Japan government announces $39m assistance to Palestinian people

Japan government announces $39m assistance to Palestinian people
Japan has been providing assistance to Palestinian Authority ministries since 1993. (AFP)
DUBAI: Japan’s government announced new assistance of $39m to the Palestinian people through international organizations and $760,000 through Japanese NGOs.

The aid package includes: assistance for Palestine refugees through UNRWA; access to markets and trade opportunities; industrial efforts such as fishery and agriculture for the most vulnerable communities; climate action through UNDP; assistance for health systems; and humanitarian assistance including food in the Gaza Strip, through WFP and Japan Platform.

Japan has been providing assistance to Palestinian Authority ministries since 1993 with bi-lateral assistance both financially and technically, in their preparation for statehood in line with the Palestinian National Development Plan.

Japan also provides assistance through UN agencies as well as local NGOs and councils. With the new assistance, Japan’s total assistance to the Palestinian people exceeds about $2.3 blln.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Japan delegation visits UNMAS deep buried bomb excavation site in southern Gaza

Japan delegation visits UNMAS deep buried bomb excavation site in southern Gaza
Japan has supported humanitarian mine excavation in Palestine through UNMAS since 2015 (Twitter/UNMAS)
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan delegation visits UNMAS deep buried bomb excavation site in southern Gaza

Japan delegation visits UNMAS deep buried bomb excavation site in southern Gaza
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: A Japanese delegation visited the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) site of deep buried bomb removal operations in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Japan has supported humanitarian mine excavation in Palestine through UNMAS since 2015. Japan has since aimed to protect the safety of populations at risk and aid in the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.

UNMAS has assessed 130 locations as hazardous in Gaza, since the 2014 war with Israel. According to the organization, many items of unexploded ordnance including aerial bombs and artillery shells, remain buried underground or hidden among debris of destroyed structures.

In July 2016, UNMAS reported it cleared 39 sites while a further 87 sites remain to be cleared.

This story was first published on Arab News Japan

Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island

Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island

Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
  • The islet where it was found, Tungyin, is part of the Matsu island ground lying just off the coast of China’s Fujian province
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says a Chinese weather balloon landed on one of its outlying islands, amid US accusations that such craft have been dispatched worldwide to spy on Washington and its allies.
The ministry’s statement on Thursday said the balloon carried equipment registered to a state-owned electronics company in the northern city of Taiyuan.
The islet where it was found, Tungyin, is part of the Matsu island ground lying just off the coast of China’s Fujian province.
Taiwan maintained control of the islands after the sides split in 1949 amid civil war and they are considered a first line of defense should China make good on its threats to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary.
Reached by phone, a publicity officer at the company, identified in the report as Taiyuan Wireless (Radio) First Factory Ltd., said it had provided electronics but had not built the balloon.
The spokesperson, who gave only his surname, Liu, said Taiyuan was among a number of companies that provided equipment to the China Meteorological Administration.
The balloon was likely among those launched daily to monitor weather and was probably set off from the coastal city of Xiamen with no fixed course, he said.
Its deflation was likely a natural outcome of it having reached maximum altitude of around 30,000 meters (almost 100,000 feet), Liu said. Such balloons regularly fly over the Taiwan Strait but have only recently begun to draw attention, he said.
Information on the equipment was written in the simplified Chinese characters used on the mainland rather than the traditional on Taiwan, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.
China regularly sends military aircraft and warships into Taiwan air identification zone and across the middle line of the Taiwan Strait. That has prompted Taiwan to boost military purchases from the US, expand domestic production of local planes, submarines and fighting ships, and extend compulsory military service for all males.
Washington is Taiwan’s closest military and diplomatic ally, despite a lack of formal ties, which were cut in 1979. Beijing protests strongly over all contacts between the island and the US, but its aggressive diplomacy has helped build strong bipartisan support for Taipei on Capitol Hill.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden said the US is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.
Biden has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review US procedures after the US shot down the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that Biden said the US now believes were most likely “benign” objects launched by private companies or research institutions.
While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”

Kazakhstan challenges large asset transfer by ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s foundation

Kazakhstan challenges large asset transfer by ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s foundation
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

Kazakhstan challenges large asset transfer by ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s foundation

Kazakhstan challenges large asset transfer by ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s foundation
  • US-based Jysan Holding countered by filing a lawsuit against the Kazakh government, accusing it “of engaging in a campaign of fear and intimidation" in order to seize control of the companies’ assets
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

ALMATY: Kazakh prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the transfer of a local bank’s ownership from ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s non-profit foundation to a foreign company, they said on Thursday.
The foundation established by Nazarbayev, who ran the oil-rich Central Asian nation for three decades until resigning in 2019, used to own Jusan Bank, the sixth-largest lender in the former Soviet republic.
But according to a statement by the prosecutor general’s office, the company through which the foundation owned the bank transferred its shares to Jusan Technologies, a British company, in 2020, “endangering public interest.”
Jusan Technologies’ parent company, Nevada-based Jysan Holding, in a separate statement on Thursday said it has filed a lawsuit in a federal district court in Nevada against the Kazakh government, accusing it “of engaging in a campaign of fear and intimidation in order to seize control of the companies’ Kazakhstan-based assets worth more than $1.5 billion.”
A spokesperson for the Jusan Group said that Nazarbayev and his daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva had “never had any role or connection — directly or indirectly — with Jusan.”
“This asset freeze is part of an attempt by the Government of Kazakhstan to unwind lawful transactions involving the Jusan Group that were undertaken with their prior express approval,” the group’s spokesperson said.
Nazarbayev, 82, fell out with his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year and lost key positions which had given him sweeping powers, such as the chairmanship of the security council, even after his resignation.
The Nazarbayev foundation, run by his daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva, acquired Jusan in 2019 after it was bailed out by the state.
According to prosecutors, the foundation asked them this month to look into the case, describing the ownership transfer as a result of illegal actions by several entities.
Neither the foundation, which runs a university and a network of prestigious schools, nor Nazarbayev’s spokesman could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sonali Paul)

Growing fear of Russia sparks unease in Moldova

Growing fear of Russia sparks unease in Moldova
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

Growing fear of Russia sparks unease in Moldova

Growing fear of Russia sparks unease in Moldova
  • Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow her government through saboteurs
  • The nation of 2.6 million people has been faced with protests organized by the party of fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

CHISINAU, Moldova: Tensions have been running high in pro-Western Moldova after allegations of Moscow’s attempts to destabilize the country came to light last week.
Facing multiple crises aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the impoverished former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people wedged between Romania and Ukraine these days has to tackle the following key issues:

On Monday, Moldova’s President Maia Sandu accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow her government through saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters, claims which Russia denied.
Moscow’s alleged plan would also envisage “attacks on state institutions and taking hostages.”
Moldova is already wrestling with an energy crisis prompted by supply cuts from Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and tensions have flared up due to missile overflights connected to the war in Ukraine.

“Moldova is under hybrid attacks,” the country’s new Prime Minister Dorin Recean said Thursday.
“We fought against these threats last autumn, but a new, stronger wave is just beginning,” he warned.
Security measures have since been beefed up.
On Tuesday, Moldova’s airspace was temporarily closed as a result of an “unidentified flying object,” while a football match on Thursday was held behind closed doors over fears that agitators would mingle with supporters from Serbia.
“Russia is flexing its muscles and this latest attempt is probably the most serious one” since the beginning of the war, said Stefan Wolff, an expert on post-Soviet societies and professor at the University of Birmingham.

Overall “the prospect of an actual invasion is very limited,” Wolff told AFP, but the country needs to be “prepared for all eventualities” in the face of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who “does not seem to operate by our standards of rationality.”
Moscow still maintains troops in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, but their number remains “relatively small.”
The unrecognized region seceded from Moldova in 1990 after a brief war in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. The conflict has been frozen since 1992.
The greatest benefits that Russia possibly gains from its actions is to “create more uncertainties, and weaken the resolve” of Moldova and its European partners in their fight alongside Ukraine, Wolff explains.

Moldova’s parliament on Thursday voted in a new government led by Dorin Recean after the surprise resignation of its former prime minister Natalia Gavrilita citing a lack of party support.
“The government eroded due to several crises and had a negative image. There was a need for a reset,” said political analyst Valeriu Pasha of the Chisinau-based think tank Watchdog.
Moldovans had high expectations of Sandu’s presidency, which ended up not being “fulfilled” as the country grappled with “massive problems,” Wolff said.
Implementing reforms in the poor country, which has suffered a brain drain connected to a dramatic depopulation set in motion since the end of communism, is a difficult task.
Moldova became an official candidate to be considered for entry into the European Union in June 2022, and has welcomed tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past year, Moldova has been faced with numerous anti-government protests organized by the party of fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
A fresh rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Chisinau.
Dissatisfied with Moldova’s shift toward the West, Moscow tries to manipulate the “anxiety of the people” for its own goals, Wolff explains.
Ilan Shor is a key player in Russia’s efforts, utilising his monetary means of undeclared origin to carry out “destabilization, organize disinformation groups, and pay people to protest,” Pasha said.
In October 2022, Israeli-born businessman-turned-populist politician Shor was sanctioned by Washington for interference in favor of Russia and corruption.
According to recent polls, Shor’s party is averaging around 12 to 13 percent, representing a relatively significant support, given that pro-Russian sentiments have been declining since the start of the conflict.
 

