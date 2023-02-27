You are here

US welcomes Saudi FM’s visit to Ukraine, aid package

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in a visit to Kyiv on Sunday
RIYADH: The US has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement the Kingdom will provide $400 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the White House’s national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in a visit to Kyiv on Sunday.

The aid is an implementation of the pledge made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in October 2022 on providing an additional humanitarian aid package to Ukraine.

The agreement includes a joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine worth $100 million.

It also includes the financing of oil derivatives worth $300 million as a grant submitted by the government of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development.

Research event KROW23 kicks off at KAUST

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Open Week (KROW 23) opened on Monday
The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Open Week (KROW 23) opened on Monday
The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Open Week (KROW 23) opened on Monday
  • The four-day forum aims to facilitate communication between KAUST faculty and research staff and their global counterparts
RIYADH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Open Week (KROW 23) opened on Monday.

The opening day, which runs from Monday to March 2, featured the participation of global energy, water, and environmental experts, and has the theme “Research for the Future of Saudi Arabia,” which aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the university's mission to prioritize research, development, and innovation to drive national development.

The four-day forum aims to facilitate communication between KAUST faculty and research staff and their counterparts in industry, government agencies, as well as local and international experts from leading organizations in the energy, water, environment, food, health, and digital fields.

The university will review the contributions of research in shaping the Kingdom's scientific and engineering future while presenting project proposals that include direct collaboration within the Kingdom.

KAUST's Vice President for Research, Professor Pierre Magistretti, said the participation of prominent international experts will “explore new aspirations that would push KAUST research towards facing challenges and achieving successes in positively impacting the Saudi national level and presenting many important qualitative projects for KAUST with its partners in the Kingdom.”

50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest

50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur'an recitation, adhan contest
50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest
  • The competition will be broadcast during the month of Ramadan on the MBC TV channel and the Shahid digital platform
RIYADH: Fifty contestants from 23 countries across four continents have qualified for the finals of the international Qur’an recitation and adhan competition to be aired on the “Otr Elkalam” TV show.

The competition, which is being supervised by the General Entertainment Authority, will be broadcast during the month of Ramadan on the MBC TV channel and the Shahid digital platform, with prizes amounting to more than SR12 million ($3.2 million).

The initial registrations for the contest were opened on Jan. 4 and the online platform saw more than 50,000 contestants sign up from 165 countries.

Potential contestants uploaded audio clips for the competition — which is the largest of its kind in the world — in a bid to get through the online stages and earn a place on the show.

After having passed the electronic qualifying phases, the contestants are scheduled to appear for the finals in Riyadh before an arbitration committee during the forthcoming holy month.

The “Otr Elkalam” competition is the first initiative in the world to organize a joint contest between the recitation of the Qur’an and the call to prayer at the same time.

It is designed to highlight the rich diversity of cultures in the Islamic world, and the vocal methods of reciting the Qur’an and raising the call to prayer.

The jury consists of Sheikh Ahmed Nahas, the muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah; Sheikh Mishari bin Rashed Al-Afasy, a well-known reciter and imam of the Grand Mosque in Kuwait; Abdul Rahim Nabulsi, secretary-general of Reciters and Teaching Recitation in Morocco; Bahloul Saeed Abu Arqoub, an expert in maqamat and a judge in international Qur’anic competitions from Libya; and Sheikh Ahmed Mansour, leading reciter of Al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt.

In addition to the main jury, Sheikh Adil Al-Kalbani, former imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, will serve as general supervisor of the competition, and Fahad Al-Andas, an imam and preacher at the King Faisal Air Academy for 27 years, will be the secretary-general of the competition.

Riyadh forum tackles gender equality with UN, OECD in attendance

Riyadh forum tackles gender equality with UN, OECD in attendance
Riyadh forum tackles gender equality with UN, OECD in attendance
  • The organization of the forum comes as an extension of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 target of achieving sustainable development goals, especially those related to gender equality
RIYADH: A forum tackling gender equality in the workplace was inaugurated on Monday by Institute of Public Administration Director General Bandar Al-Sajjan.

The Riyadh forum, titled the National Observatory of Gender Balance Indicators project, will provide an opportunity for local and international attendees to take part in a series of workshops from Feb. 26-28.

More than 150 people, and representatives from countries including Bahrain, Australia, Spain, Mexico, the UAE, Morocco, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Colombia, are attending the event.

Participants include experts, specialists, as well as regional and international organization officials.

International organizations such as UN, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization the National Council for Women in the Republic of Egypt, International Labor Organization, Union for the Mediterranean and European Institute for Equality will be present at the event.

The forum provides an opportunity to enrich national gender equality efforts by presenting successful experiences and practices at the regional and international levels, identifying the most prominent international indicators suitable for work environments in the Kingdom.

The organization of the forum comes as an extension of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 target of achieving sustainable development goals, especially those related to gender equality.

IPA hosts the Gender Balance Center, an administrative unit created as a voice for equal opportunity in the workplace.

The center has numerous initiatives: Consultations and training programs as well as projects that aim to close the gender gap and achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

The forum will help attendees use statistical data to determine gender disparity, highlight obstacles and create new solutions for future projects.

 

Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence

Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence
Saudi human rights body hosts talk on religious moderation, coexistence
  • NSHR chair says Vision 2030 promotes important social dialog
RIYADH: The Saudi National Society for Human Rights on Monday hosted a meeting on religious moderation and coexistence led by Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, adviser to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars.

The meeting, which came as part of the society’s cultural program, aimed to promote the respect of differences in others, as well the upholding of knowledge and awareness as two critical pillars for the protection of human rights.

The body’s chairman, Khalid Al-Fakhri, stressed that Saudi Vision 2030’s programs promote a culture of coexistence and social dialog, as well as national cohesion.

 

Saudi tour guides share experience with tourists

Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
Visitors tour at majestic rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh near the city al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
  • Abdulaziz Bakhsh, the chairman of the board of the Association of Tour Guides Union, told Arab News that members were “local ambassadors of their countries”
JEDDAH: Tour guides have shared their experiences of hosting visitors in the Kingdom during an exhibition in Jeddah.  

The 11th Jeddah Travel and Tourism Exhibition, which was held from Feb. 19 to 21, hosted local and international tourism agencies that promoted their countries.

Abdulaziz Bakhsh, the chairman of the board of the Association of Tour Guides Union, told Arab News that members were “local ambassadors of their countries.”

Bakhsh, who has worked as a tour guide for 13 years, said it was “a job of a lover.”

“If you love a city very deeply, you will try to show others the details you are fondly in love with and tell them the stories that lie behind them,” he said.

Bakhsh said one of his biggest challenges is when tour group leaders are “misinformed about our history and insist on telling stories of the Kingdom or speak about locations or historical events that never existed.”

Eylaf Baqais, 27, from Mabet Alhijaz, said: “We once dealt with a tourist who kept on getting himself lost despite marking him with a vibrant colored scarf, that even his wife decided to move on with the planned schedule without him.”

Mabet Alhijaz is an agency that runs trips in the north-western region of Saudi Arabia.

Heba Fageeh, a supervisor at the agency, said that it sets out to make visitors welcome as soon as they arrive. “Our agency holds a welcoming ceremony, where we offer Saudi coffee and dessert, or give presents if it is an individual.”  

Alhijaz hopes to attract more foreign couples to the country.

 

