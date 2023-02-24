You are here

  • Home
  • Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Iran's economy continues to reel after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the protests that followed the September death of Mahsa Amini. (FILE/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfy67

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
  • Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

MONTREAL, Canada: The Canadian government announced on Thursday a relaxation of immigration rules for Iranians in Canada, amid “gross and systematic human rights violations” in Iran.
“These measures will make it easier for Iranians who wish to extend their temporary status in Canada,” the immigration department said in a statement.
Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada and will be exempt from certain processing fees.
They will be also able to apply for a work permit that allows them to pursue any occupation and for any employer of their choice.
“Canada will not stand idly by in the face of these aggressions as the Iranian regime continues its ongoing human rights violations,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said.
“Applications from Iranians in Canada will also be processed on a priority basis,” the statement said, noting the measures will take effect March 1.
Ottawa has imposed numerous sanctions against Iranian organizations and officials in recent months to condemn the crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Canada

Related

EU condemns Iran over death penalty for German
Middle-East
EU condemns Iran over death penalty for German
West must support Iranian democratic revolution: UK MPs
Middle-East
West must support Iranian democratic revolution: UK MPs

US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid

US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid

US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid
  • Biden had delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “an announcement of more artillery, more ammunition, more HIMARS,”
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

Washington: The United States will send Ukraine a new military aid package worth $2 billion, a top US official said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“Today, the United States announced a further $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN.
He did not give details of the types of armaments to be expected in the package.
Sullivan, who accompanied President Joe Biden on a surprise trip into Kyiv this week, said US officials were constantly deciding how “to give Ukraine the tools that it needs to win.”
He noted that while in Kyiv, Biden had delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “an announcement of more artillery, more ammunition, more HIMARS,” in addition to previous pledges of US armored vehicles and at a later date, tanks.
HIMARS are a US multiple rocket system that Ukrainian forces have used to devastating effect against the invading Russians.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
World
Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official
World
Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia

Australia sending drones to Ukraine, imposes more sanctions on Russia
  • Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides are believed to have died
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government said on Friday it would send more drones to Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion, and imposed new targeted financial sanctions against 90 Russian individuals and 40 entities.
The latest targets include Russian ministers overseeing energy, resources and industry sectors, and key players in defense including arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, aviation firm Tupolev and submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards.
“We continue to stand with Ukraine,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. “(The uncrewed aerial systems) provide a battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
He did not specify how many drones would be shipped, the models involved, and whether they would be armed.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides are believed to have died and millions forced to flee since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a “special military operation” to rid its neighbor of extremists, a year ago.
Putin talked up Russia’s nuclear arsenal on the eve of the war’s anniversary, while the United States and NATO accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia, a strategic partner of Beijing. China dismissed the accusation.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC television that she would urge China to take steps to de-escalate the conflict.
Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West’s support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defense equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
Since the conflict began, Australia has provided around A$500 million ($340 million) in military support to Ukraine. It has also deployed soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and has sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.
The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, the White House said, when President Joe Biden virtually meets G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Topics: Ukraine War Australia Anthony Albanese drones

Related

Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official
World
Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official
Screens display vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine
World
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official

Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official
Updated 24 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official

Europe will support Ukraine as long as Russian threats persist, says EU official
  • Josep Borrell told Arab News that any potential peace talks must begin with respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity
  • He was speaking on the sidelines of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly to mark the first anniversary of the start of the war
Updated 24 February 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The EU has again ruled out the prospect of any peace talks with Russia that are not predicated on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, along with reparations and accountability for war crimes.

“This for us is the framing (within) which any discussion has to take place,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, told Arab News on Thursday.

“When and how? I don’t know. But I want to make it clear, here, that it is not us who are refusing to open the way for negotiations. We are open and we will be always open.”

Borrell was speaking on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly emergency session marking the first anniversary of start of the war in Ukraine, at which an overwhelming majority of the 193 member states voted in favor of adopting an EU resolution titled “UN Charter principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Unlike a Security Council resolution, it does not have the binding force of international law behind it but it could nevertheless further contribute to the growing isolation of Russia on the world stage.

The draft resolution, sponsored by about 60 countries, calls for an end to hostilities and for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. It reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Kyiv was able to garner a broad show of support for the resolution among UN member nations, as it has done in the past year for several other resolutions denouncing the actions of Russia. However, Borrell was under no illusions about the chances that the latest UN rebuke to Moscow would bring about a speedy resolution to the conflict.

“Unhappily, I am afraid that the war will continue,” he said. “But I don’t know what’s going to happen or when.

“What I know (is that) every day (there) is an intensification of the Russian attacks, an intensification of the Russians massing troops. Before the invasion, they massed 150,000 soldiers; now they have 300,000 soldiers on the front line — so twice the number they had when they launched the invasion. They are bombing 50,000 shots every day.”

Amid the rising human cost of the war, some analysts have called on the EU to encourage the Ukrainians to strike a deal whereby they cede control of part of the occupied Donbas region to Russia in exchange for Moscow accepting the admittance of Ukraine to the EU, with all the security guarantees that would come with that. They argue that the Ukrainian people previously rose up and toppled two domestic dictators because they wanted to join the EU and that this remains their goal.

But Borrell said that given “the reality that we are facing,” it is imperative that military support for Ukraine continues, along with international sanctions on the Russian economy and efforts to “isolate Russia diplomatically — that’s what we are trying to do these days here (in New York.)”

He added: “On one hand, we have to support someone who’s being attacked. On the other hand, we have to keep open the possibility of ceasefire and negotiation.

“On which terms? We already have said: Respect (of) the territorial integrity of Ukraine; respect (of) the sovereignty of Ukraine; asking for accountability and war reparations.

“This is for us the framing (within) which any discussion have to take place. And when a window of opportunity comes to start discussing this, we will be the first to take (the) initiative.”

Topics: Europe Ukraine Josep Borrell Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Screens display vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine
World
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Special No signs of peace on Russia-Ukraine war’s first anniversary as both sides brace for protracted conflict 
World
No signs of peace on Russia-Ukraine war’s first anniversary as both sides brace for protracted conflict 

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

Screens display vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine
Screens display vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

Screens display vote count during the Eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on Ukraine
  • Foreign ministers from more than a dozen European nations and Japan called for support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Thursday that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and demands the withdrawal of its forces, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that Moscow’s aggression must end.
The 141-7 vote with 32 abstentions was slightly below the highest vote for the five previous resolutions approved by the 193-member world body since Russia sent troops and tanks across the border into its smaller neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.
The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia’s veto power. Its resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.
Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a basic principle of the UN Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organization.
The war has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire cities to ruins and its impact has been felt worldwide in higher food and fuel costs and rising inflation.
In his own appeal, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Ukrainians deserve “not only our compassion, but also our support and solidarity.”
Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock asked countries that claim “that by arming Ukraine, we are pouring oil into the fire” why Western nations would do that.
“The West didn’t want or choose the war and would rather focus all its energy and money on fixing schools, fighting the climate crisis or strengthening social justice,” she told the assembly. “But the truth is: If Russia stops fighting, this war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends.”
Venezuela’s deputy ambassador addressed the council on behalf of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine: Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, St. Vincent, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
While other countries focused on Russia’s actions, Deputy Ambassador Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán said Wednesday that all countries without exception “must stringently comply with the United Nations Charter.”
He said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for “a spirit of compromise.”
China’s deputy UN ambassador Dai Bing told the assembly Thursday: “We support Russia and Ukraine in moving toward each other, resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible, bringing their legitimate concerns into the negotiation, setting out feasible options, and giving a chance to an early end of the crisis and the rebuilding of peace.”
“The international community should make joint efforts to facilitate peace talks.”
But European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters the aggressor and the victim can’t be put on equal terms, and Ukraine cannot be asked not to defend itself.
Unhappily, he said, “Russia has not sent any positive signal of any minimum willingness to work for a peace.”
He said “that’s reality” and everyone who went to the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin will continue with his so-called special military operation “until he gets the military objective that he has been unable to get.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Related

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
World
Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
Special No signs of peace on Russia-Ukraine war’s first anniversary as both sides brace for protracted conflict 
World
No signs of peace on Russia-Ukraine war’s first anniversary as both sides brace for protracted conflict 

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
  • Baldwin made the plea while exercising his right to waive a first court appearance that was set for Friday
  • He entered the plea via a court filing
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Actor Alec Baldwin entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” court documents show.
Baldwin made the plea while exercising his right to waive a first court appearance that was set for Friday.
Baldwin, who is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on Friday, entered the plea via a court filing.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies charged Baldwin and the movie’s set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last month for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Gutierrez-Reed will make a first court appearance on Friday via video link, her lawyer Jason Bowles said.
First assistant director Dave Halls also plead not guilty in a Thursday court filing in which he also waived a first court appearance.

Topics: Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting involuntary manslaughter

Related

Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Lifestyle
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Offbeat
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

Latest updates

Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid
US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid
Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer
Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer
Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.