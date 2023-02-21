Diriyah: A waystation for pilgrimage caravans through the centuries

RIYADH: The performance of Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam, has extended over several historical periods since Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, laid the foundations of the Ka'ba, or the “House of God,” in Makkah.

The advent of Islam saw Muslims travel from all over the world to the Arabian Peninsula, and Al-Yamamah became one of the most important transit routes for pilgrims coming from the east of the Islamic world.

Diriyah, the capital of the First Saudi State, is strategically located in the Al-Yamamah region on the banks of Wadi Hanifa, one of the most important valleys in the Arabian Peninsula.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdul Latif, an expert in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, spoke to Arab News about the importance of the road.







Pilgrims camp by Mount Arafat in 1887. (Getty Images)



“Diriyah is in the central region of the Arabian Peninsula and was established in the year 1446, but the pilgrimage routes, of course, long preceded it. The pilgrimage route from the east of the Islamic world passed through Iraq then descended into Al-Ahsa, to the center of the Arabian Peninsula,” he said.

The road became increasingly important after the establishment of Diriyah by Prince Mani' Al-Muraydi, who sought to secure it along with his successors.

With the founding of the First Saudi State by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727, who worked to strengthen relations with the tribes that passed through the road and agreed with them to control its security, it became one of the most important roads for trade and pilgrimage convoys.







A person heading to Makkah would exit from Diriyah through Wadi Hanifa (pictured), heading north to Al-Jubaila, where there is a checkpoint, a well and a mosque. (Supplied)



Markets in Diriyah were filled with regional products, as well as goods that pilgrims brought from home to sell.

“The princes of Diriyah and the imams of the First Saudi State valued hospitality, therefore they cared about hosting these pilgrims and providing for their comfort,” Al-Abdul Latif told Arab News.

As a result, Diriyah attracted traders and scholars, and as time went on, the city’s population grew significantly. It expanded and attracted business owners and people looking for employment.

“It took pilgrims 20 days to a month to reach Makkah from Diriyah,” Al-Abdul Latif said, adding that the path was challenging, but the state’s leaders were committed to making it safe and accessible.

The pilgrims and merchants who came to Diriyah used to go to the seasonal market (Souq Al-Mawsim) located there, between the At-Turaif neighborhood on the western side and the Al-Bujairi neighborhood on the eastern side.

“Security and safety were lacking before the state,” Al-Abdul Latif said. “The state worked to address this problem, and pilgrimage routes were made safe. The pilgrim had no problems going to Makkah since he was ensured authorities would protect him.”

As a result of the stability established by the state and the strategic location of Diriyah on the trade routes, the seasonal market (Souq Al-Mawsim) flourished.

“One of the well-known tales is about a traveler who told Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed that he had lost his small bag. Imam Abdulaziz then instructed the prince of the area to look for the pilgrim’s small bag and found that it had been stolen,” Al-Abdul Latif said.







A person heading to Makkah would exit from Diriyah through Wadi Hanifa (pictured), heading north to Al-Jubaila, where there is a checkpoint, a well and a mosque. (Supplied)



“The individual who stole the small bag was penalized, and the small bag was sent to its owner in his homeland, in Persia.”

The role of the market was not limited to commercial movement only, but it also became a place of learning. Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz held a daily council in this market at sunrise, and many of the people of Diriyah gathered to attend.

The pilgrims, starting from Diriyah, used to take one of the following roads: Aba Al-Qad Road, which was one of the oldest roads, as well as the most dangerous and rugged, and Al-Sab’a Malaf Road, which was busier.

The first way: Aba Al-Qud Road

Aba Al-Qud Road, now known by the name Talat Al-Qudiyah, was one of the oldest roads.

The pilgrims of Diriyah would gather at the Diriyah Council in the Samhan neighborhood and then would head from Talat Al-Nasiriyah to Irqah, followed by the descent of Qiddiya. The road there was very steep and rugged, and camels would often fall. This road would then lead to Qusour Al-Muqbel and Al-Muzahimiyah.

The second way: Al-Sab’a Malaf Road

Al-Sab’a Malaf is a relatively new road.







Pilgrims return from Makkah. (Getty Images)



A person heading to Makkah would exit from Diriyah through Wadi Hanifa, heading north to Al-Jubaila, where there are a checkpoint, a well and a mosque.

Then the pilgrim would head to Al-Uyaynah and from there would travel to Shuaib Al-Haisiya, one of the tributaries of Wadi Hanifa. They would then take the Al-Sab’a Malaf Road, which features seven curves.

After this, the pilgrim would reach Marat, which is one of the main stations on the pilgrims’ route, where pilgrims from the east of the Kingdom gather.

Al-Abdul Latif believes that it is important for future generations to learn about the history of Diriyah and other regions of the Kingdom.

“I believe that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 has focused very much on the cultural and historical richness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in all its regions,” he said. “The vision has allowed us to further study our history and delve deeper into our heritage, which spans thousands of years.”