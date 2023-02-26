Muslims across Europe urged to boycott Israeli dates this Ramadan

LONDON: Muslims across Europe are being encouraged to check fruit labels and avoid buying Israeli dates this Ramadan to make sure they are not breaking their fasts with the “taste of apartheid,” organizers of a new boycott said on Saturday.
“By choosing not to buy Israeli dates this Ramadan, the Muslim community can send a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine,” said Shamiul Joarder of the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA), who have launched the campaign.
“Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50 percent of Israel’s dates exported to Europe, FOA said in a statement. “These dates are then sold in major supermarkets as well as local shops across the continent.
Please remember to check the label of the dates you're buying. If it says Israel, West Bank or Jordan Valley, put it down.
FOA added that 50 percent of Israeli dates are exported to Europe, where the UK, Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy import huge quantities of the dried fruit. In 2020 the UK imported over 3,000 tons of dates from Israel, worth roughly £7.5 million ($8.9 million).
It also noted that so far this year, Israel has killed at least 62 Palestinians including 13 children — the equivalent of one child every five days.
“The Israeli government is increasing home demolitions at an alarming rate and has promised to expand illegal settlements at an unprecedented level,” it added.
FOA stressed that international leading human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, “have said that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, but European states are failing to impose sanctions on Israel and uphold international law.”
Joarder said: “It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) this Ramadan. We must remember that as a community we are powerful — we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf.”
He added: “All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel.”
A Day of Action to encourage Muslims to “check the label” has been called at UK mosques on March 17, the last Friday before Ramadan. There will also be an online awareness drive on the final weekend before the holy month.
LONDON: London can offer Gulf states the expertise they are looking for as they seek to diversify their economies and showcase their commitment to net zero in the build-up to COP28 in the UAE, the Lord Mayor of the City of London told Arab News prior to his visit to the region.
Nicholas Lyons kicks off his tour of the Gulf on Sunday, looking to expand not only investment into the UK but also assessing ways in which the City of London can put the country’s vast pension pot to work in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“There’s an ongoing, vibrant relationship between the UK and the Gulf. We’ve seen successive lord mayors make trips there, so the relationships that are there are very strong and are held at very senior positions,” he said.
“I expect my trip will relate to fintech, green and sustainable finance, but also a conversation about pension systems because there are a lot of countries that are beginning to look at their pension systems and ask whether or not they’re fit for purpose.”
Noting that the UK has some £4 trillion ($4.8 trillion) worth of pension assets, Lyons said the Gulf offers opportunities for this money to be deployed more actively, meaning the investment opportunities are not all one way.
He was critical of the way the UK administers its pensions savings, describing the country as “very much underinvested,” with only 7 percent of the pot in productive assets compared to an average of 19 percent for the next seven largest pension pots in the world.
“This money needs to be deployed more actively in productive assets (because) we have the second-largest pension pot in the world, and when you look at places likes Australia and Canada, they’re putting 25-30 percent to work,” he said.
“We’re very much underinvested in this area. I’d say we’re significantly underinvested and missing a chance, and the fact that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are here (already investing in the UK) is strong corroboration of the opportunities that are there for us.”
Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states have been pushing heavily to diversify their economies away from hydrocarbons.
Lyons, whose one-year tenure as the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London began at the end of 2022 — replacing Vincent Keaveny — said he is “very conscious” of London’s reputation as a leading location for asset management and financial services.
“The Gulf states are looking at financial services as offering one potential avenue for growth, and there’s real expertise in London on this front that they’re looking to access and discuss — our close relations mean there’s a level of trust to have open discussions,” he said.
“I think as Saudi Arabia looks to develop its financial services, there’s expertise that we can bring to the insurance and pensions industries in Saudi Arabia, with there being other underdeveloped industries that could also benefit from the help of UK companies.”
Financial services are not the only areas of expertise that Lyons will be seeking to talk up. Noting that the UK boasts four of the top 10 and seven of the top 20 universities in the world, he said there will be an emphasis on the innovation taking place in the country.
“With that university quality we’ve built up a very strong entrepreneurial culture, and this is seen in the great early-stage businesses in tech, fintech, life sciences and biotech, with (the UK government’s chief scientific adviser) Sir Patrick Vallance doing great work promoting the country as a science superpower,” Lyons said.
“Countries like Saudi Arabia have recognized the significant investment opportunities here, and have made investments in things like synthetic aviation fuel. And there’s the great work also being done in renewable technologies.”
Talk on technology to address climate change follows the world’s largest economy, the US, having just passed its Inflation Reduction Act, which will pump some $360 billion in subsidies into domestic companies to stimulate growth in renewable technology.
But Lyons said renewables have become incredibly pressing for Gulf states’ efforts to diversify their economies and play their part in getting to net zero, with Dubai serving as this year’s host of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference.
“It’s really, really important that COP28 is being held in a hydrocarbon economy such as the UAE because it basically confirms that there’s engagement from these countries, that they want to make the transition and want to be part of the global solution,” he said.
“They also bring the particular advantage of having accumulated substantial amounts of money through the sale of these hydrocarbons, and have shown that they’re now keen to redeploy those profits into renewable technologies.
“I think COP28 will prove to be a very important COP, and I think it will be a very practical one that will look very carefully at both what’s already going on but also at the potential solutions.”
In anticipation of the conference, the City of London — together with the COP Egyptian presidency of 2022 — is hosting its own Net-Zero Delivery Summit, with an eye to holding financial services companies to targets and showcasing the expertise that it can bring to the debate.
That debate, Lyons said, must emphasize a “just” transition that considers that while this is a global problem, it will be necessary to look at it on a “country-by-country” basis, and the path to net zero “won’t be linear.”
He added that during his regional tour, “we’ll be looking very carefully at how the Gulf plans its transition to net zero between now and its target of 2060, but with milestones along the way, including 2030.”
MANILA: The Philippines has identified healthy convenience food as a potential opportunity in the GCC market, officials told Arab News as a special trade mission ended its tour of the region on Saturday.
The Outbound Business Matching Mission from the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry began in Bahrain on Feb. 11 and covered Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, culminating in Dubai this weekend during Gulfood 2023 — the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo.
A total of 21 Philippine exporters of halal-certified food, and personal-care and cosmetic products joined the mission to look for opportunities in the $3 trillion global industry and identify a potential niche for themselves.
“The strongest trend is for what they call ‘healthy convenience,’” said Glenn G. Peñaranda, who is in charge of the Trade Promotions Group at the Department of Trade and Industry.
As one of the world’s top producers of agricultural products, especially fruit, and with more than 2.2 million Filipinos living and working in the region, the Philippines already has a major presence in GCC markets.
“Wherever Filipinos are, there is a captive market ... But then we also want to share these tasty, safe and convenient products with the mainstream,” Peñaranda told Arab News.
“The Philippines is really reaching out to new markets and new partners. There’s a lot of opportunity (in the GCC) ... as resources in this area are being redirected and they’re also looking for partners to help them do that.”
The food sector, in particular, provides a number of opportunities, he said, as Gulf countries have been focused on ensuring stable supplies since the beginning COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure that it can be a part of that process, the Philippines is focusing on making its products compliant with local regulations and halal-certified.
“We can play a role in being their partner ... I’m very excited about the prospects for us,” Peñaranda said.
Food products are the Philippines’ main export to the GCC and in 2022, exports increased by 8 percent to a value of $223 million. The country hopes to add an additional $100 million to that sum annually.
While the special trade mission was focused on GCC countries, it has yet to visit the largest, Saudi Arabia.
Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, commercial attaché at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, said that promotion efforts in the Kingdom require a separate roadshow.
“Saudi is much bigger than the rest of the GCC countries. When we do our Saudi run it’s always three legs — we have Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam,” she told Arab News.
“It really requires a dedicated effort ... You’ll have a different and dedicated project for them in the coming months.”
ISLAMABAD: Even while standing outside the building of Kim’s, a Saudi coffee chain now open in the heart of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the aroma of freshly roasted coffee and riffs of Arabic songs are hard to miss.
Inside the bustling cafe, shiny traditional Middle Eastern pots are on display on a busy coffee station next to an espresso machine dripping a thick brown brew. The wall toward the left of the spacious coffee shop displays a mural painted with notable monuments from the different countries where Kim’s has branches, including Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the UK, Egypt and now Pakistan.
In recent years, many Middle Eastern eateries and cafes have opened in Islamabad.
The UAE’s Shaghf cafe chain opened a branch in Islamabad last month. A small coffee shop called KAF has been serving up Arabic qahwa since 2021, launched by three Pakistani friends born and raised in Gulf countries. Arz Lebanon in Islamabad’s upscale Jinnah Super Market is one of the most popular restaurants in the capital, while Serai Bistro in the city’s diplomatic quarter has been serving up Lebanese, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes for years. And of course, the Iranian restaurant Omar Khayyam is considered an Islamabad institution.
Now, Kim’s, with 33 branches in Saudi Arabia, has also entered the Middle Eastern food and beverage scene in the Pakistani capital, opening a cafe in Islamabad in November 2022.
Like Shaghf and KAF, Kim’s too has a specialty: Arabic coffee, locally known as qahwa, a staple drink in Middle Eastern culture, traditionally prepared with a mix of herbs like cardamom, cloves and saffron, served in a traditional coffee pot called a dallah, with a side of dates.
“Our coffee beans are produced, roasted and prepared in Saudi Arabia and brought here. It’s the process of roasting that brings out the taste in the coffee,” Zaid Iqbal, general manager of Kim’s coffee in Islamabad, told Arab News at the cafe, whose walls are covered in large neon signs, and which carries a modern vibe.
Though the interior of Kim’s is meticulously designed, it is the aroma and taste of the coffee that many customers said had drawn them in.
“Honestly, when we went upstairs, we realized that the aroma here was quite nice and we thought we might as well try this place,” said Amna, a mother of four. “We didn’t know this was an Arabic or Turkish coffee house.”
Muhammad Saifullah, a coffee connoisseur in his 20s who had come to Kim’s to taste authentic Middle Eastern blends, praised the qahwa’s unique flavor, saying it was the hint of saffron that he enjoyed the most.
“This Arabian qahwa has different spices like saffron and cardamom added to it, and it’s served with a side of dates which makes it different from the European style of coffees that we are used to drinking here in Pakistan,” Saifullah said, adding that he was pleased to have found the cafe as there were “very few places in Pakistan serving authentic Arabic coffee.”
Rumman Khan, a young barista at Kim’s, said that he had been trained in preparing the Arabic qahwa by Kim’s staff, who came to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. Explaining the process of preparing the qahwa, he said it took much longer to prepare than coffee brewed in an espresso machine.
The coffee beans used for cappuccinos, lattes and other Western coffee drinks were ground in a grinder machine, Khan said, pointing to the machine behind him.
“But Arabic coffee is prepared in this pot by boiling it in water. That one (qahwah) is totally different from this (Western) coffee.”
Besides the signature Arabic coffee, Kim’s menu also includes western blends, lattes, cappuccino, mochaccino and flavored teas from around the world, with beverage prices ranging between 300 Pakistani rupees ($1.1) to 600.
A variety of food options like sandwiches, burgers and steaks are also available.
“It is healthy, it’s organic and very light on the stomach,” said Al-Hassan, a young businessman who said that he liked stopping by at Kim’s after work.
“The qahwa is a little stronger than the coffee I’m used to drinking, but the dates help with the taste.”
NEW DELHI: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine.
Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas.
Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy. “India is ready to make its contribution to any peace initiative,” he added.
He has refrained from any overt criticism of Russia as Moscow is a major supplier of arms, oil and India’s other economic needs.
Scholz said that Russia’s war against Ukraine “violated the fundamental principle to what we all agree of not changing borders through the use of violence.”
Scholz, who arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday, also discussed with Modi ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation.
He said he supported a free trade agreement between the European Union and India and he “personally will make sure that this does not drag on.”
The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021, underlining Germany’s interest in reaching out to Delhi.
“There is huge potential for intensified cooperation in sectors such as renewables, hydrogen, mobility, pharma and digital economy” with India, Scholz said in an interview published by The Times of India newspaper on Saturday.
After a videoconference with fellow leaders from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday, Scholz said before leaving Berlin that “internationally, we are endeavoring to make clear that Russia stands alone in the world with its aggression against Ukraine.”
Philipp Ackermann, the German ambassador to India, said he understands why India is buying large quantities of oil from Russia.
“That’s something that the Indian government decides and as you get it at a very, very low price, you know I cannot blame the Indian government for buying it,” New Delhi Television cited Ackermann as saying.
Germany has been pushing to diversify its economic relations as European countries try to decouple from China, a German official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
Modi said the business delegation accompanying Scholz was firming up agreements with India in digital technology, the telecommunication sector and diversification of supply chains.
Scholz reiterated that Germany welcomes skilled workers from India, especially in information technology and software industries.
“We want to benefit from the Indian talent employed in Germany in the industrial sector,” he said.
India is set to receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy under agreements the two sides signed in May last year.
The two-day visit will also take Scholz to India’s information technology hub Bengaluru on Sunday.
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso: The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
The statement, posted Friday by Amaq, the group’s news agency, said it attacked a convoy trying to advance to areas under its control near Deou, in the Sahel’s Oudalan province. It said it seized weapons and chased retreating soldiers for miles into the desert.
Images released by the group show 54 slain bodies in military uniform lying in the bloodstained dirt, as well as more than 50 seized assault rifles and images of the five soldiers it said were taken prisoner.
The announcement comes one week after the attack in Deou and days after another attack in Tin-Akoff town, where locals and civil society groups say dozens more soldiers and civilians were killed when a military outpost was hit.
It’s unclear how many people have been killed in the two incidents. Last week the government confirmed that 51 soldiers died in the Deou ambush but it has not responded to requests for updated numbers or commented on the attack in Tin-Akoff.
Violence linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group has wracked the country for seven years killing thousands and displacing nearly 2 million people. Frustration at the government’s inability to stem the violence led to two coups last year, each one preceded by a major attack on the military.
This is the deadliest ambush on soldiers since the new junta leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, seized power in September and analysts say it could threaten his grip on power.
“There’s a persistent stream of militant attacks north of the country and the public is undoubtedly taking notice of their government’s inability to provide security. Any further attacks this colossal could threaten a public scene and even threaten to unseat the junta,” said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, which provides intelligence analysis.
One soldier involved in the ambush in Deou, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said their convoy was outnumbered as more than 300 militants encircled them, firing rockets and mortars. “We lost many men”, he said.
The large number of militants and the different colored headscarves they were wearing appeared like a coalition of many extremist franchises that he hadn’t seen before, he said.
The Daesh and an Al-Qaeda linked group, known by its acronym JNIM, are not known to work together, but rather have been fighting each other for territory and influence in the country as well as in neighboring Mali where they operate. Analysts say it’s extremely unlikely they would have joined forces.
Some locals say the increase of militant violence against the military is revenge for torture and extrajudicial killings by soldiers against people presumed to be militants.
Hamadou Boureima Diallo, a local journalist in the Sahel’s Dori town, said by phone that he spoke with locals who witnessed the latest attack in Tin-Akoff and were able to flee and that they blamed the killings on revenge.
“These recent bloody attacks against soldiers is because when the soldiers arrest terrorists or presumed terrorists they torture them and make photos or videos that circulate on social media,” said Diallo, recounting what the locals said. “We have seen some of the videos where presumed terrorists are being tortured. ... This is not good,” he said.