Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Global South's woes are entirely Russia's doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News

Special Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. (AFP/File
Updated 38 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News

Global South’s woes are entirely Russia’s doing, French foreign minister tells Arab News
  • Catherine Colonna also addressed anti-French anger in its former African colonies, blaming Russian propaganda
  • She was speaking shortly after the overwhelming adoption of an EU resolution calling for Moscow to leave Ukraine, and for a just and lasting peace
Updated 38 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: All the woes that many countries in the Global South are faced with today, from rising energy prices to food insecurity, are entirely due to the war waged by Russia in Ukraine, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna told Arab News.

One year on since the war started, many smaller states are more vulnerable than ever, and feel that they have been left to their own devices in the absence of a functioning international order.

According to the UN, over 350 million people in 79 countries are food insecure and do not know where their next meal will come from.

Alienated and aggrieved, many developing countries feel that the war in Ukraine and the West’s rivalry with China have become a distraction from pressing issues that are dogging them such as debt, climate change, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West’s unprecedented sanctions against Moscow are being blamed for the high economic price that is being paid in many countries.

However, Colonna denied that the West is responsible for any action that is harming the Global South.  

“Let us be clear about this,” she told Arab News. “We aren’t doing any actions that are harming countries of the South. We’re making every effort, like the tons of grain exported from Ukraine, to ensure that those countries have fertilizer and grain.

“On the other hand, yes, it’s Russia’s war that’s (blockading) the Black Sea, (which) has created tension on the food market. And in general, it’s the Russian war that has put tension on energy prices too. So the explanations are simple. We need to recall this. It’s entirely Russia.”

In June this year, France is set to host an international conference on a new global financial pact aimed, in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, at taking stock “on all the means and ways of increasing financial solidarity with the South.”

Colonna said the summit will aim to “build a new contract with the North and the South” in order to facilitate the access of vulnerable countries to the financing they need to address current and future crises.

She added that such a financial pact will allow “the most vulnerable countries (to) face up to their climate obligations and more broadly speaking, (will) give them the means required to develop in a harmonious and democratic manner.”

Colonna was speaking in New York soon after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution marking the war’s first anniversary and demanding that Russia leave Ukraine and stop fighting.

There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no: Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.

Colonna told the gathering: “Russia is trying to convince some of you that its attempts to disrupt the world order and impose an order based on force will work in their favor.

“The facts are clear: Russia and Russia alone wanted the war, and its war is putting global food security at risk, especially in the most vulnerable countries, just as it is having a negative impact on most of the world.

“No more war, no more blockades, no more tension on food or energy. (Russia) can and must stop, starting tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, for a multi-layered variety of reasons, anti-French sentiment has been on the rise in France’s former African colonies, from Mali to Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic.

While France has been attempting to create a sea change in its relations with African countries, Russia’s influence has been expanding, driven by Moscow’s ambition to expand its foothold on the continent, especially since it launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Colonna dismissed the opinion that Russia has succeeded in supplanting France or any other European nation in the Sahel, saying the fact that the majority of those nations voted in favor of Thursday’s resolution illustrates that.

Asked by Arab News whether she understands the anger and frustration that some African countries are feeling toward the former colonial power, she laid that frustration at the feet of Russian propaganda.

“To answer that question, I think that we need to look at parallel realities, the manipulation of information, and the underground maneuvers of Russia and some of their partners who are already subject to sanctions,” she said.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations

Asylum seekers in Bedfordshire fear venturing outside in face of demonstrations
  • Far-right group Patriotic Alternative carries out leafleting campaign naming the hotel, carrying the slogan ‘You Pay. Migrants Stay’
  • Claim that locals are recording movements of people in the park
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Asylum seekers residing in Bedfordshire say they fear leaving the hotel housing them as locals have been filming them.
Hailing mostly from Yemen, Syria and Eritrea, those staying at the hotel in the Bedfordshire town of Dunstable have been the focus of protests by hundreds of local people, reported The Guardian on Friday.
Far-right group Patriotic Alternative has carried out a leafleting campaign naming the hotel, while carrying the slogan: “You Pay. Migrants Stay.”
One asylum seeker claimed that locals are filming guests residing at the hotel.
He was quoted as saying: “We thought in the UK we would have a better life, but nothing has changed.
“We don’t go outside most of the time. We are in a dangerous situation; we are at risk.”
John Gurney, a local councilor representing Dunstable Independents, who has opposed the recent arrival of asylum seekers at the hotel, said in a Facebook post that he had seen photos and videos of the guests at the hotel playing football, walking around outside, visiting a cafe and going to a park.
He added: “But to what end are the town’s genuine residents hanging around outside the hotel and taking photos of the people staying there? We can’t do anything about what’s happened.
“If you purposefully watch and follow the guests… and then post your photos and videos online, it’s possible that unless an actual crime has been recorded, the police may pursue you for harassment. So, please don’t follow and photograph other people.”
Patriotic Alternative conducted a leafleting campaign in Knowsley, Merseyside, earlier this month.
According to campaign group Hope Not Hate, which monitors far-right activity, Patriotic Alternative has coordinated with people in Skegness, Lincolnshire, to stage a demonstration in the town center on Saturday.
The organization has said another demonstration, billed as “Veterans Before Illegals,” organized by the former English Defense League activist Scott Pittsy, is also due to take place on the same day in the town.
It was widely reported earlier this month that four Afghan teenage asylum seekers had been arrested in Kent in connection with an alleged rape of a 15-year-old schoolgirl. However, police said that after investigating the alleged incident, no further action would be taken against the boys.
The asylum seekers staying at the hotel in Dunstable had previously lived in a hotel in Greenwich. When Home Office contractors informed them with little notice that they were being moved to the hotel in Dunstable, about 40 refused to leave. They have remained in the Greenwich hotel with the support of the local council.
Anthony Okereke, the leader of Greenwich Council, said: “The recent actions of the Home Office forcibly removing refugees living in our borough is deplorable.
“This raises significant concerns over the way the Home Office works with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of refugees and asylum seekers in our borough and beyond.”
Denise Scott-McDonald, Labour councilor for Greenwich Peninsula, said: “The removal of asylum seekers goes completely against our principles as a borough of refuge and sanctuary.
“That’s why we have been trying to meet and work with the Home Office to find an alternative solution.”

Topics: UK asylum seekers Bedfordshire migrants

Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers

Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers
Updated 25 February 2023

Saudi Arabia emerges as 'new destination' for Indian travelers

Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘new destination’ for Indian travelers
  • Saudi Arabia aims to welcome 2 million Indian visitors in 2023
  • STA expects India to become its largest source market in the next few years
Updated 25 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Major players in India’s tourism industry believe Saudi Arabia will become a big new destination for Indian travelers, with visitor numbers from the South Asian country expected to double in 2023.

Over the past two years, India has emerged as Saudi Arabia’s key tourism source market, and the Saudi Tourism Authority expects it to become the largest in the next few years, as travel destinations in the Kingdom develop as part of Vision 2030.

Throughout February, the STA held a series of promotion programs in India, including a successful roadshow and participation in travel and trade events across the country. It also signed a partnership agreement with the Indian Premier League — the world’s most-watched T20 cricket franchise — to tap into the nation’s strong sports fanbase.

As the STA’s February campaign concluded this week, it announced it was seeking to “welcome more than 2 million Indian visitors” in 2023.

“India is a key source market for Saudi,” the STA said in a statement.

“As part of Saudi’s ambition to achieve 100 million visits annually by 2030, India represents immense potential as it is expected to be one of Saudi’s largest tourism source markets by then.”

The Travel Agents Association of India, which, with 2,500 members, is one of the largest industry groups in the country, signed cooperation agreements with the STA to increase the number of Indian travelers. “Saudi is a safe destination, a beautiful destination to go to ... We will be boosting Saudi tourism,” TAAI President Jyoti Mayal told Arab News on Friday.

She said that the ongoing creation of new destinations for travelers will help the mission succeed.

“Everyone is looking at new destinations and experiences,” Mayal added. “People are always looking to explore new destinations. Tourism is all about experiences. You need to create new experiences and Saudis are doing this.”

Rajeev Saxena, president of the Tourism Guild of Agra, welcomed the promotion of Saudi Arabia in India as a “positive development” for the hospitality sector.

“More and more Indians like to go there,” he said. “Indians are looking at new destinations ... They are interested in exploring places and spending quality time with family members.”

Abbas Moiz, national general secretary of the Travel Agents Federation of India, was also convinced about the attractiveness of Saudi tourism.

“We are very optimistic about what Saudi Arabia has to offer. They have great tourist destinations,” he said. “They do have a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty, scenery even the new modern cities that they are making actually will be a very big hit among the Indian traveling population.”

Many more tourist attractions are set to emerge in the coming years. Besides UNESCO World Heritage Site AlUla, huge tourism developments are underway in the mountains of the south-western Aseer region and along the Red Sea coast, where visitors will experience not only luxury but also technological innovations that make tourism sustainable and environmentally friendly.

“The way (the) Saudis are promoting tourism and marketing it, I get a sense that they want to create a new Dubai in Saudi Arabia. If the visa regime is liberal and hospitality is good, then I feel that, in the future, I will try to send tourists to Saudi Arabia,” said Abhishek Sharma, a travel agent based in Agra, who earlier this month visited the Saudi pavilion at the South Asia Tourism and Travel Exchange — Asia’s biggest tourism exhibition.

“Saudi Arabia has been a hidden place for tourists because in the past they did not give importance to tourism. (Now) they are showcasing their architecture, heritage and nature. People would definitely like to explore this new Saudi Arabia.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia India

World stars send ‘love’ to war-torn Ukraine

World stars send ‘love’ to war-torn Ukraine
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

World stars send 'love' to war-torn Ukraine

World stars send ‘love’ to war-torn Ukraine
  • "We are thinking of you, sending love, sending our strength, our prayers and holding you in our hearts, always," Oscar winner Roberts said
  • Damon said he was sending a message of "love and respect and solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine"
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

KYIV: More than 30 stars including Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand and Matt Damon on Friday sent their “love” and prayers to Ukraine in a video marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
In the video recorded to coincide with the anniversary of Europe’s largest conflict since World War II one of the most recognizable names in the world said they stood by Ukraine.
“We are thinking of you, sending love, sending our strength, our prayers and holding you in our hearts, always,” Oscar winner Roberts said.
Damon said he was sending a message of “love and respect and solidarity with all our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine.”
Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, actor Liev Schreiber said: “This was an act of unprovoked aggression by a country 30 times larger than its victim.”
Singer and actress Barbra Streisand said Ukraine would be supported for “as long as necessary.”
“You have been an inspiration worldwide,” she said.
Ethan Hawke added: “You are fighting for all of us.”
Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker, reprised his iconic Star Wars phrase, saying: “And the force will be with you, always.”
The video also included messages of support from actor Morgan Freeman, astronaut Scot Kelly, filmmaker Wes Anderson and the Pet Shop Boys, a British pop duo.
In a message on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said world stars were on Ukraine’s side.
“Thank you for these words of support! They are really important to us,” he wrote.
A year ago to the day, Putin shocked the world by sending troops across the border, a move seen as punishment for Kyiv’s pivot to the West.
The war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Julia Roberts Barbra Streisand Matt Damon

Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget

Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget

Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget
  • Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government plans to introduce a luxury goods tax this year and is considering a capital gains tax
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will raise development spending and plans new taxes for the wealthy in a smaller budget plan this year, as the new government seeks to balance between spurring economic growth and reining in the budget deficit.
Three months after his election victory, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled a 386.1 billion ringgit ($87 billion) national budget in parliament on Friday that focuses on helping people grappling with the rising cost of living amid an economic slowdown.
Fuel and other subsidies, along with cash aid for the poor, farmers and industries are being retained, and new incentives will aim to tackle youth unemployment and bolster foreign investment. Anwar said the income tax system will also be rejigged to lower taxes for some 2.4 million middle-income earners but raise taxes for those in the high-income group.
Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government plans to introduce a luxury goods tax this year and is considering a capital gains tax. The budget also proposed 97 billion ringgit ($21.9 billion) in development spending, up from 71.6 billion ($16.1 billion) last year.
But Anwar said the country faced key challenges including a high national debt, global economic slowdown and slow recovery in foreign investment.
He said Malaysia’s economy is forecast to expand at 4.5 percent, down sharply from 8.7 percent last year. He said the country needs to improve its public finances, as national debt and liabilities had surged to over 1.5 trillion ringgit, or 80 percent of gross domestic product.

HIGHLIGHT

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government plans to introduce a luxury goods tax this year and is considering a capital gains tax.

While spending by previous governments rose to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Anwar said billions of dollars were also lost due to corruption and leakage.

 He said projects awarded by the previous government without public tenders have been canceled and that new tenders will be called to ensure transparency. His government is aiming to narrow the budget deficit to 5 percent of GDP this year, from 5.6 percent last year.
“A major shift is needed ... a shift to fight corruption that has denied our people opportunities to enjoy a more meaningful life, to good governance in our spending and to socio-economic empowerment,” he said. “We may have different political views, but don’t let our differences prevent us from making real changes.”
Anwar’s alliance formed a unity government with other smaller parties after November’s election led to a hung parliament. He faces another test with elections due in six states in the next few months that would determine the strength of his government against a strong Islamic-dominated opposition.

 

 

 

HIGHLIGHT

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government plans to introduce a luxury goods tax this year and is considering a capital gains tax.

Topics: Malaysia

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo
  • Pakistan arrested Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani on suspicion of links to al-Qaida in 2002 in Karachi, the country's southern port and largest city
  • The Rabbanis' releases come months after a 75-year-old Pakistani, Saifullah Paracha, was freed from Guantanamo
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani brothers held by the United States at Guantanamo Bay detention facility for two decades were freed and returned home on Friday to be reunited with their families, officials said.
Pakistan arrested Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani on suspicion of links to Al-Qaeda in 2002 in Karachi, the country’s southern port and largest city. That same year, Ramzi Binalshibh, a top Al-Qaeda leader, was arrested by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence on a tip from the CIA.
The Rabbanis’ releases come months after a 75-year-old Pakistani, Saifullah Paracha, was freed from Guantanamo.
The Foreign Ministry later Friday released a statement welcoming the brothers’ release.
“We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families,” the ministry said, adding that it had “coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation” of the two brothers.
Earlier in the day, Pakistani lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, chairman of the human rights committee in the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament, tweeted that the Rabbanis had landed at the Islamabad airport.
“There was no trial, no court proceedings, no charges against them. Congratulations on their release. Thank you Senate of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.
Khan later told The Associated Press that the brothers were on their way to Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where their families live.
The brothers’ release was the latest US move toward emptying and shutting down Guantanamo Bay. Former President George W. Bush’s administration set it up to house extremist suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
US officials accused the brothers of helping Al-Qaeda members with housing and other logistical support. The brothers alleged torture while in CIA custody before being transferred to Guantanamo. US military records describe the two as providing little intelligence of value, and that they did not recant statements made during interrogations on the grounds they were obtained through physical abuse.
The US Defense Department announced their repatriation in a statement Thursday.
In Islamabad, Amina Masood Janjua, who heads the Defense of Human Rights Pakistan group, said the two were from an impoverished family.
“Their family members suffered a lot after their arrest and transfer to Guantanamo,” she told the AP.
Janjua has been campaigning for the release of suspects arrested in Pakistan after the 9/11 attacks. She is the wife of Masood Ahmad Janjua, a businessman who went missing in 2005 in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Since then, she has been fighting a legal battle for his release and that of others.
A close family friend of the Rabbanis told the AP on Friday that Pakistani authorities had formally informed the family about their imminent release and return to Pakistan.
The family friend, who is Pakistani and refused to be identified by name, fearing for his own safety, said the younger Rabbani learned painting during his detention at Guantanamo, and that he was expected to bring with him some of those paintings.
He said Ahmed Rabbani frequently went on hunger strikes and that prison officials fed him through a tube. He said Ahmed remained on nutritional supplements up to his release.
Guantanamo at its peak in 2003 held about 600 people considered terrorists by the US Supporters of using the detention facility for suspected terrorists say that holding them prevented attacks. Critics say the military detention and courts subverted human rights and constitutional rights and undermined America’s standing abroad.
Thirty-two detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, including 18 eligible for transfer if stable third-party countries can be found to take them, the Pentagon says. Many are from Yemen, considered too plagued with war and extremist groups and too devoid of services for freed Yemeni detainees to be sent there.
Nine of the detainees are defendants in slow-moving military-run tribunals. Two others have been convicted.

Topics: US Pakistan Guantanamo Bay

