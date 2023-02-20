Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye

Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than $48.8 million (183 million Saudi riyals) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkiye after this month’s devastating earthquakes, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Monday.
The earthquakes in southern Turkiye and northwest Syria killed more than 46,000 people.
Among the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria are about 356,000 pregnant women who urgently need access to reproductive health services, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) said at the weekend.
The women include 226,000 in Turkiye and 130,000 in Syria, about 38,800 of whom will deliver in the next month.
It said many of the women are sheltering in camps or are living exposed to freezing temperatures and struggling to get food or clean water.
The third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF3) will take place on Monday, bring together government officials, practitioners, and key decision makers of the humanitarian sector.
The theme of the forum this year is “Evolving Humanitarian Needs: development and response”.
The event will focus on addressing the most pertinent issues of the current global humanitarian challenges.
There will be discussions on the importance of developing, strengthening and delivering humanitarian assistance according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency to affected populations worldwide.
The event will hold case study presentations by researchers from regions affected by humanitarian crises.
Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts
Portal unifies all government procedures and information from 20 government agencies
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser launched an electronic portal on Sunday that will facilitate the entry and movement of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The “Ebhar” platform unifies all government procedures and information from 20 government agencies, including yacht registration services, procedures for entering and leaving the Kingdom, sailing permits, issuing navigational licenses, and registering yachts under the Saudi flag.
During the launch ceremony, which was held at the Jeddah Yacht Club, Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia was experiencing a significant expansion of its coastal and marine assets, including the development of new destinations such as NEOM, Amala, and the Red Sea project. He also noted the yacht market’s bright future, which is expected to grow 19.4 percent a year from 2022 to 2028.
Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on role of AI in movie industry
Event will highlight developments, participants’ experiences
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is hosting an open meeting on Monday to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in the Kingdom’s movie industry.
The virtual meeting will highlight some of the most significant developments in AI in the industry, and review participants’ experiences in using the tool to make films.
The event is part of a series of open meetings held by the film authority with enthusiasts to create a space for dialogue and knowledge that contributes to the industry’s development, while also diversifying communication channels.
Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority to host first IAAPA Mideast trade summit
Firms include Disneyland Paris, Europa Park, Six Flags Qiddiya
Saudi Arabia’s bid to further develop the nation’s booming industry
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has announced that it would be hosting here the first IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit in partnership with the Global Association for the Attractions Industry — as part of efforts to further boost the nation’s booming industry.
The summit will take place from March 5 to 9 and will mark the first IAAPA participation in the Middle East.
Leading local and international experts are expected to explore new challenges, developments and global innovations in the entertainment sector. The three-day event will include workshops, live discussions, and panel sessions.
Speakers are expected from leading firms including Disneyland Paris, Europa Park, Liseberg, Compagnie des Alpes, Parques Reunidos and Six Flags Qiddiya. Companies will display their products and services.
The summit includes sessions to highlight the latest entertainment projects in the Kingdom. The participants will be able to tour some of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment initiatives including Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World.
The IAAPA Institute for Attraction Managers will provide a program dedicated to professional development from March 5 to 7 at the JW Marriott in Riyadh. The program will feature five modules totaling 13 hours led by industry experts.
The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit is part of the GEA’s efforts to develop the entertainment sector in line with international best practice, to meet growing domestic demand.
Artist Mariam Al-Jumaa’s Saudi X Love captures intimacy, affection
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Jumaa expressed her inspiration behind the theme. “My directive is to paint humans and immortalize them in the artwork. They hold deep emotions within them that are meant to be painted
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi X Love is an art exhibition by Saudi artist Mariam Al-Jumaa that depicts the intimacy of love. Curated by Dana Qabbani, the collection is being showcased at Boulevard City in Riyadh until Feb. 28.
Resha Leon opened in Boulevard City as a new space for artists to showcase their work. The Saudi X Love showing will have 38 of Al-Jumaa’s paintings.
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Jumaa expressed her inspiration behind the theme. “My directive is to paint humans and immortalize them in the artwork. They hold deep emotions within them that are meant to be painted. I wanted to capture the essence of Saudi love specifically.”
The collection includes paintings of a couple dressed in traditional Saudi clothing embracing one another. The artworks were created using mixed mediums including acrylic, digital, print, and sowing.
Al-Jumaa started drawing at the age of five and began seriously pursuing her journey as an artist by the time she was in high school. She has previously showcased her work at international exhibitions in Japan and the UK, and is finally doing a solo exhibit in the Kingdom.
Al-Jumma, from Al-Ahsa, says she has rarely seen Saudis in intimate settings in local art. “Expressing our intimate emotions is found everywhere in our culture. It is in music, poetry, film, and even in children’s books where parental love is shown, but rarely in art. Love stories in our culture have existed for countless years,” she said.
The multimedia art pieces portray a wide range of emotions including passion, love, and comfort.
She explained the emotional nuance in her art. “I wanted to create paintings that show a different side of relationships, a side where the Saudi male is delicate. The media always depicts relationships as a war on authority, but the reality is many Saudis live a real-life love story.”
Al-Jumaa takes inspiration from literary heritage — the beloved “One Thousand and One Nights,” a collection of Middle Eastern and Arab folktales filled with stories of passion and love.
Qabbani, the curator, first met Al-Jumaa as one of the 20 Saudi artists who took her training course at the British Embassy. “The training consisted of teaching the artists how to manage their portfolio, CV, and create an interactive Instagram page to launch their careers. After the training, Mariam started working on her art exhibition, Saudi X Love.”
Qabbani, who has been in the art scene for 18 years, chose to collaborate with Al-Jumaa based on the originality and the self-expression in her style. She said: “Studying art history has made me realize that the Arab world does not have a wide range of intimacy in art. Mariam showed me photos of her Saudi couple paintings and I was amazed by it. I told myself, ‘I have to do an exhibition with her before anyone else does’ because I saw something in her.”
She wanted Saudi X Love to be held in the Resha Leon art studio, owned by Eman Madeel and Reem Yousef, in Boulevard City as it would allow a larger number of visitors to be able to enjoy the artworks.
In sync with the government’s initiative to support artists, Madeel and Yousef opened two branches of Resha Leon where over 120 local artists have had the opportunity to share their work. Madeel said she felt touched by Al-Jumaa’s art and how it reflects admiration.
“‘Love in the air’ is not only a sensation that couples experience, but a shared condition that can spread to everyone. The love for our parents, siblings, children, and friends; it is an international language of appreciation and admiration,” said Madeel.
When asked about her idea of love, Al-Jumaa beamed and said: “Love is something that we all practice in everything. I eat what I love, I wear what I love, I live the way of life that I love, I even adopt the philosophy I love, because love is present in everything.”