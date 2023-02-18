You are here

6 shot dead in latest US gun violence, suspect in custody
US law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 17, 2023, in Arkabutla, Mississippi. (NewsNation via AP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

  • Police say a lone suspect killed his prey at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi
ARKABUTLA, Mississippi: Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was taken into custody.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.
“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known.”
Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody. Brewer said further information would have to come from Sheriff Brad Lance, who could not immediately be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email message.
The sheriff told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff’s office and Tate County search and rescue were parked Friday afternoon outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building.
“I heard the gunshot from inside my house,” Ethan Cash, who lives near the store, told WREG-TV. “I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun.”
Cash said he went to the scene and found one person who had been shot. He said he checked for a pulse but found none.
An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”
Arkabutla resident April Wade, who grew up in Coldwater, said both are small communities where most people know each other, “but if you don’t, you know somebody who knows somebody.”
Speaking from a local tire store in the afternoon, Wade said she and her husband were aware of the shootings but had not heard the names of the suspect or victims.
“I think it’s crazy,” Wade said. “You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.”
The shootings are the first mass killing in the US since Jan. 23, which saw the last of six in a three-week period, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. It defines a mass killing as four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were providing assistance to the sheriff’s department and state investigators.
Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

Four killed in Karachi police attack claimed by Pakistan Taliban

Four killed in Karachi police attack claimed by Pakistan Taliban
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KARACHI: At least four people were killed when a Pakistan Taliban suicide squad stormed a police compound Friday in the port city of Karachi, with a gunbattle raging for hours as security forces went floor-to-floor through an office building in pursuit of the assailants.
The attack comes just weeks after a bomb blast at a police mosque in the country’s northwest killed over 80 officers, and officials said late Friday that security would be stepped up in the capital Islamabad.
The Pakistan Taliban said its fighters stormed the tightly guarded Karachi Police Office compound, home to dozens of administrative and residential buildings as well as hundreds of officers and their families.
“Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, one ranger, and one sanitary worker,” Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui told AFP, adding 14 others were wounded.
“The operation has concluded with the killing of all three terrorists,” he said.
A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility in a WhatsApp message to AFP.
“Our Mujahideen martyrs have attacked Karachi Police Office. More details to follow,” he said.
Speaking on Samaa TV, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called the attackers “terrorists... armed with grenades and other weapons” and said they fired at a gate with a rocket.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed Friday to stamp out the violence.
“Pakistan will not only uproot terrorism, but will kill the terrorists by bringing them to justice,” he tweeted.
“This great nation is determined to end this evil forever.”
Earlier, Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh province, told ARY news that security forces had focused on one main building seized by the attackers.
“It is a five-floor building. Our police and rangers have cleared the first three floors and approaching the fourth. The terrorists are still inside the building.”
An AFP reporter near the scene saw dozens of ambulances and security vehicles arrive outside the compound.
Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city, a sprawling metropolis of over 20 million people and the main trade gateway at its Arabian Sea port.
Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints in the north and west, has been steadily rising since the Taliban seized control in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.
The assaults are claimed mostly by the Pakistan Taliban, as well as the local chapter of the Islamic State, but separatists from Balochistan have struck over the years in Karachi, capital of the southern Sindh province.
Investigators blamed an affiliate of the Pakistan Taliban for the January blast at a mosque inside a police compound in Peshawar that killed more than 80 officers.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan share a common lineage and ideals with the Afghan Taliban.
Provinces around the country announced they were on high alert after the mosque attack, with checkpoints ramped up and extra security forces deployed.
“There’s a general threat across the country but there was no specific threat to this place,” Interior Minister Sanaullah said of Friday’s Karachi attack.

Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths

Zelensky pushes for speedy support to avoid more deaths
Updated 15 min 9 sec ago
AP

MUNICH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies Friday to quicken their military support for Ukraine, warning at a major international security conference that delays would play into Russia’s hand as the invasion approaches its first anniversary.
“There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Ukraine depends on Western weapons to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambition to seize large areas of the country. The military aid has become a test of foreign governments’ resolve in light of increasing financial costs.
About 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries are due to attend the three-day gathering amid fears that the fighting in Ukraine could invite a new Cold War.
In his plea for more Western weapons, Zelensky compared Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion to the biblical fight between David and Goliath, saying his country had David’s courage but needed help getting the sling.
Zelensky vowed that his country would ultimately prevail over Moscow’s aggression — and even predicted that victory would happen this year. But he warned that Russia “can still destroy many lives.”
“That is why we need to hurry up,” Zelensky said. “We need the speed.”
Zelensky portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that his country needs to be properly equipped to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Western countries have sided with him, but at times they have been slow to meet his requests.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been one of Ukraine’s main backers, renewed pledges to help but also insisted that Kyiv’s allies must not be hasty.
“For all the pressure to act that there doubtless is, in this decisive question, care must come before rushing, cohesion before solo performances,” said Scholz, who has hesitated before taking new steps to help Ukraine.
Berlin agreed last month to deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and to grant other countries permission to do the same. German officials, who faced heavy pressure to send the Leopards, have since indicated that they are disappointed other countries have not offered more armor.
Scholz urged “all who can deliver such battle tanks” to do so. He said Germany will do what it can “to make this decision easier for our partners,” for instance by training Ukrainian soldiers or helping with logistics.
The need to supply Ukraine with billions of dollars’ worth of military aid has sometimes strained allied countries. After receiving Western pledges of tanks and more ammunition, Kyiv is now hoping for fighter jets, but some countries have balked at sending them.
French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed Zelensky’s appeal.
“We must collectively be credible,” Macron told the gathering, “because it’s the only way to make Russia come back to the negotiating table in an acceptable manner and build a sustainable peace. That is: at a time and under conditions to be chosen by Ukrainians.”
For the first time in two decades, conference organizers did not invite Russian officials to Munich. It was the latest snub as Western countries seek to isolate Russia diplomatically over the invasion that began on Feb. 24, 2022.
US Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to address the conference on Saturday. She will lay out what’s at stake in the war, and why it matters, to bolster the case for maintaining US support for Ukraine for as long as necessary, the White House said.
“We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation,” Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired Friday.
She also met Friday with Macron, who thanked the US for its “commitment to the security of this continent.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Russia’s invasion must be stopped or it will not end with Ukraine.
“So there is no other option but for us to support Ukraine as much as we can,” he said.
In other developments Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US intelligence community has estimated that more than 30,000 Wagner Group mercenaries have been killed or wounded while fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.
About half of the Wagner dead were killed since December, Kirby said.
The US believes that about 90 percent of those killed were convicts who Wagner pulled out of prison to join the fight, he added.

Updated 18 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

  • Half of the overall deaths occurred since mid-December, as fighting in Bakhmut intensified, according to US intel estimates
  • 90 percent of Wagner group fighters killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, says White House NSC spokesman
WASHINGTON: The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday.
The US estimates that 90 percent of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.
Half of the overall deaths occurred since mid-December, as fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut intensified, an NSC spokesperson said, citing newly downgraded intelligence.
Kirby said mercenary group had made incremental gains in Bakhmut in and around Bakhmut over the last few days, but those had taken many months to achieve and came at a “devastating cost that is not sustainable.”
“It is possible that they may end up being successful in Bakhmut, but it will prove of no real worth to them because it is of no real strategic value,” he said, adding that Ukrainian forces would maintain strong defensive lines across the Donbas region.
Kirby told reporters that Wagner continued to rely heavily on convicts, who were sent to war with no training or equipment, despite recent comments from Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin that he had stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine. 

 

Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea

Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea
Updated 17 February 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Chinese envoy says there is a ‘lack of communication,’ calls for ‘friendly consultations’
  • Philippines granted the US expanded access to its military bases earlier this month
MANILA: The Philippines accused Beijing on Friday of destabilizing peace in the South China Sea and moved to bolster the presence of its forces in the region amid rising tensions.

China claims the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea almost in its entirety and its military activity in the disputed maritime territory has been increasing, encroaching on the Philippine part of the waters, the West Philippine Sea.

Earlier this week, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Beijing’s ambassador to Manila after a Chinese vessel used a military-grade laser to block a coast guard ship in the area.

The incident came days after the Philippines granted the US expanded access to its military bases, providing American forces with a strategic footing as tensions grow not only over the disputed South China Sea but also self-ruled Taiwan.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs called on Beijing to restrain its activity, which it said was “damaging and dangerous.”

“It is also destabilizing in terms of stability and peace in the region,” the department’s spokesperson, Teresita Daza, said in a media briefing.

The Philippine Coast Guard has beefed up its forces in the South China Sea in a move it announced on Friday followed “the directive of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to strengthen and increase the Philippine Coast Guard’s presence and operations” in the region.

Huang Xilian, China’s envoy to Manila, said during a press conference on Friday that there was a “lack of communication.”

“I think both sides should exercise restraint and refrain from taking any unilateral and provocative actions. You know by the end of the day, that water is a disputed area…We have a different account of what happened and also a different understanding,” he said

Tensions have been on the rise despite Marcos’ state visit to Beijing last month, during which he agreed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to establish an inter-government hotline on maritime issues.

“We activated communication between two coastguards, and we are also exploring some new mechanisms,” Huang said.

“With the many instances that have happened, we do believe that we need to resolve these through ‘friendly consultations’ not to have the issue hyped up and be escalated to such a situation.”

 

 

UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan

Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 February 2023

  • World Food Program to reduce the value of food assistance by 17 percent
  • Experts say rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient
DHAKA: The UN’s decision to slash food aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh would have catastrophic consequences, experts warned on Friday, as the World Food Program plans to reduce rations from next month.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

International aid for the Rohingya has been dropping since 2020 despite urgent pleas for donations by the UN World Food Program Rohingya Refugee Response. The WFP is appealing for $125 million in funding to avoid ration cuts and has warned it would reduce the value of its food assistance to $10 per person from $12, or by 17 percent, starting March.

If no new funding commitments are made by April, the UN body said another round of deeper reductions will have to be made.

The cuts, which will coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, would deepen food insecurity and child malnutrition in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, which are already the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient and further decreasing them would pose grave health problems for the refugee population.

“Without access to nutritious food, children will be malnourished and there may be effects on their growth as well as their life expectancy. That may actually go down over a period of time,” Asif Munier, a migration expert and former official of the International Organization for Migration, told Arab News.

Two UN special rapporteurs, Michael Fakhri and Thomas Andrews, warned that the cuts would impact vulnerable people who are already food insecure.

“Acute malnutrition levels remain high, and chronic malnutrition is pervasive among the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight,” they said in a Human Rights Council report.

“The most vulnerable, including children under 5, adolescent girls, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, will be particularly exposed…The Rohingya, survivors of genocidal attacks by the Myanmar military, are now further victimized by the failure of the international community to ensure their basic right to food.”

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the Rohingya it is hosting cannot be legally employed to earn their livelihood. They also cannot freely leave their camps to engage in any business activity with the local community.

The refugees are dependent on aid, and if it is lacking, more of them will be desperate to leave, which may affect the security situation.

Mohammed Nur Khan, renowned Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert, said that if food supplies are insufficient, the Rohingya will try to move to other places in Bangladesh, which would have repercussions on Bangladeshi society.

“There will be social problems. The Rohingya are not acquainted with the social system of Bangladesh, and vice versa. So, there will be a crisis in this context,” he told Arab News.

“When people are experiencing a crisis with no solution, this makes them desperate, and law and order will deteriorate.”

 

 

