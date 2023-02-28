Jordan to extend this year’s response plan for Syrian crisis

AMMAN: Jordan announced on Tuesday that it would be extending this year’s response plan to the Syrian crisis, the Jordan News Agency reported.
And Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation officials will work with other ministries, government agencies, donors, and international organizations to develop a new methodology for preparing plans for 2024 to 2026.
Costs for the period would be revealed once finalized, the ministry added.
Last year, the plan’s financial requirements were $760 million, 33.4 percent of its total $2.28 billion financing scheme.
Around $87.8 million was distributed for service projects in host communities, with $21.8 million going to the state treasury, $100.6 million being allocated to infrastructure and institutional capacity building, $545.3 million spent on Syrian refugees, and $4.7 million used to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Germany was the largest donor in 2022 with $251 million, followed by the US’ $188 million, $86 million from multilateral funds, and an EU donation of $29 million.