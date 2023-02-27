You are here

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday after winning a split decision win against the American social media star Jake Paul. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday after winning a split decision win against the American social media star Jake Paul. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Update Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Update Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Update Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday. (AN Photo/Abdulrhman Binshalhuob)
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday, with the British reality TV star scoring a split decision win against the American social media star.
Watched by luminaries such as Fury’s half-brother and current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson, former champion Mike Tyson and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi club Al Nassr, Paul’s considerable shortcomings were highlighted as Fury picked him off over eight rounds.
“Tonight I made my own legacy, I made my own legacy,” Fury said, finally stepping out of the shadow of his illustrious boxing family.
“All the way through these two and a half years, I had a dream, a vision, and no-one believed me. Now they can stand up and take note,” he added.

Fury had the better of the opening exchanges but Paul began to settle in the third as he tried to lure his opponent forward and counter with big right hands.
In a bout short on technical quality, Paul looked to be turning the tide when he had a point deducted in the fifth round for a blow to the back of Fury’s head, but Fury had a point chalked off for holding in the sixth to even things up again.
A short left hand downed Fury in the eighth and final round to shift the momentum in Paul’s favor to set up a grandstand finish in which both men chased a knockout punch that never materialized.
“All respect to Tommy, he won, don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back, I thought I deserve that rematch, it was a great fight, a close fight,” Paul said in the ring as his boxing record slipped to six wins and one loss.

In the co-main event challenger Badou Jack put on a clinical display of boxing, stopping Ilunga Makabu in the 12th and final round to win the WBC cruiserweight title, the third weight class in which the 39-year-old Swede has held a world title.
Jack downed Makabu with a big right hand in the fourth round and decked him again in a similar manner in the 11th, and though South African Makabu’s undoubted power posed a threat until late in the fight, he eventually capitulated.
With his corner telling him ahead of the final round that he needed a knockout to win, Makabu came out swinging, but Jack’s crisp combinations overcame him, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight as the Swede claimed the belt. 

Eddie Howe: Pain of defeat will make Newcastle more determined to succeed

Updated 27 February 2023
ARAN NEWS

  • The Magpies boss said he was proud of his players’ efforts despite the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final
Updated 27 February 2023
ARAN NEWS

LONDON: Eddie Howe admits the pain of defeat makes him even more determined to end Newcastle United’s long wait for a trophy.

The Magpies came up short at Wembley as a Casemiro strike and a Sven Botman own-goal saw the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup.

And while defeat hurts for Howe, he has vowed to make sure this kind of event — reaching the finals of competitions — becomes the norm rather than exception.

“Nothing is guaranteed in football. You have to earn the right to get to these latter stages of the competitions,” said the head coach after the Magpies’ 2-0 loss.

“We have to do that in the league to finish where we want to finish. The work starts again but I hope we’re a different Newcastle and improving continually. Certainly in terms of the players’ efforts and what they’ve given me, I can’t criticize them at all this season. We’re going to need that, and more, to continue to be successful.

Howe said that despite the disappointment of defeat, he is already looking ahead to bringing success to the club.

“We’re desperate to get back here and win a trophy,” he said. “To see the supporters who have been absolutely incredible for us this season disappointed at the end hurts badly. The motivation and thoughts are already to how we can come back here and win the trophy they deserve.”

While the result did not go United’s way, Howe has no regrets about his selections and preparation — and says that he could not be prouder of the efforts of his men in black and white.

“We played really well between both boxes today, we gave everything but we just didn’t get those breaks at both ends. We should have defended the free kick better (for Casemiro’s goal) and then the second goal is a killer,” Howe said.

“We did everything to get back in the game. We had chances but couldn’t take them and that’s why we lost,” he added. “No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline doesn’t say that, and that’s where football can be cruel.”

“Individually and collectively, I thought we played well but it just didn’t happen in the box and we need to work on that.

Howe said that he can’t take any positives from losing, but he can from the performance.

“They’ve been committed and give everything for the club,” he said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver for the fans today.”

“The competition we are in now is at a very high level and we need to bridge that gap,” Howe said. “Games are decided by small margins so we need to improve and hopefully we can enjoy more days like this.”

Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway

Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Georgia loses game, and wins a FIBA World Cup berth anyway

  • Iceland won the game by three points, but was one point short to win a tiebreaker over Georgia for the World Cup berth
  • For the first time since 1982, Argentina will miss the World Cup after dropping its qualifying match
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Georgia lost, and then celebrated.
Iceland won, and was devastated.
One of the last Basketball World Cup spots went to Georgia on Sunday — even though it lost to Iceland 80-77 in the final Europe Region qualifying game for both teams. Iceland needed to win by four points or more to win a tiebreaker over Georgia for the World Cup berth.
It came up one point short. Both teams finished qualifying with 5-5 records, with the tiebreaker going to Georgia by the slimmest of margins. Iceland had a 3-point try by Elvar Fridriksson — its best shooter — rim out with about 3 seconds remaining, and Georgia held on for the loss that really was a win.
“Amazing. I’m so happy, man,” said Georgia’s Thaddus McFadden, a Michigan-born guard who played at the junior college and Division II levels before embarking on what’s now a 14-year pro career overseas. “I may mess around and cry. This means so much to everybody. I’m just so happy.”

Georgia beat Iceland by three points in a qualifying game in November. For Iceland to have advanced, it needed to win by four to claim the head-to-head tiebreaker; Georgia held other tiebreakers, and those were its ticket to the World Cup.
“Fought to the very end and if you told me before the game or at the start of these 10-game qualifications that it would come down to one shot by our best shooter, then I would take it,” Iceland coach Craig Pedersen said. “But it was a couple of centimeters off. And congratulations to Georgia.”
Georgia — a first-time World Cup qualifier — joined nine other European teams as having clinched berths in this summer’s tournament. Those nine who qualified before Sunday are Latvia, Greece, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, France, Lithuania, Spain and Italy.
Montenegro also qualified on Sunday, clinching its spot with an 88-70 win over Czech Republic.
The last World Cup spot of the 12 allocated to Europe — and the last in the 32-team field — will be claimed Monday, going to either Serbia or Belgium.
Serbia will advance if it beats Great Britain. if Serbia loses that game, Belgium would advance by beating Turkiye. And if Belgium loses, Serbia advances regardless of its Monday result.
Americas region
Argentina will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1982, ending a string of nine consecutive appearances.

And the other five teams that were still in contention for World Cup berths could celebrate Sunday night.
Puerto Rico, Brazil, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Venezuela all qualified, joining the US and Canada — who had previously clinched their World Cup berths. Those are the seven teams that will represent the Americas Region at this summer’s tournament in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
Puerto Rico beat Colombia 87-80, Brazil topped the US 83-76, Mexico beat Uruguay 82-69, and Venezuela got in even though it lost to Canada 74-57.

The Dominican Republic beating Argentina 79-75 might have been the only real surprise of the night — in that Argentina, ranked No. 4 in the world by FIBA, won’t be playing this summer and now will need to go through a qualifying tournament just to get to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Africa region
Cape Verde is now the smallest nation — population of just under 600,000 — ever to qualify for the World Cup. It topped Ivory Coast 79-64 on Sunday to claim the last spot allocated to African nations.
It’s Cape Verde’s first trip to the World Cup. Fellow first-time qualifier South Sudan, along with Ivory Coast, Angola and Egypt are also set to be Africa’s five World Cup representatives.
Asia region
Iran grabbed the last available spot from Asia on Sunday, clinching its berth when Kazakhstan lost to Australia 98-53.
Kazakhstan was the only other team still in the running for the final spot. Iran lost to China 86-74 on Sunday, but only needed a win or a Kazakhstan loss to qualify.
Iran joins co-hosts Philippines and Japan, along with Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia, China, and Jordan as Asia’s eight World Cup qualifiers.
 

Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille

Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille

  • Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Lionel Messi got the other goal as the World Cup final stars combined to give French league leader Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win at title challenger Marseille.
Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals, and he matched Edinson Cavani’s PSG club-record tally of 200 in the process on Sunday.
What better place to do it than at bitter rival Marseille, where PSG lost in the French Cup earlier this month without the injured Mbappé in the team? This time, PSG was without the injured Neymar but didn’t miss the Brazil star.
A win would have moved second-place Marseille within two points of defending champion PSG. Instead, Marseille trails by eight points with only 13 rounds remaining.
“Everyone put in the right effort,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.
Galtier is from Marseille and played for the club as a gritty defender, which means some Marseille fans are simply unable to understand why he is coaching PSG.
Galtier had to be restrained after the final whistle as he went over to confront an irate Marseille fan leaning over and heckling him near the dugout.
Mbappé became only the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final when France lost on penalty kicks to Argentina last December, with an inspirational Messi netting twice in a thrilling final.
This time they combined on each other’s goals to quieten a Stade Velodrome crowd full of belief after the recent cup win against a PSG side reeling from five defeats in its 12 previous games.
But after Nuno Tavares missed a great chance for Marseille, an exquisite pass from Messi near the halfway line sent Mbappé sprinting through for a typically clinical finish in the 25th minute.
“He’s a player from another planet,” Marseille coach Igor Tudor said about Mbappé.
Four minutes later Mbappé found space down the left and picked out Messi — who saved PSG with an injury-time free kick in a 4-3 win against Lille last weekend — for a close-range finish.
Having scored his 12th league goal, Messi set up Mbappé again with a looping pass in the 55th, moments after veteran striker Alexis Sanchez missed a great chance to pull a goal back for Marseille.
The only negative for PSG on an emphatic night was losing central defender Presnel Kimpembe to injury in the 18th. He was stretchered off after falling unchallenged to the ground and lying on his face for several moments, although the nature of his injury was not immediately clear.
Defeat means Marseille is now only two points ahead of third-place Monaco and fourth-place Lens, which both have 50 points.
It could have been worse for Marseille had Monaco not lost 3-0 at home to Nice earlier Sunday in the Riviera derby.
Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored twice in the first 25 minutes and midfielder Khéphren Thuram — son of France great Lilian Thuram — added the third just before halftime as Nice climbed to seventh spot.
OTHER MATCHES
Fifth-place Rennes won 1-0 at Nantes with a goal from Belgium winger Jérémy Doku, and Reims easily beat Toulouse 3-0 in a midtable scrap.
Relegation-threatened Auxerre won 1-0 at Lorient while fellow struggler Ajaccio enjoyed a 2-1 home win against 19th-place Troyes.
Also, Clermont drew 1-1 at home to Strasbourg.

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter

Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter

  • ‘Today is an example that nothing is impossible,’ boxing federation vice president tells Arab News
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

DIRIYAH: Fans in the historical Saudi city of Diriyah were treated to an amazing evening of boxing on Sunday.
One of the highlights was Saudi female Ragad Al-Naimi winning her match against Perpetual Okaidah by points.
Al-Naimi told Arab News after her match that she was proud to represent the Kingdom among international fighters.
“It feels great. I’m very proud of myself. I want to thank the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi (Arabian) Boxing Federation led by Abdullah Al-Harbi, the Vice President Rasha Al-Khamis, my coaches and my sister, who is with me today,” she added.
Al-Khamis, who is also a member of the board of the Asian Boxing Federation, told Arab News: “I’m super proud of Ragad performing in a global event. This gives more reassurance that women’s boxing is growing in Saudi. Today is an example that nothing is impossible. If you can dream it, you can achieve it.”
She said it was a pleasure to witness history, with three Saudi boxers winning the first three fights of the evening.
She added that the first couple of hours showed what Saudi boxers can achieve on a global competitive platform for combat sports, with Al-Naimi, Ziad Majrashi and Salman Hamda winning their bouts.
Al-Naimi is the first Saudi female boxer to make a professional debut, having been introduced to the sport while studying in the US.
Her passion for boxing compelled her to continue training upon her return to the Kingdom, which has witnessed a 300 percent surge in male and female boxers registered with the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.
The number of boxing gyms has increased from seven to 59, and 33 private mixed-gender gyms now offer boxing as part of mixed combat sports.
Recent years have seen boxing play a pivotal part in Saudi Arabia’s ascension as a host of international sports events.

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

  • The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Three days after exiting the Europa League, Barcelona had a rare setback in the Spanish league after losing at Almeria 1-0 on Sunday.
Barcelona headed to southern Spain after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top over its fierce rival. Instead, Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.
The leaders were unable to mount a credible fightback despite having ample time to respond to striker El Bilal Touré’s goal in the 24th minute.
For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, his team’s “worst game of the season” came just when it could have dealt a serious blow to Madrid’s bid to defend its Spanish title.
“It was a difficult game and a tough day for us,” Xavi said. “We are still leaders at seven points ahead, but we did not play like we should have. It was our worst game of the season. I think we had some fatigue, that is why we rotated our starting lineup, but we missed a golden chance to go up 10 points.”
Barcelona hadn’t lost in 13 league games, with only one draw and 12 wins going back to its last defeat at Madrid in October.
The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League — after it had failed to advance from the Champions League group phase for a second consecutive year. The exit from Europe’s second-tier competition left Barcelona with the Spanish league and domestic cup titles to play for as it tries to make good on its investment in new players last summer using cash it generated from the sale of future television revenues and other assets.
Barcelona will now have to regroup for Thursday’s visit to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
Almeria moved out of the relegation zone after earning one of its biggest wins.
Almeria coach Rubi Ferrer credited his players for “working, working, working” and restricting Barcelona’s movement.
“We did an extraordinary job,” Rubi said about his team that withstood a final bombardment of crosses by Barcelona. Goalkeeper Fernando Martínez had surprisingly little work to do.
“Our game plan worked to perfection,” Rubi said. ¨We are going to remember this game for a long time.”
Nestled between trips to United and Madrid, the game at a modest Almeria side that was promoted this season seemed like a good opportunity for Xavi to rest some of his first-choice players.
Defenders Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo and Alejando Balde and forward Raphinha began the game on the bench. Sergi Roberto, Éric García, Jordi Alba and Ferrán Torres started in their place.
Barcelona still had Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong on the field from kickoff along with Gavi, back from a one-game suspension that meant he missed the game at Old Trafford.
The result, however, was a third-rate performance.
After a complacent start by Barcelona, Almeria struck on a quick attack after an inspired Rodrigo Ely tackled Gavi in the hosts’ area and booted a long ball forward for Touré to control. The 21-year-old Mali forward exchanged quick passes with Luis Suárez and blasted a powerful strike over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and in off the crossbar.
Almeria pressed the initiative and almost got a quick second goal when Leo Baptistao hit the post in the 27th.
Xavi sent Raphinha on at halftime, with Araújo and Marcos Alonso soon following, but his team did not play much better as Almeria held firm in defense.
Gavi’s shot blocked by Ely in the 59th and a shot by substitute Pablo Torre in the 82nd easily grabbed by Fernando ended up being the most that a disappointing Barcelona could muster.

