Russia: No return to nuclear treaty until West is ready to talk

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversees the training of the strategic deterrence forces, troops responsible for responding to threats of nuclear war, via a video link in Moscow on Oct. 26, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

  • The 2010 treaty limits the US’s and Russia’s deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550
  • The suspended treaty gives each side the right to inspect the other’s sites
Reuters

Russia said on Wednesday it would need to see a change in NATO’s stance and a willingness for dialogue before it would consider returning to its last remaining nuclear treaty with the United States.
The lower house of the Russian parliament voted quickly in favor of suspending Moscow’s participation in the New START treaty, rubber-stamping a decision that President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday when he accused the West of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.
The 2010 treaty limits each country’s deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550. Security analysts say its potential collapse could unleash a new arms race at a perilous moment when Putin is increasingly portraying the Ukraine war he launched one year ago as a direct confrontation with the West.
Asked in what circumstances Russia would return to the deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Everything will depend on the position of the West... When there’s a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change.”
Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying: “We will, of course, be closely monitoring the further actions of the United States and its allies, including with a view to taking further countermeasures, if necessary.”
Responding to a CNN report that Russia had unsuccessfully tested its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week — a weapon capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads — Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying: “You cannot trust everything that appears in the media, especially if the source is CNN.”
The suspended treaty gives each side the right to inspect the other’s sites – though visits had been halted since 2020 because of COVID-19 and the Ukraine war – and obliges the parties to provide detailed notifications on their respective deployments.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the Russian move was “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it made the world more dangerous and urged Putin to reconsider.
Russia said, however, it would continue to abide by the limits on the number of warheads it can deploy and stood open to reversing its decision.
Before passing the vote in Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin blamed the United States for the breakdown.
“By ceasing to comply with its obligations and rejecting our country’s proposals on global security issues, the United States destroyed the architecture of international stability,” Volodin said in a statement.
Russia is now demanding that British and French nuclear weapons targeted against Russia should be included in the arms control framework, something analysts say is a non-starter for Washington after more than half a century of bilateral nuclear treaties with Moscow.
“We will obviously pay special attention to what line and what decisions London and Paris are taking, which can no longer, even hypothetically, be considered outside of the Russian-US dialogue on nuclear arms control,” the TASS news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.
He said there was currently no direct dialogue between Moscow and Washington on nuclear issues and it was unknown whether it would resume.

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand growth estimate for this year by about 36 percent, citing growing momentum in China’s reopening and a recovery in aviation, but flagged higher supply from Russia as an offseting factor.
Global oil consumption is now expected to increase by about 1.9 million barrels per day, versus its previous 1.4 million bpd forecast, the bank said in a note dated Tuesday.
“Mobility indicators for China, such as congestion, have been rising steadily,” while “flight schedules have firmed-up the outlook for jet fuel demand,” the bank said.
But supply from Russia has been stronger than expected, leading to a slightly smaller than previously assumed deficit in the second half of the year, analysts at the bank wrote, trimming their Brent oil price forecast for that period to $90-100 a barrel from $100-110 previously.
“We previously estimated a 1 mb/d year-on-year decline in 2023, which we moderate to 0.4 mb/d,” the bank said, referring to its Russian output outlook in million barrels per day.
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 Brent price forecast and raised its global supply forecasts for 2023 and 2024, with Russia, Kazakhstan and the US the most notable upward adjustments.
But Goldman also noted that a 1.1 million bpd rise in Chinese demand this year should push oil markets back into a deficit in June.
Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent crude trading around $82.75 per barrel on worries over the impact of higher US interests on economic growth and fuel demand.
However, expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China cushioned the overall price weakness.

Topics: Oil Demand China US Fed Reserve Forecast Analyst prices WTI Brent

Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 7 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about fuel demand were stoked by expectations minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting due later in the day would indicate a need for higher interest rates.

Brent crude futures for April delivery were down 79 cents, or 0.95 percent, to $82.26 a barrel at 1452 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April dropped by 68 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $75.68 a barrel.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting are expected to give traders a glimpse how much further interest rates may need to rise to slow inflation and cool an economy that has remained stronger than expected despite monetary tightening.

Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand.

Other economic reports from the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010.

A preliminary Reuters analyst poll on Tuesday also showed a rise in US crude inventories, exacerbating demand worries. 

The economic outlook across Europe, however, continues to show resilience, UBS said in a note. This followed business surveys released on Tuesday which showed surprisingly strong growth.

Expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China also cushioned overall price weakness.

Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

In a note on Wednesday, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, pointed to state-owned PetroChina and Unipec booking 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20 million barrels of crude, as signs of rising Chinese demand. China is the world’s largest oil importer.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI Fed interest

Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

  • Bot-made e-books have sparked an intense debate about authenticity, future of writers
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Until recently, Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it. But after learning about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program, Schickler figured an opportunity had landed in his lap.
“The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible,” said Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. “I thought ‘I can do this.’“
Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, Schickler created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com Inc’s self-publishing unit.
In the edition, Sammy the Squirrel, crudely rendered also using AI, learns from his forest friends about saving money after happening upon a gold coin. He crafts an acorn-shaped piggy bank, invests in an acorn trading business and hopes to one day buy an acorn grinding stone.
Sammy becomes the wealthiest squirrel in the forest, the envy of his friends and “the forest started prospering,” according to the book.
“The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale of Saving and Investing,” available in the Amazon Kindle store for $2.99 — or $9.99 for a printed version — has netted Schickler less than $100, he said. While that may not sound like much, it is enough to inspire him to compose other books using the software.
“I could see people making a whole career out of this,” said Schickler, who used prompts on ChatGPT like “write a story about a dad teaching his son about financial literacy.”
Schickler is on the leading edge of a movement testing the promise and limitations of ChatGPT, which debuted in November and has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley and beyond for its uncanny ability to create cogent blocks of text instantly.
There were over 200 e-books in Amazon’s Kindle store as of mid-February listing ChatGPT as an author or co-author, including “How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT,” “The Power of Homework” and poetry collection “Echoes of the Universe.” And the number is rising daily. There is even a new sub-genre on Amazon: Books about using ChatGPT, written entirely by ChatGPT.
But due to the nature of ChatGPT and many authors’ failure to disclose they have used it, it is nearly impossible to get a full accounting of how many e-books may be written by AI.
The software’s emergence has already ruffled some of the biggest technology firms, prompting Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to hastily debut new functions in Google and Bing, respectively, that incorporate AI.
The rapid consumer adoption of ChatGPT has spurred frenzied activity in tech circles as investors pour money into AI-focused startups and given technology firms new purpose amid the gloom of massive layoffs. Microsoft, for one, received fawning coverage this month over its otherwise moribund Bing search engine after demonstrating an integration with ChatGPT.
But already there are concerns over authenticity, because ChatGPT learns how to write by scanning millions of pages of existing text. An experiment with AI by CNET resulted in multiple corrections and apparent plagiarism before the tech news site suspended its use.
THREAT TO ‘REAL’ AUTHORS?
Now ChatGPT appears ready to upend the staid book industry as would-be novelists and self-help gurus looking to make a quick buck are turning to the software to help create bot-made e-books and publish them through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing arm. Illustrated children’s books are a favorite for such first-time authors. On YouTube, TikTok and Reddit hundreds of tutorials have spring up, demonstrating how to make a book in just a few hours. Subjects include get-rich-quick schemes, dieting advice, software coding tips and recipes.
“This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers’ group the Authors Guild. Ghostwriting — by humans — has a long tradition, she said, but the ability to automate through AI could turn book writing from a craft into a commodity.
“There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created or you’re going to end up with a lot of low-quality books,” she said.
One author, who goes by Frank White, showed in a YouTube video how in less than a day he created a 119-page novella called “Galactic Pimp: Vol. 1” about alien factions in a far-off galaxy warring over a human-staffed brothel. The book can be had for just $1 on Amazon’s Kindle e-book store. In the video, White says anyone with the wherewithal and time could create 300 such books a year, all using AI.
Many authors, like White, feel no duty to disclose in the Kindle store that their great American novel was written wholesale by a computer, in part because Amazon’s policies do not require it.
When asked for comment by Reuters, Amazon did not address whether it had plans to change or review its Kindle store policies around authors’ use of AI or other automated writing tools. “All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” Amazon spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton said via email.
A spokeswoman for ChatGPT developer OpenAI declined to comment.
FROM CONCEPTION TO PUBLICATION IN JUST HOURS
Amazon is by far the largest seller of both physical and e-books, commanding well over half of sales in the United States and, by some estimates, over 80 percent of the e-book market. Its Kindle Direct Publishing service has spawned a cottage industry of self-published novelists, carving out particular niches for enthusiasts of erotic content and self-help books.
Amazon created Kindle Direct Publishing in 2007 to allow anyone to sell and market a book from their couch without the hassle or expense of seeking out literary agents or publishing houses. Generally, Amazon allows authors to publish instantly through the unit without any oversight, splitting whatever proceeds they generate.
That has attracted new AI-assisted authors like Kamil Banc, whose primary job is selling fragrances online, who bet his wife he could make a book from conception to publication in less than one day. Using ChatGPT, an AI image creator and prompts like “write a bedtime story about a pink dolphin that teaches children how to be honest,” Banc published an illustrated 27-page book in December. Available on Amazon, “Bedtime Stories: Short and Sweet, For a Good Night’s Sleep” took Banc about four hours to create, he said.
Consumer interest so far has been admittedly sleepy: Banc said sales have totaled about a dozen copies. But readers rated it worthy of five stars, including one who praised its “wonderful and memorable characters.”
Banc has since published two more AI-generated books, including an adult coloring book, with more in the works. “It actually is really simple,” he said. “I was surprised at how fast it went from concept to publishing.”
Not everyone is blown away by the software. Mark Dawson, who has reportedly sold millions of copies of books he wrote himself through Kindle Direct Publishing, was quick to call ChatGPT-assisted novels “dull” in an email to Reuters.
“Merit plays a part in how books are recommended to other readers. If a book gets bad reviews because the writing is dull then it’s quickly going to sink to the bottom.”

Topics: ChatGPT Amazon Kindle Book

Updated 15 min 14 sec ago

  • Afghan authorities closed main border crossing point at Torkham on Sunday
  • Since November, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks
Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Top officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban government met with Pakistan’s defense minister and spy chief in Kabul on Wednesday, days after the main border crossing was closed and as Islamabad faces a growing security threat.
Reports of authorities exchanging gunfire surfaced on Monday after Afghan authorities closed the crossing at Torkham a day earlier over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients going to the neighboring country for treatment.
Skirmishes have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years and in recent months have resulted in many civilian casualties with both Kabul and Islamabad blaming each other for the violence.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund held talks with the high-ranking Pakistani delegation in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
“The two sides discussed issues on the ground, particularly the crossing points with Pakistan,” Mujahid told Arab News.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif and Nadeem Anjum, head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
“God willing, a solution will be found for the difficulties,” he said.
“The Pakistani delegation was assured that no one will create a threat to Pakistan and the Pakistani side should too give attention to Afghan security until the economic and political relations of the two nations can be strengthened.”
In a statement issued by his office, Abdul Ghani Baradar said Pakistan and Afghanistan “are neighbors and should get along well.”
“Political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters,” the statement read.
The Taliban official also called for the release of Afghans detained in Pakistan and urged for the facilitation of passengers and patients crossing at Torkham and Spin Boldak during Wednesday’s meeting, and assurances were given that the Pakistani side will work on the issues.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that discussions touched on “security-related matters including counter terrorism measures.”
Since November last year, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks after the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long cease-fire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.
Security issues were a priority for the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul.
“Very clearly, the Pakistani delegation is there in Kabul because of security concerns,” Kaswar Klasra, editor in chief of the Islamabad Telegraph, told Arab News.
“The TTP has become a very great threat to Pakistan’s existence,” he said. “Pakistan is seeking the Taliban’s government help to stop TTP from attacking targets in Pakistan, and this is the core agenda of the Pakistani delegation.”
Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban gunfire

Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed/Afshan Aziz
Jasmine Bager
Lama Alhamawi

  • Parades, balloon flights and family events highlight 300 years of history
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed/Afshan Aziz Jasmine Bager Lama Alhamawi

JEDDAH/DHAHRAN/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is marking its second Founding Day celebrations with events, activities and a four-day holiday. 

Founding Day — celebrated on Feb. 22 to commemorate the country’s founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud — was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman. 

Cultural and artistic events are taking place across the Kingdom. 

Nationwide competition 

The UN in Saudi Arabia is celebrating Founding Day by launching a photography competition under the theme “People and Property” to highlight the Kingdom’s culture and heritage. 

Organizers suggest images of people wearing regional and traditional attire from different parts of the Kingdom, or of younger and older generations, cultural heritage and modern architecture, or regional landscapes. 

Local photographers have to submit four high-resolution images taken with a digital camera. 

Photographs can be taken in any style or format and can be in black and white or color. For printing purposes, images must fit the required format of 3:2 ratio, in portrait or landscape. The minimum file size is 1MB and the maximum file size is 12MB.

All entries must be original and it is the photographer’s responsibility to ensure that no copyright infringement took place.

Each entry will be judged individually. All entries automatically give the UN in Saudi Arabia the right to reproduce images for publication by the UN. The copyright is retained by the photographer.

Winning photos will be used in the UN annual country report, and a selection of the 10 best images will be showcased on the UN Saudi Arabia website as a virtual exhibition. Winning images uploaded for the contest may appear in UN materials.

The UN World Tourism Organization will award 10 winners a scholarship to attend a course at the UNWTO Tourism Online Academy. The UNWTO will also showcase the best photos at special events, promote them on their social media platforms and some images may appear in their selected publications.

To submit, send an email to: [email protected] with full contact information and the images. Visit www.SaudiArabia.UN.org for more details. 

Riyadh 

The Kingdom’s capital rang in Founding Day celebrations with parades and live performances in locations across the city.

Families dressed in traditional attire gathered to watch the colorful parades and performances, while streets filled with celebrations.

Al-Kindi plaza in the Diplomatic Quarter hosted a heritage tent featuring a traditional souq, live performances and local dishes for visitors to sample on Wednesday. The event will continue on Thursday. 

The Ministry of Culture held a musical theater performance highlighting the history of Saudi Arabia in Princess Noura University’s Red Hall. The show premiered on Wednesday and will continue until Feb. 27.

The ministry also hosted a parade at the intersection of Prince Turki Bin Abdulaziz Al-Awwal Road and King Salman Road in Riyadh featuring Arabian horses, traditional attire and colorful performances highlighting three centuries of the Kingdom’s history.

Al-Liwan, a cultural event featuring traditional markets, informative seminars and historical theatrical performances, was staged in 14 locations across the Kingdom simultaneously, including Riyadh, Arar, Sakaka, Tabuk, Hail, Buraidah, Dammam, Madinah, Taif, Jeddah, Al-Baha, Abha, Jazan and Najran. 

In Riyadh, it will continue until Friday. 

The historical site Diriyah hosted a Founding Day parade and other family activities in four locations, including JAX Park and Riyadh Skate Park.

One of the most popular family festivities was the Majlis, an educational event spotlighting the heritage and culture of the First Saudi State through lectures, panel discussions and workshops hosted in King Fahd National Library.

Many of the celebrations in Riyadh will continue over the next two days, with some, such as the Princess Noura University’s Red Hall, continuing until Feb. 27.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Wohaibi, the first Saudi to become a licensed hot air balloon pilot in the Kingdom, joined the Riyadh celebrations, soaring high above the city in flights on Tuesday and Wednesday from two locations: Marat, a historical town, 200 km northwest of Riyadh, and Al-Khararah, on the southwest side of the city.

Al-Wohaibi described the balloon flights as a gesture of gratitude to his country.

“I have been working on importing this balloon for six months, and the idea came to my mind once my pilot license was issued,” he said. “I felt that I needed to express my love for this country in a different way, so I chose our Founding Day.”

Al-Wohaibi’s balloon was manufactured by the Kubicek Factory in the Czech Republic and is registered in Saudi Arabia with the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The balloon carried a 32-meter printed banner showing the Founding Day logo in black, with symbols of the Kingdom’s culture, such as the flag, dates, majlis, an Arabian horse and ancient manuscripts. 

The special banner, which took more than a month to prepare, was printed in Europe. 

Al-Wohaibi said that hot air balloons can fly higher than aircraft reaching 63,000 feet. 

“However, due to regulations and oxygen supply, my Founding Day balloon will not exceed 8,000 feet,” he said

Dhahran 

In Dhahran, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will hold Founding Day festivities until Friday. 

Visitors will be able to link the Kingdom’s past with the future through a series of cultural programs. 

Around 19 activities will be available at various times, including an Ardha, or Najdi sword dance performance; an interactive outdoor theatrical show telling the story of the Kingdom’s founding; and a film depicting the life of 13-year-old Prince Faisal before he became a king.

The family-friendly day targets visitors of all ages.

The falcon has long been a symbol of glory and national pride in the Kingdom. During the Saudi Falcons’ event, visitors had the opportunity to learn about the different types of falcons and see falconry tools first-hand. 

People are encouraged to dress in traditional attire. There will be plenty of Instagrammable backgrounds to take selfies with and professional photographers will be on hand to capture group photos.

The Children’s Museum and Ithra Library will also offer educational activities introducing youngsters to the country’s national identity and highlighting the history of the Kingdom.

Attendees can join in or simply sit and enjoy the many scheduled outdoor activities outside the Ithra doors.

The center is free to enter and will be open between 4-11 p.m. during the celebrations.

Jeddah 

In Jeddah, Founding Day celebrations are taking place among a number of monuments and heritage buildings that are around 400 years old, according to the Heritage Commission.

The celebration kicked off with the famous folkloric Ardah dance, which is now listed in the UNESCO World Intangible Heritage. 

Earlier, it was performed only by males of the Shammar tribe of the central Najd region before going to war, but nowadays it is performed at by all tribes during celebrations and cultural events. 

It followed a walk where visitors delved into stories of the past at Al-Sham historical open square. 

In an open theater, performers using ancient tools and utensils enacted scenes from previous eras showing how people traded, made crafts, kneaded dough and baked bread. 

Ahmad Khamees, live acts artmaker from 321 Action Art Production, told Arab News: “We prepared a full story with eight different scenes that will shed light on Hijazi dishes, and offer an overview of the oldest trade market, where people used to exchange food and goods.

“All the tools we used date back over 100 years and were brought from different national museums and antiques collectors to provide the true essence of Founding Day.”

The interactive theater also introduced visitors to one of the Hijazi traditional dishes usually made in cold weather: “Madoos,” which is made of broth, onions, lentils, rice and cumin, and consumed with salted dry fish.

Visitors in the old town can also experience getting milk in “gerbah,” an ancient type of bottle made from goat or sheep hide, which was used to store or transport milk and ghee.

Chon Yee, a Chinese tourist visiting Jeddah Al-Balad during the Founding Day celebrations, told Arab News: “It is my first time in Saudi Arabia; it is such a great area as I am also a history lover.”

He added: “This is the third day I visited here and I cannot get enough of these amazing buildings, unique style and windows I haven’t seen elsewhere. I am so happy that the Ministry of Culture is paying for efforts to maintain it.”

In addition to the kiosks that offer many traditional and local products, there is a mural where visitors can draw to express their love for the Kingdom, as well as a photo booth to capture the moment with family and friends in their traditional attire.

Elsewhere, Monteja, a nonprofit organization in collaboration with the Swissotel Living Jeddah, organized a family bazaar selling handmade crafts, food and drinks. 

The bazaar brought 15 self-employed families at the Quarter restaurant with an aim to create a platform to showcase and uplift their livelihood as well as explore ways to develop their businesses. 

Maram Aldeen, general manager of Monteja, said: “Founding Day is very special to us, and celebrating this day reflects our love for the beloved country. Through this family bazaar, we believe it is important to stand hand-by-hand and give back to our community and empower these families.”

Productive families are an important part of the Kingdom’s economy, and promoting them can be a true starting point for the development of small and medium-sized enterprise industries. Besides, there are more than 4,000 families in the western region that are in need of support, she said. 

“My expectation of organizing this event at the hotel is to really have all the hotel guests, employees, and their families, as well as many visitors, experience the vibe and also purchase from them while appreciating their beautiful products.”

Jaouad Sbihi, general manager at the Swissotel Living Jeddah, said: “We are a newly opened hotel in Jeddah since September 2022, and this is our first year to have the chance to celebrate the Founding Day as an operating hotel. We always aimed to be an active contributor other than collaborating with a such noble organization that promotes and advocates for a good cause in supporting local producing families and craftmanship talents.

“I consider it as an obligation for our industry to support and promote such partnership whereby offering our hotel platform free of charge yet ensuring that all generated sales revenue goes to the nonprofit organization and at the same time give them a chance to showcase their talents and skills to our guests, colleagues and community in general which will organically generate other opportunities to them,” he added.

Speaking to Arab News, Raja’s Kalantan from Needle and Yarn, which makes products using yarn, said: “All the entrepreneurs are honored and appreciate the collaboration of the organization with the luxury hotel, Swissotel Living Jeddah for believing in us. It means a lot when well-known brands are looking after a social cause and empowering people like us.”

Topics: Founding Day

