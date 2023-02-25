You are here

Vision 2030 projects trigger a real estate boom in Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 projects trigger a real estate boom in Saudi Arabia
According to the global commercial real estate leader Colliers, ‘a healthy residential real estate market is a critical enabler of a vibrant economy.’ (Shutterstock)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • ‘A healthy residential real estate market is a critical enabler of a vibrant economy,’ says report
RIYADH: With multibillion-dollar projects related to the Vision 2030 strategy, Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is expected to witness a record boom, real estate experts told Arab News.

The expected growth in the sector, they say, will be driven by foreign investors who are taking a keen interest in becoming part of the huge socioeconomic transformation currently underway in the Kingdom.

Since the launch of the Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas revenues. The Kingdom is propping up all sectors of the economy, particularly tourism, entertainment, art, and culture with an improved quality of life for residents and citizens as the central theme.

Government-funded projects like ROSHN, the leading real estate developer in the Kingdom, powered by the Public Investment Fund, are also contributing to meeting the demand for increased homeownership across the Kingdom.

In November 2022, the Saudi residential real estate market experienced a 6 percent rise in the total value of transactions, according to Knight Frank, a London-based property consultancy.

“Transaction volumes are still rising and are 6 percent up compared to last year, highlighting the pace of house price growth being experienced around the Kingdom,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research, Knight Frank, in a statement. 




There are currently around 15 giga-projects in various phases across the Kingdom, like the New Murabba district of Riyadh, which are standalone metropoles. (Supplied)

“Indeed, in Riyadh, average apartment values are up 30 percent in the last 12 months, and this is even higher at around 40 percent for some of the most desirable suburbs in north Riyadh. Villa prices in the capital have also risen by 20 percent,” he said.

According to Knight Frank, over 555,000 residential units, more than 275,000 hotel keys, over 4.3 million sq. m of retail space, and over 6.1 million sq. m of new office space are expected by 2030.

“The planned construction in the Kingdom will make Saudi Arabia the largest construction site the world has ever seen,” the agency said.

There are currently around 15 giga-projects in various phases across the Kingdom, many of which are standalone metropoles. These include NEOM, the largest giga-project announced to date, which publicized how it will house 9 million residents on completion across an estimated 300,000 new homes.

However, Knight Frank adds, just $ 7.5 billion of sub-projects have been commissioned thus far, with the construction progress of this tranche of projects standing at 29 percent. 

Other smaller cities or sub-cities like The Octagon, Trojena, and The Line are striving to set new benchmarks for luxury living, with close to 30 percent of homeowners in the Kingdom prepared to spend upward of $800,000 on a second home in the Kingdom. Developers now have their work cut out to satisfy this pent-up demand.

“There’s been a huge growth in the residential market,” Abdulaziz Binyousef, CEO and chairman of Fay, a private property management company based in Riyadh, told Arab News. “We have witnessed a huge demand for residential properties and the growth has been exponential over the past 10 years, especially with the introduction of mortgages and the growth of the Saudi population.”

In a 2021 paper titled “Residential Market Dynamics in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al Khobar,” Colliers predicted the number of households in these major Saudi cities to grow “from 2.31 million in 2020 to approximately 2.88 million by 2030, recording an average growth of 2.24 percent.”

According to the global commercial real estate leader, “a healthy residential real estate market is a critical enabler of a vibrant economy.”

With the increase in business activities in the Saudi capital and the establishment of regional headquarters of foreign companies, the population of Riyadh will swell naturally as people from across the Kingdom are migrating to the city in search of greener pastures. According to official estimates, the population will grow from 6.8 million to 15-20 million by 2030.

The increase in population means an increase in demand for workspaces and housing units.

“The demand for real estate will only get higher,” Binyousef said. “One of the major factors contributing to this rise is the population growth, the second is affordability and the third is that the market is lucrative for investors.”

Foreign investment is also a critical driver in the rise of the Saudi real estate market. As Bloomberg recently reported, Bahrain-based investor Investcorp Holdings, one of the largest asset managers in the Middle East, intends to invest nearly $1 billion in the Kingdom’s real estate market over the next five years to tap “an anticipated property boom in the Kingdom.”

Investcorp Holdings has already acquired a logistics warehouse in Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, it said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Binyousef believes that government support is also crucial in the current upswing in the residential side of the real estate market. The government is taking measures to increase the homeownership ratio among Saudis through the Real Estate Development Fund by subsidizing mortgages.

In a recent survey of 1,000 households across Saudi Arabia conducted by Knight Frank, NEOM emerged as the most popular place where people wish to own a home followed by the Red Sea Project and Diriyah.

The $20 billion Diriyah Gate, which is located in the Riyadh region, will add 20,000 homes to Riyadh’s residential stock by the time it is completed in 2027.

According to Binyousef, Jazan is another Saudi city, which is experiencing rapid expansion, and its real estate sector is also growing fast. Situated on the Red Sea coast, the city serves as the Kingdom’s agricultural heartland and is home to leading coffee makers and other produce.

Known as the Kingdom’s “fruit basket,” it is also an area of diversified growth. A new Saudi Aramco oil refinery is also expected to spur the development of the city.

“Jazan City has many new projects underway, including the development of the port,” Binyousef told Arab News.

He said the government’s tourism push would catalyze the city’s development and ultimately help boost the real estate market. 

Foodics joins hands with SEA Ventures to support startups

Foodics joins hands with SEA Ventures to support startups
  • Partnership will aim to provide startups with technical solutions
CAIRO: Saudi-based leading restaurant technology and payments platform Foodics has partnered with SEA Ventures, a Saudi Arabian startup accelerator, to digitally empower entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector.

The partnership will aim to provide startups with technical solutions to enhance the quality of emerging projects and support services to boost the entrepreneurship landscape in the Kingdom.

The agreement aligns with Vision 2030’s goals to increase the percentage of small and medium enterprises to support local content and contribution to the Kingdom’s economy.

“The F&B sector is one of the most dynamic sectors requiring the continuous introduction of innovative concepts, which can be complex to embrace at a restaurant or cafe level,” Suhail Jaber, general manager, Saudi Arabia, Foodics, said.

The signing took place in the presence of the founder and CEO of Sea Ventures, Abdul Salam Al Kuwaiti, and Jaber, at the SEA Ventures headquarters in the CITY Hub co-working space in Riyadh.

Foodics also signed a strategic agreement with virtual drive-through startup n.go to open a new sales channel to drive convenience for customers from both companies.

The partnership will enable Foodics’s clients to use the n.go app, helping restaurants and cafes increase their revenues further by offering them new sales channels from virtual drive through and curb-side pickup sales.

“As we thrive to become the one-stop-shop platform for restaurant owners to grow their operations effortlessly, it is important to continually seek innovative solutions for our clients,” Ahmad Al Zaini, co-founder and CEO of Foodics, commented on the signing.

The n.go platform allows customers to shorten waiting time and avoid long periods of standing to buy and pay in addition to allowing restaurants to eradicate manual work, reduce operational tasks and fully eliminate errors from manually pushing orders through the system.

Foodics is officially recognized by the Saudi Central Bank as a fintech company. Since its inception in 2014, it has processed over 6 billion orders through its platform and raised $170 million in its series C funding round last year.

Telgani closes $6m series A round

Saudi-based transportation and car rental startup Telgani raised $6 million in a series A funding round co-led by Hala Auto and Elm Co.

Founded in 2019, the company plans to utilize its funding to expand its short-term car rental services in the Kingdom in addition to offering more solutions for car subscriptions.

“This step comes in line with Elm’s ambitious strategy to expand its investor base and provide all necessary support to startups and SMEs thereby enhancing its role in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and driving innovation in Saudi Arabia,” Majid Al-Arifi, deputy CEO of marketing at Elm Co., said.

Hala acquires Paymennt.com

Saudi-based fintech startup Hala acquired Emirati payment solution Paymennt.com to further enhance its product offerings by incorporating online payments.

This marks Hala’s second acquisition; it previously acquired Fresh in 2021, now called Hala cashier, which currently enables it to integrate non-financial added value services to its SME customers.

The acquisition of Paymennt.com will enable SMEs to increase their online presence and process offline and online payments. 

Foodics also signed a strategic agreement with virtual drive-through startup n.go to open a new sales channel to drive convenience for customers. (Supplied)

“We believe integrating the offering of Paymennt.com with that of Hala will provide a significant added value for our Saudi and UAE customers,” Maher Loubieh, co-founder of Hala, said.

Founded in 2017, Hala empowers SMEs to start, run and grow their businesses by providing them with financial and technological solutions to further boost operations.

Syrve expands to Egypt

Dubai-based restaurant management startup Syrve opened a new branch in Egypt as part of its expansion strategy in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Since its inception in 2018, Syrve has provided its all-in-one point of sale solution to over 6,000 customers with presence in 54 countries.

“Along with the tech itself, we are planning on applying our experience in the restaurant business and introducing the best practices, implementation procedures and training protocols,” Alexander Ponomarev, Syrve’s CEO, said.

The company is planning to expand innovative foodtech solutions for restaurant automation throughout the country by focusing on middle- to high-segmented customers as well as fine dining restaurants.

Tabby halts voperations in Egypt

Tabby, the UAE-based buy now, pay later startup, has shut down its operations in Egypt five months after launching its service in the country, according to Wamda.

The decision came in response to Egypt’s tight macroeconomic conditions, as it grapples with the economic fallout from a depreciating currency and subsequent high inflation rates. Since March of last year, the Egyptian pound has lost 53 percent of its value.

“Our company continues to believe in the potential of the market in Egypt. In a short period of time, we have seen very strong adoption of our products and services with some great merchant partners,” said Hosam Arab, founder and CEO of Tabby.

He added: “However, as with any business, we must prioritize projects that align with our long-term goals in core markets and, as a result, we have decided to pause our commercial operations in the Egyptian market.”

Arab added that the company would shift its focus towards sustaining its growth in its core markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

“We remain optimistic about the future of the Egyptian market and will continue to assess opportunities to re-engage in the future. We will continue to invest in growing our team on the ground, who will refocus on supporting our core markets,” he explained.

Last month, Tabby raised $58 million in Series C funding from Sequoia Capital India, STV and PayPal Ventures, bringing the company’s post-funding valuation to $600 million.

British Muslim women honored for achievements in business 

British Muslim women honored for achievements in business 
British Muslim women honored for achievements in business 

SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: British Muslim women have been celebrated for their outstanding achievements in the rapidly expanding community of Muslim female entrepreneurs in the UK.

The inaugural Saverah Women in Business Awards ceremony, at the London Marriott Hotel Regent’s Park, featured 17 categories, including businesswoman of the year, food and beverage, start-up, beauty, health and wellness, fashion, digital, SME, family, and young businesswoman of the year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVERAH (@saverah)

More than 200 unique and thriving businesses entered their nominations, and 90 companies were shortlisted as finalists.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the amazing talented British Muslim women that we have, and I think it’s really good to have all of these positive role models and we’ve got so many young girls out there who are aspiring to do the best that they can do,” Ridwana Wallace-Laher, one of the judges, told Arab News.

Penny Appeal raised at least £50,000 ($60,000) for victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye during the ceremony. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“There’s so many talented women out there,” she added. “It’s wonderful to see that all the women in the room are there as future leaders and future role models.”

Wallace-Laher’s charity Penny Appeal was one of several organizations to sponsor the ceremony, which raised at least £50,000 ($60,000) for victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye.

Sarah Kaisar, founder and director of Sarah Artistry Academy — a beauty and aesthetic global qualifications provider, won the Businesswoman of the Year award for her positive impact in the industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVERAH (@saverah)

The London-based company, which also provides aesthetic treatments and skin and cosmetic products, provides accessible and feasible opportunities for thousands of women around the world that want to potentially pursue a career in the beauty or aesthetics sector, she said.

“My main aim has always been to break the stigma against the sector,” Kaisar, 30, said. “I reach out to communities that may not have the means to follow their career paths, and I would ideally reach women to give them an opportunity to make something of themselves.”

Sarah Kaisar, founder and director of Sarah Artistry Academy, won the Businesswoman of the Year award for her positive impact in the industry. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

The British-Pakistani, who has a legal background, said her company is currently also based in Dubai, Madrid and Los Angeles but would like to expand to more countries around the world and offer even higher qualifications.

Sweet Lounge, which was set up in 2014 and specializes in vegan and halal confectionery, received the Food and Beverage Business of the Year award.

The Midlands-based company stocks in a number of UK chains, but has also started exporting to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“As a Muslim businesswoman, the way that people may look at me, it might be slightly different from others, as you can understand business is a very male dominated industry already,” said Greta McDonald, CEO and founder of Sweet Lounge Group.

Greta McDonald, CEO and founder of Sweet Lounge Group, received the Food and Beverage Business of the Year award. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“To be a female, and to try and achieve big things in the industry that I’m in, people might think I’m not able to achieve those things,” said the 28-year-old British-Lithuanian. “So, I feel like I have to set an example that there’s no limit for Muslim women to achieve anything in business.”

McDonald, who converted to Islam eight years ago, said the UK was a very multicultural country, with “no limits” and plenty of opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVERAH (@saverah)

The Digital Business of the Year award was given to rotibox, a modern solution for making traditional homemade rotis with no mess, which was created by entrepreneur and mom Sophia Choudry three years ago.

“To win this award is amazing, especially to be the winner of digital business, because three years ago, I didn’t even have an Instagram account, so it means a lot that I’ve been recognized for all the efforts that I’ve made across all the social media platforms,” she said.

The Digital Business of the Year award was given to rotibox, which was created by entrepreneur and mom Sophia Choudry. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“It’s fantastic that my product is being recognized and I’m making a difference in people’s lives, but I also feel very privileged to be representing South Asian culture,” and keeping it “alive through food,” the 44-year-old British-Pakistani added.

LCFitness, a ladies only fitness business specialized in high strength workouts, won the Health and Wellness Business of the Year award, honoring seven years of hard work.

Personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, Lianne Crisp, 39, set up her business to teach kettlebell workouts.

“I’m a Muslim woman, a hijabi woman, and at the time, ladies only fitness, there was only something like Zumba or dance, and that was something that I wasn’t interested in,” she said.

Personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, Lianne Crisp, won the Health and Wellness Business of the Year award for her ladies only fitness business, LCFitness. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“I thought, if I want to train strength, and if I want to use kettlebells, surely there’s going to be other women like me that don’t just want to do some kind of dance-based fitness, and then, lo and behold, I have over 200 females on my books and I’m the only trainer,” she added.

Crisp, who converted to Islam at the age of 17, said it was important for women in the fitness industry to work together and support and champion each other.

“At the end of the day, that’s the only way that we’re going to be able to grow as Muslim females if we push each other up and raise each other up and there’s no competition because we’re all unique. We’re all different and we’re striving,” she added.

Food production deals worth $290m signed by Saudi Arabia’s industrial city authority in Vision 2030 boost

Food production deals worth $290m signed by Saudi Arabia’s industrial city authority in Vision 2030 boost
Food production deals worth $290m signed by Saudi Arabia’s industrial city authority in Vision 2030 boost

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, revealed that in 2022 it signed a number of agreements, worth a total value of SR1.69 billion ($285 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement was made during the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, where the authority outlined recent partnerships aimed at localizing the Kingdom’s food and beverage industry in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s National Industry Strategy.

MODON signed a SR50 million agreement with Jordan Valley Food Industries Co. to build a factory in Jeddah’s 2nd Industrial City to produce grains and legumes. In the same industrial city, it also agreed to develop a factory for frozen meat production worth SR140 million with Siniora Food Industries Co.

Furthermore, the authority signed an SR375 million contract with the Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Co. to build a 100,000 square meter factory in Sudair Industrial and Business City near Riyadh to produce a variety of food and beverages.

MODON also agreed to allocate industrial land in Dammam 2nd Industrial City to produce ketchup, mayonnaise, and other tomato and bread derivatives with the UAE-based IFFCO Group.

And recently, MODON partnered with a number of specialized companies to establish advanced food industrial clusters in line with Vision 2030’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. These included Brazilian food brand Seara, and Kuwait’s Alshaya Group.

 

Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties

Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties
Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties

AMMAN: Jordan’s Investment Minister, Kholoud Saqqaf, and Canadian Senate Speaker George Furey discussed economic and investment ties during a meeting in Amman on Friday.
Saqqaf said that agreements signed between the two countries will play a major role in “revitalising” joint trade and developing partnerships, given Canada’s expertise in economic development and investment, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
The minister said the “many” agreements signed between Jordan and Canada included a free trade deal, the first to be signed by Canada with an Arab country, as well as a double taxation prevention agreement, and a protection and encouragement agreement.
Canada is one of the targeted countries in an investment promotion strategy prepared by the investment ministry for 2023-2026 to attract more investment to Jordan, Saqqaf said.
“The Jordanian government, under royal directives, seeks to make Jordan a destination for investments and has embarked on introducing many reforms to the business environment. A new law and bylaw for regulating the investment environment were approved within the best international practices,” she added.
Furey commended Jordan’s efforts in economy and investment, noting that the kingdom is a “safe” destination for investment because of its security and stability, and encouraging investment environment.

Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year

Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year
Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year

LONDON: World shares limped toward their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, though investors took heart from a brief dip in government bond yields as the incoming Bank of Japan chief ruled out an early end to its super-easy monetary policy, according to Reuters.

There was focus too on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a “special military operation,” as calls for peace, but also warnings about a wider escalation, came from both Washington and Beijing.

Europe’s markets couldn’t maintain what had been a positive start with the pan region Euro Stoxx 600 dipping 0.1 percent, Wall Street futures pointing to a red start there later and MSCI’s main worldwide index down 0.2 percent for the day and 1.7 percent for the week.

Europe’s moves were partly offset by a pause in this month’s sharp rise in global borrowing costs — a reversal of January’s trend.

Overnight, Kazuo Ueda, who will take over as governor of the Bank of Japan in April, had told a confirmation hearing that ultra-low interest rates were still needed to support Japan’s fragile economy, warning of the dangers of responding to cost-driven inflation with monetary tightening.

Europe’s benchmark bond yields dipped back from 2011 highs as Germany, the bloc’s industrial power-house said its economy shrank by slightly more than initially predicted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The dollar was higher again too ahead of US personal consumption expenditures price index data for January, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure. The index is expected to be up 0.4 percent from a month earlier, compared with 0.3 percent the previous month.

Close Brothers Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer, Robert Alster, said markets were upbeat about the strength of consumer spending in many of the major economies at the moment but also wary about inflation staying higher for longer and extending the rise in interest rates.

“That is why were are all hanging on each data point,” Alster said. “There is a feeling it is going to be volatile, a bit like being cautiously optimistic skating on thin ice” he added. “We are virtually neutral now on all asset classes.”

Unwelcome Anniversary 

Wall Street was pointing lower again having ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory for the first time in five sessions, although it too remains on course for its worst week of the year.

The expectations that US interest rates might need to rise for longer meant the dollar index, which measures the top world currency against six of its main peers, was up 0.25 percent at a seven-week high of 104.859. On Thursday, an unexpected fall in new claims for unemployment and a revised uptick in the fourth-quarter PCE price index, suggested some lasting strength in the world’s largest economy.

“The US dollar index should extend its rise toward 106 if today’s US PCE deflators lift the US Treasury 2Y yield above the 4.5-4.75 percent Fed Funds Rate range,” said analysts at DBS Bank.

A year on from Russia sending its troops into Ukraine, the focus remained the loss of life and long-term geopolitical implications, although the spillovers of the war have had a major impact on financial markets.

Aaron Dunn, co-head of value equity at Eaton Vance, said the most obvious had been the sharp increase in oil and gas and agricultural prices when the war broke out. Notably though, most of those moves have been completely reversed.

“You have basically retracted a fair amount of the gains in most of the energy markets in the back half of 2022,” Dunn said, highlighting that the slump in natural gas prices following a mild winter meant gas use was now replacing coal again in Europe.

“That has helped the global economic picture,” he explained. “The big question is now the top line, the economic performance, and in that respect China’s reopening will play an outsized role in the direction we go from here.”

The overnight comments from BOJ head-elect Ueda on Japan’s easy-money policy had seen Japan’s Nikkei share index close up 1.3 percent, while its five-year government bond yield eased to 0.235 percent.

Ten-year Japanese bonds didn’t trade on Friday due to thin liquidly, after breaching the upper limit of the BOJ’s policy cap for two straight days. But the yen turned choppy as data also showed core consumer inflation hitting a 41-year high, keeping pressure on the BOJ to phase out its stimulus program.

Meantime, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3 percent, for a hefty weekly drop of 2.5 percent.

In particular, Chinese blue chips tumbled 1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 percent after comments from US officials that Washington would increase the number of troops helping train Taiwan’s forces.

In the bond markets, the key Treasury yield, or the cost for the US government to borrow in the international debt markets, eased to as far as 3.8590 percent before climbing back to 3.9101 percent.

Benchmark European yields flip-flopped too, dipping after Germany, the bloc’s industrial power-house, said its economy shrank by slightly more than initially predicted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

They popped up again ahead of US trading though with Germany’s 10-year government bond yield last up at 2.49 percent having hit a 2011 high earlier in the week after stronger-than-expected euro zone PMI data.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $82.84 while US West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 0.8 percent at $75.99.

Gold was fractionally higher at a spot price of $1,824.89 per ounce although it was on course for a fourth straight weekly drop.
 

