Saudi search and rescue teams complete operations in Turkiye

Saudi search and rescue teams complete operations in Turkiye
Saudi Search and Rescue Team carries out operations in the Turkish province of Hayat. (Twitter/@SaudiDCD)
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi search and rescue teams complete operations in Turkiye

Saudi search and rescue teams complete operations in Turkiye
  • Organization carried out missions in 47 locations across three cities
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Search and rescue teams from Saudi Civil Defense have completed their operations in Turkiye following the 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The organization met the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group, Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, and other local authorities to coordinate its efforts.

It carried out search and rescue missions in 47 locations across the cities of Gaziantep, Antakya, and Kahramanmaras, using cutting-edge technology and equipment. 

The Saudi Civil Defense team returned to Riyadh on Thursday, although the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is still providing help in Turkiye and Syria.

The number of people killed in Turkiye in this month’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria now stands at 47,244.

Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first earthquake on Feb. 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.

 

Topics: Saudi Civil Defense King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Updated 24 February 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Diriyah Nights wraps up, hosts thousands of visitors

Diriyah Nights wraps up, hosts thousands of visitors
  • In January, the first session saw performances from singers Nabil Shuail, Aseel Abu Bakr and Fouad Abdel Wahed
Updated 24 February 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

RIYADH: Thousands of visitors in Riyadh flocked to attend Diriyah Nights, which concluded on Wednesday. 

The two-month event featured a plethora of activities, including dazzling live performances, a great gastronomy scene, high-end shops and art. 

“Diriyah Nights Sessions,” performances from world-renowned Arab music stars, hosted by Rotana Audio Co., consisted of three musical sessions over the duration of the event. 

In January, the first session saw performances from singers Nabil Shuail, Aseel Abu Bakr and Fouad Abdel Wahed. 

In Feburary, singers Abadi Al-Johar, Rashid Al-Faris and Rami Abdullah performed for the second session. 

Iconic Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo concluded the final session on Feb. 20 with a resounding live performance that attracted hundreds of music lovers. 

Visitors were spoiled for choice with restaurants at Diriyah Nights with the likes of Okto, Tawlat Fayza, Pizzeria Dei Monti, and Lebanese restaurant Shababik, where Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr, had dinner.

With a reservation at any restaurant in Diriyah Nights, attendees received general access to the event. 

Electric car racing lovers had the chance to enjoy the ninth season of the Diriyah Formula E World Championship, which took place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site from Jan. 27-28.

Diriyah Season 2022 hosted the Spanish Super Cup from Jan. 11 to 15 and the EA Sports Supercup on Jan. 18, which received distinguished global attention and attendance. 

The Spanish Super Cup brought four legendary soccer teams — Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia and Real Betis — to play.

The EA Sports Supercup was a one-day match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. 

Diriyah Nights may have come to an end, but Diriyah Season still continues to host a variety of events for all ages.

Topics: Diriyah Diriyah Nights Sessions Riyadh

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts
Updated 23 February 2023
Nada Alturki

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia's sustainability efforts

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts
  • Follow the Kingdom’s example to help save us, says Satish Sikha
  • Raises funds for children and needy people in India and elsewhere
Updated 23 February 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Satish Sikha went from being a luxury haute couture fashion designer to adopting a nomadic lifestyle, traveling across the globe for over 16 years and collecting celebrity statements on the current state of the environment. Saudi Arabia, he says, is truly an inspirational model for sustainable ventures internationally.

Sikha’s mission in life is to spread awareness around sustainability and green living in order to maintain a livable environment for all. He travels with only a suitcase and a precious 1-kilometer-long piece of fabric banner that carries his message.

Sikha told Arab News in an exclusive interview: “Saudi Arabia is doing wonderful (projects) like The Line and NEOM, where there’s no traffic, and that’s a fantastic thing. It’s not only appreciation, we should follow it. Only a big sudden change in our lifestyle can save us.

“With this project, I’m educating, creating awareness for children, parents, and teachers on the important steps to take care of our planet within our lifestyle so that our children can live a healthy life, just like our great grandparents.”

In 2007, the Indian-Canadian fashion designer had just opened up another bridal gown and evening wear boutique. His handmade designs would cascade in precious stones such as diamonds, emeralds and rubies, and would sell for a hefty price.

Through his philanthropic work with the Sick Kids Foundation, he became particularly fond of a patient named Allison. She opened his new establishment, a moment her mother said was the happiest of her life. When she passed away from a rare disease shortly afterward, Sikha was grief-stricken.

He gave up the lavish lifestyle to investigate the state of humanity and why diseases are so common now. He maintains that our overall health is deteriorating much quicker compared to our ancestors’, largely due to climate change and the failing state of the planet.

“I realized, what am I going to do with all this? With money we can buy anything that we can touch, so I contacted my lawyers to sign and donate everything to the Sick Kids Foundation and I left the country with the clothes (I had) on,” he said.

He auctioned off his last gown for $184,000.

True to his nature as a designer, his new initiative was also laid out on fabric. “I started traveling the world, and visited 72 countries meeting prime ministers, presidents, NASA scientists, foresters, film stars. Each person would write one message on one yard of green eco silk fabric. I provided the fabric and nontoxic markers,” he explained.

The campaign, “Luxury for Soul,” is dedicated to helping others. He also started the 90MillionSmiles Foundation to support underprivileged children in India.

His first showcase was across the Arctic Ocean at the North Pole, the first and only event of its kind to take place in that location. He wanted to make a statement on the climate crisis at a place known for its endless landscapes of ice, now slowly melting away, unseen.

He said: “I’ve seen what’s happening in the Arctic, I’ve been there, I stayed there, I experienced it. Overnight, over 200 miles of glaciers vanished, so I presented the longest fabric on top of the ocean.”

“There are one thousand people and only one tree. Can we live?” one message reads.

He has gathered messages from prominent figures across the world, including the late NASA scientist Hermann Engelhardt, whose designs helped send rockets to Mars, and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. While creating exposure through figures with a prominent following is key for the philanthropist, he also welcomes contributions from the public, as it is a project by the people, for the people.

“Maybe those hits you were getting were only the pressure you needed to shape the diamond you were meant to be,” wrote Saudi Saad Mohammed on a piece of fabric, an excerpt from his upcoming book.

Mohammed had met Sikha almost a decade ago through a mutual charity contact, and had kept in touch virtually since then. He had been following the artists’ work through social media and is a huge admirer of his initiative as an advocate for environmental causes himself.

They met for the first time in Riyadh and Mohammed was honored to take part in the project.

Mohammed told Arab News: “Having so much awareness these days about sustainability, and air and environmental pollution made me realize how lucky we are, and how we can work for such a cause and make it even slightly better. The more you spread awareness, the more people can take care of themselves and the environment around them.”

“Saudis need to be a part of this, because this piece is going to roam around the world and everyone is a citizen of the world,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sustainability Satish Sikha

Saudi Writers and Readers Festival taking place in 5 locations

Saudi Writers and Readers Festival taking place in 5 locations
Updated 24 February 2023
SPA

Saudi Writers and Readers Festival taking place in 5 locations

Saudi Writers and Readers Festival taking place in 5 locations
Updated 24 February 2023
SPA

DAMMAM: The Saudi Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission has launched the first edition of the Writers and Readers Festival under the slogan “Literary Value from Saudi Arabia to the World.”

The festival is taking place from Feb. 23-March 11, and is being held in five locations — Dammam Corniche, Alkhobar Corniche, Qatif Corniche, Dhahran Expo and King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra.

Mohammed Hassan Alwan, CEO of the commission, said that the Writers and Readers Festival aims to be the first festival in the region to celebrate literature in various languages from East to West.

He added that the festival will enrich the Saudi and international cultural scene through dozens of events.

Alwan added that people in the region will be brought closer together through values, ethics, wisdom and knowledge showcased in various fields at the festival.

Topics: Publishing & Translation Commission Writers and Readers Festival Saudi literature

KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers

KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers

KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers
  • Second phase of project launched to train Arabic language teachers according to scientific standards
  • Program includes 18 courses inside Saudi Arabia, 39 abroad
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic has launched the second phase of a project to train Arabic language teachers who are non-native speakers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The project aims to develop the skills of Arabic teachers who are non-native speakers of the language and enable them to teach Arabic according to scientific standards.
The training will be implemented in cooperation with specialized universities and institutes and is also meant to promote the Arabic language globally through courses delivered by experts in Arabic.
The first course of the second phase was launched in Almaty in cooperation with the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages. The course, which was held for six hours per day over a period of three days, concluded on Feb. 23.
The project’s second phase includes 18 courses inside Saudi Arabia and 39 courses that will be held abroad.
The second phase builds upon the success of the first, during which five training courses were held in the Kingdom, with 96 participants. Outside the Kingdom, 30 courses were held in 26 countries, with 809 participants.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets UN Human Settlements Programme’s executive director

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets UN Human Settlements Programme’s executive director
Updated 24 February 2023
SPA

KSrelief's supervisor general meets UN Human Settlements Programme's executive director

KSrelief’s supervisor general meets UN Human Settlements Programme’s executive director
Updated 24 February 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Programme, on the sidelines of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

Prospects for cooperation between KSrelief and UN-Habitat were discussed during the meeting, focusing on providing appropriate shelter and supporting the infrastructure for displaced people worldwide.

Sharif expressed appreciation for the forum, which has highlighted the vital issue of humanitarian aid and sought to raise the level of relief coordination among the concerned authorities.

Topics: KSrelief UN Human Settlements Programme Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Maimunah Mohd Sharif Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum 2023

