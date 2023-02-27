You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer

What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer

What We Are Reading Today: Betye Saar: Heart of a Wanderer
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Edited by Diana Seave Greenwald

Betye Saar (b. 1926) is an artist whose assemblages tell visual stories and convey powerful political messages. 

A leading figure of the black arts movement in the 1970s, she works with found objects — many of which she gathers on her extensive travels - to explore themes like symbolic mysticism, feminism, racism, and eurocentric chauvinism. 

“Betye Saar: heart of a wanderer” sheds new light on Saar’s unique creative process, her trips around the world, and the diverse ways in which her artworks engage with global histories of travel and forced migration. 

