
  • Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race
  • The win puts City in first place ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Manchester City seized the momentum in the Premier League title race after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals to secure a 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Having trailed Arsenal by as much as eight points just weeks ago, City suddenly find themselves atop the table after the defending champions extended their recent dominance over the Gunners and showed they won’t relinquish the title easily.

The win puts City in first place ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand. More importantly, perhaps, it maintained a psychological edge over their title rivals as City have now beaten Arsenal in 11 straight league matches.

“We can all agree that (Arsenal) has been the best team this season, so to come to their place and play against them is not easy,” Haaland said. “But we played an amazing game and we got the three really important points, and we’re in it again.”

In a game that lived up to the billing of the biggest Premier League match of the season so far with moments of end-to-end action, City took the lead when Kevin de Bruyne capitalized on a defensive error in the 24th minute, before Bukayo Saka equalized from the penalty spot in the 42nd.

Arsenal made a bright start but gave away the lead cheaply after City goalkeeper Ederson booted the ball up the field. Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu tried to pass the ball back to Aaron Ramsdale but only hit it into the path of De Bruyne, who curled a lob over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the empty net.

“I’ve never seen Tomiyasu make that pass back in seven years but he did it today,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Minutes earlier, Eddie Nketiah had spurned the best chance of the game so far when Oleksandr Zinchenko picked him out in the box with a cross but the striker headed wide.

But Arsenal kept pushing forward and the host’s pressure paid off when it was awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Eddie Nketiah as the striker tried to shoot from a difficult angle. Saka calmly rolled the spot kick into the left corner after sending Ederson the wrong way.

City improved after the break and thought it had a penalty early in the second half when Gabriel clumsily pulled down Haaland in the area, but the decision was overturned for an offside on the Norway striker.

But City still retook the lead after another mistake by Gabriel, who turned the ball over in his own half. The visitors countered quickly and Ilkay Gundogan squared the ball for Grealish, who beat Ramsdale with a low shot that took a deflection off Tomiyasu.

Haaland was fit to start after picking up a knock in the previous game against Aston Villa on Sunday and took his tally to 26 league goals this season when De Bruyne cut the ball back for the striker, who took one touch before slotting a shot into the far corner.

Nketiah sent another header wide late on but that was the closest Arsenal came to pulling a goal back.

“In the first half, they were much better than us. Second half, we were much, much better,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “At halftime, we said we were not playing, just defending because they were so good, but we should be more active and the second half was excellent.”

Arsenal have now gone three straight league games without a victory — losing two of those — after racking up 16 wins in the first 19 rounds of the season. The Gunners have dropped more points in those three games (8) than they did in the first 19 (7).

Arteta said the defeat was largely self-inflicted.

“It was an incredible battle between two teams and we just gave them the goals, absolutely gave them the goals and against this team, they’re going to destroy you,” Arteta said. “On the other hand, we had three big, big chances and we didn’t put them away. That was the difference.”

The game had originally been scheduled for October but was postponed because of a schedule reshuffling in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
 

Benfica beat Brugge to extend Champions League unbeaten run

Benfica beat Brugge to extend Champions League unbeaten run
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

Benfica beat Brugge to extend Champions League unbeaten run

Benfica beat Brugge to extend Champions League unbeaten run
  • Benfica are now unbeaten in their last eight games in the Champions League, with five wins and three draws
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

BRUGGE, Belgium: Benfica remains a dangerous attacking team despite losing Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea.

Joao Mario scored from the penalty spot and substitute David Neres added a second goal with two minutes left Wednesday as Benfica took a step toward the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Club Brugge in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Benfica players’ superior technical skills were on display throughout the evening and they made the most of nearly every possession to create danger. They could have left the Flanders city with even more room to breathe, but a bit of clumsiness up front cost them extra goals.

Joao Mario put the visitors in the lead after 51 minutes and Neres made the most of a defensive error to make it 2-0 with a low finish.

“When you play the first leg of a tie away from home and win, it’s a very good first step,” Benfica coach Roger Schmidt said.

Benfica are now unbeaten in their last eight games in the Champions League, with five wins and three draws. The victory over the Belgian champions marked the first time since the 2005-06 season that the Lisbon club has won three games in a row in the European competition.

Brugge coach Scott Parker had included six players with a defensive profile in his starting XI, including the experienced Denis Odoi to add a calm presence in midfield.

Odoi, however, was booked after just nine minutes for a reckless tackle, and his starting role did not prevent Benfica from creating the first chance. Brugge’s slack defending gave Nicolas Otamendi too much space in the box from a corner and Gonçalo Ramos followed up with a header from close range that was stopped by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Brugge did not panic and tried to respond with an aggressive pressing. The hosts were dangerous on the break and built confidence with a series of fine attacking moves.

That was not enough to destabilize Benfica, though, and after 20 minutes the Portuguese team was in control.

Schmidt’s players, however, wasted many good chances. First from close range, as Fredrik Aursnes missed the target after a good build-up and Antonio Silva headed the ball over the bar in the 26th. Rafa Silva then came close near the half-hour mark when he connected with a lofted ball in the back of Brugge defenders, hitting the post.

Brugge thought it took the lead from a set piece in the 45th minute when Odoi’s header took a deflection and went in, but the goal was disallowed for an offside position.

Benfica finally broke the deadlock after defender Jack Hendry fouled Ramos in the box. Joao Mario took the kick and found the net despite Mignolet’s effort to get his hands to the ball, which hit the bar before going in.

“To be honest, I got lucky but it’s part of football,” said João Mário, who has 17 goals so far this season in all competitions.

The hosts’ reaction was not strong enough and the two-time European champions controlled the remainder of the game without getting threatened. Neres stole the ball from Bjorn Meijer in the closing stages and broke away to score from inside the box.

Brugge, after qualifying from a tough group that included Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid, has won just one of its past 11 matches in all competitions.

Brugge will travel to Lisbon for the return leg on March 7.

“This kind of game is decided on details. As soon as you make a mistake, you pay for it,” Brugge defender Clinton Mata said. “We must not throw everything away, we must remain positive, everything is possible in soccer.”

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins
  • The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

LIEVIN, FRANCE: Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma shattered the 25-year-old world indoor 3,000m record on Wednesday by more than one second at the Lievin meeting as Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis won his third successive pole vault event.

Girma clocked 7min 23.81sec to better the old mark of 7:24.90 set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in Budapest in February 1998.

The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who broke the European record in 7:24.68, a time also under the old world record.

Girma is a specialist outdoors in the 3000m outdoor steeplechase, an event in which he was the 2021 Olympic silver medalist.

He was also runner-up in the world championships in Doha in 2019 and last year at Eugene. Indoors, he won silver in the 3000m at the 2022 worlds.

World and Olympic champion Duplantis easily won the pole vault with a clearance of 6.01m but the charismatic Swede opted not to try to beat his own world record of 6.21m.

It was a third successive win for 23-year-old Duplantis in the indoor season after 6.10m in Uppsala on February 2 and 6.06m in Berlin last Friday.

He did enough to defeat Italy’s Claudio Stecchi (5.82m) and Kurtis Marschall of Australia (also 5.82m).

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala claimed victory in the 60m in 6.54sec, edging Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

Jacobs, a two-time winner previously in Lievin, clocked 6.57 with Arthur Cisse of Ivory Coast third with a time of 6.59sec.

Britain’s in-form 800m specialist Keely Hodgkinson set a world-leading time of 1:57.71sec as she dominated the field, leaving Kenya’s Commonwealth champion Mary Moraa trailing 20m behind in 2:00.61.

Dortmund beat slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

Dortmund beat slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

Dortmund beat slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

Dortmund beat slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League
  • Karim Adeyemi sprinted the length of the field to score the only goal on a lightning counterattack
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

DORTMUND: Lots of talent, but not the results to match. It’s becoming a familiar story for Chelsea.

Despite spending record sums on new signings, Chelsea fell short once again in a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday and will need to improve in the second leg to avoid elimination in the Champions League round of 16.

Karim Adeyemi sprinted the length of the field to score the only goal on a lightning counterattack after Chelsea created — and missed — many of the best chances.

After Chelsea’s Joao Felix missed a headed chance on a corner, the German team launched into the counter as Adeyemi surged down the field, beating Enzo Fernandez before rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and scoring into the empty net.

Starting from the edge of his own penalty area, Adeyemi picked up the ball from a clearance and needed fewer than nine seconds to score at the other end. He celebrated with a backflip.

Kalidou Koulibaly was at the heart of the Chelsea defense but nearly rescued a draw for his team at the other end. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel couldn’t hold Koulibaly’s low shot in the 78th minute and the ball rolled onto the goal line before Emre Can hooked it away to keep Dortmund ahead.

Fernandez — Chelsea’s expensive signing last month — nearly scored a last-gasp equalizer in stoppage time but the World Cup winner from Argentina saw his curling shot saved by Kobel.

“There was a bit of luck in there for us and a good performance from our goalkeeper,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told DAZN.

It was Dortmund’s seventh win in a row, while Chelsea has one victory from nine games overall in 2023 as manager Graham Potter tries to integrate new faces.

“It was a very strong performance from us, especially in the second half. Overall, we created a lot of chances, had a lot of efforts on goal,” Potter told broadcaster BT Sport.

“Of course we’re disappointed with the goal we conceded but I thought we were the dominant team in the second half. We need to regroup and attack the game at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea was allowed to add only three of its nine January arrivals to its Champions League squad, but Felix, Fernández and Mykhailo Mudryk were all in the starting lineup and all posed a threat.

With Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly watching from the stands, Felix had the two best chances of a first half in which neither team had a shot on target. Thiago Silva put the ball into the net for Chelsea early on but used his hand to do it.

Felix hit one chance over the goal and smashed another shot against the bar. Chelsea’s pace and danger on the counter had been clear since the second minute, when only a perfectly timed tackle from Nico Schlotterbeck stopped Mudryk going through on goal. Chelsea piled on more pressure early in the second half before Adeyemi’s goal on the counter changed the game.

Dortmund — captained by 19-year-old Jude Bellingham — was busy too, with Julian Brandt and then Adeyemi getting into good positions only to hesitate, allowing Chelsea defenders to block the shots.

Sebastien Haller, making his European debut for Dortmund after missing all of the first half of the season while being treated for testicular cancer, struggled to make an impact against the Chelsea defense and hit his best chance against the side netting.

