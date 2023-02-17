You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, hits top refinery

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, hits top refinery
A Ukrainian firefighter walks amid rubble. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, hits top refinery

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, hits top refinery
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Russia rained missiles across Ukraine on Thursday and struck its largest oil refinery, Kyiv said.

Following a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains, Russia launched 36 missiles in the early hours, Ukraine’s air force said.

NATO alliance officials had on the previous day discussed plans for more military hardware for Kyiv, and Britain and Poland agreed after their leaders met on Thursday that support should be stepped up in coming weeks.

The Russian missiles triggered air raid sirens and landed across Ukraine, including at the Kremenchuk refinery, where the extent of damage was unclear. About 16 were shot down, the air force added, a lower rate than normal.

Ukraine said the barrage included three KH-31 missiles and one Oniks anti-ship cruise missile, which its air defenses cannot shoot down.

Its general staff, in its evening report, said Russia had also shelled more than two dozen eastern and southern settlements.

There was no word from Moscow on the missile strikes or shelling, and the battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.

The head of Russia’s mercenary outfit Wagner said it could take months to capture the embattled Ukraine city of Bakhmut and slammed Moscow’s “monstrous bureaucracy” for slowing military gains.

“I think it’s (going to be in) March or in April,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in one of several messages posted online overnight.

“To take Bakhmut you have to cut all supply routes. It’s a significant task,” he said, adding: “Progress is not going as fast as we would like.”

“Bakhmut would have been taken before the New Year, if not for our monstrous military bureaucracy ... and the spokes that are put in the wheels daily,” he added.

Separately, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv Thursday to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

“I came to say: Israel stands by Ukraine and by the Ukrainian people in their difficult time,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. Shortly after arrival, the minister visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre of Ukrainian civilians.

NATO must be prepared for a long standoff with Russia beyond the immediate crisis triggered the invasion of Ukraine, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

“President Vladimir Putin wants a different Europe, wants a Europe where he can control neighbors, where he can decide what countries can do,” Stoltenberg, 63, said. “We need to be prepared for the long haul, this may last for many, many, many, many years.”

Peshawar mosque attack confronts Pakistan with tough security choice

Peshawar mosque attack confronts Pakistan with tough security choice
Updated 13 sec ago

Peshawar mosque attack confronts Pakistan with tough security choice

Peshawar mosque attack confronts Pakistan with tough security choice
  • Government under pressure to launch all-out offensive against militant groups amid economic and political turmoil
  • January’s suicide bombing at police mosque in Peshawar was the deadliest terrorist attack in several years
Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s perfect storm of crisis — economic turbulence, plunging currency, political polarization and Islamist militancy — has been compounded by last month’s suicide bombing at a mosque in a highly fortified police compound in Peshawar.

The attack —Pakistan’s deadliest in several years — harked back to a period more than 10 years ago when Peshawar, a city near the former tribal areas that borders Afghanistan, was scarred by militant violence and a military counteroffensive.

Authorities in Peshawar believe the Jan. 30 attack was in retaliation for the police force’s role on the front line of Pakistan’s battle with a resurgent insurgency since the Taliban returned to power across the border in Afghanistan.

The suicide bombing was the latest in a string of attacks targeted at security personnel across the country since the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, called off its cease-fire deal with the Pakistan government in November.

Visiting Peshawar soon after the attack, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said “all resources” would be mobilized to flush out the militants. “This is no less than an attack on Pakistan ...  I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge,” he said in a tweet.

If Sharif’s government decides to match words with resolute action, it would not be lacking in support judging by the public outrage fanned by the high death toll.

“Pakistan needs to come out of the confusion, end appeasement of the militants through peace talks, and go all out against them to achieve permanent peace,” Mosharraf Zaidi, a Pakistani security analyst, told Arab News.

Until Pakistan “separates itself from its romance with violent extremism,” the militants will continue to believe they can seize power, he said.

“We have to crush the militants’ ideological infrastructure and supply chain to break their backbone,” Zaidi said, adding that the government needed to formulate a “decisive strategy” to flush out the terrorists.

The Peshawar attack happened at a time when Pakistan is facing a slew of daunting challenges, with domestic political tensions soaring over a worsening cost-of-living crisis in the run-up to general elections due by October.

Analysts say political disunity and ideological confusion have provided space for militants to regroup and target the state.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the TTP has distanced itself from the Peshawar bombing, claiming it does not target mosques. Police are investigating whether the attack was the handiwork of an on-off TTP affiliate, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Although separate, the Pakistani Taliban, established in 2007, is allied with the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 when US and NATO forces concluded their 20-year occupation of the country.

Several militant groups, including the TTP, began operating in Pakistan’s former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, or FATA, shortly after the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan in response to the Taliban’s refusal to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

During that time, the militants unleashed a wave of terror in FATA, killing soldiers, murdering outspoken politicians and celebrities, and eliminating perceived opponents. Compounding the crisis, they outlawed women’s education in the area, destroying about 200 girls’ schools.

It was in 2012 in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that 15-year-old Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Pakistani Taliban militant. She miraculously survived the attack, going on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of girls’ education.

Allied with Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan emerged in 2007, killing tens of thousands of civilians and security personnel.

Crushed in a military crackdown after 2014, TTP has regrouped since the Taliban came to power across the border in August 2021.

For the Jan. 30 Peshawar blast, Pakistani police have blamed Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a more radical group occasionally affiliated to the TTP, which has denied involvement.

Large-scale counterinsurgency operations began in 2014, killing most militant commanders and fighters and driving the rest into Afghanistan. The areas constituting FATA, established at the time of partition from India in 1947, were amalgamated into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

However, after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul and the US ended counterterrorism operations in the border region, Pakistani militants began to regroup in the former tribal districts. Since then, a rash of deadly attacks have left Pakistanis in little doubt that their country faces a renewed insurgency.

Ismail Khan, a Pakistani journalist and security analyst, believes the Sharif government urgently needs to devise “a holistic and long-term strategy in the conference to deal with the problem at hand.”

At the same time, he told Arab News, “the government should also directly engage with the Afghan government to put an end to the cross-border movement of the terrorists, besides formulating and implementing a robust counterterrorism strategy.”

In January alone, the militants killed 124 security personnel and injured 247 in 26 separate attacks, the majority of them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, according to data shared by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

The breakdown of the data shows that of these 26 attacks, seven took place in Balochistan, in which six people were killed and 17 were injured; one in Sindh with no casualties; two in Punjab, killing two; and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 116 and injuring 230.

According to the think tank, attacks rose by 50 percent in Pakistan, mostly along the western provinces bordering Afghanistan, during the first year of Taliban rule in Kabul.

In recent months, Islamabad has accused Kabul of failing to secure its borders and allowing militants inside Afghanistan to plan attacks against Pakistan.

Peace negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan, mediated by the Afghan Taliban, fell through in November, shattering a shaky cease-fire. During the talks, the militants had their numbers boosted by the release of about 100 low-level fighters from Pakistani jails.

Major General Ejaz Awan (retired), a prominent security analyst and former Pakistani ambassador to Brunei, believes a military response is the only solution to the terror threat.

“They are not willing to acknowledge Pakistan’s constitution, law, and writ of the state, therefore there is only one option left now and that is to wage a full-fledged war against them,” Awan told Arab News.

Awan, who held several rounds of unsuccessful peace talks with the militants in the early 2000s, wants the Pakistani government to launch an intelligence-based operation in the country’s tribal districts and other areas to eradicate the militants, their facilitators and supporters.

“These militants are equipped with the latest gadgets like night vision goggles left by the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan after their withdrawal, so Pakistan should also take it up with the Afghan authorities,” he said.  

According to investigators who spoke to the AFP news agency, the suspect appeared on CCTV arriving at the compound gates on a motorcycle before walking through a security checkpoint and asking officers where the Police Lines Mosque was located.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, said the bomber used 10-12 kg of explosive material, brought to the site in advance of the attack in bits and pieces.

Authorities have been hard put to come up with an explanation for the suicide bomber’s success in gaining access to the mosque dressed in police uniform.

They are investigating how such a major breach could have occurred in one of the most secure areas of the city, which houses the intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus, amid concerns that people inside the police compound may have enabled the attack.

Hundreds of police were attending afternoon prayers inside what should have been a tightly controlled police headquarters when the blast erupted, causing a wall to collapse and crush scores of officers.

On Feb. 2, police officials revised the death toll down from 101 to 83 officers and one civilian, after saying there was confusion in registering bodies. Many survivors remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Expressing solidarity with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs “stressed the Kingdom’s firm position that rejects targeting places of worship and terrorizing and shedding the blood of innocent people,” according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The ministry “also affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, regardless of its motives or justifications.”

The attack also drew strong condemnations from the Muslim World League and the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, among other international organizations.

“It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship,” Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, said through a spokesperson. “Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace and security, is a universal human right.”

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister who is a fierce critic of the current government, said: “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Prime Minister Sharif has appealed for national unity in the wake of the Peshawar attack. “We should unite and tackle this,” he said on Feb. 3 during his visit to the city.

But given the array of challenges facing Pakistan, his government’s attention is likely to continue to be divided across multiple fronts.

 

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
AP

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
  • Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, ‘Superpower,’ which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale
  • Before the opening ceremony, US actress Anne Hathaway lauded the Ukrainian president as a ‘hero of our time’ and thanked the festival for inviting him via video link
Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country during a live video address at the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.
Referring to the Berlin Wall which divided the German capital from 1961 to 1989 into the capitalist west and communist east, Zelensky said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new — figurative — wall in his country.
“This is a wall between freedom and slavery,” Zelensky said adding that the art world cannot remain indifferent because amid silence the “voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing.”
Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.
Before the opening ceremony, US actress Anne Hathaway lauded the Ukrainian president as a “hero of our time” and thanked the festival for inviting him via video link, German news agency dpa reported.
Germany’s minister of culture also stressed the importance of culture in times of war and crisis. “Whoever makes films and whoever shows films in dark times resists bondage,” Claudia Roth said.
This year’s film festival, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.
The festival was set to open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me,” starring Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion
Offbeat
Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion
Zelensky calls for faster military aid as Russia pounds Ukraine’s east
World
Zelensky calls for faster military aid as Russia pounds Ukraine’s east

NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications
Updated 16 February 2023
Reuters

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications
  • Membership bids of Sweden and Finland have been ratified by all NATO allies except Hungary and Turkiye
Updated 16 February 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the “time is now” for Turkiye to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defense alliance.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids “without further delay.”

Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkiye.

Turkiye is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland’s application while not going ahead with Sweden’s.

Turkiye says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK, which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the EU and others.

Last month Turkiye suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Stoltenberg described protest as “a disgraceful act” and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised.

“For me, this just demonstrates that Sweden and Finland understand and are implementing policies which recognize the concerns that Turkiye expressed. And this is why I think that time has come to ratify,” he said.

Cavusoglu repeated Turkiye’s position that it could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately.

While conceding that Sweden had changed its legislation on terrorism in line with Turkiye’s demands, Cavusoglu said the changes should be fully implemented.

Stoltenberg, who later met with Erdogan in Ankara before departing for southern Turkiye to visit earthquake-hit regions, said that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. 

NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together
World
NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
World
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
Updated 16 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
  • Pontiff welcomes back those who wanted to secede
  • Protests called off after PM Abiy Ahmed intervention
Updated 16 February 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, has announced that the crisis in the Ethiopian Church has likely been resolved, with the return to the fold of several members who had tried to secede over alleged discrimination.

The pontiff’s remarks came at the conclusion of his weekly Wednesday sermon. “We pray and thank our God that the crisis that the Ethiopian Church was exposed to showed signs of a solution,” said the head of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church.

“Those who made a mistake and wanted to separate and distance themselves and divide the church have decided to return to their mother church,” he added.

“The Ethiopian Church is very important to us. It is our sister, and it is sufficient that the Coptic Church established it since the fourth century A.D.”

The weekly sermon was held at the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbassia District in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

It also hosted the first day of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, organized by the Egyptian Council of Churches.

The new agreement between an Ethiopian church delegation and the country’s prime minister has resolved the conflict, which earlier saw calls for more street protests.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church had called for demonstrations following the refusal of the Abiy Ahmed government to intervene to end the crisis that erupted in the Orthodox House.

However, an agreement reached between the two parties after discussions at the Ethiopian Republican Palace paved the way for a suspension of the demonstrations.

A court of first instance in Addis Ababa has now issued a ruling accepting the church’s lawsuit regarding the dismissal of dissidents.

The mother church’s initial efforts to isolate the dissident group was not supported by the Ethiopian government.

Authorities did not arrest the dissidents or prevent them from using church facilities.

Meanwhile, the pope also expressed sympathy for those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Runners from all walks of life lined up for 2023 Riyadh Marathon on Friday. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah) photos
Sport
Ethiopia’s Alemu Mesert Abebayehu and Morocco’s Jouaher Samir victorious at 2023 Riyadh Marathon
Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence
World
Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence

Iraqi-born man admits causing woman's death in London car crash onto rail line

Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Iraqi-born man admits causing woman’s death in London car crash onto rail line

Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
  • Basra born jewelry manager hit parked car before landing on Tube tracks
  • Prosecutor cited defendant’s previous record of speed convictions
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraqi-born man who drove a car that crashed onto Tube tracks in London has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of one of his passengers, the Metro reported on Thursday.

Beauty therapist Yagmur Ozden died on Aug. 22 when Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines.

Mom-of-one Ozden, 33, was ejected from the back seat of the car by the force of the crash. An inquest later recorded that she had died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Appearing at a London crown court, jewelry manager Kazem, who later had his left leg amputated due to injuries caused in the crash, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to his other passenger Zamarod Arif, the Metro reported.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn told the court that Kazem had a history of speeding convictions, including one for driving at 95mph in a 50mph zone not long before the fatal incident.

Kazem’s lawyer David Rhodes described him as a “young man of otherwise good character.”

He said: “He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.”

Rhodes noted that his client had “suffered a serious injury himself,” spent weeks in a coma, and may require additional surgery.

Basra-born Kazem, who had previously appeared in court in a wheelchair, was remanded in custody after the judge adjourned the case.

 

Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
World
Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Middle-East
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

