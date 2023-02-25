You are here

  • Home
  • US savor World Cup berth; Carmelo Anthony named FIBA Global Ambassador

US savor World Cup berth; Carmelo Anthony named FIBA Global Ambassador

US savor World Cup berth; Carmelo Anthony named FIBA Global Ambassador
FIBA Global Ambassador Carmelo Anthony carries a trophy before the game between Philippines and Lebanon at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province, north of Manila. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rsd4q

Updated 25 February 2023
AP

US savor World Cup berth; Carmelo Anthony named FIBA Global Ambassador

US savor World Cup berth; Carmelo Anthony named FIBA Global Ambassador
  • Boylen has led the US to a 9-2 record in qualifying, with one game left at Brazil on Sunday
  • Jordan are the seventh team to advance through the Asian Qualifiers, joining co-hosts Philippines and Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia and China
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: USA Basketball put together different rosters for all six World Cup qualifying windows, and coach Jim Boylen noticed the same two things with each of those groups.

One, every player beamed when putting on the “USA” jersey for picture day. Two, by the third or fourth day of practice, the players were coaching each other.

It took 52 players and more than a year, but the job is done — USA Basketball is going to the World Cup in the Philippines this summer. The US won’t have to sweat it out this weekend when the final spots in the 32-team field get claimed, after rallying to beat Uruguay on Thursday and clinching a berth.

“When they put on the USA jersey, the same jersey that LeBron James wore, the same jersey that Kobe Bryant wore, the same jersey of the senior men’s national team, there’s a joy from those guys unlike what I’ve ever seen,” Boylen said. “And then it clicks: They’ve reached a higher level of distinction and they’ve got to come together. That’s what happened.”

Boylen has led the US to a 9-2 record in qualifying, with one game left at Brazil on Sunday. It’s meaningless, on paper, for the Americans, but could decide whether Brazil go to the World Cup or not.

His efforts were lauded Friday by Steve Kerr, who will coach the roster of NBA players that the US will take to the World Cup this summer.

“Jim Boylen has done a great job with that whole group and they all go unheralded, and I just want take the time to say ‘thank you’ as the coach of the team that will be playing in the World Cup this summer,” said Kerr, the Golden State coach. “My gratitude goes out to Jim and all the players.”

For many of the US players, Sunday could be the last time they play with “USA” on the front of the jersey. The World Cup roster will be filled by NBA players; the qualifying teams, with a handful of exceptions, were primarily players from the G League.

If the US finish as one of the best two teams from the Americas region in the World Cup, they’ll also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans are the four-time defending Olympic champions. Kerr will again coach the Americans in the Olympics if they qualify, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

“All I want them to do is take care of business,” said guard Langston Galloway, who played in the most qualifying games for the US over the last 15 months. “I feel like I’m part of their success to some extent. We’ve done our job and now we hand it over to the next group and let them finish the job.”

MELO ON BOARD

Carmelo Anthony was introduced in Manila on Friday as the newest FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador.

He said it was special to be picked for the role, especially since his close friend Kobe Bryant was an ambassador for the 2019 World Cup in China. Anthony said it was “special to kind of follow what Kobe has created on a global scale.”

“I’m sure he definitely would have been here with me, watching these games, coming over, hanging in the Philippines and just enjoying himself,” Anthony said. “For me, I can continue part of his legacy, but also establish what I have to establish for myself.”

Anthony, a three-time Olympic champion, joins Pau Gasol and Luis Scola as ambassadors.

“I’m glad we’re not competing no more. We’re on the same side now,” Anthony said.

FIELD UPDATE

Jordan made the 32-team World Cup, clinching their spot Friday when New Zealand defeated Saudi Arabia.

Jordan are the seventh team to advance through the Asian Qualifiers, joining co-hosts Philippines and Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia and China. There is one spot left unclaimed from Asia, with Iran and Kazakhstan still in the running.

Also clinching on Friday were South Sudan and Egypt.

The other teams that have clinched so far:

Americas Region (7 spots)

In: USA, Canada.

Still in the race: Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico. Those last five spots will be decided Sunday.

Europe Region (12 spots)

In: Finland, Latvia, Germany, Greece, Slovenia, France, Lithuania, Spain, Italy.

Still in the race: Serbia, Belgium, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Georgia, Iceland.

Africa Region (5 spots)

In: Ivory Coast, South Sudan, Egypt.

Still in the race: Angola, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia.

Topics: Basketball World Cup basketball carmelo anthony United States of America (USA)

Related

Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
Sport
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
Sport
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT

Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova

Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova

Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova
  • World No.1 and 2021 Dubai finalist will compete for the silver coffee pot trophy
  • Sister act sees Chan duo get through gripping semi-final against No.3 seeds to make it to Saturday’s Doubles final at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: World No.1 Iga Swiatek remains on course to make it back-to-back titles on the WTA Tour after storming into the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final with an impressive victory over fifth seed Coco Gauff in front of a delighted Center Court crowd on Friday evening.

Swiatek will need to be at her silky best for Saturday’s showdown after Barbora Krejcikova upset birthday girl Jessica Pegula 6-1, 5-7, 6-0, to book a second appearance in the Dubai final. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, lost to Garbine Muguruza two years ago.

Swiatek is in impressive form and needed just 88 minutes to see off American teenage sensation Gauff 6-4, 6-2. The three-time Grand Slam champion, who had a day off on Thursday after quarter-final opponent Karolina Pliskova withdrew with illness, took control of the match early, breaking Gauff’s serve twice in the first set.

Having dropped just three games in her first two matches this week, the in-form Pole broke in the first game of the second set and raced into a 4-0 lead. Gauff held her next two service games, but Swiatek broke in the seventh and comfortably held serve to secure a place in her first Dubai final. Following her victory, she took time to scribble a message on the TV camera, before revealing who the message was aimed at.

“I took my time because I didn’t know whether to write in Polish or English. My dad is coming for the final. It’s not often he comes to matches so I just wanted to ask him and pressure him,” said the World No.1, who has now beaten Gauff in six consecutive matches without dropping a set. “Coco is a great player. I knew it was going to be tough and I just had to focus on myself and stick to my tactics. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.” 

There was no birthday luck on court for World No.3 Pegula, who became the latest big-name victim to fall to Krejcikova this week. The Czech star came into Friday’s clash in confident mood having already beaten two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

Looking comfortable on Center Court, Krejcikova raced to a 6-1 first-set win. Pegula dug deep in set two, breaking serve in game 12 to take the match into a third set. However, her opponent, a multiple Grand Slam doubles winner, wasn’t about to hand out any gifts on Pegula’s 29th birthday, storming the deciding set 6-0.

Having beaten the World No. 2 and No. 3 this week, she is in confident mood for Saturday’s final.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence. I think my game is improving with every match and I’m really happy with that,” said Krejcikova. “Tomorrow is going to be a new match, new day, different player, different day, definitely. I just have to sleep well and try to prepare the best way because I’m going to be playing the best player in the world.”

“I have to say, it’s always a huge challenge. I love challenges. I expect it’s going to be really difficult because she’s in great form. I believe that I’m playing well, as well. I think that I can find a plan that can push her (onto the back foot). I believe that I have a chance,” added the World No. 30, who beat Swiatek in the Ostrava WTA final last year.

Meanwhile, sisters Hao-ching and Latisha Chan continued their dream run in Dubai with a second successive victory over top-ranked opponents to book their place in Saturday’s Doubles final. Having beaten No. 1 seeds Gauff and Jessica Pegula in an intense quarter-final clash, the Taiwanese sisters saw off third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 in an all-action semi-final on Center Court.

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Iga Swiatek Dubai UAE

Related

Swiatek and Sabalenka cruise into third round as icon retires at Dubai Tennis Championships
Tennis
Swiatek and Sabalenka cruise into third round as icon retires at Dubai Tennis Championships
Special Aryna Sabalenka is looking to continue her great start to 2023 in Dubai, a month after lifting her maiden Grand Slam
Sport
Interview: Aryna Sabalenka targets Swiatek’s No.1 spot after maiden Grand Slam success

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final

Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final
  • Selection dilemma for Eddie Howe as he could drop Allan Saint-Maximin for Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester United
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have received a double boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final with Manchester United.

Top scorer Miguel Almiron has been rewarded for his goal-laden 2022-23 form with a new three-and-a-half-year contract, announced on the eve of the League Cup showpiece at Wembley on Sunday.

And on the fitness front, Eddie Howe’s midfield options have not only been boosted by the return from suspension of Bruno Guimaraes, but also Joe Willock, who has been pictured training having appeared to shake off a hamstring problem which kept him out of last weekend’s Premier League loss to Liverpool.

The return of Willock poses a selection dilemma for Howe, who could opt to trade out Allan Saint-Maximin and solidify down the left after shipping two goals to the Reds last weekend. He could also switch Alexander Isak for second top scorer Callum Wilson.

One player certain of a place in the side, however, is Almiron.

The Paraguayan has been a key component in United’s rise this campaign, netting 10 goals in his 23 top flight games to date, an incredible tally when compared against his nine goals in the previous three years in the competition.

And the club have moved to secure the 29-year-old to a longer-term deal — much to the delight of the player.

He said: “I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

“I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I’ve felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

“The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my teammates, who have helped me a lot during these four years,” Almiron added. “I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy.

“On Sunday, we have a very important match and while the new contract makes me really happy, the most important thing is that we celebrate this contract with a victory,” he said.

Almiron has made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies since signing in January 2019 in a deal worth about $25 million.

Signed from Atlanta United, Almiron has won both the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for October this season.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch and I’m very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way. I’m delighted we’ll continue our journey together.”

Topics: Newcastle United Carabao Cup Manchester United

Related

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
Football
Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut
Football
Howe backs former Liverpool keeper Karius in Newcastle United debut

Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico

Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico

Casey, Kokrak share lead as LIV Golf begins season in Mexico
  • The co-leaders were two shots clear of Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch and Carlos Ortiz, one of two Mexican players who are part of the 48-man LIV roster
Updated 25 February 2023
AP

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Paul Casey birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak on Friday as the second season of Saudi-backed LIV Golf began at Mayakoba.

Casey was 5 under through 10 holes before he lost ground with a double bogey on the par-4 second hole. He responded with a hat trick of birdies to close out his round on the El Camaleon golf course at the resort south of Cancun.

Kokrak played bogey-free, chipping in for one birdie and holing a couple of lengthy putts.

They were two shots clear of Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch and Carlos Ortiz, one of two Mexican players who are part of the 48-man LIV roster.

Mayakoba previously hosted a PGA Tour event in the fall from 2007 until November, when the resort moved over to LIV Golf.

Dustin Johnson, who won the points list and its $18 million bonus last year while leading his 4Aces to the team title, was slowed by consecutive bogeys in the middle of his round. He was part of the group at 68.

Casey plays for the Crushers, and three of their four scores added to 10-under par for a three-shot advantage over Johnson’s squad and the Smash team that is captained by Brooks Koepka.

The four-month offseason brought some additional players, though the highest-ranked of the lot was Thomas Pieters at No. 35 in the world. The Belgian said he only joined when a spot became open because Hudson Swafford is having hip surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Pieters opened with a 76. None of the newcomers were among 17 players who broke par. Danny Lee had a 71.

Phil Mickelson had three straight birdies early in his round but had to settle for a 72.

The 54-hole event with a shotgun start will be on linear television for the first time Saturday as part of its broadcast partnership with The CW Network.

Topics: LIV Golf Paul Casey Jason Kokrak Mayakoba

Related

LIV Golf Plus to deliver league broadcast to global audiences
Sport
LIV Golf Plus to deliver league broadcast to global audiences
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener
Golf
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener

Defending champion Alcaraz reaches Rio Open semifinals

Defending champion Alcaraz reaches Rio Open semifinals
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Defending champion Alcaraz reaches Rio Open semifinals

Defending champion Alcaraz reaches Rio Open semifinals
  • The 19-year-old Spaniard notched his third win in three matches against 32-year-old Lajovic
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clawed back a break in both sets and dominated the tiebreaker to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) on Friday in the ATP Rio Open quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Spaniard notched his third win in three matches against 32-year-old Lajovic, including a quarterfinal win over the 80th-ranked Serbian in the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open last week.

Alcaraz went on to win that title to cement his return from a four-month injury layoff that saw him miss the Australian Open.

On Friday he will face either Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry or sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina for a place in the Rio final, where he’d be seeking to defend the title that made him the youngest ever winner of an ATP 500 tournament last year.

Second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie booked his semifinal berth with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Bolivian Hugo Dellian.

Norrie, trying to reach his third final of the year, will face Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz improved his perfect record in 2023 to 7-0, but he had to figure some things out along the way.

“It was a very complicated match,” Alcaraz said. “Dusan has a great forehand, a great backhand, a great serve, very good shots, and today he has shown it, he has given a recital.

“But I was solid. In the end, I was very happy to have solved those problems.”

Alcaraz trailed 2-4 in both sets, reeling off the last four games of the first before finding himself in another battle in the second.

He belted 32 winners to Lajovic’s 13 and won 16 of 17 points at the net.

But 25 unforced errors contributed to the difficulties that saw him go down an early break in both sets.

In the second, he broke back with a stinging backhand winner to level the set at 4-4.

He led 40-0 in the 11th game only to surrender his serve and saved a set point on the way to a break in the next game that forced the tiebreaker.

“Those moments are where the very good players differ from the rest of the players, and I try to play at my highest level,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz, whose five titles last year included the US Open and made him the youngest-ever world No. 1, was dominant throughout the decider, putting it away on his first match point with a forehand passing winner.

Topics: ATP Rio Open Dusan Lajovic Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
Tennis
Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open
Tennis
Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pace with rivals’ spending
  • After nearly winning the quadruple last season, the Reds now look in need of a major overhaul
  • Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the league and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish look bleak
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool’s owners that his struggling side must keep pace with their rivals’ spending in the summer transfer window.

Klopp’s side travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday looking to bounce back from a chastening 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League and their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish are hanging by a slender thread.

After nearly winning the quadruple last season, the Reds now look in need of a major overhaul and Klopp acknowledged they have work to do in the next transfer window.

However, the departure of sporting director Julian Ward this summer and the potential loss of Champions League revenue could hinder Klopp’s hopes of matching the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for new recruits.

“It’s not helpful (losing out on the Champions League). Money always has an impact. Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely,” Klopp said.

“I am sorry that we cannot guarantee the Champions League at this moment but it’s not done yet, we will fight for it, so we don’t have to talk about it as though it is not possible.”

He added: “My job is to make it 100 percent clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

“We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place but around us a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that.”

Earlier this week, Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry confirmed the club had not been put up for sale by his Fenway Sports Group, who are looking for external investment.

Klopp hopes that means he will get backing in the transfer market.

“I am optimistic when he is optimistic because it is his business. I am not involved in the search for investors,” added Klopp.

“I always have the same say. I cannot decide, at all, about money. Not about one penny. It is always the same.”

Topics: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool UCL English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Solomon plays super-sub again as Fulham rescue Wolves draw
Sport
Solomon plays super-sub again as Fulham rescue Wolves draw
Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League
Football
Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi influencers put on a show at Saudi Cup
Saudi influencers put on a show at Saudi Cup
Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova
Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova
Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race
Nigerians vote for new president in tight election race
Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’
Macron says will visit China in ‘early April’
Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final
Newcastle boosted by Almiron contract extension, return of Guimaraes and Willock for cup final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.