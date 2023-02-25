Art, fashion, music enthral visitors at Saudi Cup

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup kicked off with jockeys from around the world competing for a total prize pool of $35.3 million.
The Saudi Cup took place on Friday and Saturday at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, with the event hosted by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia and organized by the Horse Racing Club.
It showcased the Kingdom’s culture through entertainment, folklore performances, and activities for all, including an outdoor area for children.
Attractions included Sara Shakeel’s project “Oasis,” where fantasy met reality.
In “Saudi House,” visitors were able to learn about Najdi architecture through an interactive experience moving from one room to another after solving various puzzles.
Another attraction, the Saudi 100 Brands Exhibition, offered a fashion tour featuring unique pieces and designs by local designers reflecting Saudi culture.
Cultural Corridor took visitors through scenes reflecting the cultural diversity and richness of the Kingdom.
Tony Kelly from the UK said that the races were “amazing.”
“What has been achieved in a short space of time is incredible, and the race itself is making waves on a global stage. So it’s exciting to see how big the race day can become,” he said.
Deborah O’Dell from Florida said that although the Saudi Cup bears similarities with the Kentucky Derby, “(this) is more fun. There are multiple races, you can get up close and see the horses, and you get to see the Saudi culture at the same time.”
Restaurants catered to visitors’ tastes, with one offering dishes prepared by Saudi chef Rakan Al-Oraifi and inspired by various regions of the Kingdom.
Many concerts were held during the weekend. The Mayyas put on a show inspired by Saudi culture, with an orchestral performance from a modern symphony that blended classic international melodies with authentic Saudi melodies.
DJ Bedouin is scheduled to close the Saudi Cup weekend.
Saudi creatives join hands with community members to create a 25-meter art installation in Jeddah
“When I heard the news about Hayy Jameel’s proposal competition, I felt this impulse to immediately apply,” the 29-year-old artist from Al-Ahsa told Arab News
Updated 26 February 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Faraj was one of the 80 artists chosen by Hayy Jameel to create a 25-meter art installation in Jeddah.
“The Face of the City,” which was revealed mid-January, will remain on view in front of the Hayy Jameel building for the remainder of the year.
Developed by creative hub Art Jameel, Hayy Jameel is a mixed-use creative complex for art in Jeddah.
The second edition of the center’s annual program, the Hayy Jameel Facade Commission, gives the chosen artist the chance to create artwork that will be showcased for a year.
“When I heard the news about Hayy Jameel’s proposal competition, I felt this impulse to immediately apply,” the 29-year-old artist from Al-Ahsa told Arab News.
Al-Faraj, a mechanical engineering graduate from the King Fahad University of Petroleum, is known for his art, filmmaking, photography and writing across the Kingdom and Dubai.
The young artist has previously worked with galleries in the Eastern Province and Makkah, receiving multiple awards for his endeavors.
In 2012, he received his first award for the Colors of Saudi photography competition “Development and Advancement.”
In 2015, he won the Golden Palm in the Saudi Film Festival student category for his fil “LOST” and was winner of the Crossway Foundation competition “Encountering Another World” in London.
He also received an honorable mention in the Plural+ youth video festival in New York in 2015.
Al-Faraj said that he kept his proposal simple, wanting to highlight his previous photography and writings inspired by the city.
He urged the community to join him in creating the piece.
“By the hands of the people of Jeddah, the project will pay homage to the city and its people, celebrating its past and its future of endless possibilities,” Al-Faraj said.
“I wanted the piece to be like a coloring book. The outlines of the drawings were all in black and white,” he said.
Al-Faraj invited two Saudi female artists, Nada Al-Ali and Omaima Al-Mazroui, as well as 60 other members of the community, adults and children, to work as co-authors in creating the artwork.
“Until now, I have not forgotten that feeling — a mixture of pride and happiness. I felt the joy of everyone who worked on it, even the children,” said Al-Ali, describing it as one of the best moments of her life.
The drawing and painting process took approximately two weeks and eight hours per day to finish.
In the first week of the project, adults and children worked on the canvas, and in the second week, the three Saudi artists gave it its final touches.
Al-Marzoui said that the contribution was a “rich experience” in all its stages, as the participants connected with the artwork on a personal level and were able to express their creativity while painting.
“It made me teary-eyed seeing the intense efforts during those seven days. Everyone was working in harmony. Each participant had their own story to share that will touch the hearts of those who will pass by the neighborhood,” said Al-Mazroui.
Al-Faraj has been part of the art industry since 2015, experiencing the evolution of the creative space. He expressed his admiration for the Kingdom’s generous support toward artists.
“The future of art and culture in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary,” said Al-Faraj. “The Kingdom has always had a strong cultural production, especially in poetry and creative writing.”
He advised young artists to experiment every single day to enhance their artistic capabilities and to continue to “be fascinated by ideas, imagination, and the possibility of sharing your experiences.”
East Africa drought plunges 22m people into food insecurity
Situation ‘worst in recent history,’ regional director of World Food Program says
Agency has received ‘great support from Saudi Arabia,’ but more funds needed
Updated 26 February 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Millions of people are at risk of starvation in East Africa as the region tackles its worst drought on record, according to a senior UN official.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Michael Dunford, regional director for Eastern Africa at the UN World Food Program, said: “The current situation in Eastern Africa, including the Horn of Africa, is the worst on a food security situation we have seen in recent history.
“We have the worst drought in over 60 years. We had five failed rainy seasons. We are now entering the sixth rainy season and the expectation is it will also underperform. It means that over 22 million people are affected by the drought itself.”
Dunford, who attended the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum earlier this week, continued: “Ethiopia, northern Kenya and Somalia face a crisis. Somalia is the country that I am most concerned about, over half the population requires humanitarian relief.
“WFP has upscaled its operation dramatically in 2022. We are already reaching over 5 million people. The problem is, unless the rains come the situation is going to continue to deteriorate.”
In a statement issued in November, a consortium of 16 international organizations said that the large scale loss of crops and income due to severe drought over the past two years had left millions of people in Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia in crisis.
We are a long-term partner with the Saudis. We are looking to see how we can build relationships for the longer term and to have larger and more reliable funding streams.
Michael Dunford, WFP regional director for Eastern Africa
More than 3 million people in the region are facing emergency levels of food insecurity, meaning they regularly go a day or more without eating and have sold their possessions to survive, according to the statement.
In Somalia, the drought has forced more than 1.3 million people to abandon their farms and move to displacement sites.
Dunford said that the WFP raised more than $4.6 billion last year, with the US being the biggest single donor, but was keen to broaden its donor base.
“We need funding from all donors, including Saudi Arabia, to be able to meet these constant needs,” Dunford said.
“In the next six months, WFP needs over $455 million for our operations in Somalia. The US government has carried the responsibility predominantly and we are asking all donors to provide support.
“We have received great support from Saudi Arabia. In the last five years, WFP has received over $1 billion. We are a long-term partner with the Saudis,” he added.
“What we are eager to see is how we can continue to build that relationship, certainly with regards to financial contributions, but also how we can work together beyond humanitarian response into areas such as resilience, mitigation to climate change and ultimately into the development of these countries.”
Saudi aid agency the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid was contributing to the Somalia operation, Dunford said.
“We are hoping that they will come down and visit next month while we are doing distributions with their resources. We are looking to see how we can build relationships for the longer term and to have larger and more reliable funding streams.”
Dunford also highlighted the impact of climate change on the region.
“As I said, 22 million people are currently affected by the drought in South Sudan and there are another million people who have been displaced because they have experienced four years of continuous flooding and the waters are still sitting there,” he said.
“So climate change is very real. It’s making a bad situation worse. We need to be able to build the resilience of these populations, not only with regard to the current crisis but with regard to the next crisis and the crisis after that.
“These types of climatic shocks will continue. To what extent are we, as development actors, able to prepare the needs of the population, how are we able to support the governments of these countries is important.”
But Dunford stressed that lessons had been learned from earlier crises.
After a drought in 2011, 260,000 people died and famine hit after two failed rainy seasons, he said.
But now, despite five failed seasons, Somalia was not in a famine situation, which showed that the way investments had been made and responses adjusted was working, he added.
Saudi 100 Brands exhibition offers latest from local designers
Updated 26 February 2023
Hams Saleh and Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Fashion has taken center stage at the Kingdom’s annual international horse race, the Saudi Cup.
From one-of-a-kind pieces tailor-made for celebrities and influencers to eye-catching eccentric ensembles, guests are dressed to the nines.
And the accompanying Saudi 100 Brands exhibition, organized by the Fashion Commission in Saudi Arabia, offers visitors the chance to check out the latest in Saudi fashion.
Saudi 100 Brands is a traveling exhibition of a curated selection of work by 100 clothing and accessory designers whose pieces reflect Saudi heritage and culture.
Maghareeb by Saudi Brand KAF by KAF, for example, adopts an abstract approach to the folk art of Al-Qat Al-Asiri, translating it into modern fashion. In this piece, triangular shapes become the main storyteller, linked together to create a floor-length gown.
Nawara, by Skytten Couture, looks to the bright future of Saudi Arabia as its main source of inspiration. The design features an embroidered skyline of landmarks including the Kingdom Tower and Faisaliah Tower along its hem.
Ghayda Majdaly’s Revive, meanwhile, radiates the essence of the Queen of Hearts — the iconic character from “Alice in Wonderland.” The avant-garde dress revives a love story encapsulated in the Nabateean temple Qasr Al-Bint, in AlUla’s Madain Saleh.
Of course, no ensemble is complete without the right accessories.
Meral Jewelry quite literally flips traditional men’s headwear, the Magsab, on its head, creating a unique luxury neck piece, while designer Sarah Faisal makes a traditional Sadu pattern the focal point of her Sadu Melange handbag, using shades of purple to add a modern twist.
The exhibition is part of a wider program that mentors the designers and provides them with opportunities for them to showcase their work internationaly. Throughout the one-year program, the designers receive advice from fashion experts around the world through one-to-one mentorship and workshops on topics including design, innovation, marketing and sales strategies.
Other brands on show at the Saudi Cup include Mona Alshebil, Adnan Akbar, Heba Al-Qurashi, Amarah, Foz Couture, Anno Boutique, Jim Jewelry, Atelier Hekayat, NA Designs, RMRM, Sajas, Yasmeen Marzouq, and Yousra Jewelry.
Who’s Who: Saud Al-Saud, president of Saudi Dodgeball Federation
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News
Saud Al-Saud became president of the newly established Saudi Dodgeball Federation in 2022. In his role, he is establishing a framework for future expansion and development of the federation’s strategic plan.
Al-Saud is also supervising the introduction of a new sports ecosystem to the country, while seeking out new participants, raising awareness, and securing sponsorships and partnerships.
He previously served as an executive director at the Riyadh International Catering Corporation, which holds the McDonald’s franchise in various regions of the Kingdom.
With the leadership, he oversaw the setting up of the organization’s three-year strategy, and supported the expansion of the company by leading the HR and admin departments.
Al-Saud also participated in social responsibility activities and events, made contributions in the areas of marketing and corporate communication, in addition to managing a staff of more than 6,500 individuals and ensured the smooth operation of more than 200 branches.
From 2018 to 2020, he served as the Ministry of Investment’s director of the sports segment for investment attraction and promotion.
Al-Saud created, implemented and oversaw the sector’s strategic, tactical, and operational plans and initiatives. He made contributions to the promotion and attraction of foreign and local investments in order to assure the sector’s successful growth and expansion.
From 2013 to 2015, he oversaw the licensing and quality department as the head of licensing for investor services at the ministry, which was previously known as the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority. He served as a core competency of the licensing committee, and used his leadership skills to manage his team of senior evaluators. During his time the department became digitized.
Before taking the helm in 2013, he led the central region’s center for investor services, which served as a one-stop shop for foreign investors.
Al-Saud managed seamless operations in his capacity by keeping an eye on the daily activities, managed teams to control the quality and level of service, and cultivated connections with both domestic and international investors.
He was previously a specialist in investor relations and served as the primary point of contact with investors, enhancing their experience, and securing notable sponsors for the Global Competitiveness Forum.
Al-Saud graduated from the college of industry management at the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He also holds a master’s in strategy and organization consultancy from EDHEC Business School in Lille, France.
He has also obtained accreditations from Harvard Kennedy School, the Stanford Center for Professional Development, Kellogg School of Management in Illinois, and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England.
Dream come true: Syrian boy to meet his football heroes in Riyadh
Rabea Shaheen invited to Saudi Arabia after losing his father in earthquake
Updated 25 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: A young Syrian boy who lost his father in an earthquake arrived in Riyadh on Friday night with the dream of meeting his soccer hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rabea Shaheen was invited to the Kingdom to meet the Saudi Al-Nassr football team — and its Portuguese star player — by Turki Al-AlSheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, after the youngster was featured in a news report about the quakes in Turkiye and Syria by Emirati journalist Monther Al-Muzaki Al-Shamsi.
Al-AlSheikh posted a video on Twitter in which he said the boy, aged about 10, had arrived with his mother and siblings and was looking forward to meeting his heroes.
الله يكتب اجر فرحته ل مولاي حفظه الله وسمو سيدي قائدنا الملهم وعراب الرؤيه حفظه الله وللشعب السعودي الكريم ... اليوم انا سعيد الحمدالله pic.twitter.com/Yw9xQRk15E
Al-AlSheikh also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their humanitarian initiative.
In the video, which has had 5.2 million views, Shaheen said: “I can’t believe I am in Saudi Arabia. If I saw Cristiano Ronaldo in person, I will cry.
“Minister Turki Al-AlSheikh, thank you for this beautiful invitation, I pray that God grants you all your wishes.”
I can’t believe I am in Saudi Arabia. If I saw Cristiano Ronaldo in person, I will cry.
Rabea Shaheen
Nadia Bilbassy-Charters, bureau chief at Al-Arabiya News Channel, said in a response to the tweet: “Thank you for this human gesture. In the shadow of the total darkness that the children of #Syria live in, there is always a ray of light and a hand that extends for good.”
When asked by Al-Shamsi in Syria last week who Shaheen would like to go with him to see the Al-Nassr players, he said: “My mom and dad, but actually, my dad is dead.”
More than 2.7 million people viewed Al-Shamsi’s video on Twitter, including Al-AlSheikh, who promised to make the boy’s dreams come true.
Saudi singer Khalid Abdulrahman praised the leaders of the Kingdom for their generosity.
“May God accept all their deeds and preserve them as an asset for us and for Muslims,” he said on Twitter.
TV personality and social media influencer Ali Al-Gofaily also praised the humanitarian efforts of Al-AlSheikh.