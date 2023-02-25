You are here

Saudi Cup 2023
Saudi Cup 2023

Panthalassa wins the Saudi Cup

Update Panthalassa made all the running under Yutaka Yoshida as the Japanese winner beat out Frankie Dettori and Country Grammer for victory in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup race. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Panthalassa made all the running under Yutaka Yoshida as the Japanese winner beat out Frankie Dettori and Country Grammer for victory in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup race. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
  • Panthalassa’s pace put the whole field under pressure from the beginning
  • It was heartbreak for trainer Bob Baffert and his runner Country Grammer
RIYADH: Panthalassa made all the running under Yutaka Yoshida as the Japanese winner beat out Frankie Dettori and Country Grammer for victory in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup race on Saturday.

It was heartbreak for trainer Bob Baffert and his runner Country Grammer, who was also narrowly denied in the world’s most valuable race last year. The American trainer is still seeking a Saudi Cup victory.

Panthalassa set off at a blistering pace on a strong gallop at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse and could not be caught.

Panthalassa’s pace put the whole field under pressure from the beginning, and at one point during the sprint, it looked like it could be a Japanese one-two-three-four.

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori pulled a late rally out of Country Grammer toward the end, but the winning line came up just too soon as he was narrowly denied once again.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi – who also won earlier on Saturday on Bathrat Leon in the Turf Sprint – said: “It is unbelievable. I have no words. I am very, very happy. He was in stall one, so I said it was okay to go to the front.

He continued: “I was happy when he went three wide off the rail. The ground was a little bit faster and he needs it fast. This win is higher than any other I have had – of course it is the best feeling, because the prize-money is the best, too.

“I really can’t believe it at the moment. It does not feel real, but I’d like to say thanks to my staff and the horse. Winning this is not easy. Japanese racing tries everything to improve and develop and (make) Japanese horse racing to become more international – and we have done that,” he added.

Dettori was hopeful Country Grammer could put the disappointment behind him and repeat his heroics of last year in the Dubai World Cup.

“He ran a super race, I was outpaced all the way, I travelled to stay and thought I would be sixth really, then they all died and bless him, he’s got so much heart,” he said.

“I stayed on well, but his game is a mile and a quarter and we go back to Dubai. I was way back because I couldn’t lay up. I pushed him all the way. It was a super run.

“Like I said, at the quarter pole, I’m sixth here and thought ‘I’m not going to get any money,’ in fairness, it was a bit like last year and he was closing all the while.

“It has been a great experience, this meeting. I’m always smiling,” he added.

Jim Crowley, who won the third race of Saturday's action on Mostahdaf, said the Saudi Cup continues to improve year on year.

“It's my third visit to Saudi Arabia, it's getting bigger all the time,” he told Arab News.

“Obviously, the prize money on offer is huge, and when you put such good prize money, the horses and the competition will follow and just it's a wonderful track.

“Every time I've come it seems to be improving and standard of horses coming here are getting better and better and better and and it's a great meeting to be part of,” he said.

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth

Haaland sets Man City record as champions crush Bournemouth
  • Haaland scored his 27th goal in 24 Premier League appearances, establishing a new single-season City record in the competition
  • Guardiola's side were already leading at Dean Court through Julian Alvarez's early strike by the time Haaland netted
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland after the “incredible” striker set a Manchester City goal record as the Premier League champions thrashed Bournemouth 4-1 to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
Haaland scored his 27th goal in 24 Premier League appearances, establishing a new single-season City record in the competition as he moved past Sergio Aguero’s total of 26 in 2014-15.
Guardiola’s side were already leading at Dean Court through Julian Alvarez’s early strike by the time Haaland netted.
Phil Foden’s first league goal since November and a Chris Mepham own goal completed City’s first win in their last three games in all competitions.
Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Leicester earlier on Saturday had piled the pressure on City, who could ill afford to slip up for a second successive weekend.
They had blown the lead in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last Saturday, allowing Arsenal to reclaim top spot in the process.
City had also failed to hold onto their advantage in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 first leg.
But City had never lost to Bournemouth in 18 previous meetings and they routed the strugglers for the second time this season to move within two points of Arsenal, who have a game in hand against Everton on Wednesday.
“Considering the amount of games and a lot of travel we played incredibly aggressive. Our attack was more dynamic and we got a good result,” Guardiola said.
“Erling Haaland, his impact has been incredible. We love him and he is helping us. Today we found him more and he is an incredible threat.”
Despite his barrage of goals, Haaland had endured criticism over the last week amid a growing debate about his perceived flaws and possible negative impact on City this season.
Costly misses from Haaland in the Forest draw led some to question if City, champions in four of the past five seasons, are a less cohesive unit with the Norway striker in their line-up.
But Haaland’s 33rd goal in 32 appearances in all competitions since signing from Borussia Dortmund last year should silence the doubters for a while at least.
Kevin de Bruyne was only fit enough to feature among the substitutes on his return from illness after missing the Leipzig tie.
That meant there was a place for Alvarez and the Argentine World Cup winner quickly repaid Guardiola’s faith.
When Foden’s advance into the area was halted by Bournemouth keeper Neto, Haaland flicked the rebound against the crossbar and Alvarez was on hand to finish from virtually on the line.
Determined not to repeat their recent failures to hold the lead, City poured forward and Ruben Dias headed inches wide from a corner.
City were in complete control and Haaland doubled their advantage in the 29th minute.
Ilkay Gundogan’s cross was bundled toward goal by Rico Lewis and Haaland swoop to slot home from close-range.
Encapsulating the gulf in class between the teams, Haaland has scored more league goals than the entire Bournemouth squad have managed in the competition this season.
Foden put the result beyond doubt on the stroke of half-time as the City forward seized on Philip Billing’s woeful pass across his own area, held off Jack Stephens’ challenge and fired past Neto.
Showing the ruthless streak Guardiola has been searching for, City swept forward to score again in the 51st minute.
Foden’s cross found Alvarez and his stinging strike hit Mepham and cannoned into his own net as the Bournemouth defender tried to clear.
City’s run without a clean-sheet extended to six games when Jefferson Lerma rifled home from 12 yards after the visitors failed to clear an 83rd minute cross.

Arsenal extend lead, Leeds climb out of bottom three

Arsenal extend lead, Leeds climb out of bottom three
Updated 57 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal extend lead, Leeds climb out of bottom three

Arsenal extend lead, Leeds climb out of bottom three
  • The Gunners snapped a four-game winless streak with two late goals at Aston Villa last week to take back control of the title race
Updated 57 min 35 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday as Leeds beat Southampton 1-0 to give new boss Javi Gracia a winning start.

The Gunners snapped a four-game winless streak with two late goals at Aston Villa last week to take back control of the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s men needed no such drama at the King Power and should have run out far more convincing winners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was handed the captain’s armband by Arteta as a show of support for Ukraine to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the defender’s homeland.

Eddie Nketiah was dropped in Arteta’s other big call, but the Spaniard’s decision to start both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard paid dividends.

Trossard had a brilliant first half strike into the top corner controversially ruled out by a VAR review for a foul by Ben White on Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

But Martinelli was not to be denied one minute into the second period when he coolly slotted home from Trossard’s pass.

Bukayo Saka had a second goal ruled out for offside as Arsenal failed to turn their domination into a more convincing scoreline.

Leeds had not won a league game since before the World Cup break, a run which saw Jesse Marsch sacked.

But they snapped that streak in a clash between the bottom two before kick-off at Elland Road.

Junior Firpo scored the only goal 13 minutes from time to lift Leeds out of the relegation zone.

West Ham were the other big winners of the day in the battle to beat the drop as four goals in the final 20 minutes potentially saved David Moyes’ job in a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

According to reports this week, the former Manchester United manager faced the sack if the Hammers lost.

Two goals in three minutes from Danny Ings transformed the mood around the London Stadium before Declan Rice and Michail Antonio sealed West Ham’s second league win since October.

Everton slipped back into the bottom three after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins’ penalty and Emi Buendia’s strike condemned Sean Dyche to a first home defeat since taking charge of the Toffees.

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Saudi Arabia beat Indonesia by 8 wickets at 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup
  • Tournament in Thailand is pathway to 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team have beaten Indonesia by eight wickets in their ODI at the 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup taking place in Thailand.

The team from the Kingdom managed to bowl out their opponents for 117 runs in 29.3 overs. The Saudis then strolled to victory by posting 118 runs in 25 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

The tournament, which runs until March 5, is played in a round robin, 50-over format with eight teams split into two groups of four. The top two from each group will progress to the semifinals in the knockout stages.

Saudi Arabia are in Group B alongside Indonesia, Myanmar and hosts Thailand. Meanwhile, Group A includes Bhutan, Maldives, Bahrain and Iran.

The competition acts a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli

Milan goalkeeper Maignan back after five months, says Pioli
  • France international Maignan suffered a calf injury in Les Bleus' 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League in September
  • "Tomorrow Mike will play in goal," Pioli told reporters ahead of Sunday's match
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP

ROME: Mike Maignan will return as AC Milan goalkeeper for this weekend’s Serie A clash with Atalanta after five months out injured, coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday.
France international Maignan suffered a calf injury in Les Bleus’ 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League in September, causing him to miss out on the World Cup as Hugo Lloris’ deputy.
His last match for Milan was the champions’ home defeat to league leaders Napoli a few days before.
“Tomorrow Mike will play in goal,” Pioli told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match.
“He was the best goalkeeper last season, he has given us so much in all sorts of situations. He hasn’t played for five months but he’s doing well both physically and mentally.
“He’s been like a caged lion, he’s very motivated.”
Maignan, 27, was one of the stars of Milan’s charge to a first Serie A title since 2011 last season and had been performing well before his injury.
He will have two matches to return to his best form before Milan travel to London next month for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Tottenham Hotspur.
Pioli has already conceded that Milan’s title defense is over as they sit 18 points behind Napoli in fourth, with a fight on their hands for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Grand Slam winners, rising stars to face off at Dubai Tennis Championships

Grand Slam winners, rising stars to face off at Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

Grand Slam winners, rising stars to face off at Dubai Tennis Championships

Grand Slam winners, rising stars to face off at Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Field headed by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, defending champion Andrey Rublev
  • ‘Every year, we strive to make the event more compelling,’ organizer says
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Top seed Novak Djokovic heads an impressive list of Grand Slam winners who will face off against some of the game’s rising stars at the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after Saturday’s draw threw up some intriguing clashes.

Besides the world No. 1 and recent Australian Open winner, the ATP 500 field includes four other players from the world top 10 who between them have collected 26 major titles.

Djokovic will start his quest for a sixth Dubai title against a qualifier or lucky loser, while defending champion and second seed Andrey Rublev will face Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, ranked 67th in the world, in the round of 32.

“I feel good to be back in Dubai, it’s a great feeling and I would love to go as far as possible,” Rublev said.

“Last time I played Filip he destroyed me quite easily, I couldn’t do anything, so we will see. It will be a nice game and I hope I play better than last time.”

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will face 2017 Dubai winner Andy Murray in the opening round, with Djokovic a potential quarterfinal opponent. With all five qualifiers sitting on Djokovic’s half of the draw, third seed Daniil Medvedev, who could meet the Serb in the semifinals, will also face a qualifier in the round of 32.

“Over the years, this tournament has created terrific excitement in Dubai and grown to become one of the world’s best-regarded tournaments,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“We have a very strong lineup this year and the draw has produced some fascinating matches that will excite our loyal fans. Every year, we strive to make the event more compelling and give tennis fans from both the UAE and overseas the maximum amount of fun. We look forward to an exciting week of tennis and wish all the players the best of luck.”

Elsewhere in the opening round, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the world No. 16 and seventh seed in Dubai, will play world No. 52 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, while Canadian fourth seed and world No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who could face Zverev in the quarterfinals, opens his account against French-born American Maxime Cressy, the world No. 37.

In the same half of the draw, sixth seed Karen Khachanov, who could face Rublev in the quarters, starts his run against Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

British No. 1 Daniel Evans, who will play Croatian eighth seed and world No. 20 Borna Coric in the first round, believes the late February heat in Dubai will challenge the field.

“We get very hot conditions on tour, but we start a little later here. It’s always difficult when it’s hot and a lot of players may not be prepared to go when it’s this sort of temperature,” said the world No. 29, who lives in Dubai.

Speaking during the draw, Salah Tahlak, joint chief operating officer of Dubai Duty Free and tournament director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, said: “The draw has opened the door to some thrilling confrontations between elite players and we cannot wait for the competitions to begin.”

Tahak also named the three players who had received wild cards into the main draw.

The first is Australia’s Thannasi Kokkinakis, who memorably partnered Nick Kyrgios to doubles glory at the 2022 Australian Open. Kokkinakis will face a qualifier in the round of 32.

The second is Tunisian veteran Malik Jaziri who will play Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is set to retire after the Dubai tournament.

The third is Alexei Popyrin, a 23-year-old Australian who lives in Dubai. He will play a qualifier in his first appearance in the tournament and could face Murray or Hurkacz in the last 16.

Popyrin, a product of the CF Tennis Academy, said he knew the event well, having worked there as a ball boy.

“Being a ball kid here so many years ago is one of my fondest memories,” he said.

“Back then as a ball kid on center court, it was always my dream to play in Dubai. To get that opportunity is great privilege and honor, and I want to thank everyone who participated in handing me the wildcard.

“I always told myself that if I ever made it I would thank all the ball kids, but to be honest I don’t really do that — so thank you to all of them in advance,” laughed the world No. 84.

