You are here

  • Home
  • Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California.  ( Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xe5w

Updated 34 sec ago
AP

Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world

Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
  • In a back-and-forth final round Rahm pulled away with a pivotal recovery for par, a 45-foot birdie putt and an 8-iron to 2 feet on the par-3 16th
Updated 34 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Jon Rahm is playing at such a high level he felt he didn’t need the Official World Golf Ranking to tell him he was the No. 1 player in golf.

Rahm earned another trophy Sunday in the Genesis Invitational, his fifth in his last nine tournaments worldwide, and this was a big one. He won on a course like Riviera, at a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods and after a tense battle with Max Homa that required Rahm’s best golf.

And now he’s officially No. 1.

“I don’t need a ranking to validate anything,” Rahm said. “Having the best season of my life, and hopefully, I can keep it going.”

In a back-and-forth final round — Rahm went from a three-shot lead to a one-shot deficit at one point — the Spaniard pulled away with a pivotal recovery for par, a 45-foot birdie putt and an 8-iron to 2 feet on the par-3 16th.

That carried him to a 2-under 69 and a two-shot victory over Homa (68), with Patrick Cantlay (67) another shot behind.

“I wanted to push him. He is a spectacular golfer,” said Homa, who got choked up twice speaking to the media because of how much his hometown event means to him. “I’ve known him since college and he’s been like this since then — No. 1 amateur in the world, No. 1 player in the world, all the accolades.

“I wanted to make him beat me and I think I did that.”

Woods could claim a small consolation. He finished a 72-hole event for the first time since the Masters last April, though he was quick to joke, “Unfortunately, my streak continues.” He now has played 12 times as a pro at Riviera without winning.

Under the circumstances, this wasn’t a bad week.

Woods played only three times last year because of a fused back and battered legs from surgeries (left) and a car crash (right). This was a rare appearance, and Woods doesn’t know if he’ll play again before the Masters.

He still had the largest gallery to the end, thousands of fans packed on the hill over the 18th green to watch him close out with a par in that familiar red shirt under a black vest.

And then the spectators turned their attention to a terrific duel between Rahm and Homa that wasn’t really decided until Homa tried to chip in for birdie on the 18th and fell to his knees when the ball banged off the pin.

Rahm has not finished out of the top 10 in his last 10 tournaments. It was his third win in five starts on the PGA Tour this year, and he already has earned more than $9 million the last two months.

This wasn’t as easy as it looked at the end, when all he had to do was tap in for par and scoop up his two young sons.

“That was a tough week and a tough Sunday,” Rahm said.

Homa, who won at Riviera two years ago, began the final round three shots back. He quickly closed to within one shot, only for the Spaniard to come within inches of holing out from the fairway at No. 8 for a tap-in birdie, while Homa made bogey from behind the green to slip three shot behind again.

And then it changed quickly.

After Homa birdied the ninth from 15 feet, he drove to the far edge of the 10th green and got down in two for a birdie. Rahm went well left. His pitch was short and rolled down the back of the green, behind a bunker. He pitched onto — and then over — the green into another bunker, and he had to make a 6-footer for bogey.

Two holes later, Homa took the lead for the first time when Rahm three-putted for bogey, only for Homa to give it back with a bogey from a bad tee shot.

“If you tell me on the ninth tee after that tee shot that I was going to be one back on 13 tee, I wouldn’t believe you because I was feeling that good,” Rahm said. “But it’s golf and this golf course — especially this golf course — can get you.”

He steadied himself with a 6-iron for a dirt lie left of the 13th fairway that set up a long two-putt par, and then the par 3s won it for him.

Rahm holed a 45-footer on the 14th, and then hit 8-iron — “Probably the best swing of the week,” he said — over the bunker to tap-in range for birdie on the 16th.

He finished at 17-under 267 and earned $3.6 million from the $20 million purse, the second straight elevated event on the PGA Tour. Rahm now has won just over $9.4 million in the last two months on the PGA Tour.

Golf now has had three players at No. 1 in the last three weeks — Scottie Scheffler won in Phoenix last week to replace Rory McIlroy, and now Rahm is back on top.

“It’s the beauty of the year that we’re living right now,” Rahm said. “It’s exciting for us to play and exciting for the golf fans because things like this can happen.”

For the last six months, dating to that 62 in the final round at Wentworth, they seem to be happening mostly to him.

Topics: Genesis Invitational Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Official World Golf Ranking Max Homa

Related

Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5
Sport
Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5
Max Homa rallies from 5 back to win Farmers Open by 2 strokes
Sport
Max Homa rallies from 5 back to win Farmers Open by 2 strokes

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
  • Two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles
  • Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing  was the third of his career
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.”

The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing — a single-car team partly owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty — was the third of his career. JTG is the first single-car team to win the Daytona 500 since The Wood Brothers Racing did it with Trevor Bayne in 2011.

Stenhouse’s only other victories came in 2017, at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona.

Now the 35-year-old from Olive Branch, Mississippi, has a repeat win at Daytona in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season. And it came in his first race reunited with crew chief Mike Kelly, who guided Stenhouse to a pair of Xfinity Series championships earlier in his career.

“I think this whole offseason Mike just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done,” Stenhouse said. “Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short.

“It was a tough season, but man, we got it done, Daytona 500.”

Kyle Larson was collected in the race-ending crash after he jumped out of line too early in an attempt to win the race. His disappointment was alleviated by Stenhouse’s victory.

“Happy that Ricky won. I’m super happy. That’s all I could think about after I crashed, waiting to hear that he won,” Larson said. “He’s one of my best friends, so I was like yelling into my helmet when I helped push him to the lead there. I was hoping it was going to stay green so it would have been me or him win.

“I can’t wait to go get changed and go give him a big hug because he is one of my great buddies.”

Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano finished second in a Ford for Team Penske, which won the race last year with Austin Cindric.

“Second is the worst, man,” Logano said. “Congratulations to Ricky. There’s nothing like winning the Daytona 500. That’s why it stings so much finishing second.”

Christopher Bell was third in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and followed by Chris Buescher in a Ford for RFK Racing and pole-sitter Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports in a Chevrolet. It marked the first time the pole-sitter has finished in the top five since Bill Elliott in 2001.

AJ Allmendinger was sixth for Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez seventh for Trackhouse Racing, and Ryan Blaney eighth for Team Penske. Ross Chastain of Trackhouse and Riley Herbst of Rick Ware Racing rounded out the top 10.

Action sports star Travis Pastrana finished 11th in his Daytona 500 debut, and Kevin Harvick was 12th in his final Daytona 500. Harvick is retiring at the end of the year.

Kyle Busch dropped to 0 for 18 in the Daytona 500, but contended for his new Richard Childress Racing team. He was the leader ahead of teammate Austin Dillon with three laps remaining in regulation when a spin by Daniel Suarez brought out the caution and sent the race to overtime.

“Back in 1998, that would be the win, boys,” Busch radioed his team in deliberate reference to how the late Dale Earnhardt won his only Daytona 500. There was no overtime then and Earnhardt won under caution.

Busch wound up 19th after the race-ending crash in second overtime.

“I think this is the first time I led lap 200, so I wish it was 1998 rules. But, no, it’s just par for the course, just used to it and come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I come out of the care center,” Busch said. “Who won? I don’t even know who lucked into it.”

Busch was told Stenhouse was the victor.

“There you have it,” he replied.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson made his return to the series and ran inside the top 15 for most of the race. He was collected in one of the crashes in overtime and finished 31st. Johnson has returned from two years racing in the IndyCar Series as part owner of Legacy Motor Club and he plans to enter a handful of races.

Brad Keselowski led a race-high 42 laps, but finished 22nd. He declined to speak to reporters after dropping to 0 for 14 in a race he desperately wants to win.

Race of champions

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 marked the first time the reigning Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series champions were all part of the field.

Cup champion Logano finished second, while Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs was 25th and Truck Series champion Zane Smith 13th.

Smith had to race his way into the 40-driver field and won the Truck Series opener Friday night. It was the Daytona 500 debut for both Gibbs and Smith.

Next up

The Cup Series races at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, next Sunday in the final race in the track’s current configuration. It will be renovated into a short track after the race — a project that will prevent the track from hosting any racing in 2024. Kyle Larson won last year’s race.

 

Topics: Daytona 500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Daytona Beach NASCAR

Related

Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi
Saudi Sport
Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi
Jean-Eric Vergne wins historic first Formula E race in India
Motorsport
Jean-Eric Vergne wins historic first Formula E race in India

Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce

Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce

Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce
  • Roma beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-0 to move above fourth-place AC Milan on goal difference
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

MILAN: Atalanta’s push for the top four in Serie A was dented on Sunday by a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Lecce as the race for the Champions League qualifying places intensified.

Assan Ceesay and Alexis Blin netted in each half for Lecce, who moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with the win. Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back for Atalanta three minutes from time.

Atalanta slipped to sixth after Roma beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-0 and Lazio won 2-0 at struggling Salernitana.

Roma moved above fourth-place AC Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season. Lazio was two points outside the top four, with Atalanta a point further back.

Atalanta had been hoping to move level with Milan, ahead of their match next week.

But it got off to the worst possible start as Ceesay drove a low shot into the bottom left corner from more than 30 yards out to give Lecce the lead in the fourth minute.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was furious with his players in the first half but the home team improved after the break.

Ademola Lookman thought he had leveled almost immediately after the restart but it was ruled out for offside.

Instead, Lecce doubled their lead in the 74th minute when a corner was taken short and the ball whipped in by Gabriel Strefezza for a completely unmarked Blin to head home.

Lecce gifted Atalanta a way back into the match when goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone hesitated on a clearance allowing Højlund to close and deflect the ball into the net.

That set up a nervy finale but Falcone atoned for his error by pushing Luis Muriel’s ferocious strike over the bar in stoppage time.

Ciro Immobile appears to be returning to form just in time for Lazio.

Immobile scored two goals in nine second-half minutes to spoil Paulo Sousa’s first match in charge of Salernitana.

They were Immobile’s first Serie A goals in more than a month and halted Lazio’s three-match winless run. He had scored in the Europa Conference League win over Cluj midweek.

Lazio broke the deadlock on the hour mark as Adam Maru&scaron;ić romped down the right flank and put in a low cross for Immobile to tap in at the back post.

Immobile won and converted a penalty nine minutes later after being clattered into by Salernitana goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Luis Alberto had another penalty saved by Sepe in the final minute.

Salernitana defender Dylan Bronn had given away that penalty and he was booked for dissent but then immediately shown a red card as he continued to protest.

Salernitana remained four points above the drop zone.

Ola Solbakken scored his first goal for Roma on his first start for the team

Solbakken, who joined from Bodo/Glimt, netted on the stroke of halftime after Leonardo Spinazzola backheeled the ball to him to complete a lovely and quick passing move.

Defender Rick Karsdorp made his first appearance for Roma since falling out with coach Jose Mourinho three months ago.

It was only Verona’s second defeat in its past eight matches and left them two points behind 17th-place Spezia and safety.

Juventus moved into the final European qualifying spot with a 2-0 win at Spezia.

Clinical finishes from Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria in each half handed Juventus its third straight league win without conceding a goal.

Also, Fiorentina snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Empoli.

Topics: Atalanta Serie A Lecce

Related

Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
Sport
Lookman leads Atalanta to victory at Lazio in Serie A fight for top 4
Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Sport
Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open

Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open

Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set — to Serbia’s Laslo Djere — in his first tournament of the year
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone US Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open on Sunday.

The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final.

“I felt very comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “This is the level that I have to play in a final. It is really special, I struggled in these four months.”

A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set — to Serbia’s Laslo Djere — in his first tournament of the year.

After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title.

Norrie lost his second final of the year after Auckland in January.

Alcaraz next defends his title at the Rio Open.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Argentina Open Cameron Norrie

Related

Abu Dhabi-bound Carlos Alcaraz will fight to keep world top spot
Sport
Abu Dhabi-bound Carlos Alcaraz will fight to keep world top spot
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Sport
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot

League leader Barcelona beats Cadiz 2-0 after turbulent week

League leader Barcelona beats Cadiz 2-0 after turbulent week
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

League leader Barcelona beats Cadiz 2-0 after turbulent week

League leader Barcelona beats Cadiz 2-0 after turbulent week
  • It was the 17th clean sheet for Barcelona in the league this season
  • Atletico is 10 points behind city rival Real Madrid and 18 points behind league leader Barcelona
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

MADRID: Barcelona left their problems off the field after a turbulent week to beat Cadiz 2-0 on Sunday and extended their winning streak and lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski scored a goal each late in the first half to give Barcelona their seventh straight league win and get their lead over second-place Madrid back to eight points.

Madrid had cut the gap to five points with a 2-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Barcelona’s home game at Camp Nou came after it became publicly known that a state prosecutor is probing Barcelona’s payment of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the Spanish federation’s refereeing committee. Barcelona have been heavily criticized but denied any wrongdoing, saying they paid for reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

On the field, Roberto opened the scoring in the 43rd with a shot from the middle of the area after Lewandowski’s header off a cross by Ferran Torres was cleared by a defender on the goal line.

Lewandowski added to the lead before halftime with a low shot from just inside the area for his league-leading 15th goal — and first overall after three scoreless matches in all competitions.

It was the 17th clean sheet for Barcelona in the league this season.

Cadiz, coming off two wins in its last three matches, thought it had opened the scoring in the 19th but the goal by Roger was disallowed for offside. The club from southern Spain dropped to 17th place, two points from the relegation zone.

Barcelona coach Xavi made some changes to the lineup ahead of next Thursday’s trip to England to face Manchester United in the Europa League. The teams drew 2-2 in Barcelona last week.

Antoine Griezmann made a great run from near the halfway line to score for Atletico Madrid in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, allowing Diego Simeone’s team to strengthen their hold on the final Champions League place.

The goal saw Griezmann speeding past two defenders before entering the area and firing a low shot into the net in the 73rd minute, giving Atletico its fourth win in five league matches.

The victory left the team four points ahead of fifth-place Real Betis, which won 2-1 against Valladolid on Saturday. Atletico are two points behind third-place Real Sociedad, who drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Atletico are 10 points behind city rivals Real Madrid and 18 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Bilbao, who were trying to win its third league game in a row, stayed in seventh place and missed a chance to move closer to the European places.

“It was a very important match,” Griezmann said. “We have to keep this going, keep getting the victories and the three points.”

It was Griezmann’s second goal in the last 17 matches with Atletico in all competitions.

“I was looking forward to scoring again,” Griezmann said. “These are streaks, and I hope I can keep this one going.”

Sevilla lost some momentum after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Suso scored in the 29th for 12th-place Sevilla, who were looking to win their third in a row in the league.

The result kept Sevilla unbeaten in seven straight league games at Rayo, which equalized with Florian Lejeune in the 65th.

Rayo, which has drawn two in a row, stayed in sixth place and missed a chance to move closer to the Champions League places.

Sergi Darder scored two minutes into stoppage time as 13th-place Espanyol defeated last-place Elche 1-0 to end a three-game winless streak and move further away from the relegation zone.

Elche won their first league match of the season two rounds ago, but have two consecutive defeats since then.

 

Topics: Barcelona FC Cadiz Spanish league

Related

Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League
Sport
Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League
League: Sanctions over reports not possible for Barcelona
Football
League: Sanctions over reports not possible for Barcelona

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off
  • The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them seven points clear at the top from Monaco, who beat Brest 2-1 away
Updated 20 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on Sunday in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.
Messi’s late winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equalizer before the Argentine’s stunning strike.
The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them seven points clear at the top from Monaco, who beat Brest 2-1 away.
However, Marseille can move back up to second place, and to within five points of the leaders, with a win at Toulouse on Sunday evening before they host PSG next weekend.
“We came through it. It wasn’t a great performance,” Mbappe told broadcaster Amazon Prime.
“We made lots of mistakes and lost concentration too often and against a quality side you pay dearly for that, but we showed that even when we are not at our best and the context is not exactly favorable we are a different team with different players and we can always find a way.”
Of immediate concern to the Parisians is the injury to Neymar, who looked to be in tears as he was helped onto a stretcher early in the second half after turning his right ankle.
PSG later confirmed a scan had shown no fracture, but said further tests would need to be carried out on the damage to the ligaments in the coming days, building fears the Brazilian could miss the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on March 8.
“I hope ‘Ney’ is going to come back quickly because he is an important player for us,” added Mbappe, as PSG also saw Nuno Mendes forced off with an ankle problem.
Christophe Galtier’s team were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to Bayern in the first leg of that European tie, and they went ahead early on against Lille through Mbappe — making his first start after returning from a recent thigh injury.
Neymar soon made it 2-0 against a side PSG beat 7-1 in their last meeting in August, but Bafode Diakite pulled one back for Lille midway through the first half.
The home side then saw Neymar carried off within five minutes of the second half starting, and Lille drew level when Jonathan David converted a penalty for his 17th goal this season following a Marco Verratti foul in the box.
Jonathan Bamba made it 3-2 to the away side with a superb finish and the hosts looked set for a fourth successive loss before Mbappe converted from a Juan Bernat assist with just three minutes remaining.
That was his 27th goal this season in all competitions, but it was not the end of the drama as Messi won a free-kick when he was fouled just outside the area by Benjamin Andre.
The World Cup winner stepped up to dispatch the dead ball into the net off the post to round off a remarkable game.
Monaco beat PSG last weekend before a 3-2 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.
The principality side went in front late in the first half against Brest through Aleksandr Golovin, and a rare goal from Dutch forward Myron Boadu doubled their lead, with Jeremy Le Douaron pulling one back.
Fourth-placed Lens were 3-1 winners against Nantes, while Rennes, who lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League in midweek, moved back above Lille into fifth by beating Clermont 2-0.
Ex-PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo scored both of their goals.
There were also wins for Lorient and Montpellier, while Strasbourg moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday by beating bottom side Angers 2-1 in their first game under new coach Frederic Antonetti.
Fellow strugglers Auxerre beat Lyon 2-1 on Friday, while Nice and Reims drew 0-0.

Topics: PSG Ligue 1 Lille Lionel Messi

Related

‘Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Hoeness hits out at PSG
Football
‘Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Hoeness hits out at PSG
Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie
Sport
Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie

follow us

Latest updates

Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
Rahm holds on to win at Riviera and return to No. 1 in world
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
US art fair visitor accidentally smashes $42,000 Koons sculpture
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state
Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.