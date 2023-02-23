You are here

Man City held 1-1 at Leipzig in Champions League last 16 first leg match

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (L) gets a shot away past Leipzig's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

  • The cornerstone of Croatia’s miserly defense at the Qatar World Cup, Josko Gvardiol showed his attacking flair to head in the equalizer in the 70th minute
LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol scored a second-half header, canceling out Riyad Mahrez’s strike to earn a 1-1 with Manchester City in their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday.

One of the breakout stars of the Qatar World Cup as the cornerstone of Croatia’s miserly defense, Gvardiol showed his attacking flair, launching himself above the City defense to head in the equalizer in the 70th minute.

City took the lead after 27 minutes through Mahrez and looked on course for a comfortable away win but their fluency deserted them after the interval in the first leg tie.

The home side, who have only lost once in their past 20 games, found their zip in the second half and looked the team most likely to head to the Etihad for the return leg with a victory under their belt.

City’s star striker Erling Haaland suffered for a lack of service, with the Norwegian clearly missing ill midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

City dominated possession in trademark fashion for the first quarter of the match, but failed to carve out any opportunities against a well-drilled and structured home side.

“At the end, we were a little nervous, the coach told us to calm down, there are 90 minutes left to play,” said Mahrez.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose added: “Two very, very different halves. We just didn’t happen in the first half, just chased the ball, were very bad when we had it. The second was quite different, we were better with the ball, won it back better and played how we had envisioned to play.”

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute, when City midfielder Jack Grealish took advantage of a sloppy pass from Xaver Schlager, pouncing with threading a vertical ball goalwards.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan attracted the attention of the Leipzig defense but let the ball run through his legs into the path of Mahrez, who cut a shot past the fingertips of ‘keeper Janis Blaswich and into the net.

Rodri went close to doubling City’s lead just three minutes later but put his header just wide.

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner had half a chance in first-half injury time, but waited too long to unleash a shot and his deflected effort was easily claimed by Ederson.

Leipzig swapped out wing backs Lukas Klostermann and Benjamin Henrichs at halftime looking for additional penetration.

The new man went close to scoring an equalizer twice in the space of two minutes early in the second half, first through a looping header and second when he shanked a close-range attempt when one-on-one with Ederson.

The introduction of Christopher Nkunku in the 66th minute came during the home side’s best period of the game and gave them an immediate boost, striker Andre Silva forcing a rushed save from Ederson a minute later.

Gvardiol snuffed out an Haaland counter attack and got the home side on the scoreboard soon after, climbing a meter higher than the City defense to head in the equalizer from a Marcel Halstenberg corner.

Man City held on as Leipzig searched for a winner, meaning both teams head to Manchester on an equal footing ahead of the return fixture on March 14.

  • Belgium forward Lukaku struck with four minutes remaining of the round of 16 first leg on the rebound from his own header
MILAN: Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a good chance of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in over a decade after scoring the only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Porto.

Belgium forward Lukaku struck with four minutes remaining of the round of 16 first leg at the San Siro on the rebound from his own header to decide an absorbing encounter at the San Siro.

Simone Inzaghi’s side travel to Portugal next month to decide who will go through to the last eight thanks to Lukaku’s second goal in as many games in all competitions.

The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injury all season, struck his first league goal since August at the weekend and came off the bench to ensure Inter will have a lead to protect in the second leg as they seek a first quarterfinal tie since 2011.

Lukaku struck as Sergio Conceicao’s Porto were playing the final portion of the match with 10 men after key midfielder Otavio, in his first appearance since the start of February, was sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offenses.

The Portuguese champions have been a bogey side to Italian teams in recent seasons but will have to turn the aggregate score around if they are to add to the series of Serie A scalps which include Juventus and Roma.

Inter should have been ahead in the 13th minute when Federico Dimarco found Lautaro Martinez with a deep cross, but the Argentina striker sent his header way of the bar.

Five minutes later Hakan Calhanoglu forced a fantastic save from Diogo Costa, the Turkiye international playing a one-two from his own corner and whipping a beautifully struck effort shot which nearly went in at the near post.

However it was Porto who wasted the best chance of a niggly half in the 37th minute after a lovely team move, their first decent attack of the match.

From Otavio’s pass Mehdi Taremi played the perfect layoff to Marko Grujic, who should have done better in front of Andre Onana before Wenderson Galeno headed wide with the goal gaping.

Costa then made sure that the teams would go into the break level with another superb stop, this time reacting brilliantly to keep out Alessandro Bastoni’s flicked header from Dimarco’s inswinging free-kick.

Barella flicked just wide before Porto missed two more great chances to take the lead.

In the 54th minute, Terami shot weakly at Onana at the end of a lightning break led by his striker partner Pepe, and then three minutes later Onana twice save Inter’s bacon in the space of seconds.

Milan Skriniar did well to block Zaidu’s low shot before former Cameroon goalkeeper Onana grasped at the Porto left-back’s second effort and then recovered in time to stop what looked like a certain Taremi goal.

Lukaku almost immediately replaced the disappointing Edin Dzeko and in he 72nd minute the Belgium striker almost laid on the opener for Martinez, who just couldn’t quite meet an inviting low cross as he slid into the six-yard box.

Just as the match looked destined for a goalless draw, Lukaku headed Nicolo Barella’s cross against the post before slotting in the winner on the rebound.

Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev

  • The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller in quarter
DOHA: Andy Murray teetered on the brink before beating Alexander Zverev in a marathon that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.
Murray won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 after he was twice two points from defeat on his serve in the third set.
In his on-court interview after the victory, Murray said the crowd helped him.
“It makes a big difference for the players when we come and get a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd,” Murray said. “I obviously enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight.”
The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset Dutch eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.
Murray and Muller have never met.
“Not so familiar,” said Murray. “But he’s obviously had a good week this week coming through qualifying. He will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions,“
“My coach will obviously watch video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow.”
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev, the Doha winner in 2020, was in danger of suffering a fourth opening-match exit in five tournaments this year before fighting his way back from 2-5 in the third set to edge Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).
Griekspoor squandered three match points on his serve in the ninth game of the third set.
He then saved two match points in the tie-break before Rublev won in one hour 54 minutes.
Rublev will face Jiri Lehecka, a 21-year-old Czech, who beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Canadian second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime struggled against Jason Kubler’s serve in the first set but recovered to overcome the Australian 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 after two hours and 16 minutes.
Kubler had won the only previous meeting in Newport last year.

Nagelsmann fined for outburst against ref, avoids suspension

  • The federation refrained from any ban for Nagelsmann after noting he apologized the same evening
  • Nagelsmann was upset after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off
FRANKFURT, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was fined 50,000 euros ($53,200) on Wednesday but avoided suspension for his outburst against match officials after the Bundesliga leader’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
The German soccer federation issued the fine for what it called Nagelsmann’s “unsportsmanlike comments” to referee Tobias Welz and officials in their locker room after Saturday’s game.
The federation refrained from any ban for Nagelsmann after noting he apologized the same evening and had not previously appeared before its sports court.
Nagelsmann was upset after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eighth minute for a foul on Gladbach’s Alassane Plea as the forward was heading toward the goal. There was only minimal contact, but Welz said it was enough for Plea to lose his balance.
Nagelsmann saw it differently at the time and angrily confronted the match officials afterward.
“Is he messing me around or what?” Nagelsmann reportedly roared, before he knocked on the door of the officials’ dressing room.
Bayern lead the Bundesliga on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin but Nagelsmann is under pressure after seeing the team’s four-point lead disappear since the winter break.
Bayern host Union in Munich on Sunday.

Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day in traditional Saudi attire with Al-Nassr teammates

  • Appearing in a video posted by Al-Nassr FC’s Twitter account, the footballer was seen wearing a white Saudi thobe
RIYADH: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Founding Day wearing traditional Saudi attire with his Al-Nassr teammates on Wednesday.

Appearing in a video posted by Al-Nassr FC’s official Twitter account, the footballer was seen drinking Saudi coffee, a hospitality staple in the Kingdom, while wearing a crisp white Saudi thobe.

“Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at Al-Nassr FC,” Ronaldo tweeted.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a cup of coffee on Founding Day. (@AlNassrFC)

He was also seen later in the day wearing a dashing navy blue and gold-printed daglah over the thobe.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses while wearing a daglah over his thobe. (@AlNassrFC)

The thobe is a full-length, typically long-sleeved, gown-like garment worn by men in Saudi Arabia and is considered national dress.

Ronaldo and his teammates were seen enjoying a traditional Ardah performance with swords and singing, and the superstar was also spotted dancing with the Saudi flag draped around his shoulders.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a traditional Ardah performance. (@AlNassrFC)

Last week, Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, posted a picture of herself on Instagram with her grandson, Cristiano Jr., who was wearing a thobe. The image delighted Ronaldo’s Saudi fans.

Founding Day is celebrated in the Kingdom on Feb. 22.

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle

  • The Magpies take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday
  • The club captain believes Newcastle will be challenging on all fronts in the coming years
NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier thinks Newcastle United will be competing for every trophy in the next few years — and he is hoping to keep playing until he is 40 to get a taste of it.
Trippier will lead the Magpies out at Wembley on Sunday as they take on his boyhood club Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup.
The England defender only signed on the dotted line for Newcastle 13 months ago — and few would have thought the transformation in fortunes would be so stark. Trippier arrived at St. James’ Park with the club fighting relegation. They now head into this weekend’s capital showpiece with eyes on the Champions League and the club’s first meaningful silverware since 1969.
“If you look back to last January, the progress we have made, we have earned the right to be in this position that we’re in today,” said the 32-year-old.
“The way that we have performed this season, we have tried to compete with all the top teams and we want to be where the top four are with Man United, Man City. That’s where Newcastle want to be. We have earned the right to be in the position that we are in.”
While this is the end of one particular journey — in the Carabao, a competition Newcastle have never won — it is far from the finish of the club’s rise, according to Trippier.
“I certainly believe this club will be fighting for every trophy possible and I’m not just saying that,” he said.
“A year down the line, we’re in a cup final. That’s a great stepping stone for us as a club to move forward,” Trippier added. “If I’m not here and they are playing Champions League football, I’ll be absolutely delighted that I’ve managed to help in some way to get them into the position that they will hopefully be in. I certainly believe they could be fighting for everything in a couple of years’ time. They have got the perfect manager in charge. He’s unbelievable. The owners are fantastic. I just hope that they do because Newcastle is a massive club.”
Trippier only recently penned a new one-year extension to his Magpies’ deal — but he hopes it will not be his last.
When asked about the longevity of his own career, he said: “You look at Tom Brady and Ryan Giggs. I played with a great pro, Michael Duff, when I was at Burnley. This is what I love. This is what I was born to do.”
Trippier says he will not stop playing until someone tells him to, and he hopes that will be many years from now, and at Newcastle.
“There’s nowhere else I would rather be. I love it here,” he said. “I have got a great relationship with everybody, from my teammates right to the top. I want to help the club and, hopefully, I will retire here in many years.”
Trippier believes he has the fitness levels necessary to play until his late 30s and has had a good injury record since returning from a broken foot last year.
“I have had a great injury record and I feel really good. I will do everything right, recover right, prepare right as I always have done. Hopefully, you will see me when I’m 40. You never know, do you? You’ve seen stranger things happen.”
The Trippier family will in some respects have divided loyalties at the weekend, with the Newcastle skipper coming for Red Devils stock, although he hopes his father puts his Old Trafford passions aside for one weekend at least.
“Me, of course. Well, I hope so,” said Trippier, when asked whom his father will be supporting this weekend.
“It’s a proud moment for all my family even though they are Reds. They will be supporting me. Hopefully, we can give a good account of ourselves for the club and bring the trophy back to Newcastle,” he said.
While he is proud to captain the team, Trippier says the club’s fortunes come first.
“If I’m captain or not, I’m still representing myself in the same way for the club but, of course, I would be proud to lead the lads out and hopefully it’s very positive by the end of the game.”
One of the biggest challenges facing the Magpies is Marcus Rashford, arguably the most in-form striker in the whole of top-level world football.
Rashford, of course, is no stranger to Trippier; they train and play regularly with each other for England.
“I know Marcus very well. I’m actually really happy for him because I’ve always known how unbelievable he is and he’s certainly hit some form,” said Trippier.
“But it’s not about one individual. You’ve got (Bruno) Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, who’s been unbelievable this season as well. We can’t be too focused on them. Obviously, we need to review them, of course, but we need to focus on how we can hurt them. We want to go into that final to win. That’s our only priority.”

