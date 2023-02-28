Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic

You are here

Dalia Al-Aqidi

Pandemic’s origins need to be fully investigated

The pandemic force lockdows across the globe. (AFP/File)
AP

WASHINGTON: A crucial question has eluded governments and health agencies around the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Did the virus originate in animals or leak from a Chinese lab?
Now, the US Department of Energy has assessed with “low confidence” in that it began with a lab leak, according to a person familiar with the report who wasn’t authorized to discuss it. The report has not been made public.
But others in the US intelligence community disagree.
“There is not a consensus right now in the US government about exactly how COVID started,” John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, said Monday. “There is just not an intelligence community consensus.”
The DOE’s conclusion was first reported over the weekend in the Wall Street Journal, which said the classified report was based on new intelligence and noted in an update to a 2021 document. The DOE oversees a national network of labs.
White House officials on Monday declined to confirm press reports about the assessment.
In 2021, officials released an intelligence report summary that said four members of the US intelligence community believed with low confidence that the virus was first transmitted from an animal to a human, and a fifth believed with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab.
While some scientists are open to the lab-leak theory, others continue to believe the virus came from animals, mutated, and jumped into people — as has happened in the past with viruses. Experts say the true origin of the pandemic may not be known for many years — if ever.
The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the report. All 18 offices of the US intelligence community had access to the information the DOE used in reaching its assessment.
Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, said she isn’t sure what new intelligence the agencies had, but “it’s reasonable to infer” it relates to activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. She said a 2018 research proposal co-authored by scientists there and their US collaborators “essentially described a blueprint for COVID-like viruses.”
“Less than two years later, such a virus was causing an outbreak in the city,” she said.
The Wuhan institute had been studying coronaviruses for years, in part because of widespread concerns — tracing back to SARS — that coronaviruses could be the source of the next pandemic.

No intelligence agency has said they believe the coronavirus that caused COVID-19 was released intentionally. The unclassified 2021 summary was clear on this point, saying: “We judge the virus was not developed as a biological weapon.”
“Lab accidents happen at a surprising frequency. A lot of people don’t really hear about lab accidents because they’re not talked about publicly,” said Chan, who co-authored a book about the search for COVID-19 origins. Such accidents “underscore a need to make work with highly dangerous pathogens more transparent and more accountable.”
Last year, the World Health Organization recommended a deeper probe into a possible lab accident. Chan said she hopes the latest report sparks more investigation in the United States.
China has called the suggestion that COVID-19 came from a Chinese laboratory ” baseless.”
Many scientists believe the animal-to-human theory of the coronavirus remains much more plausible. They theorize it emerged in the wild and jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal.
In a 2021 research paper in the journal Cell, scientists said the COVID-19 virus is the ninth documented coronavirus to infect humans — and all the previous ones originated in animals.
Two studies, published last year by the journal Science, bolstered the animal origin theory. That research found that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was likely the early epicenter. Scientists concluded that the virus likely spilled from animals into people two separate times.
“The scientific literature contains essentially nothing but original research articles that support a natural origin of this virus pandemic,” said Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona who has extensively studied COVID-19’s origins.
He said the fact that others in the intelligence community looked at the same information as the DOE and “it apparently didn’t move the needle speaks volumes.” He said he takes such intelligence assessments with a grain of salt because he doesn’t think the people making them “have the scientific expertise ... to really understand the most important evidence that they need to understand.”
The US should be more transparent and release the new intelligence that apparently swayed the DOE, Worobey said.
The DOE conclusion comes to light as House Republicans have been using their new majority power to investigate all aspects of the pandemic, including the origin, as well as what they contend were officials’ efforts to conceal the fact that it leaked from a lab in Wuhan. Earlier this month, Republicans sent letters to Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, Health Secretary Xavier Beccera and others as part of their investigative efforts.
The now retired Fauci, who served as the country’s top infectious disease expert under both Republican and Democratic presidents, has called the GOP criticism nonsense.
Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has asked the Biden administration to provide Congress with “a full and thorough” briefing on the report and the evidence behind it.
Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, emphasized that President Joe Biden believes it’s important to know what happened “so we can better prevent future pandemics” but that such research “must be done in a safe and secure manner and as transparent as possible to the rest of the world.”

US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs

US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs

US needs to learn all of Black history, Biden says, as some Republicans push curbs
  About 50 million Americans, or some 15 percent of the US population, identify as "Black alone" or "with another race," the US Census Bureau said in 2021
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday praised the contribution of African Americans in the United States at an event to celebrate “Black History Month,” something presidents from both parties have done for decades.
“History matters and Black history matters,” Biden said to an audience of Black Congress members and government officials. Americans “can’t just choose to learn what we want to know,” Biden said. They need to learn “the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation,” he said.
His remarks from the White House’s East Room come as some conservative Republicans, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are pushing for changes to the way Black history is taught in US schools. DeSantis is a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024.
Florida is also one of roughly 18 US states that in recent years banned the teaching of critical race theory, a graduate-level concept that examines systemic racism. “We will not as a nation build a better future for America by trying to erase America’s past,” Vice President Kamala Harris said before Biden’s remarks.
Last week, Biden convened families of people killed in hate crimes for a screening of the movie “Till,” about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy whose murder in 1955 galvanized the civil rights movement.
About 50 million Americans, or some 15 percent of the US population, identify as “Black alone” or “with another race,” the US Census Bureau said in 2021.
Presidents in the past have often used the occasion of Black History Month to note the unfulfilled promises made to Black Americans.
Ronald Reagan declared the month a holiday in a 1986 proclamation, saying “the American experience and character can never be fully grasped until the knowledge of black history assumes its rightful place in our schools and our scholarship.”
Many Americans “struggle,” Reagan noted, “for full and unfettered recognition of the constitutional rights of all.”
Noting the celebration’s 2008 theme honoring historian Carter G. Woodson and the “Origins of Multiculturalism,” then-President George W. Bush in a speech: “Our Nation is now stronger and more hopeful because generations of leaders like him have worked to help America live up to its promise of equality and the great truth that all of God’s children are created equal.”

 

Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says

Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says

Yes, Joe Biden plans to run for president again, wife Jill says
  Any re-election bid would likely be influenced strongly by Biden's White House inner circle of advisers
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US first lady Jill Biden wants Americans to know that her husband, President Joe Biden, does plan to run for a second four-year term, and she’s all for it — even as a formal declaration of his intentions has yet to be made.
Jill Biden, asked by CNN about her husband’s plans on a just-completed trip to Namibia and Kenya, said she expects him to announce a campaign and dismissed a question on whether the 80-year-old Democrat might opt out of a run in 2024.
“I’m all for it, of course,” said the first lady, whose opinion is considered critical for the president’s upcoming plans, even as he consults with a close group of longtime political advisers.
She made even stronger remarks to the Associated Press on the trip, when asked if the president was running again: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?“
Whether Biden should run in 2024 continues to be a source of debate among Democrats. Another run would test whether voters are ready to give Biden, already the oldest American president ever, another four years in office.
Biden himself has said repeatedly that he intends to run for re-election and has dismissed questions about his age, but has yet to make a formal declaration.
“There’s too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign,” he told ABC’s David Muir at the White House.
Biden said last November that he would decide in early 2023 whether he would run again, but an announcement now is not expected until the spring.
Biden to date has faced no major primary challenger, and he has shown no urgency to make a re-election bid official.
Biden spent the early weeks of the year in a controversy about classified documents, and more recently, his focus on foreign policy including a surprise trip to Ukraine has dominated his schedule.
Cedric Richmond, a former Biden White House adviser, said Biden would announce “whenever he’s ready” when asked if an announcement was coming in March or April.
Any re-election bid would likely be influenced strongly by Biden’s White House inner circle of advisers. But there has neither been a campaign manager identified yet nor the location of his campaign headquarters. Polls show concerns about his age among some Americans since Biden would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term.
Some 46 percent of respondents to a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month said the phrase “Joe Biden is too old to work in government” strongly describes the president, with 24 percent of Democrats and 49 percent of independents holding that view.
Some 71 percent of respondents, including 52 percent of Democrats, said they did not believe that Biden should run for re-election in 2024.
On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump, who will be 78 by the time of the 2024 election, and Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador and former South Carolina governor, have so far declared as candidates for 2024.
Democratic strategist Bud Jackson said the issue of whether Biden should run again is a topic of great debate in Democratic circles.
“Almost everyone I talk to is concerned about his age,” Jackson said, but that “nearly everyone I talk to give him the benefit of the doubt that he should still run.”

 

Worry, frustration as UN tries to finally agree high seas treaty

Worry, frustration as UN tries to finally agree high seas treaty
Updated 28 February 2023
AFP

Worry, frustration as UN tries to finally agree high seas treaty

Worry, frustration as UN tries to finally agree high seas treaty
Updated 28 February 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN member states have much work to do to finally agree a treaty to protect the high seas before scheduled negotiations close in five days, participants and observers say.
After 15 years of formal and informal talks, delegates have been meeting in New York since February 20 for the third “final” negotiating round in less than a year.
“There was progress last week but there are a lot of issues still to resolve,” Nathalie Rey of the High Seas Alliance, which includes some 40 NGOs, told AFP.
“There’s a need to pick up the pace in the second week to make sure that we do get the treaty over the line. I’m still remaining optimistic that’s possible,” she added.
Others, however, are less positive that an agreement can be reached before talks are due to end on Friday.
“Negotiations have been going around in circles, progressing at a snail’s pace,” Greenpeace’s Laura Meller said in a statement.
Acknowledging that many key issues remain unresolved, conference chair Rena Lee urged negotiators to be “flexible and creative” Monday.
Jamaica’s representative said flexibility should not come at the cost of ambition.
“Look forward, look to the best outcome, see how best you can be flexible, otherwise we will not achieve an agreement (and) these 20 years will be a failure and we will have no one to blame but ourselves,” he pleaded.
The high seas begin at the border of countries’ Exclusive Economic Zones, which extend up to 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from coastlines. They thus fall under the jurisdiction of no country.
While the high seas comprise more than 60 percent of the world’s oceans and nearly half the planet’s surface, they have long drawn far less attention than coastal waters and a few iconic species.
An updated draft text published this past weekend is still full of parenthetic clauses and multiple options on some major issues that will determine the robustness of the final agreement.
Still under dispute is how the marine protected areas, a core part of any future treaty’s mandate, will be created.
“When we left (the previous round of negotiations) in August this was 95 percent good, but we’re worried it’s being watered-down,” Minna Epps, of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, told AFP.

Several observers told AFP that China is pushing for the future governing body of any eventual treaty, known as the conference of the parties (COP), to determine the sanctuaries by consensus rather than a majority vote.
They say China is trying to give itself a de facto veto, like the one Beijing has used for years to prevent the creation of other marine protected areas by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR).
“China must urgently reimagine its role at these negotiations,” said Greenpeace’s Meller.
She urged Beijing to show the same leadership as in December when, under its presidency of COP15 in Montreal, all the world’s governments committed to protecting 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030.
That aim is almost impossible without including the high seas, of which only about one percent is protected today.
Another contentious issue is how to assess the environmental impact of activities like mining.
How to divide eventual profits from the collection — by pharmaceutical, chemical or cosmetic manufacturers, for example — of newly discovered marine substances also divides rich and poor countries.
A negotiator told AFP that agreement on that issue was “quite close.” Consensus there could help unblock other sticking points, observers say.
Whatever the compromises, “We have to have a treaty that changes the status quo,” said Andreas Hansen of The Nature Conservancy.
“Otherwise it will not be effective in helping to halt and reverse biodiversity loss in the ocean,” he told AFP.

 

Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran

Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran

Son of former shah urges West to back dissidents in Iran
  • Reza Pahlavi calls for proscription of IRGC, help for Iranians to use a free internet
  • Claims politicians, IRGC members ready to abandon regime if West applies pressure
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The eldest son of the last shah of Iran has urged Western governments to support popular efforts to topple the regime in Tehran.

Reza Pahlavi, who is in Europe to drum up support for young activists in his country, told the Guardian that the West should proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and help Iranians circumvent the regime’s restrictions on the internet.

“The reason the revolution is continuing is because everybody understands this is do-or-die. Iranians are calling for ‘death to the dictator’. They are getting shot in the eyes and, if not, imprisoned or tortured or executed, and they are still standing there,” Pahlavi said. “The world needs to respond and be on their side.”

Pahlavi, often referred to as Iran’s crown prince, said reform-minded politicians and elements of the IRGC would abandon the regime if enough external and internal pressure was brought to bear on Tehran.

“The discourse of the reformists is increasingly: ‘Forget about reform. It is not going to work, and we need to think past this regime.’ There is a convergence with what we are saying,” he said.

So far, Western governments have been reluctant to move beyond sanctioning the IRGC itself over fears that doing so could derail any possibility of reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran Nuclear Deal.

The IRGC, Pahlavi said, “is an armed paramilitary mafia that controls every aspect of the country, but only the top echelons of the IRGC benefit from this. 

“The lower ranks have to decide if they want to be used as an instrument of repression, or to consider this regime is on its last legs and they should take the exit strategy being offered to them, through truth and reconciliation, and return to the bosom of the nation. 

“In my vision of regime change, the lower paramilitary ranks peel away from the regime, but that requires maximum pressure by the West.”

He added: “Political expediency often has a problem with freedom-loving movements. The fact some governments are suggesting the protests are tapering off is perhaps because they want to justify some re-engagement and negotiations. It’s a bit like South Africa at the end of apartheid. Governments tried to ignore the issue until it was impossible to do so.

“It is curious to me that the Biden administration is so hell-bent on rejuvenating a JCPOA, when first time round the West did not benefit economically. As long as this regime is in power there will be a complete block on cooperating with the West. That is the mindset.”

Pahlavi, who has been in exile from Iran since he was 17, said he was drawing up a charter with activists based on democratic principles for a future Iranian political system.

“It originates from inside Iran, and that is why it has legitimacy,” he said. “This is not something we concocted to export to Iran. Quite the opposite. We are the voice of those inside Iran that cannot openly advocate for obvious reasons. It is a diverse group: left, right, center, republicans and monarchists.”

He added: “I am not here to be president or the next monarch. I am here to use my political capital and the trust that people have in me to be instrumental in helping the transition process. 

“My only mission in life is to see the day the Iranians go to the polls and decide their own fate,” he said. “If afterwards I can contribute by helping to institutionalize checks on concentration of power, or corruption, or abuse of power or a new political culture … that is where I think I can be most effective.”

He distanced himself from association with his father’s rule, which came to an end with the Iranian Revolution in 1979. “People do not look at me as going back to the past. They look at me and see someone moving towards a future,” he said. 

“Had it not been for this revolution, we should at least have been South Korea. Instead, we are North Korea.”

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya

Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya
  The drought has displaced one million Somalis and about 100,000 have fled to Kenya, according to the UN
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

DADAAB, Kenya: When her three-month-old baby fell sick from malnutrition, Dool Abdirahman Ismael left her village in Somalia and walked for three days through swirling dust and scorching heat to the Dadaab Refugee Camp just across the border in Kenya.

Ismael, 26, said she had hoped Dadaab would be free of the hunger and sickness she fled in Somalia, where the worst drought in decades and surging food prices have left millions of people in need of aid.

Instead, the young mother found barren land, overcrowding and scant resources at Dadaab, one of the world’s largest refugee camps and home to 300,000 people.

In a ward for severely malnourished children, Ismael said her baby’s condition had not improved since arriving at Dadaab. Severe malnourishment had made the baby’s head swell with liquid — a common effect of malnutrition in children.

“There hasn’t been improvement,” Ismael said, cradling the infant.

After five consecutive failed rainy seasons, parts of Somalia are on the verge of famine and the rest of the country is faring little better. In the past two years, the drought has displaced one million Somalis and about 100,000 have fled to Kenya, according to the UN.

At Dadaab alone, at least 6,000 Somalis fleeing hunger have arrived at the camp since the start of the year, UN data shows, but aid workers say the number not yet registered in the UN system is up to five times that number.

Those who flee often find little relief in neighboring countries which have also been hit by the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in more than four decades and are groaning under the strain of an influx of new refugees.

“The new arrivals bring a scarcity to the already little resources that are available for the population here,” said Dr. Marvin Ngao, the top medical official for the International Rescue Committee, an aid group that runs health facilities in Dadaab.

Dadaab is a vast, dusty expanse of shops, bustling streets and makeshift houses built from white United Nations tarps. Somalis started arriving here in 1991 when their country descended into civil war.

When refugees first arrive, many depend on extended family networks within the camp to share their limited rations since it can take weeks or months to start receiving their own.

This, combined with rising food prices and poor farming and herding conditions due to the drought, means long-term camp residents are also vulnerable to hunger. In the past year, 32 children have died of malnutrition in the section of the camp run by the IRC, Ngao said.

Aid agencies are struggling to keep up. 

The UN refugee agency said it has received only about half of the $11.1 million it needs for its work in northern Kenya.

The overcrowding is also driving the spread of communicable diseases like cholera. There have been hundreds of cases since October, according to the IRC.

Nevertheless, hundreds of Somalis continue to arrive in Dadaab each day. The UN says there could be about 90,000 new arrivals by year-end.

Dahir Suleiman Ali, a 68-year-old farmer, had been resisting pressure from his extended family to leave Somalia for the past two years, but he had little choice when the local river dried up late last year.

“This was the worst drought I have ever seen,” he said. 

