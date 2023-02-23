You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Calls for 'just and lasting peace' at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba speaks during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine, at UN headquarters in New York City on February 22, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
  Josep Borrell: Until Russia withdraws its troops EU will give Ukraine all it needs to defend itself
  Guterres: "It is high time we step back from the brink"
Updated 19 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN General Assembly on Wednesday held an emergency session to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war on Ukraine, with Kyiv and its supporters hoping to garner broad support for a resolution underscoring the need “to reach (a) comprehensible, just and lasting peace” in line with the UN Charter.

The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. The vote will likely take place on Thursday after speeches by representatives from more than 80 countries.

The text, which unlike a Security Council resolution does not have the binding force of international law but which could deepen Russia’s isolation on the world stage, reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Kyiv hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as it did in 2022, when nearly three quarters of the General Assembly voted for several resolutions condemning Russia.

In his remarks to the 193-member Assembly, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the UN to support the resolution, which “will contribute to our joint efforts to bring the war to an end as well as protect the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

Kuleba said that the world, by committing to safeguard the territorial integrity of Ukraine, would send a “strong and clear” message to Russia and discourage it from attacking other territories.

He said that his country has no choice but to keep fighting for its survival “as any of you would do,” adding that the current situation on the frontlines proves Russians “want war, not peace. They are on the attack all along the front line, from the Dnipro River to the Russian border.”

For those countries who have not explicitly expressed support for Ukraine, the foreign minister called on them to stop hiding behind “the mask of neutrality” and choose the side of the UN Charter and international law.

“Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy.”

That is the reason why, Kuleba said, calls to cease arms delivery to Ukraine are “badly misplaced.”

“It’s perfectly legitimate to help a nation that has been attacked and is justifiably defending itself. It is an act of defense of the UN Charter act. It is an act in favor of ending the war sooner and achieving a lasting and just peace.

“On the contrary, it is illegal and against the Charter to give military help to the aggressor. It is an act of war escalation and prolongation of atrocities, destruction and sufferings.”

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, has called on the General Assembly to vote against the “anti-Russia” draft resolution. Doing otherwise would encourage the West to continue “their militaristic Russophobic lies using the support of UN member states as a cover.”

The Russian envoy said that one year on, member states are much better informed and it has become more difficult for the “Western camp to mobilize members states of the UN in support of their crusade against Russia.”

Throughout the past year, Nebenzia said, “it became obvious that the main element of anti-Russia propaganda campaign conducted by our former Western partners” consists of accusing Russia of waging an unprovoked aggression on Ukraine guided by imperial ambitions, while turning a blind eye to what he called “the resurging new Nazism” in Ukraine.

“It’s becoming very clear that the Ukrainian crisis has only become a catalyst for the visceral Russophobia to come to the surface. It has now contaminated the American and European elites. They’re competing against each other, in the number of sanctions that are imposed on my country.”

He said that sanctions imposed against Russia are hurting the developing world the most, and “what is at stake after all is the United States and its allies’ hegemony. They don’t want to have anyone come to the level of governing the planet. They think it’s their turf.”

Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs, said that the world needs peace in Ukraine, “But not just any peace. We need a peace grounded in the principles of the UN Charter.”

He said the resolution, drafted by the EU, is there to “reiterate our support for Ukraine and to set out the principles for peace.

“I want to stress: this is not ‘a European issue’.” Nor is it about “the West versus Russia,” he said. “No, this illegal war concerns everyone: the North, the South, the East and the West.”

He told the assembly that failure to condemn Russia and stop its actions in Ukraine will lead to similar aggressions elsewhere in the world.

Borrell said that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and until Russia ends hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine “the EU will continue to give Ukraine the support it needs to defend its population.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the Russian war as “an affront to our collective conscience (and a) violation of the United Nations Charter and international law (that) is having dramatic humanitarian and human rights consequences.”

He said that the impact of the war is being felt “far beyond Ukraine.”

“As I said from day one, Russia’s attack on Ukraine challenges the cornerstone principles and values of our multilateral system.”

Quoting directly from the Charter, Guterres said: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

Guterres said that the war is “fanning regional instability and fueling global tensions and divisions, while diverting attention and resources from other crises and pressing global issues.”

Implicit threats to use nuclear weapons is “utterly unacceptable,” said the UN chief.

“It is high time to step back from the brink.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN

One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
  Nearly 800 women died per day in 2020
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

GENEVA: A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth complications, despite maternal mortality rates dropping by a third in 20 years, the United Nations said Thursday.
Rates fell significantly between 2000 and 2015 but largely stagnated between 2016 and 2020 — and in some regions have even reversed, the UN said.
The overall maternal mortality rate dropped by 34.3 percent over a 20-year period — from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other UN agencies.
Nonetheless, that means nearly 800 women died per day in 2020 — or around one every two minutes.
Belarus recorded the biggest decline — down 95.5 percent — while Venezuela saw the highest increase. Between 2000 and 2015, the biggest rise was in the United States.
“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services... and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”
The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates dropped in only two of the eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35 percent, and in Central and Southern Asia by 16 percent.
The rate went up in Europe and Northern America by 17 percent, and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 15 percent. Elsewhere, it stagnated.
The two European countries witnessing “significant increases” are Greece and Cyprus, the report’s author Jenny Cresswell told journalists.
Maternal deaths remain largely concentrated in the world’s poorest regions and in conflict-affected countries.
Around 70 percent of those deaths recorded in 2020 were in sub-Saharan Africa, where the rate is “136 times bigger” than in Australia and New Zealand, Cresswell said.
In Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all facing severe humanitarian crises — rates were more than twice the global average.
Severe bleeding, infections, complications from unsafe abortions and underlying conditions such as HIV/AIDS are among the leading causes of death, the report said — which are all largely preventable and treatable.
The WHO said it was “critical” that women had control over their reproductive health — particularly about if and when to have children, so that they can plan and space childbearing to protect their health.
Natalia Kanem, head of the UN Population Fund, said the rate of women “needlessly” dying was “unconscionable.”
“We can and must do better by urgently investing in family planning and filling the global shortage of 900,000 midwives,” she said.
While the report covers data up to 2020, the WHO’s Anshu Banerjee told journalists that the statistics since then look bleak, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

Topics: UN pregnancy

5 die in small airplane crash near Little Rock factory

5 die in small airplane crash near Little Rock factory
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

5 die in small airplane crash near Little Rock factory

5 die in small airplane crash near Little Rock factory
  The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms that the National Weather Service said included wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) moved through the Little Rock area
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were traveling in crashed near a Little Rock factory on Wednesday shortly after taking off, authorities said.
The twin-engine plane crashed outside an industrial area in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane.
The Beech BE20 had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, the FAA said.
Burk did not immediately release the names or ages of the people on the plane. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
CTEH, an environmental consulting firm based in North Little Rock, said the five people on board the plane — including the pilot — were its employees. A company spokesman said the employees were responding to an explosion at an Ohio metals plant this week that killed one worker and sent more than a dozen to the hospital.
“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH, said in a statement released by the company. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”
The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms that the National Weather Service said included wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) moved through the Little Rock area. Burk said it would be up to investigators to determine if weather was a factor.
Nearby residents said they saw an intense fire from the crash.
Dennis Gordon told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he was standing on a street nearby the crash when he heard the wind pick up and then an explosion. Gordon told the paper that several smaller explosions followed, and then a huge fire.
“It was just red, then it starts turning black, and there’s this burnt smell,” Gordon told the paper.

Topics: plane crash Little Rock factory Arkansas

China backs Putin as tension over war soars

China backs Putin as tension over war soars
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

China backs Putin as tension over war soars

China backs Putin as tension over war soars
  Biden rallies NATO allies in east
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: China vowed a stronger partnership with Russia on Wednesday and US President Joe Biden rallied NATO allies in eastern Europe amid soaring global tensions before the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin told a huge state-organized patriotic rally in Moscow that Russia was fighting for its “historical” lands in Ukraine, and its soldiers were “fighting heroically, courageously, bravely — we are proud of them.”
In Ukraine, school classes moved online for the rest of the week for fear of an upsurge in Russian missile attacks a year on from the Feb. 24 invasion.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the highest ranking Chinese official to visit Russia since the invasion, told Putin that Beijing was ready to enhance ties. A time of crisis called for Russia and China “to continuously deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said.
Putin said he was looking forward to a visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a deeper partnership. Xi is expected to make a “peace speech” on Friday, but Kyiv says there can be no talk of peace while Russian troops are in Ukraine.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“This unprovoked and criminal Russian war against Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world must end with the cleansing of the entire Ukrainian land from Russian occupation and solid guarantees of the long-term security for our state, the whole of Europe and the entire world,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Russia is due to begin military exercises with China in South Africa on Friday and has sent a frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles.

Russian aggression in Ukraine had changed the security situation in Europe, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a meeting in Warsaw of nine eastern NATO members. Biden said Washington was committed to defending every inch of the alliance’s territory.
“You are the front line of our collective defense,” the president told the summit of countries that joined the Western military alliance after being aligned with Moscow during the Cold War.
Most are now among the strongest supporters of military aid to Ukraine and in a joint declaration called for an NATO presence on its eastern flank.
Biden said the invasion had tested the world but Washington and its allies had shown they would defend democracy. He rejected Russia’s assertion that the West was seeking to control or destroy Russia, and accused Moscow of crimes against humanity.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
Updated 23 February 2023

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns

Top Afghan, Pakistani officials meet in Kabul amid strained relations, security concerns
  Afghan authorities closed main border crossing point at Torkham on Sunday
  Since November, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks
Updated 23 February 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Top officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban government met with Pakistan’s defense minister and spy chief in Kabul on Wednesday, days after the main border crossing was closed and as Islamabad faces a growing security threat.
Reports of authorities exchanging gunfire surfaced on Monday after Afghan authorities closed the crossing at Torkham a day earlier over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients going to the neighboring country for treatment.
Skirmishes have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years and in recent months have resulted in many civilian casualties with both Kabul and Islamabad blaming each other for the violence.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund held talks with the high-ranking Pakistani delegation in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
“The two sides discussed issues on the ground, particularly the crossing points with Pakistan,” Mujahid told Arab News.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif and Nadeem Anjum, head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
“God willing, a solution will be found for the difficulties,” he said.
“The Pakistani delegation was assured that no one will create a threat to Pakistan and the Pakistani side should too give attention to Afghan security until the economic and political relations of the two nations can be strengthened.”
In a statement issued by his office, Abdul Ghani Baradar said Pakistan and Afghanistan “are neighbors and should get along well.”
“Political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters,” the statement read.
The Taliban official also called for the release of Afghans detained in Pakistan and urged for the facilitation of passengers and patients crossing at Torkham and Spin Boldak during Wednesday’s meeting, and assurances were given that the Pakistani side will work on the issues.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that discussions touched on “security-related matters including counter terrorism measures.”
Since November last year, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks after the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long cease-fire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.
Security issues were a priority for the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul.
“Very clearly, the Pakistani delegation is there in Kabul because of security concerns,” Kaswar Klasra, editor in chief of the Islamabad Telegraph, told Arab News.
“The TTP has become a very great threat to Pakistan’s existence,” he said. “Pakistan is seeking the Taliban’s government help to stop TTP from attacking targets in Pakistan, and this is the core agenda of the Pakistani delegation.”
Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban gunfire

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US

Heavy snow snarls travel as winter storms hit US
  An unusual blizzard warning was put in place for the mountains around Los Angeles from early Thursday, with snow expected to fall even at relatively low elevations
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Powerful winter storms lashed the United States on Wednesday, with heavy snow snarling travel across wide areas, even as unusual warmth was expected in others.
Blizzards expected to dump up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow swept across a vast band of the country from the West Coast to the Great Lakes, grounding flights and knocking out power to tens of thousands.
Warnings of heavy snowfall were even issued for typically sunny areas near Los Angeles, as well as for more typical winter weather spots in the far north.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said two rounds of snow would wallop parts of Minnesota in a “historic winter storm (that) will likely lead to impossible travel.”
“Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph (55 to 70 kph)... This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,” a warning said.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”
More than 1,450 flights within, into or out of the United States had been canceled by 2100 GMT, according to Flightaware.com, with its “Misery Map” showing Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul particularly badly hit.
Roads were also difficult, with Wyoming suffering from problems even on main highways.
“Please change travel plans if you are coming toward Wyoming,” the state’s department of transport posted on its Facebook page. “A major winter storm and multi-day closures are likely on Interstates and secondary roads throughout Wyoming!“
Around 150,000 properties were without power across the country, according to Poweroutage.us, the bulk of them in California, where strong winds were toppling trees.
An unusual blizzard warning was put in place for the mountains around Los Angeles from early Thursday, with snow expected to fall even at relatively low elevations.
“Now is the time to prepare for a COLD AND DANGEROUS winter storm expected for much of the week,” the NWS in Los Angeles warned.
“Several FEET of snow is expected in the mountains with a few inches possible as low as 1000 feet. Gusty and potentially damaging winds are also expected.”
While not everyone was expected to wake up to a whiteout, even people in Los Angeles will be treated to the sight of snow-dusted mountains.
“Nearly entire population of (California) will be able to see snow from some vantage point later this week if they look in right direction (i.e., toward highest hills in vicinity),” climate scientist Daniel Swain of UCLA tweeted.
It will be chilly by southern California standards, but forecasters warned that some areas of the country would be very cold, with parts of the northern and central plains seeing wind chills as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 C).
But while the West and some northern parts of the United States are shivering, eastern areas will be unusually warm.
“These highs on Thursday will be particularly anomalous for the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, where temperatures 40+ degrees above average will feel more like June than February,” the NWS said.

Topics: US winter storm blizzard snowfall

