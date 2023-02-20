You are here

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture

Pieces of a damaged Jeff Koons sculpture lie on the floor at Art Wynwood in Miami, Florida, U.S. February 16, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. (REUTERS)
Pieces of a damaged Jeff Koons sculpture lie on the floor at Art Wynwood in Miami, Florida, U.S. February 16, 2023 in this still image obtained from social media video. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture

US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
  Benedicte Caluch, an art adviser with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not mean to break the piece and that insurance would cover the damage
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

MIAMI: A collector visiting a contemporary art fair accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons, shattering it to pieces.
The shiny blue sculpture, one of Koons’ famous “balloon dog” series, was valued at $42,000.
The mishap occurred during a VIP preview at Art Wynwood in Miami, and some collectors thought it was performance art or a staged stunt.
The sculpture sat alone on an acrylic base emblazoned with Koons’s surname.
“I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping (the sculpture), and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces,” artist Stephen Gamson told a Fox News affiliate in Miami.
Gamson told reporters he thought the woman tapped on the artwork to see if it was a real balloon.
A bystander took a video as gallery employees swept up the glass shards.
“I can’t believe somebody would knock that over,” a voice is heard to say on the video.
Benedicte Caluch, an art adviser with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not mean to break the piece and that insurance would cover the damage.
Koons, who was not present, is an American painter and sculptor who draws inspiration from everyday objects, including balloon animals. His works challenge notions of what is fine art, even as they have auctioned for as high as $91 million.
His balloon dog sculptures vary in size, from less than a foot (30 centimeters) in height to over 10-feet (three-meters) tall, and come in vivid colors.

 

Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC

A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP)
  The bird's name in Spanish means "skinny," and it seemed he was in danger of living up to his name in the early days of his escape because he hadn't been seen eating
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: For two weeks, an owl that escaped from New York’s Central Park Zoo has flown from treetop to treetop, eluding capture and amassing legions of fans worried about its ability to survive alone in the big city.
Would Flaco, a majestic Eurasian eagle-owl, go hungry because he hadn’t developed an ability to hunt while in captivity?
With a collective sigh of relief, the answer was a resounding no: It appears Flaco has regained his killer instincts and is becoming an old hand at swooping down from his lofty perch to feed on the park’s bounty of rats.
As a result, Zoo officials announced that they were suspending recovery operations, at least for now, but will keep a close eye on the owl’s health.
“We are going to continue monitoring Flaco and his activities and to be prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress,” Zoo officials said in a statement.
The bird’s name in Spanish means “skinny,” and it seemed he was in danger of living up to his name in the early days of his escape because he hadn’t been seen eating. But when he started coughing up fur and bones, it sparked excitement — proof that he had been hunting and eating.
Officials acknowledged that recovering Flaco had proven difficult, especially “since he has been very successful at hunting and consuming the abundant prey in the park.”
The Eurasian eagle-owl is one of the larger owl species, with a wingspan of up to 79 inches (2 meters), according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. They have large talons and distinctive ear tufts.
Despite evidence that Flaco had been dining on rodents, the task of capturing him went on.
Most recently, zoo officials tried to lure Flaco with bait and recordings of eagle-owl calls. He showed some interest but didn’t fall for the ruse.
The search for Flaco was launched Feb. 2 after the discovery that vandals had cut stainless steel meshing at the bird’s enclosure.
Flaco has made his rounds of upper Manhattan but hasn’t strayed too far from the park. He flew to the nearby shopping hub of Fifth Avenue, where police officers tried to catch him and failed. He captivated audiences wherever he went, including a visit to the park’s skating rink. Twitter has been aflutter with sightings, and the hashtag #freeflaco, as well as an online petition to keep him free, soon took flight.
“Flaco has been doing well in Central Park. And that’s amazing. He’s made a remarkable move from being a captive owl to being in the wild much faster than anyone would have expected,” said David Barrett, who runs the birding Twitter accounts Manhattan Bird Alert, Brooklyn Bird Alert and Bronx Bird Alert.
“He’s catching prey on his own. He continues to fly better and better,” he said. “He seems to be enjoying himself out there.”
Eurasian eagle-owl’s aren’t native to North America, so Flaco would have to fly across the ocean to find his own kind in the wild. He was less than a year old when he made his home at the Central Park Zoo in 2010.
Owls are mostly solitary animals and usually only interact with another animal during breeding season.
“Is he going to be lonely out there? That’s a good question,” said Barrett.

 

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber
  New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom's constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”
The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.
“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement distributed by Buckingham Palace.
The program for the king’s coronation ceremony includes older music and new compositions as the palace seeks to blend traditional and modern elements that reflect the realities of modern Britain. New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom’s constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores.
The service will include works by William Byrd (1543–1623), George Frideric Handel (1685–1759), Edward Elgar (1857–1934), Henry Walford Davies (1869–1941), William Walton (1902–1983), Hubert Parry (1848–1918) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958), whose music has featured in previous coronations, along with a piece from the contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins.
There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman.
“The decision to combine old and new reflects the cultural breadth of the age in which we live,’’ said Andrew Nethsingha, the organist and master of choristers at Westminster Abbey.
“Coronations have taken place in Westminster Abbey since 1066. It has been a privilege to collaborate with his majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion,” Nethsingha said.
In all, six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission — spanning the classical, sacred, film, television and musical theater genres — were created for the coronation.
The program will also include personal touches, including a musical tribute to Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, who was born a Greek prince. The new monarch requested Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.
Though specifics on some of the material are being kept under wraps, one hymn will definitely be part of the service: Handel’s “Zadok the Priest.”
The hymn, with its robust chorus of “God Save the King,” has been played at every coronation since it was commissioned for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

 

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship
  Some passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered in new editions
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

LONDON: Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from works such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers.
A review of new editions of Dahl’s books now available in bookstores shows that some passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered. The changes made by Puffin Books, a division of Penguin Random House, first were reported by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Augustus Gloop, Charlie’s gluttonous antagonist in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which originally was published in 1964, is no longer “enormously fat,” just “enormous.” In the new edition of “Witches,” a supernatural female posing as an ordinary woman may be working as a “top scientist or running a business” instead of as a “cashier in a supermarket or typing letters for a businessman.”
The word “black” was removed from the description of the terrible tractors in 1970s “The Fabulous Mr. Fox.” The machines are now simply “murderous, brutal-looking monsters.”
Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie was among those who reacted angrily to the rewriting of Dahl’s words. Rushdie lived in hiding for years after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for his death because of the alleged blasphemy in his novel “The Satanic Verses.” He was attacked and seriously injured last year at an event in New York state.
“Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship,’’ Rushdie wrote on Twitter. “Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed.’’
The changes to Dahl’s books mark the latest skirmish in a debate over cultural sensitivity as campaigners seek to protect young people from cultural, ethnic and gender stereotypes in literature and other media. Critics complain revisions to suit 21st century sensibilities risks undermining the genius of great artists and preventing readers from confronting the world as it is.
The Roald Dahl Story Company, which controls the rights to the books, said it worked with Puffin to review the texts because it wanted to ensure that “Dahl’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today.”
The language was reviewed in partnership with Inclusive Minds, a collective which is working to make children’s literature more inclusive and accessible. Any changes were “small and carefully considered,” the company said.
It said the analysis started in 2020, before Netflix bought the Roald Dahl Story Company and embarked on plans to produce a new generation of films based on the author’s books.
“When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details, including a book’s cover and page layout,’’ the company said. “Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text.”
Puffin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74. His books, which have sold more than 300 million copies, have been translated into 68 languages and continue to be read by children around the world.
But he is also a controversial figure because of antisemitic comments made throughout his life.
The Dahl family apologized in 2020, saying it recognized the “lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements.”
Regardless of his personal failings, fans of Dahl’s books celebrate his use of sometimes dark language that taps into the fears of children, as well as their sense of fun.
PEN America, a community of some 7,500 writers that advocates for freedom of expression, said it was “alarmed” by reports of the changes to Dahl’s books.
“If we start down the path of trying to correct for perceived slights instead of allowing readers to receive and react to books as written, we risk distorting the work of great authors and clouding the essential lens that literature offers on society,” tweeted Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of PEN America.
Laura Hackett, a childhood Dahl fan who is now deputy literary editor of London’s Sunday Times newspaper, had a more personal reaction to the news.
“The editors at Puffin should be ashamed of the botched surgery they’ve carried out on some of the finest children’s literature in Britain,” she wrote. “As for me, I’ll be carefully stowing away my old, original copies of Dahl’s stories, so that one day my children can enjoy them in their full, nasty, colorful glory.”

Sharjah Safari Park, largest outside Africa, celebrates first anniversary

Sharjah Safari Park, largest outside Africa, celebrates first anniversary
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

Sharjah Safari Park, largest outside Africa, celebrates first anniversary

Sharjah Safari Park, largest outside Africa, celebrates first anniversary
  • Site has established its position as a leading destination for nature and wildlife tourism
  • Visitors enjoy a lively interaction in the natural landmark as they experience 12 different safari environments
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority on Friday celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of the world’s largest safari park outside Africa, the Sharjah Safari project.
Opened by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Sharjah’s ruler, 12 months ago, the location has enhanced the visitor experience to the UAE and established its position as a leading destination for nature and wildlife tourism.
The attraction has boosted travel, ecotourism, hospitality and entertainment in the region, reported the Emirates News Agency.
The project has hosted a wide range of international conferences and events, and attracted hundreds of thousands of both local and international visitors.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA’s chairperson, told of her great pride in the pioneering world tourism and environmental project.
She said: “Dr. Sheikh Sultan personally supervised the implementation of this vital and qualitative scientific project and is keen to continue its development to achieve the desired goals.”
She added that more than 600,000 visitors had been to the park since its opening, its guests enjoying 12 different safari environments inspired by Africa.
Sharjah Safari Park boasts more than 50,000 animals from 120 species, and Al Suwaidi said that the location had planted more than 100,000 trees.
She added that last November a rare scimitar oryx was born there, a species that was declared extinct in the wild in 2000.
She said: “Due to its picturesque environmental and natural location, the project has hosted many important events, including the 22nd Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabia’s Biodiversity.”
It has also hosted a metaverse media workshop, organized by the Sharjah Media Council, and the Sharjah International Cycling Tour.
In addition, a team of photographers participating in the International Photography Festival visited the park to capture images of its natural environment and gardens.

Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m

Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m

Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m
  • A funeral and memorial service were held but when the ‘body’ was exhumed it was found to be a plastic doll wrapped in a white shroud
  • The woman reportedly took out life insurance policies with three companies but they became suspicious when no medical reports about her death were provided
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A Jordanian woman is being investigated for allegedly faking her own death and funeral, using a dummy corpse, in an attempt to trick insurance companies into paying out $2 million.
Authorities said the woman, working with a number of accomplices, took out life insurance policies with three insurers, Sky News Arabia reported. Her death was announced in October 2022, and a funeral and memorial event took place.
A Jordanian security official said lawyers contacted the insurance companies to claim the payouts on the policies, worth a total of $2 million. According to media reports, the companies became suspicious when the claimants failed to provide copies of official medical reports, and they alerted the police. As part of the investigation, the “body” was exhumed and found to be a plastic doll wrapped in a white shroud.
The Jordan Insurance Federation alerted all insurers about the case and told them to cooperate with police and other agencies to help prevent future fraudulent schemes and to investigate any previous suspicious cases.
 

