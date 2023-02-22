Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres will meet to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine as the UN Security Council meets this week amid the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion, the US State Department said in a statement.
Blinken, while at the UNSC meeting in New York Thursday and Friday, “will underscore US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and call upon the international community to endorse UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine,” the department said.
Remarks by ambassador of Japan on the occasion of 63rd birthday of emperor of Japan
Updated 19 sec ago
Iwai Fumio
It is my great honor to celebrate the occasion of the 63rd birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, emperor of Japan, today, Feb. 23, following the Founding Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Feb. 22. Taking this opportunity, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Arab News for the opportunity to confirm the long-lasting friendship and highlight the future-oriented cooperation between the Kingdom and Japan on this honorable occasion.
The Kingdom is truly in the midst of its socio-economic transformation, and we are experiencing new changes every day. While witnessing such rapid changes, I realize that some things never change, that is, the deep and friendly ties between the two royal families of the Kingdom and Japan. Receiving favors of this special bond, we continue to work together for the further development of the bilateral relationship, with respect for each other’s changes.
Since last year, mutual visits of high-ranking officials between the two countries have been reactivated with the significant relaxation of border measures against COVID-19 in both countries. In July and September, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, minister of foreign affairs, visited Japan. On Nov. 8, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan and the Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom jointly held the 6th Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 ministerial meeting in Tokyo, with the attendance of H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, minister of investment, and H.E. Nishimura Yasutoshi, METI minister. Following this meeting, Nishimura, accompanied by more than 150 Japanese businesspersons, visited the Kingdom in December, where the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Investment Forum was held and 15 new MoUs were signed.
Along with these new developments, particular corporate activities are progressing. Three Japanese companies — Astellas Pharma, Trend Micro Inc. and Sysmex — opened their offices in Riyadh last year. In addition, Daikin Industries, Ltd. inaugurated its first factory in the Kingdom. I hope that these tangible achievements will increase momentum for further investment from Japan to the Kingdom.
In the field of culture, it is remarkable that many Japanese cultural programs such as traditional performing arts (Dento-geino), calligraphy (Shodo), tea ceremony (Sado), and flower arrangement (Kado) were held in this Riyadh season. In addition, the Embassy of Japan hosted two Japanese art exhibitions in 2022 to introduce modern Japanese art. The Japanese Language Proficient Test was conducted for the first time in the Kingdom, in Riyadh and Jeddah respectively. Through these experiences, I feel that Saudi people are increasingly interested in various aspects of Japanese culture, in addition to manga and anime. I would like to welcome this trend and hope that these cultural activities will provide the people in the Kingdom with opportunities to know more about Japan and its culture.
As for my activities as an ambassador, I have been honored to visit all 13 provinces of the Kingdom in the two years since I assumed my duties in 2021. Each destination has a unique nature, history, culture and traditions, and I was deeply fascinated by the diversified natural and cultural resources of the Kingdom. Observing such diversity and regional attractiveness, I strongly believe that these assets will enrich Saudi society to be a driving force for the region.
In 2025, the Kingdom and Japan will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of a diplomatic relationship. Together with it, Saudi Vision 2030 will mark the 10th anniversary of its launch. Based on the strong bond between our two countries, I would like to further enhance the collaboration with the Kingdom in various fields such as economy, culture and tourism toward our celebration in the year.
Last but not least, I wish good health and prosperity for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and prime minister, and all people of the Kingdom.
Iwai Fumio is the Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Emperor Naruhito greets citizens on his 63rd birthday
Updated 29 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: On Feb. 23, Japanese citizens are going to be allowed into the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to celebrate the emperor’s birthday.
Emperor Naruhito turns 63 on Thursday and is making a rare public appearance on the balcony of the Imperial Palace.
The emperor usually makes these appearances on his birthday and at New Year. Naruhito’s greeting earlier this year was his first in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emperor Naruhito appeared alongside Empress Masako, their daughter, Princess Aiko, and other Imperial Family members including Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Empress Emerita Michiko, Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko. The Imperial Family appear behind a glass screen on the balcony of the Chowa-den Hall.
The emperor usually makes a few remarks and then waves to the flag-waving crowd at the palace.
These are two rare occasions when the general public can see the emperor. While he does make visits to various parts of the country, COVID-19 has severely restricted his schedule.
“I have tried to have as many opportunities to interact with the public as possible, aiming to join people and stand by them even a little,” Naruhito told a press conference in February 2019, ahead of his enthronement. He did, however, travel to London last year for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
He also made a rare visit to Okinawa last year with Empress Masako as they paid their respects to the victims of the bloodiest battle in the Pacific War. It was his first visit to Okinawa since his accession to the throne in 2019.
The couple visited the national cemetery for the war dead in Itoman City, the site of the final fighting in the bloody Battle of Okinawa between Japanese and US troops during World War II. The cemetery holds the remains of more than 180,000 people who died during the three months of fighting.
Naruhito is the first emperor to have been born after the war. Many people in Okinawa have mixed feelings toward emperors through the prefecture’s complicated history with the rest of Japan. Okinawa was once called the Ryukyu Kingdom, which existed for about 450 years until 1879. The Meiji government (1868-1912) ended its independent rule and transformed it into the prefecture of Okinawa.
UK’s ethnic minority no longer at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths, latest data reveals
Early in the pandemic, deaths involving coronavirus were the highest among Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Pakistanis
Virus had its greatest impact on frontline workers, who are disproportionately ethnic minorities, expert says
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Ethnic minorities in the UK are no longer significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Early in the pandemic, deaths involving coronavirus were the highest among Bangladeshis, Black Caribbeans, and Pakistanis than among white people.
Last year, all ethnic minority mortality rates decreased.
Recent data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed that there is now no statistically significant difference in the number of COVID-19-related deaths among ethnic minorities and the white population.
The reasons for this shift are complex, with experts citing “various factors” to consider.
Dr. Veena Raleigh, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at The King’s Fund, told the BBC that at the start of the pandemic, there was little understanding of the transmission and impact of COVID-19.
“The virus had its greatest impact on people who were most vulnerable or exposed to the infection — that was older people and people working in frontline jobs, key workers in the NHS, public transport, etc.,” Raleigh said.
“And of course, ethnic minorities are disproportionately working in those roles,” the epidemiologist added.
Raleigh continued: “Initially the virus had a terrible impact in terms of mortality. But over time, we learned more about how this virus transmits. For example, various social measures to control the spread of infection were introduced, like mask-wearing and social distancing. So that helped to moderate ethnic differences.
“And then, of course, the vaccination program came in. And although vaccination rates are lower in some ethnic minority groups, nonetheless, a significant proportion of the population is vaccinated — or has some immunity because they’ve been exposed to the virus.
“All of these factors have contributed to reducing ethnic differences in COVID-19 mortality over time.”
A spokesperson for the think tank Runnymede told the BBC: “COVID-19 was not just a health crisis; it was also a social and economic crisis.
“Unequal health outcomes are not confined to COVID-19, and longstanding racial and economic inequality is at the heart of understanding the pandemic.
“It is precisely because these inequalities are so systemic and interlinked that, when crisis hit, certain communities were impacted first, the hardest and in multiple ways.”
KABUL: Top officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban government met with Pakistan’s defense minister and spy chief in Kabul on Wednesday, days after the main border crossing was closed and as Islamabad faces a growing security threat.
Reports of authorities exchanging gunfire surfaced on Monday after Afghan authorities closed the crossing at Torkham a day earlier over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients going to the neighboring country for treatment.
Skirmishes have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years and in recent months have resulted in many civilian casualties with both Kabul and Islamabad blaming each other for the violence.
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mullah Mohammed Yaqoob and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund held talks with the high-ranking Pakistani delegation in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
“The two sides discussed issues on the ground, particularly the crossing points with Pakistan,” Mujahid told Arab News.
The Pakistani delegation was led by Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif and Nadeem Anjum, head of the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
“God willing, a solution will be found for the difficulties,” he said.
“The Pakistani delegation was assured that no one will create a threat to Pakistan and the Pakistani side should too give attention to Afghan security until the economic and political relations of the two nations can be strengthened.”
In a statement issued by his office, Abdul Ghani Baradar said Pakistan and Afghanistan “are neighbors and should get along well.”
“Political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters,” the statement read.
The Taliban official also called for the release of Afghans detained in Pakistan and urged for the facilitation of passengers and patients crossing at Torkham and Spin Boldak during Wednesday’s meeting, and assurances were given that the Pakistani side will work on the issues.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that discussions touched on “security-related matters including counter terrorism measures.”
Since November last year, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks after the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long cease-fire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.
Security issues were a priority for the Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul.
“Very clearly, the Pakistani delegation is there in Kabul because of security concerns,” Kaswar Klasra, editor in chief of the Islamabad Telegraph, told Arab News.
“The TTP has become a very great threat to Pakistan’s existence,” he said. “Pakistan is seeking the Taliban’s government help to stop TTP from attacking targets in Pakistan, and this is the core agenda of the Pakistani delegation.”
Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government.
DHAKA: Bangladeshi firms are hopeful of expanding their export portfolio and attracting buyers from the Kingdom after showcasing their products in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Some 30 companies, which include firms from the garment and pharmaceutical sectors, are participating in the Bangladesh Products Exhibition, which is being held in the Saudi capital until Feb. 24.
The event was opened by Tipu Munshi, the country’s commerce minister, as the government in Dhaka is supporting the private sector’s mission.
The South Asian country is keen to use the Saudi market to increase its presence in the Gulf. The Export Promotion Bureau, part of the Ministry of Commerce, last October organized a trade and investment fair in Riyadh.
Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director at the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, told Arab News on Wednesday: “If we can grab the Saudi market, all other Gulf countries will be easier to explore.
“In order to penetrate into this market, we need to invest more and have patience.”
Most of Bangladesh’s exports to Saudi Arabia have until now targeted its 2.5 million expatriate community living and working in the Kingdom.
However, Dhaka is relatively small in the Saudi market, with the country’s exports worth only about $300 million in 2021.
As Dhaka’s trade portfolio is dominated by the garment sector — the top industry in Bangladesh, contributing over 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and accounting for 80 percent of exports — it can capitalize on its strong reputation and also grab the potential of a “niche market” offered through Hajj pilgrimages, Mansur added.
At least 20 garment manufacturers are participating in the Riyadh expo this week.
Prof. Mustafizur Rahman, executive director of the Dhaka-based think tank Center for Policy Dialogue, said the expo in Riyadh will help introduce brands made in Bangladesh to Saudi importers and retailers.
He said: “The Bangladesh expo can play a significant role in boosting our exports to the Kingdom.
“The quality of the goods we are producing and the competitiveness, both are on positive trends now, but our brands are not that well recognized.
“If we can consistently monitor the market situation and the manufacturers continue the follow-ups in the Saudi market in order to build a good brand image, this expo will have a good impact on our exports.”