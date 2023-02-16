You are here

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins
Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma (L) competes to win the men's 3000m final race during the "Hauts de France" indoor athletics meeting in Lievin, on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins

Girma breaks 25-year-old 3,000m world indoor record, Duplantis wins
  • The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

LIEVIN, FRANCE: Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma shattered the 25-year-old world indoor 3,000m record on Wednesday by more than one second at the Lievin meeting as Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis won his third successive pole vault event.

Girma clocked 7min 23.81sec to better the old mark of 7:24.90 set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in Budapest in February 1998.

The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who broke the European record in 7:24.68, a time also under the old world record.

Girma is a specialist outdoors in the 3000m outdoor steeplechase, an event in which he was the 2021 Olympic silver medalist.

He was also runner-up in the world championships in Doha in 2019 and last year at Eugene. Indoors, he won silver in the 3000m at the 2022 worlds.

World and Olympic champion Duplantis easily won the pole vault with a clearance of 6.01m but the charismatic Swede opted not to try to beat his own world record of 6.21m.

It was a third successive win for 23-year-old Duplantis in the indoor season after 6.10m in Uppsala on February 2 and 6.06m in Berlin last Friday.

He did enough to defeat Italy’s Claudio Stecchi (5.82m) and Kurtis Marschall of Australia (also 5.82m).

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala claimed victory in the 60m in 6.54sec, edging Italy’s Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

Jacobs, a two-time winner previously in Lievin, clocked 6.57 with Arthur Cisse of Ivory Coast third with a time of 6.59sec.

Britain’s in-form 800m specialist Keely Hodgkinson set a world-leading time of 1:57.71sec as she dominated the field, leaving Kenya’s Commonwealth champion Mary Moraa trailing 20m behind in 2:00.61.

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mubadala reveal name rebrand for arena at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mubadala reveal name rebrand for arena at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City
  • Mubadala Arena will be the primary location for major events in the country and will carry its new name until 2026
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The newly rebranded Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City has been officially unveiled as part of an agreement between the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mubadala Investment Company.

Signage has been installed on the building’s facade showcasing the new identity of the emirate’s leading venue for international jiu-jitsu and other high-profile events.

Both parties agreed in October 2022 that the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government would become the first sponsor of the UAE national team and secure naming rights to the arena in the UAE capital. Mubadala Arena, which will serve as the primary location for a variety of events throughout the year, will carry the new name until 2026.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAEJJF, Homaid Al-Shimmari, deputy group CEO and chief corporate and human capital officer at Mubadala, and Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF.

“I would like to thank the Mubadala Investment Company for placing their trust in the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation,” Al-Dhaheri said. “The UAEJJF and Mubadala have a long-standing relationship, and we are dedicated to working together to support the country’s athletes, expand the sport’s horizons, and solidify the UAE capital’s standing as the world’s capital of jiu-jitsu.

“We are delighted to partner with Mubadala given how much it already does for the nation’s youth through its community programs. Together, we aspire to help one another achieve our shared goals of delivering the nation’s best talent necessary support throughout their journey. This partnership will open a new chapter of opportunity, growth and development for the sport, and accelerate the nation’s ambitious growth strategy to maintain its status as a powerhouse of jiu-jitsu.”

Al-Shimmari added: “Our strategic partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to sponsor the national jiu-jitsu team and the arena is the latest step in Mubadala’s strategic growth and community support initiatives. It reflects our dedication to bolstering our efforts aimed at supporting the athletes in our country and increasing their competitiveness on regional and international levels. To be able to contribute back to the youth community is a fantastic opportunity and one that we are very passionate about.”

Many national team athletes are attending a training camp in Australia to prepare for their participation in the seventh Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will take place in Thailand at the end of this month.

The UAE enjoyed great success last season, winning at the Asian Championship in Bahrain, the World Championships in Abu Dhabi, and securing a record-breaking medal haul at the World Games 2022 in Alabama, US.

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi will be historic and an end of an era

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi will be historic and an end of an era
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
John Duerden

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi will be historic and an end of an era

FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi will be historic and an end of an era
  • Intercontinental competition will take place in the Kingdom for the first time before undergoing a major expansion in the following edition
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
John Duerden

The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup is going to be historic for a number of reasons. It will be the first for a while that the tournament will actually take place in the same year as signified in its title and, more importantly, the first time ever it will take place in Saudi Arabia.

FIFA made the announcement on Tuesday after a meeting of its council, and for fans in the country it means at least that there is going to be another Roshn Saudi League team in the competition yet again.

The latest news came just 72 hours after Al-Hilal reached the final of the 2022 edition, losing a thrilling clash to Real Madrid 5-3 in front of an appreciative crowd in Morocco. It came at the end of an exciting tournament in which the Riyadh giants defeated the champions of Africa, Wydad AC, and South America, Flamengo, on their way to the big game against the European powerhouse.

The announcement also comes after the national team impressed at the World Cup with that famous win against Argentina. And while the triumph of the under-23 team at the Asian championships last year did not make the same number of headlines, it was important nevertheless. Add the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr then it has been a successful few months for football in Saudi Arabia.

Off the pitch, this is also another feather in the cap. Earlier this month, the Asian Football Confederation voted to give Saudi Arabia the 2027 Asian Cup. It will mark the first time that the continent’s quadrennial tournament — and its biggest — will take place in the country. There is going to be plenty of international football for fans to enjoy in the coming months and years.

This is partly a recognition of the work that Saudi Arabia put in during the global pandemic. In 2020, with COVID-19 spreading all around the continent bringing travel restrictions, lockdowns and huge strains on health services, it was not a surprise that competitions such as the AFC Champions League and qualifiers for various national team competitions found it difficult to play games. Saudi Arabia stepped in on several occasions to host games in secure bubbles and did so safely, efficiently and quickly.

Cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam have become tried and trusted go-to venues for the Asian Football Confederation. The AFC is keen to ensure that there are no major surprises going forward especially after China said in 2022 that it would be unable to host the 2023 tournament. It is not a surprise that FIFA have decided to do the same.

This year’s Club World Cup, due to take place in December, is, assuming that all goes to schedule, going to be the last before FIFA’s long-planned expansion goes ahead. It means that this is going to be the last time that only the champions of each confederation as well as a team that represents the host nation play in a tournament that lasts not much more than a week.

Al-Hilal got to the 2022 final playing just two games, the road to the trophy in the future is going to be a lot longer.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino announced that the new-look competition is set to take place in the summer of 2025 which means that this December’s event will be the last to take place in winter. It goes without saying that, assuming that all goes smoothly later this year, that Saudi Arabia will be the frontrunner to stage the 32-team tournament when it all happens.

The governing body hopes this expanded event will go on to become a weighty part of the football calendar, not comparable to the traditional World Cup in terms of importance and prestige but one that is seen as a big deal all around the world. At the moment, the Europeans can be lukewarm about jetting off overseas in the middle of their domestic seasons yet they almost always win. They will have more teams than anyone else, with Infantino saying that the new format will be made up of 12 from Europe, six from South America, one from Oceania, one from the host country and four each from Asia, Africa and the CONCACAF region.

With many more European teams in the mix, some are going to end up losing games to opposition from elsewhere in the world. This is what the tournament needs if it is going to grow. It may well be that when the big teams from England, Italy, Spain and elsewhere (it remains to be seen how the slots will be allocated) start to lose to opposition from Africa or Asia then their attitudes to the competition will start to change. They will also bring their traditional rivalries. The prospect of Barcelona meeting Real Madrid or Liverpool taking on Manchester United on the global stage is an enticing one. Not just that but fans could witness Cairo rivals Al-Ahly meeting Zamalek or even Al-Hilal going toe to toe with Al-Ittihad or Al-Nassr or a showdown between teams from Argentina and Brazil.

There are still questions to be answered when it comes to the future of FIFA’s Club World Cup and some of those will be answered in Saudi Arabia in December. It is going to be the end of an era for a version of the competition but perhaps the start of something new and something much bigger for the tournament and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai World Cup Carnival set for most diverse lineup yet

Dubai World Cup Carnival set for most diverse lineup yet
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Laura King

Dubai World Cup Carnival set for most diverse lineup yet

Dubai World Cup Carnival set for most diverse lineup yet
  • Horses from 10 countries will take part, as Godolphin looks to dominate Nad Al-Sheba Trophy
Updated 26 min 21 sec ago
Laura King

This might be the best week yet for international participation at the Carnival, with horses from 10 countries set to line up across the seven races on Friday.

It should still be a good night for the home Godolphin team, however. They have a stranglehold on the night’s feature, the Group 3 Nad Al-Sheba Trophy. They’ve won it nine times, including the last six, and field four in order to try and retain the trophy. Siskany, trained by Charlie Appleby, looks the pick of them, but don’t discount Marco Botti’s Italian Derby winner Ardakan, who should be a bit fitter for his run here last time out, when he finished third behind the reopposing Global Heat.

The Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes is another race which usually goes to Godolphin and might well do so again, as Appleby is sending out one of his best. Nations Pride did the Carnival proud last season, winning the inaugural Jumeirah Derby here and then running in his own little series of derbies, finishing eighth in Epsom, second in Belmont and winning Saratoga and Jockey Club in the US.

Quite rightly, he has a penalty for his Grade 1 success when he runs on Friday, but he still looks the one to beat, being rated 4 pounds clear of the field. Daramethos, winner of the G3 Jebel Ali Stakes last time out, is an intriguing contender for Musabbeh Al-Mheiri, making his first start on the Meydan turf.

California-based trainer Doug O’Neill won the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas last week with Tall Boy and he might be able to steal a second Classic when Ami Please lines up in the G3 UAE Oaks. The daughter of Goldencents has won one of her five starts to date, at Santa Anita over a mile (over 1,609 meters), but has been finishing her races well, suggesting she will cope with the extra distance. Her main rival looks to be Mimi Kakushi, who will aim to follow up her UAE 1000 Guineas win for trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer, who says she only needs to repeat that effort to win again here. That’s confidence and I like it.

The Jebel Ali Free Zone Handicap, race two, is extremely competitive and Appleby’s Silent Speech will be popular, following his course and distance win last season. He’s up against dual Carnival winner Batwan, who will apparently be much happier on fast ground, after running on the soft last time, and the intriguing Boomshalaa for trainer Doug Watson. He was a good third on local debut three weeks ago but possibly doesn’t have the best of the draw here, going from stall one.

It’s lovely that popular grey Lord Glitters, a three-time winner at the Carnival, is being recognized with a race run in his name and his namesake contest, a 1,600-meter handicap, is a strong one. Turkish raider Aegean Finale was only beaten three-quarters of a length here last month and he looks a leading contender, as does the British-trained Ouzo, a close third and then second on his first two starts here this season.

The last race is a tough one to call, with Royal Mews having impressed last time. He and stablemate Western Symphony both have leading chances, as does the top weight Ever Given, who drops in grade having finished fourth in the G3 Firebreak Stakes last time. A repeat of that effort makes him very much the one to catch here, with Mickael Barzalona likely to ride a positive race onboard the 4-year-old.

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare

Jokic notches triple as Nuggets top Mavs, Sixers survive scare
  • Jayson Tatum returned in style with 38 points as Boston trounced Detroit 127-109
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Nikola Jokic bagged his 21st triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets maintained their grip on top spot in the NBA’s Western Conference on Wednesday with a 118-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to set up a third straight win for Denver, who now lead the standings by five games with 41 wins and 18 defeats.

The Mavericks were without new signing Kyrie Irving, who watched from the sidelines as Luka Doncic finished with 37 points in vain at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Irving was ruled out of what would have been only his second game for Dallas after complaining of lower back tightness.

Without the offensive firepower of Irving, Dallas struggled to get in the game.

Doncic was the only Mavs starter to finish in double digits — a stark contrast to Denver, who saw all of their starters make double figures.

Michael Porter backed Jokic with 22 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14. Jeff Green added 24 off the bench.

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum returned in style with 38 points as Boston trounced Detroit 127-109.

Tatum, who missed Tuesday’s loss to Milwaukee, shot 15-of-24 from the field including six from three-point range.

The Eastern Conference leaders improved to 42-17 with the victory and once more demonstrated their depth, with Malcolm Brogdon adding 25 off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) led the Pistons scoring.

The win means Boston will hold No.1 seeding in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break later this week.

“All things considered, with everything we went through this season as a team — coaching changes, guys getting injured and missing games — overall it’s been a hell of a start,” said Tatum.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid’s 29-point haul helped the 76ers claim a 118-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that had threatened to go badly wrong for the Sixers during a lopsided second-half.

The Sixers had looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after dominating the first half to lead 63-38 at half-time.

But Donovan Mitchell caught fire for Cleveland after the break with 25 second-half points and a game that looked set for a Sixers blowout suddenly became a contest.

The Sixers led by 28 points in the third quarter but Cleveland’s fightback saw that lead shrink to just four points with less than two minutes remaining.

Philadelphia however did just enough to hold on for the win, despite being outscored 42-31 in the final quarter.

“We played great in the first half, probably couldn’t have played any better,” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers, adding that the looming mid-season All-Star break might have explained his team’s limp second half display.

“Second half I think the All Star break started,” Rivers said.

“I loved how we came out with the intensity, but we just couldn’t sustain it... Tonight was almost a case of finding a way not to win right at the end.

“But we’ll take the win.”

In Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges erupted for a career-high 45 points to help the Nets sink the Miami Heat 116-105.

Bridges, who joined Brooklyn from Phoenix as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, went 17-for-24 from the field.

“My teammates just kept finding me,” Bridges said.

“They felt like I had it going and just kept giving me the ball. They gave me the confidence to go out there and be aggressive.

“But I go out there to win, so it’s an empty stat for me if we lose. I’m just happy we got the dub.”

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race

Man City hammer out decisive 3-1 win over Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League  title race
  The win puts City in first place ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand
  • The win puts City in first place ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand
Updated 16 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Manchester City seized the momentum in the Premier League title race after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals to secure a 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Having trailed Arsenal by as much as eight points just weeks ago, City suddenly find themselves atop the table after the defending champions extended their recent dominance over the Gunners and showed they won’t relinquish the title easily.

The win puts City in first place ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand. More importantly, perhaps, it maintained a psychological edge over their title rivals as City have now beaten Arsenal in 11 straight league matches.

“We can all agree that (Arsenal) has been the best team this season, so to come to their place and play against them is not easy,” Haaland said. “But we played an amazing game and we got the three really important points, and we’re in it again.”

In a game that lived up to the billing of the biggest Premier League match of the season so far with moments of end-to-end action, City took the lead when Kevin de Bruyne capitalized on a defensive error in the 24th minute, before Bukayo Saka equalized from the penalty spot in the 42nd.

Arsenal made a bright start but gave away the lead cheaply after City goalkeeper Ederson booted the ball up the field. Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu tried to pass the ball back to Aaron Ramsdale but only hit it into the path of De Bruyne, who curled a lob over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the empty net.

“I’ve never seen Tomiyasu make that pass back in seven years but he did it today,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Minutes earlier, Eddie Nketiah had spurned the best chance of the game so far when Oleksandr Zinchenko picked him out in the box with a cross but the striker headed wide.

But Arsenal kept pushing forward and the host’s pressure paid off when it was awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Eddie Nketiah as the striker tried to shoot from a difficult angle. Saka calmly rolled the spot kick into the left corner after sending Ederson the wrong way.

City improved after the break and thought it had a penalty early in the second half when Gabriel clumsily pulled down Haaland in the area, but the decision was overturned for an offside on the Norway striker.

But City still retook the lead after another mistake by Gabriel, who turned the ball over in his own half. The visitors countered quickly and Ilkay Gundogan squared the ball for Grealish, who beat Ramsdale with a low shot that took a deflection off Tomiyasu.

Haaland was fit to start after picking up a knock in the previous game against Aston Villa on Sunday and took his tally to 26 league goals this season when De Bruyne cut the ball back for the striker, who took one touch before slotting a shot into the far corner.

Nketiah sent another header wide late on but that was the closest Arsenal came to pulling a goal back.

“In the first half, they were much better than us. Second half, we were much, much better,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “At halftime, we said we were not playing, just defending because they were so good, but we should be more active and the second half was excellent.”

Arsenal have now gone three straight league games without a victory — losing two of those — after racking up 16 wins in the first 19 rounds of the season. The Gunners have dropped more points in those three games (8) than they did in the first 19 (7).

Arteta said the defeat was largely self-inflicted.

“It was an incredible battle between two teams and we just gave them the goals, absolutely gave them the goals and against this team, they’re going to destroy you,” Arteta said. “On the other hand, we had three big, big chances and we didn’t put them away. That was the difference.”

The game had originally been scheduled for October but was postponed because of a schedule reshuffling in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
 

Topics: Man City Arsenal Arsenal FC

