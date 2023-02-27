French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG’s Achraf Hakimi

Saud Al-Sharif ‘honored’ to make first professional cut, at event in Doha

DOHA: Saudi golfer Saud Al-Sharif has spoken of his delight after making his first-ever cut as a professional. The International Series Qatar at the weekend was only his third tournament since his pro debut at this month’s PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

His success at the Asian Tour tournament in Doha marked a successful couple of weeks for Saudi golfers, after Faisal Salhab made the cut at the International Series Oman the previous weekend in only his second professional start.

“It’s such an honor to be one of Saudi Arabia’s earliest professional golfers and to travel all around the world and represent the Kingdom,” said Al-Sharif.

“But to make a cut so early on in my professional career is fantastic. It feels great to be competing out on the International Series and we have been welcomed warmly by the Asian Tour. It’s just a great feeling to be here and competing alongside fellow professionals.”

Sharif posted rounds of 71, 78, 79 and 81 to finish on an overall score of 309 over the four rounds in Doha. The competition, open to professionals and amateurs from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, featured 132 of the top players from more than 20 countries. Al-Sharif was among the 70 who made the cut at the end of day two.

Noah Alireza, the CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “In just the space of seven days, we have seen two newly established Saudi professional golfers make the cut at International Series events. This is a huge achievement to be made in just a single month.

“I am incredibly proud of Saud and the work he has been putting in to pull this off. As I’ve said previously, the performance of our Saudi professionals is testament to the work we are doing here at Golf Saudi in terms of developing the next generation.

“Through their passion and determination, I have great confidence in all three of our professionals that they will continue to represent our country in the finest possible manner.”

Al-Sharif and Salhab are the second and third Saudi professional golfers, following in the footsteps of Othman Almulla, who turned pro in 2019.

The next International Series event will take place at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand from March 9 to 12. All three Saudi pros will be competing for a share of $2 million prize pool.